SYDNEY, Nov 9 (IFR) - North America News and data on Friday * U.S. Oct nonfarm payrolls rise by 271k v 180k Rtrs f/c, AHE +0.4 v 0.2 Rtrs f/c, 0% pvs * Canada adds 44.4k jobs in Oct; unemployment falls to 7.0 pct * Fed's Evans says conditions could be ripe for hike, Fed needs to communicate hike path will be gradual * Fed's Bullard: economy effectively at full employment, Issues that deterred Fed from Sept rate hike largely disappeared, U.S. within a year of hitting Fed's inflation target * China c.bank to continue interest rate, exchange rate reforms, previous policies gradually showing their effect - RTRS * U.S. rates futures fall after Oct jobs data, CME Fedwatch sees 70% chance of Dec hike * LatAm/EM currencies sell off after robust US jobs report * Wall St dips as jobs data boosts odds of Dec rate hike; oil slumps * Gold at 3-mth low after U.S. data, eyes biggest weekly drop since 2013 News from the weekend China trade data comes in close to expectations * China Oct Yuan-denominated exports minus 3.6% Y/Y vs minus 3.0% expected (USD terms) * China Oct Yuan-denominated imports fell 16% Y/Y as expected in Reuters poll in USD terms * China October trade balance plus 393.22 BLN Yuan (61.9 BLN USD) 64.75 BLN USD expected China trade data released on Sunday came in roughly as expected. Exports and imports remain sluggish - even though the steep fall in commodity prices is skewing the data. There is unlikely going to be a sustained reaction Monday morning to the data. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com China FX reserves rise in Oct to $ 3.5255 TLN - first increase in six months * China reported Saturday that their FX reserves rose in October - first rise in 6 months * Data suggests that capital flight out of China subsiding as market settles * FX reserves rose to $3.525 TLN from $3.51 TLN at the end of September The rise in the CNY and Shanghai over the past six weeks has helped stem the capital flow out of China and resulted in the first increase to China's FX reserves in six months. When China USD reserves were rising rapidly - it was a source of EUR/USD strength - as reserve managers would diversify some of the USD accumulated. The fall in reserves over the past six months would have taken away some of that support. It is early days, but if China's FX reserves continue to climb - it could help support the EUR and other currencies against the USD on the back o diversification efforts. However the latest BAML flow data indicates that money is still shying away from emerging markets, as the Fed rate hike looms and China growth concerns linger. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com BAML flow data - Emerging Markets out of favour once again * After a few weeks of inflows - EM equity and bonds saw withdrawals as Fed hike approaches * Investors pulled $1.2 BLN out of EM equity funds and similar amount out of EM bond funds Investors remain cautious regarding emerging market investments, according to the BAML flow data released on Friday. EM equity funds were finally seeking inflows in early October after getting into drastically oversold territory. But as the Fed Dec meeting approaches - EM assets have fallen out of favour again. The BAML report stated: "The lonely bear remains in emerging markets." "For every $100 redeemed from high-yield during the third-quarter sell-off, $88 has returned; for every $100 redeemed from EM equity funds only $2 have returned." John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com The week ahead - Key China data in focus in otherwise quiet week. There isn't a lot of data or key events out of the US in the week ahead - so there will be plenty of time for the market to contemplate strategies revolving around a Fed rate hike in December. Key data in the week ahead: The only major data releases out of the US next week will be Retail Sales PPI and they don't come out until Friday. It will be a bit busier in Europe with SENTIX out on Monday, EZ IP out Thursday along with German CPI and EZ GDP to be released on Friday. UK BRC Retail Sales is out on Tuesday while UK employment data will be released on Wednesday. It will be quiet in Japan as well with Machinery Orders out Wednesday and IP released on Thursday. Australia will be fairly busy with data in the week ahead. Monday ANZ Job Ads will be released followed on Tuesday by the NAB Business Survey. The RBA is paying close attention to the NAB survey and so should the market. Improving business investment in non-mining sectors is one of the reasons the RNA remains relatively optimistic and is holding off cutting rates. Housing Finance is also out Tuesday while the key event next week will be Aus jobs data on Thursday. The market is looking for plus 15 K jobs and the unemployment rate to remain steady at 6.2%. China data in focus. The strong US jobs data has the market penciling in a Fed rate hike in December, but the focus moves to China where some key economic data will be released this week. On Tuesday China will release Oct CPI and PPI, which is expected to remain soft. CPI is expected to ease to 1.5% Y/Y from 1.6% Y/Y in September while PPI is expected to remain extremely negative at minus 5.8% from minus 5.9% in September. Wednesday - China releases October IP, Retail Sales and Urban Investment. Retail Sales is expected to remain at plus 10.9% Y/Y while IP is expected to slightly improve to plus 5.8% from plus 5.7%. Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY Oct30 Nov06 %Change AUD 0.7138 0.7044 -1.36% CAD 1.3079 1.3307 -1.68% CHF 0.9880 1.0053 -1.85% JPY 120.62 123.15 -2.11% EUR 1.1003 1.0737 -2.38% GBP 1.5441 1.5051 -2.53% NZD 0.6768 0.6529 -3.58% Comment Despite big falls in key commodities last week - it was commodity currencies - the AUD and CAD - that held up best against the soaring US dollar. The USD gained across the board last week, as the market is pricing in a December lift off of the Fed tightening cycle. The AUD outperformed due to a hawkish turn in RBA expectations, as the market now believes the RBA will rely on a weaker AUD to support the Aus economy rather than push the cash rate lower than the current 2.0% setting. The CAD was supported by strong Canada jobs data on Friday and the perception the Canadian economy will benefit from the improving US economy. The NZD was the worst performing currency, as heavy short covering from close to the 1.0500 level in the AUD/NZD weighed on the NZD. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme dominating Friday's trading was a decisively hawkish turn in Fed expectations following unambiguously/surprisingly strong US non-farm payroll data. * While futures pricing suggests a 74% chance the Fed will hike 25 BPs in December (up from 52% before the jobs data), most market participants are seeing the start of the tightening cycle at the December FOMC as being as good as a done deal. * There was everything to like about the October jobs report. Besides the job number coming in much better than expected at 271 K (180 K expected); the jobless rate fell to a more than seven year low at 5..0%; average hourly earnings jumped 0.40% M/M (0.20% M/M expected); the participation rate remained steady at 62.4 and perhaps the most heartening aspect of the report was the drop below 10% to 9.8% in the U6 underemployment number. * Most of the market reactions were textbook predictable. The USD soared across the board; US yields jumped; emerging market currencies and assets sold off and key commodities lost ground due to the surging US dollar. * Wall Street fell in the wake of the stronger US jobs report and hawkish turn in Fed expectations that resulted from the data. It then recovered, as the employment report was strong enough to encourage optimism regarding US economic prospects. * Wall Street was mixed by the close - with the Dow gaining 46.90 points of 0.26% higher; the S&P closed less than a point lower (let's call it flat) and the NASDAQ closed up 18.6 points or 0.36% higher at 5,149. * Considering the hawkish turn in Fed expectations over the past week - it was a solid week for Wall Street following a stellar run higher in October. * For the week the Dow rose 1.4%; the S&P gained 1.0% and the NASDAQ closed up 1.8%. * The buoyant investor attitude on Wall Street didn't flow over to emerging markets, as the MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 2.36% and the iShares MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.40%. For the week the MSCI LATAM Equity Index rose 0.81% - while the iShares MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 1.23%. * The rise in the US dollar was pretty uniform against most currencies. The USD gained between 1.0% and 1.5% against the other G10 currencies, as the market prices in the start of the Fed tightening cycle coinciding with the potential of further easing from other major central banks. * Commodity markets didn't respond well, as the stronger US dollar trumped the positive impact on global growth prospects that strong US economic data supports. * Lon Copper fell 0.48% to 4,986.45 - its lowest weekly close in six years. For the week Lon Copper fell 2.46%/ NYMEX Crude fell 2.0% to 44.29 and for the week it fell close to 5.0%. Iron ore fell for the fifth straight day - down 0.63% on Friday at 47.40 and for the week it fell 4.24%. Gold fell another 15 bucks or 1.39% to 1,088 and for the week it was down 4.71%. It was the lowest weekly close for gold in over 5 years. * The weak commodity performance on Friday weighed on the AUD/USD on Friday - with the AUD underperforming the other major currencies. The AUD/USD closed down 1.37% at 0.7044 after trading as low as 0.7023 at one stage. * The CAD fell 1.04% against the USD - with the CAD slightly outperforming the other major currencies due to much better than expected Canada jobs data. * The EUR/USD was trading around 1.0880 before the release of the US non-farm payrolls - then promptly collapsed after they came out much better than expected. Stops were triggered below 1.0800 to a low at 1.0704. Profit taking on shorts stopped the rot and the EUR/USD closed at 1.0737 - down 1.35% on the day. The EUR/USD will likely remain under pressure due to divergent central bank expectations - while bouts of short covering should see some rallies to present selling opportunities. * The USD/JPY rose to a two month high at 121.63 after the strong US payroll report and closed at 123.15 - up 1.14% on the day. The USD/JPY was underpinned by the strong gains in US Treasury yields while cautious risk appetite due to losses in EM and key commodities helped to cap USD/JPY rallies. * US Treasury yields spiked higher after the strong US payroll report. The 2-year Treasury yield soared from 0.82% to 0.95% in the immediate wake of the US jobs report - the highest level in five years. The 2-year Treasury yield retreated to 0.89% into the close due to unwinding of curve-flattening strategies - resulting in the steepening of the 2's/10/s curve. * This was most likely due to the much stronger than expected rise in hourly earnings contained in the US payroll report. The yield curve flattening strategy was based on expectations the Fed would possibly