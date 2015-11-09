SYDNEY, Nov 10(IFR) - Market briefs * Fed's Rosengren (dove): Strong USD all the more reason for 'gradual' rate hike; prefers to first raise ST rates before shrinking BS * Fed's Evan's: Rather wait but not primed to dissent vs Dec hike; mon policy must be calibrated to reflect USD (MNI) * Canada October housing starts slip from September -CMHC * Euro, money market rates fall as ECB converges on Dec deposit rate cut - RTRS * USD 3-mos Libor hit highest in over 3 years (0.3556) - RTRS * Euro zone won't release new money for Greece on Monday, but maybe this week - RTRS * Oil down on growing U.S. stockpile worries, weak Wall Street * Copper eyes six-year low on dollar strength, China data Macro themes in play Euro short rates go more negative as ECB said to be contemplating deeper cut; unexpectedly EUR ends higher and stocks fall sharply; DAX unable to surpass 200 dma despite bullish talk; change in behavior worth attention Fed's Evans, Rosengren join chorus for rate hike but futures market maintains some caution, pricing odds at 2-in-3 General dollar strength weighs on commodities, EM; both break hard, press on major equity markets; negative feedback loop reminiscent of late summer dump; copper at 6 yr lows GBP, AUD, CAD drift higher, correct Friday moves but don't change bearish trend Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) * --:-- CN M2 Money Supply YY* Oct f/c 13.2%, 13.10%-prev * --:-- CN New Yuan Loans* Oct f/c 798.2b, 1050.0b-prev * --:-- CN Outstanding Loan Growth* Oct f/c 15.5%, 15.40%-prev * 21:45 NZ Elec Card Retail Sales mth Oct 0.90%-prev * 21:45 NZ Elec Card Retail Sales YY* Oct 6.10%-prev * 23:50 JP Bank Lending YY Oct 2.60%-prev * 23:50 JP Current Account NSA JPY* Sep f/c 2235.2b, 1653.1b-prev * 00:30 AU NAB Business Conditions Oct 9-prev * 00:30 AU NAB Business Confidence Oct 5-prev * 00:30 AU Housing Finance* Sep f/c 0%, 2.90%-prev * 00:30 AU Invest Housing Finance* Sep -0.40%-prev * 01:30 CN PPI YY* Oct f/c -5.8%, -5.90%-prev * 01:30 CN CPI YY* Oct f/c 1.5%, 1.60%-prev * 01:30 CN CPI MM* Oct f/c -0.2%, 0.10%-prev * 05:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll* Oct 47.5-prev Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) * No significant events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * O/N short covering stalls just short of 1.0800, NY opens just below day's high * Heavy early on Reuters exclusive consensus builds at ECB to cut depo rate in Dec * More pressure as Fed's Evans notes not predisposed to vote against Dec liftoff * DE-US spreads widen further, pair drops near 1.0725 but losses fade on soured risk * Near 1.0760 late to leave it up small, China Oct inflation data might impact overnight * Daily techs suggest consolidation as RSI unwinds o/s, l-t charts still very bearish USD/JPY * EUR/JPY fell after failing to clear last week's 133.20 high * Sales increased after Reuters report on ECB depo cuts * 200-HMA initially supported prices at 132.62, but stops were run below there * Bids held above Asia's 132.20 low, but pressure persists w BOJ on hold * Daily studies are O/S. Close below M-T Fibo at 131.80 would darken view * USD/JPY's pullback found bid by 123; 2.1bln of 123 expiries on Tues * Fed speakers almost all sounding hawkish & US stocks took umbrage * Derisking gave o/b USD/JPY & nimble traders a reason for P/T * Japan Sep C/A Trade data out tonight GBP/USD * On the heels of dovish BOE rhetoric on Super-Thursday GBP fell to 6-mos lows * US NFP soundly beat 271k v 180k Rtrs f/c, AHE beat as well 0.4 v 0.2% f/c * Dec US rate liftoff gained traction & the diverging rate outlook weakened sterling * GBP/USD -1.15% on the day ends NY at 1.5035, just abv the daily low