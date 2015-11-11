SYDNEY, Nov 11(IFR) - Market briefs * RBNZ says too early to judge effectiveness of new macro policy rules on Auckland, recent NZD levels a significant buffer for economy * U.S. Treasury's Lew urges China to stick to its reform path * Dollar hits new 7-month high, soars vs euro * Most net shorts in U.S. bonds since early Aug-JP Morgan * Oil rises after IEA reports sharp decline (-20%) in investment in 2015 * Kashkari, critic of easy Fed policy, to run Minneapolis Fed - RTRS * Fed's Kocherlakota won't participate in December meeting - RTRS * Portugal left set to oust centre-right, roll back austerity - RTRS * Reuters Poll: First BoE hike still expected in Q2 2016 despite scant inflation Macro themes in play EUR at 7 month lows as Euro short rates fall further; polls show expectations high for some combo of rate cutting and QE expansion at Dec 3 meet; DXY best since April USD side of FX pairs quiet, not a driver; US rates soften as markets contemplate dollar strength on global macro, Fed decision; futures market rate hike odds slide closer to 60% from 70% post-payrolls Cable quiet, sideways ahead of jobs data; USDJPY unch, trades with stocks Equities steady despite weakening credit; HYG worst in a month; ex-TARP chief Kashkari named to head Minneapolis Fed; non-voter until 2017, replaces super dove Kocherlakota Commodities mixed; copper at 6 year lows, weighs on AUD; CAD, MXN slightly better with oil; crude holds trendline support for second day; BRL runs late in day, best close in 2 months Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) * 23:30 AU Consumer Sentiment Nov 4.2%-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 882.8b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 187.1b-prev * 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price MM* Oct f/c -0.4%, -0.5%-prev * 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price YY* Oct f/c -3.5%, -3.9%-prev * 23:50 JP Machinery Orders MM* Sep f/c 3.3%, -5.7%-prev * 23:50 JP Machinery Orders YY* Sep f/c -4%, -3.5%-prev * 05:30 CN Urban investment (ytd)yy* Oct f/c 10.2%, 10.3%-prev * 05:30 CN Industrial Output YY* Oct f/c 5.8%, 5.7%-prev * 05:30 CN Retail Sales YY* Oct f/c 10.9%, 10.9%-prev Looking Ahead - events, other releases (GMT) * 01:30 Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada speaks at Utsunomiya Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Quiet European trade woken in early NY, broad USD bid & Reuters poll weigh * Poll: ECB likely extends QE until end-2017 & spend 75bln EUR monthly if QE upped * 1.0700 barrier cleared & stops run, pair new s-t low of 1.0674 as DE-US spreads widen * Bids into late-April lows & USD gain erosion see pair near 1.0710 late * Techs stay bearish, RSIs biased down & pair falls further from rising wedge * China Oct IP & sales risks in Asia, ECB's Constancio & Draghi speeches risks in Europe USD/JPY * Jobbed a 123.03-44 range in the lingering afterglow of Fri's NFPs * Yet Tsy yields continued to give back some of the recent hefty gains * Bids still noted by 123, with topside seen slower amid long gamma field * Big exotic options at 125 also seen getting a strong defense * Bloated US Wholesale Inventories a bit concerning * USD/JPY well-supported by J investment outflows into year-end * Yield spreads dragged EUR/JPY down toward Fri's lows again * A close below 61.8% at 131.80 would draw in new sellers GBP/USD * Contrasting ECB/BoE growth/rate outlooks continue to weigh on EUR/GBP * Cross falls to lows last seen mid-Sep '15,by 0.7068, before ending NY 0.7090 * ECB deposit rate cut expected Dec 3, size uncertain * Despite some Carney dovish h'lines, traders f/c UK hike in Q2 '16 * GBP/USD ends NY just above day's low (1.5092) at 1.5105 * UK employment/avg wkly earnings Wed to provide insight into UK growth USD/CHF * Minor new trend high of 1.0087 for USD/CHF, but trading subdued * Bids by parity and tied to the rising Tenkan, last at 0.9961 * O/B dailies being worked off with a slower ascent * More long P/T possible if Mar 12 swing high at 1.0128 holds on a retest * EUR/CHF is threatening a close below the Cloud & up TL from January * 100-DMA at 1.0755 & 38.2% M-T Fibo at 1.0739 the next key pivot pts USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3263/88, Noram range 1.3246/98, close 1.3271, NY +9 pips * Brent crude +0.7%, WTI +0.9%, alum. unch, copper -0.6%, gold "unch" * AUD/CAD -0.41%, 0.9317, CAD/JPY +0.3%, 92.91, EUR/CAD -0.53%, 1.4205 * DXY +0.33% (+0.2% NY) US stocks -0.25/+0.2% (S&P +0.45% in NY session) * Us wholesale sales / inventories both +0.5% biggest US data print today * Wed - TR IPSOS consumer sentiment surveys for Canada & US [page:2417] AUD/USD * Europe tries to clear res near 0.7075/80 but fails, NY opens near high * Bear pressure applied as USD is broadly bid while copper & stocks slide * Pair nears Monday's low and holds just above late in the day * Techs still bearish, RSIs biased down & no divergence * Nov Westpac cons. confidence & Oct China retail sales & IP risks in Asia NZD/USD Europe lifts pair near 0.6560 into NY open, gains erode quickly Early USD bid & commodity drops lead pair to sub-0.6520 levels Pair just of day's low late, leaves techs with a bearish flavor RSIs biased down, 100-DMA caps and 55-DMA being pressed again RBNZ's FSR & Wheeler speech due soon, China Oct retail sales & IP a risk later LATAM * USD/BRL moves to 2-mos lows by 3.7350, ends NY session by 3.7550 * Brazil DI rates 2019 and out fall hard, as inflation expectations drop * BCB swap pgm increased recently has traders eye 3.80 as important BCB lvl * USD/MXN ends Noram at 16.75 down slightly as USTs & oil rise * Res at falling daily cloud top (16.8379), support at 16.6730 cloud base * USD/CLP closes NY near 700, copper off days -0.6%, BCCh exp'd on hold Thurs US inventory/sales ratio sends worrying growth signals A further rise in the US wholesale inventories/sales ratio to 1.31 takes it back to highs last seen in the depths of the crisis and is approaching the peaks of 1993, '99 and '01, suggesting the FOMC may soon face another growth headwind along with the strong USD even if it starts rate lift-off next month. Leading the inventories building is the autos sector at +12.7% yr/yr compared with +4.7% overall. The overall number has been weighed down by an 18.2% yr/yr drop in petrol inventories. It's no secret that much of the rapid auto sales growth has come from weaker credit constraints (sub-prime lending). Unlike the pre-GFC era when just-in-time inventory mania helped to drive I/S ratio to just 1.1 in June '08, the current expansion is a throwback to traditional inventory-driven cycles. Thus a bloated inventory overhang, especially in a sector like autos that has powered consumer spending, could become a big weight on growth. OVERNIGHT TRADED NDF RANGES NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST IDR 13745 13780 13740 13710-13740 INR 66.70 66.82 66.58 66.57-62 KRW 1159 1163.5 1160 1160-1160.5 MYR 4.3850 4.3930 4.3840 4.3830-80 PHP 47.42 47.49 47.48 47.48-52 TWD 32.750 32.830 32.800 32.79-81 CNY 1-mth 6.3930 6.3920 6.3900-25 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4800-30 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5480-10 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)