raise rates and further dampen inflation expectations going forward. The strong hourly earnings has increased the possibility US inflation may start to rise despite a Fed hike. * The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.34% from 2.22% after the strong US jobs data and closed at 2.32% - up 9 BPs from Friday's close at 2.24%. It was the highest daily close in four months. Wrap up The strong US payroll report appears to have all but locked in a December lift-off for the Fed's tightening cycle. There are still a few weeks before the Fed decides and another US jobs report to get through, but the drumbeat from the Fed indicates they are anxious to hike in December and live up to their own predictions they would do so before the year ends. The reaction on Friday was text-book, as the USD made solid gains across the board, US yields surged higher - while commodities and emerging market assets fell. Equity markets were mixed, as investors have been discounting the Fed hike for most of this year and at least the strong jobs report justifies a Fed hike. If the US payroll data was mediocre, but was enough for the Fed to pull the tightening trigger anyway - risk assets may have taken more of a beating. The USD will likely continue to find strength on dips in the weeks leading up to the December FOMC, but it could be lining up to be a "buy the rumour/sell the fact" event for the greenback. Key commodities are looking very vulnerable again and further falls from the very low levels will have deflationary consequences that could make a follow-up, second Fed rate hike very difficult to justify. The AUD/USD appears poised to move back below 0.7000 due to the Dec Fed hike expectations and weak commodity picture. This would almost guarantee the RBA will remain on hold in December, as they would prefer to see the weak AUD underpin inflation and help rebalance the Australian economy rather than rely on further policy easing. Emerging market currencies and assets should also have trouble gaining ground ahead of the December Fed meeting, but that too may end up being a "sell the rumour/buy the fact" event if and when the Fed finally does pull the tightening trigger. Technical view Equities S&P The S&P is trending higher - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. The S&P will need to break above the previous all-time high at 2,134 pretty soon to maintain upward momentum. Support is found at 2,060/65 where the 20-day and 200-day moving averages converge. A break below 2.050 would suggest the trend higher has ended and a period of consolidation is ahead. {Last 2,099.20} ASX - The ASX isn't trending, but the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are point lower and close to aligning in a bearish formation. Support has formed ahead of 5,150 where the 50% retracement of the 4,918/5,384 move and 50-day MA converge. It has made daily bottoms between 5,150/5,170 four consecutive days and a break and close below 5,150 would likely signal a short-term trend lower is taking shape. A close above the descending 100-day MA at 5,330 would suggest a bottom is in place at 4,918. {Last 5,215} Commodities Gold - Gold is in a strong short-term trend lower - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and pointing steeply lower. It is breathing down the neck of the July 24 trend low at 1,077 and a break below that level would be very bearish and should result in tests below 1,000 - levels not seen in six years. {Last 1,089.50} Iron Ore - Iron ore continues to trend lower with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. A break above the 10-day MA 49.05 would ease the downward pressure and a break above the 20-day MA at 51.00 would suggest the down-trend has run its course. The target of the current move is the July 8 trend low at 44.10. {Last 47.40} Lon Copper - Copper has started trending lower with the 5,10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing down. Support at Sept 29 trend low at 4,915 and Aug 24 - six year low at 4,855. A break and close below 4.850 would be very bearish and initially target 4,655. {Last 4,986.85} NYMEX Crude - Last week's price action was negative, but it isn't trending lower. Support is found at the Oct 27 low at 42.58 and a break and close below 42.50 targets the Aug 24 trend low at 37.73. {Last 44.52} FX EUR/USD - EUR/USD continues to trend lower and the momentum lower accelerated last week. The next level of support is found at 1.0520 with break below targeting the year's low at 1.0447. Only a break and close above the 10-day MA at 1.0940 would ease the downward momentum. {Last 1.0737} USD/JPY - The bullish price action late last week has the USD/JPY trending higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and are all pointing higher. The break and close above the 61.8 fibo of the 125.85/116.15 move at 122.10 was bullish and targets the Aug 14 high at 125.28. Support comes in at the 100-day MA at 121.78. {Last 123.15} AUD/USD - The AUD/USD is trending lower again, as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. The rallies have been contained by the 20-day MA, which descends to around the 0.7200 level. OVERNIGHT TRADED NDF RANGES NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST IDR 13660 13885 N/A 13840-13890 INR 66.08 66.50 N/A 66.38-43 KRW 1142.5 1156 1144 1153.5-54.5 MYR 4.3170 4.3950 4.3170 4.3650-90 PHP 47.02 N/A N/A 47.20-25 TWD 32.500 32.755 32.530 32.72-77 CNY 1-mth 6.3950 6.3855 6.3920-50 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4790-30 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.5500 6.5450-90