at 1.5027 * EUR/GBP moved off pre-NFP highs by 0.7195 to a low at 0.7108 * The cross ended the NY session at 0.7141; p/t lifted the pair ahead of the weekend * UK retail sales on Tues & emp data on W Wednesday may give clues to BOE's policy plans USD/CHF * EUR/CHF slipped back toward the Cloud base at 1.0760 before bouncing * Reuters report on ECB eyeing big depo rate cut may weigh * Rise in domestic sight deposits reinforces intervention talk * 38.2% of the Apr-Sep rise at 1.0738 held Friday's spike low * Up TL from Jan 23 & Jun 29 lows at 1.0776 last yet to be closed below * USD/CHF's post-NFP rally pullback propped at parity * 1.0128 Mar 12 post-floor-break high is the next major pivot pt USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3260/3310, Noram range 1.3246/98, close 1.3275, NY +9 pips * Brent crude -0.57%, WTI -0.84%, alum. -0.24%, copper -0.51%, gold "unch" * AUD/CAD -0.18%, 0.9350, CAD/JPY +0.08%, 92.63, EUR/CAD "unch", 1.4284 * DXY -0.19% (+0.11% NY) US stocks -1.25/-1.15% (S&P -0.9% in NY session) * US employment trends edged up, Canadian housing starts fell to 198.1k ann. * Tue US NFIB, monthly Redbook sales, wholesale inv/sales [page:2417] AUD/USD * Tight range in Europe & NY with pair holding most of the day's gains * Europe lifts toward the daily cloud base, NY opens just below that base * Slight bear pressure in NY as risk sentiment sours & stocks dive * Hourly sup near 0.7040 tested & holds, pair just above late in the day * Pair likely to stay choppy as no major data due until later in week * Oz jobs Thurs & US retail sales Fri likely has traders keep power dry for now NZD/USD NY opens near top of day's range, bear pressure applied early Somewhat hawkish Fed statements sour risk sentiment, stocks slide & JPY rallies NZD/JPY dives from 81.05 toward 80.35, NZD/USD follows and slips from the 100-DMA Moves from 0.6566 toward 0.6520, little bounce seen, near 0.6535 late in the day NZ Oct E-card sales & China Oct CPI & PPI data are the risks in Asia trading LATAM * USD reverses gains vs LatAm, as NY session comes to close * USD/MXN rallied above daily cloud top to high at 16.9175, set to close by 16.80 * Despite hawkish fed rhetoric after blowout US NFP beat Friday, traders take profits * RM/HF were tipped on bid, tipped on offer ahead of 17, Banxico lvl 17.0387 * USD/BRL off session high by 3.8065 ends NorAm by 3.7950, increased swaps calms mkt * USD/CLP ends NorAm by days high 703, on weak copper/China & hawkish Fed outlook SNB won't be flattered by ECB imitation Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but the SNB will not be heartened if the ECB sharply reduces their deposit rate next month, as the Swiss central bank was forced to do in January to revive EUR/CHF prices. Reuters reported today discussions within the ECB GC on potentially large cuts in the bank's depo rate, already at -0.2%. Since the last ECB meeting, the Street has been selling EURs in preparation for at least at 10bp depo rate cut, but a much larger cut is seen needed by some at the ECB to keep the EUR heavy and to force more bank lending. If the doves win the day on Dec 3, EUR/CHF's recovery from January's lows could fall below key supports that have propped it up recently by 1.0738, triggering the SNB to take its -75bp 3-mo Libor target even lower at their Dec 10 meeting NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST IDR 13790 13850 13810 13800-13840 INR 66.75 66.88 66.77 66.78-82 KRW 1160 1163.5 1159.5 1159-1160 MYR 4.3870 4.4120 4.3980 4.3920-70 PHP 47.35 47.41 47.36 47.35-39 TWD 32.820 32.930 32.850 32.84-88 CNY 1-mth 6.3930 6.3900 6.3910-30 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4810-40 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5510-40 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)