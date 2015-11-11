SYDNEY, Nov 12(IFR) - Market briefs * ECB's Constancio; Mon policy will continue to be accommodative for a long time, Fed hikes to have more effects in EM than EZ * Germany's Schaeuble: loose monetary policies risked creating false incentives and eroding countries' willingness to reform their economies * Portugal's Socialists face tough task pleasing hard left, markets, EU - RTRS * ECB's Hansson: Expects Eurozone inflation to rise sharply in Dec-Jan - DJN * US avg 30-yr mortgage rate increases 11bps to 4.12% in Nov 6 week - MBA * Moody's: EMEA manufacturing turns negative on lower growth prospects - RTRS * Brazil's Meirelles says received no invite to be finance minister * Tullett to buy ICAP's voice broking business - RTRS * Gold edges towards 3-month low on U.S. rate view Macro themes in play DXY slips in semi-holiday trade; EUR shorts trim positions, frustrated at lack of progress despite fundamentals falling into place; more neg Euro rates, Spain, Portugal elections fail to bring new lows in currency USDJPY softer alongside stocks; GBP jumps on Employment Change beat; UK employment rate (at 73.7%) highest on record Stocks slump as retail sector rolls over 2 weeks before holiday shopping season; energy, resources, credit all break hard AUD, CAD, MXN, EM all steady despite commodity dump; oil breaks key support Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) * 21:30 NZ Manufacturing PMI* Oct 55.4-prev * 21:45 NZ Food Price Index* Oct -0.5%-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 882.8b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 187.1b-prev * 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price MM* Oct f/c -0.4%, -0.5%-prev * 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price YY* Oct f/c -3.5%, -3.9%-prev * 23:50 JP Machinery Orders MM* Sep f/c 3.3%, -5.7%-prev * 23:50 JP Machinery Orders YY* Sep f/c -4%, -3.5%-prev * 00:30 AU Employment* Oct f/c 15.0k, -5.1k-prev * 00:30 AU Full Time Employment* Oct -13.9k-prev * 00:30 AU Participation Rate* Oct f/c 64.9%, 64.9%-prev * 00:30 AU Unemployment Rate* Oct f/c 6.2%, 6.2%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe applies bear pressure, near 1.0745 at NY open, bear pressure persists * NY tests near 1.0700 but ECB's Visco & Hanson give EUR a boost * Pair briefly lifts above 1.0750 but gains fade on a new Reuters ECB story * Story notes ECB possible QE expansion via buys of municipal bonds * Pair dips back near 1.0700 but bounces quickly and sits near 1.0725 late * Long upper wick on daily candle keeps bear sentiment up * Sub-1.0650/60 needed to see new bear leg take hold USD/JPY * Lack of US data or big news left O/B USD/JPY wobbling in holiday trade * 122.74 low was 50% retrace of the NFP rally on Fri & 100-HMA at that time * USD/JPY fell out of the hourly Cloud & eventually pierced the 100-HMA * O/B daily studies are being worked off, as are O/B STIR yields post NFP * If 122.73-74 props succumb, 200-HMA & daily Tenkan by 122 are next * EUR/JPY downtrend stalled since Fri, yet to close below 61.8% at 131.80 * A few ECB hawks pushing back against growing ECB consensus to ease * GBP/JPY popped on UK jobs data, & off 100-DMA & Tenkan supports * Thicket of historical & tech hurdles 187.66-188.11 to deal with next GBP/USD * EUR/GBP shrugs off weak UK earnings data moves to low by 0.7048, unemp lower * UK-EZ rate divergence remains in focus, ECB's Constancio sees low rates longer * Cross rallies to end session by 0.7061, Supt Aug lows 0.7027 & 0.7016 * GBP/USD back w/in wkly cloud by1.5191 ends NY session at 1.5213 * A close abv 38.2% Fib by 1.5212, eyes the 10-DMA at 1.5267 & 50% Fib at 1.5269 * Despite dovish BOE member rhetoric, mkt sees UK rates following US rates USD/CHF * USD/CHF couldn't make a new high after Tues.'s modest one; lack of news * Prices also still working off daily O/B readings & upper Bolli rejection Fri * Dec Fed rate hike well anticipated at this point; ECB/SNB easing, too * Inside day with bids into parity; Mar peak at 1.0128 main topside target * EUR/CHF still eking out closes above the Cloud & lows above the 100-DMA * A few ECB hawks pushing back against growing ECB consensus to ease * Thicker European & US data schedules on Thur & Fri may enliven market USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3239/81, Noram range 1.3234/84, close 1.3267, NY "unch" * Brent crude -3.37%, WTI -2.74%, alum. +0.73%, copper -0.1%, gold -0.4% * AUD/CAD +0.3%, 0.9357, CAD/JPY +0.3%, 92.65, EUR/CAD +0.15%, 1.4252 * DXY -0.35% (-0.2% NY) US stocks -0.25/-0.15% (S&P -0.45% in NY session) * TR IPSOS consumer sentiment surveys for Canada & US both up [page:2417] * Thur - Cda new house price idx; US jobless claims, JOLTS, federal budget AUD/USD * Tight range in NY as US holiday limits market activity * Early USD strength sees pair test hourly supt near 0.7040 * Ensuing bounce barely pierces 0.7070 before pair dips back near 0.7050 * Oz jobs due later, helps keep action limited, Employment f/c at 15k, prior -5.1k * If jobs weak T-L off 2015 may break and Sep lows then in play NZD/USD Slide from Europe's 0.6589 high sees pair near 0.6545 into NY open USD is generally soft in limited holiday action, NZD/USD lifts near 0.6575 Gains fades a bit as USD recovers & commodities soften, near 0.6550 late Oct NZ Bus. PMI & food prices as well as AU jobs data the risks for NZD in Asia LATAM * USD/BRL rallied off session lows by 3.7057, ends NorAm by 3.77 * Rumors of FinMin Levy's exit weaken BRL, Meirelles denies * USD/MXN off session lows just below daily cloud base support (16.6730) * Rally back toward flat by 16.75, Antad gains & IP beat shrugged off * USD/CLP down slightly to 699 as copper steady despite weak China data OVERNIGHT TRADED NDF RANGES NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST IDR 13715 13700 13675 13700-13730 INR 66.40 66.54 66.40 66.52-55 KRW 1157 1158.5 1156 1158-1159 MYR 4.3700 4.3590 4.3540 4.3600-60 PHP 47.25 47.27 47.25 47.26-28 TWD 32.730 32.755 32.720 32.74-76 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.3950 6.3940-70 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.4880 6.4870-20 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.5580 6.5530-70 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)