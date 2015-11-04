SYDNEY, Nov 5(IFR) - Market Briefs * US private hiring solid (+182k vs 180k Rtrs f/c); trade deficit at 7-month low (-40.8b) - RTRS * US service sector growth accelerates in October; new orders, MFG & emp all rise - ISM- * Fed would consider negative rates if economy soured - Yellen * Fed's Yellen: Fed would consider negative rates if economy soured * Fed's Yellen: Economy "performing well," December "live" for rate hike * Fed's Dudley: completely agrees w/Yellen that Dec is a live possibility for rates liftoff * Fed's Brainard (dove): Fed policy "very dependent" on incoming data, USD appreciation a drag * ECB sees bigger indirect impact from Chinese slowdown - RTRS * Gold slides to 4-week low on dollar strength, Fed talk - RTRS * U.S. sells 2-year debt at highest yield since 2010 * US crude stocks rose even as imports plunged - EIA Macro Themes in Play Dollar up big after Yellen talks up Dec rate hike, gets push from STIR market, market odds top 50%; DXY best since July Markets more convinced Fed willing to look beyond soft data for yearend move; sub-200k Non Farm Payrolls now considered good enough Stocks stumble, commodities crushed in reaction to rates, USD moves; EM FX hammered Cable down but holds 200 hma; BOE vote tally key tomorrow Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * * 23:50 JP Bank of Japan will publish the minutes of October policy meeting Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe pushes pair from 1.0965 to 1.0915 before bounce near 1.0925 into NY * Early NY sees lift near 1.0940 but gains quickly erased on ADP beat * ISMs also beat, US data sees DE-US yield spreads at new wides, EUR/USD dives * Somewhat hawkish Yellen statements aid pair's slide * Oct 28 low cleared & stops run, slide extends & pair trades sub-1.0850 * Little bounce seen, near 1.0860 late, Aug & Jul lows now eyed * Techs stay bearish, RSIs biased down with no divergence & 10-DMA weighs USD/JPY * USDJPY higher as Yellen pushes Dec rate hike theme, say Fed meeting is 'live' * Dollar gets help from US rate market * Pair breaks through downtrend off of October highs on hourly chart * Highest close in nearly 10 weeks GBP/USD * EUR/GBP moved to new 11-wk lows by 0.7055 before rising to end NY by 0.7063 * Diverging growth path b/w UK/ EZ; as UK svc PMI beats, EZ PMI misses * EZ miss ramps up outlook for added QE by ECB in Dec, UK tipped to hike w/Fed * Fed Chair Yellen says Dec live meeting may be appropriate hike, data permitting * GBP/USD reversed early strength after US data beats & Yellen comments * Cable fell from European high 1.5446 to 1.5362 abv 10-DMA, Ends NY 1.5378 USD/CHF * O/N range 0.9892/9936, Noram range 0.9885/0.9951. Close 0.9944 (NY +47 pts) * The DXY opened NY +0.22%, +0.85% last, gold opened NY +0.3%, last -0.6% * WTI -3.2%, surging DXY/USD, strong data making Dec Fed hike more likely * USD/CHF held back by plunging EUR/CHF, 1.0787, closed 1.0861, O/N Hi 1.0867 * Light US data day tomorrow, Challenger layoffs, weekly claims [page:2417] * Swiss Consumer conf & CPI due. Expect USD selling interest 1.0000 barriers USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3045/85, Noram range 1.3050/3192, close 1.3174, NY +112 pips * Brent crude -3.75%, WTI -3.2%, alum. +0.2%, copper -0.5%, gold -0.57% * AUD/CAD +0.31%, 0.9380, CAD/JPY +0.72%, 92.82, EUR/CAD -0.43%, 1.4292 * DXY +0.84% (+0.62% NY) US stocks -0.20/+0.1% (S&P -0.3% in the NY session) * Decent ADP data, strong US non-mfg ISM, Yellen comments raise Dec hike odds * Cda trade better than f/c, exports up; Thur - Ivey PMI due [page:2417] AUD/USD * New high set o/n but 21-DMA caps and Europe pushes pair lower into NY * Near 0.7195 in early NY, bear pressure resumes after brief consolidation * ADP & ISMs above f/c send UST yields & the USD higher * AUD/USD breaks back into the daily cloud & presses the 55-DMA * 0.7136 hit before a slight bounce towards 0.7150 late * Speeches by RBA's Stevens & Lowe due, if no AUD mention lift possible NZD/USD Sellers near 0.6675 cap in Europe post-NZ jobs, near 0.6645 ay NY open Bear pressure upped in NY on ADP & ISM beats as UST yields & USD rise 0.6620/25 support breaks and stops get run, slide extends & pair trades sub-0.6575 Very little bounce seen & pair sits near 100-DMA late No NZ econ data, Oz data may impact NZD via AUD/NZD, US data to impact later LATAM * Tale of two sessions, early USD weakness reversed on data & Yellen comments * Yellen says Dec a live meeting & could be appropriate to begin path to normalization * Mkt shrugs off Yellen comments on neg rates, CME Fedwatch puts hike odds at 58% * USD/MXN off session lows below 100-DMA (16.3872)ends NY by 16.5300 * USD/BRL bounced off lower 21-d Bolli sup (3.7444) ends NorAm 3.7945 * Some political tension abates, congress may approve Rousseff's accts * USD/CLP ends Noram By 692, near session highs, weak copper adds to USD bid Colombia c.bank: Loud and clear Between today's Yellen comments and Monday's San Fran Fed paper on wages, the Fed is pitching hard for a December rate hike. For the first time since last month's jobs data, the futures market pushed the chances of such an event to better than 50/50, albeit only slightly. While that's still a far cry from the near 90% odds being given before the September meeting, the Fed is clearly on a mission. They seem to be willing to look past some weak data points (GDP, ISM, Retail Sales) and redefine others. Sub-200k NFP is now considered good enough and the link between soft wages and lack of inflation is explained away. Like in summer the rate hike narrative is again going full steam. The questions are will this time be different and will the markets actually believe them? OVERNIGHT TRADED NDF RANGES NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST IDR 13620 13675 13595 13640-13670 INR 65.85 65.97 65.70 65.93-96 KRW 1133.5 1139.5 1132.5 1136-1137 MYR 4.2650 4.3200 4.2640 4.3100-50 PHP 46.91 46.95 46.91 46.92-97 TWD 32.370 32.485 32.390 32.45-47 CNY 1-mth 6.3630 6.3585 6.3590-30 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4410-40 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5055-95 (Reporting by New York IFR/BUZZ team)