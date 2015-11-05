SYDNEY, Nov 6(IFR) - Market briefs * U.S. jobless claims post largest increase since February, 276k v 262k Rtrs f/c, 260k prev * Fed's Lacker: confident overseas slowdown not affecting US, econ call s for higher rates (DJ) * BOE holds rates/APP steady, vote 8-1 (McCafferty) sees little inflation pick-up, * BOE says dampening effect of GBP's rise to persist after H2 '16 to diminish slowly, GBP craters * BOE's Carney: if we ever needed to, we could cut rates below current level * Canada Oct Ivey purchasing managers seasonally adjusted index slows to 53.1 v Rtrs f/c 54 * Goldman raises Oct U.S. payroll view to growth of 190k from 175k * Gap between U.S. and German two-year yields (+115bps) widest since 2006, - RTRS * OPEC unlikely to cut in December without non-OPEC -Gulf delegate * Copper hits weakest in a month, weighed down by firm dollar Macro Themes in Play DXY steady but firm ahead of key US jobs report; USD bulls vs EUR, JPY have strong hand, recent longs almost all in black, confident of Fed hike almost regardless of data US Jobless Claims, Unit Labor cost miss; STIR market still skeptical of Dec rate hike despite Fed hints to the contrary; futures market prices odds at just slightly better than 50/50; hawkish Lockhart has no impact GBP hammered on dovish BOE, rate hike not seen until later 2016; tech reversals in most Sterling pairs AUD, CAD down with oil, metals; copper lowest in more than a month; commodity sensitive equity sectors down hard despite 3 month highs in Shanghai; resource markets fearful of weaker macro and/or stronger USD Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 463.2b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 324.9b-prev * 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator MM* Sep -0.6-prev * 05:00 JP Leading Indicator* Sep -1.5-prev * 22:30 AU AIG Construction Index Oct 51.9-prev Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 463.2b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 324.9b-prev * 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator MM* Sep -0.6-prev * 05:00 JP Leading Indicator* Sep -1.5-prev * 22:30 AU AIG Construction Index Oct 51.9-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 04:00 JP BOJ Gov Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at an event sponsored by Jiji News Currency Summaries EUR/USD * NY opens near 1.0860 after Europe spike above 1.0890 fades * Bull pressure in early NY on sub-par US data & BoE's dovish lean * US claims & Q3 labor costs hit USD, BoE reverses early EUR/GBP slide * EUR/USD lifts near 1.0900 but can't push further & slips toward 1.0860 * Late day USD weakness sees pair back near day's high toward NY close * US jobs data the risk, if above f/c pair dives as Dec hike odds to be upped * Dec ECB action likely, would then have diverging CB views driving pair down USD/JPY * USDJPY prints 122.00 but off highs as stocks broadly softer; best close in nearly 10 weeks * USD bulls in good shape ahead of US jobs data, almost entirety of recent spec longs profitable * Only break of 120.00 would threaten recent positions GBP/USD * GBP/USD reversed early gains to 1.5402 put in after Halifax hm prices beat * BOE rate vote held at 8-1 (McCafferty) and QIR leaned dovish * The dovish QIR and Carney presser weighed on GBP/USD sending pair to low at 1.5207 * Weak inflation and a likely delayed UK rate hike had GBP longs exit en masse * GBP/USD sup 1.5201/2, Oct 13 low & 76.4% Fib, below 1.5107 Sep 30/Oct 1 dbl bottom * EUR/GBP got a boost off 3-mos low by 0.7042 rising to 0.7155 on dovish UK rate outlook USD/CHF * O/N range 0.9932/80, Noram range 0.9942/76. Close 0.9951 (NY -6 pips) * The DXY opened NY +flat, -0.02% last, gold opened NY +0.3%, last -0.18% * WTI -2.3%, Lockhart comments supportive of Dec Fed hike if data fits * USD/CHF underpinned by surge in EUR/CHF, NY high 1.0843, O/N low 1.0791 * Challenger layoffs -15% [page:2417] CPI fell 1.4% in Oct * USD selling interest ahead of 1.0000 barriers; Focus - US NFP f/c +180k USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3142/78, Noram range 1.3145/86, close 1.3167, NY +6 pips * Brent crude -1.1%, WTI -2.3%, alum. +0.85%, copper -2.9%, gold -0.18% * AUD/CAD +0.12%, 0.9404, CAD/JPY +0.13%, 92.41, EUR/CAD -0.32%, 1.4329 * DXY -0.02% (-0.02% NY) US stocks -0.55/-0.20% (S&P -0.35% NY session) * Only light US data, claims disappointed but Challenger cuts -15% * Cda Ivey PMI soft [page:2417] Fri- Twin jobs, Cda f/c +10k NFP +180k AUD/USD * Choppy range trade for Europe & NY, Europe lifts back above 55-DMA * Near 0.7140 into NY open, US data sends UST yields down, AUD/USD rallies * 10-DMA & daily cloud top pierced and pair nears 0.7170 * With NFP looming mkt doesn't press further, pair near 0.7150 late * If US jobs data is sub-par pair likely rallies as Dec Fed hike likely ruled out * 21-DMA would likely break & pair would go on to test near 0.7400 NZD/USD Light bull pressure in Europe's morning sees pair near 0.6615 at NY open Lift extends on above f/c claims & weak US Q3 labor costs, UST yields slip Pair nears hourly res near 0.6645 but gains fade as USD bounces S-T profit taking ahead of US jobs data helps pair slip toward 0.6620 late 100-DMA supts, if US jobs are weak the MA becomes solid as pair likely rallies Double top from Oct 15 & 16 would be targeted on a soft jobs number LATAM * BRL standout versus LatAm peers gains 0.6% to 3.7775 by NY close * BCB add'l repo, USD 500 mio, exp Jan 4/Apr 4 2016 calms seasonal USD demand * USD/MXN ending session near 16.6050 +0,5%, as USD broadly bid * USD shorts lighten ahead of NFP Fri, traders wary of Fed Dec liftoff * USD/CLP ends NY at 2-wk high above daily cloud at 694.25, copper down 2.8% * US NFP Fri Rtrs f/c 180k vs 142k prev, GS raised est to 190k from 175k Credibility issue may spread beyond BoE presser The BoE may not be worried about its credibility, as Carney said in today's presser, but it's telling that he was even asked. He won't be alone facing this question if the Fed retreats after flagging December's meeting for possible action. The dovish BOE QIR pushed back sentiment for a UK rate hike. Where Carney once thought UK rate liftoff would come into sharper view by the turn of the year, the market is dialing back a potential UK rate liftoff from Q1 2016. As markets await Friday's NFP report, and Fed policy hints, one has to ask how the FOMC feels about its credibility with markets. Guiding expectations underpins its authority. Employment and Core PCE have met or are near target. Markets may start to think rates belong near zero if normalization is delayed further, no matter what the Fed says about growth. OVERNIGHT TRADED NDF RANGES NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST IDR 13675 13665 13630 13630-13670 INR 65.99 66.26 66.07 66.21-25 KRW 1140.5 1143.7 1140.5 1139-39.5 MYR 4.3030 4.3130 4.3020 4.3010-60 PHP 47.02 47.05 46.95 46.96-99 TWD 32.470 32.510 32.460 32.47-49 CNY 1-mth 6.3730 6.3720 6.3730-50 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4575-05 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5250-80 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)