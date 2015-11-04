SYDNEY, Nov 4(IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. Sept factory orders fall 1.0 pct vs Rtrs f/c -0.9% for second month * SF Fed paper 'Are Wages Useful in Forecasting Price Inflation?' ( bit.ly/1Wx5e0z ) lifts hike sentiment, FF futures still price 50% chance for Dec hike * Draghi says ECB to review policy in December, willing and able to act - RTRS * SNB's Jordan reiterates policy (neg rates/intervention) to weaken significantly overvalued franc * Fonterra dairy prices fall 7.4%, volumes drop at auction -NZ's Fonterra - RTRS * Gold extends slide for fifth session, hits four-week low - RTRS * Copper steadies, looking for clues to Chinese demand - RTRS * U.S. yields keep climbing on Dec. Fed rate hike bets - RTRS * Euro zone yields dip as markets expect Draghi to remain dovish * Chile's Vergara: 12-month inflation could drop below 4 pct, before rising again - RTRS Macro Themes in Play US stocks back near record highs; S&P August equity collapse wiped away; carry trade picks up steam; Draghi reiterates will do whatever necessary to achieve goals San Fran Fed paper downplays link between wages and inflation; new narrative is that it opens door for December hike regardless of Friday's data; STIR market still skeptical, odds priced at 50/50 DXY regains traction as markets feeling more comfortable with EUR and JPY as funders; risk-on trade dollar positive; GBP steady , PMI as exp Commodity/EM FX up on higher stocks, oil prices best in 3 weeks Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ HLFS Unemployment Rate* Q3 f/c 6%, 5.9%-prev21:45 NZ HLFS Job Growth QQ* Q3 f/c 0.4%, 0.3%-prev21:45 NZ HLFS Participation Rate* Q3 f/c 69.3%, 69.3%-prev * 21:45 NZ Labour Cost Index - QQ* Q3 f/c 0.5%, 0.5%-prev * 21:45 NZ Labour Cost Index - YY* Q3 f/c 1.9%, 1.8%-prev * 22:30 AU AIG Services Index Oct 52.3-prev * 00:30 AU Retail Sales MM* Sep f/c 0.4%, 0.4%-prev * 00:30 AU Retail Trade* Q3 f/c 0.7%, 0.8%-prev * 00:30 AU Trade Balance G&S (A$)* Sep f/c -3000m, -3095m-prev * 00:30 AU Goods/Services Imports* Sep 1%-prev * 00:30 AU Goods/Services Exports* Sep 0%-prev * 05:00 JP Consumer Confid. Index* Oct 40.6-prev * 01:45 CN Caixin Services PMI Oct 50.5-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pair falls away from the 200-HMA in Europe's morning, near 1.0985 into NY open * Slide extends in early NY as USD is bid & 2yr DE-US yield spreads hit new wides * Nears 1.0935 before bounce, Draghi comments erode gains from the bounce * Says ECB to meet price stability mandate & mon pol accommodation to be re-examined in Dec * Pair dips near day's low but lifts toward 1.0960 late in the day * No major EZ data due but EC releases econ growth forecasts, BoE & US claims to impact pair USD/JPY * USDJPY presses upper end of range as stocks extend rally, back above 200dma; Dow, S&P back up YTD, dollar positive * Traders pile back into carry trades, more comfortable with EUR, JPY as funders; Draghi talks market up * Nikkei futures indicate market 2.5% higher than Monday Tokyo close GBP/USD * EUR/GBP continued to move lower, helped in NY's Afternoon by dovish Draghi * Cross sits near psychological support at 0.7100 as NY session ends * Draghi repeats GC willing/able to act using all instruments w/in mandate * EUR/GBP support at 0.7076 Aug 20 low, 0.7027 Aug 18 low * GBP/USD moved to low 1.5359, just below 10-DMA (1.5362) before ending NY flat * Daily cloud top by 1.5463 resistance, then 1.5500-10 mid-Oct high area * Super-Thursday BOE data dump looms, Mkt looks for hints at pot'l UK liftoff USD/CHF * O/N range 0.9845/86, Noram range 0.98805/0.9925. Close 0.9909 (NY "unch") * The DXY opened NY +0.27%, +0.35% last, gold opened NY -0.3%, last -1.75% * WTI oil +3%, Brazil oil sector strike, Libya Force Majeure * SNB's Jordan still focused on weakening Franc via int rates * USD/CHF choppy, tracked EUR/CHF (close 1.0858, NY high after Jordan comment) * US ADP the focus tomorrow. Consumer conf & CPI next local data on Nov 5 USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3080/12, Noram range 1.3039/3165, close 1.3049, NY -64 pips * Brent crude +3.5%, WTI +3.75%, alum. -0.15%, copper -0.88%, gold -1.75% * AUD/CAD +0.31%, 0.9380, CAD/JPY +0.72%, 92.82, EUR/CAD -0.43%, 1.4292 * DXY +0.35% (+0.09% NY) US stocks +0.55/+0.8% (S&P +0.7% in the NY session) * WTI +3.0% in NY, Brazil oil strike, Libya Force Majeure * Wed Cda trade, focus on exports; US trade, ADP Non-Mfg ISM [page:2417] AUD/USD * Europe stops Asia's rally at the 21-DMA, ensuing slide sees pair at 200-HMA into NY * Broad based USD strength sees slide extend towards 0.7150, dip gets bought * USD lift wanes while stocks & commodities rally, early NY losses erode * Pair rises towards 0.7200 late in the day as mkt looks to OZ data now * Oct AiG Service PMI and Sept trade balance & retail sales are due late * Daily techs lean bullish, above the cloud & 55-DMA, RSI biased up NZD/USD Bear pressure in Europe & most of NY, drop from Asia high has near 0.6720 at NY open Slide extends on broad based USD strength, drop gathers pace after Fonterra results GDT PI -7.4% and WMP -8.0%, volumes sold drop 1.5%, pair hit hard 0.6650 neared, dip buyers emerges as USD lift stalls, pair bounces near 0.6700 late NZ Q3 jobs data the big risk, if weak NZD softens, 0.6600/20 supt & 100-DMA then eyed LATAM * LatAm returns from holiday invigorated, Risk rallies broadly * USD/COP leads lower -3.35%, after aggressive 50bp hike, option intervention pgm * USD/BRL -2% to 3.7750 despite weak Mfg PMI, growth & high inflation f/c * USD/CLP ends NY by 689, copper +0.5% adds to CLP strength * USD/MXN ends NY by 16.40, as oil rallies 4.25% * Recent sideways pricing may have frustrated longs exit pre-NFP/year-end Colombia c.bank: Loud and clear Markets are hearing the message from Colombia's central bank loud and clear after it showed discomfort last Friday with the peso's rapid depreciation, but doesn't mean BanRep won't face a further test of its resolve. USD/COP's 3.36% drop indicates markets are taking the unexpectedly aggressive 50 bps rate hike seriously, perhaps more so than the new options-based mechanism for conditional intervention. Some suspect rates will be the bank's primary defense against a continuation of the rapid weakening, since the intervention trigger was set a bit far out of reach. Of course, today's reaction also reflects benign circumstances. A 4-% rally in crude would normally ignite strong peso gains, oil being Colombia's top export. The real test may come when oil drops just as dramatically OVERNIGHT TRADED NDF RANGES NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST IDR 13680 13740 13710 13610-13650 INR 65.85 66.13 65.90 65.89-92 KRW 1134.5 1137.5 1131 1132-1132.5 MYR 4.2910 4.2990 4.2440 4.2450-00 PHP 46.99 46.99 46.96 46.95-99 TWD 32.47 32.50 32.43 32.42-44 CNY 1-mth 6.3640 6.3590 6.3580-10 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4390-30 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.5130 6.5055-95 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)