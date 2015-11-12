SYDNEY, Nov 13(IFR) - Market briefs * US jobless claims unchanged in latest week, steady US jobless claims consistent w/healthy labor market * U.S. job openings (JOLTS) rise to 5.526 million in Sept * Fed's Yellen: Fed must weigh mon policy impact in light of new tools * Fed's Dudley: Waiting too long on inflation heightens risks * Fed's Dudley conditions for FOMC to begin to normalize mon pol could soon be satisfied, we continue to fall short of our 2% inflation objective * Fed's Evans: May be well into '16 before hike justified, substantial costs to premature normalization * Fed's Lacker: Fed needs to be careful not to get into meeting-by-meeting suspense on rate rises * Fed's Lacker: wants to begin winding down Fed BS as soon as possible after rate hike * Fed's Bullard stretches hawk credentials with worries about "permazero" rates * IMF note: US Fed should wait with liftoff to see firm inflation signs, int'l community should support China in transition to more sustainable growth * BOE's Haldane: case for raising rates still some way from being made * Gold dips to near 6-year low, under pressure from Fed * OPEC sees oil supply hole in 2016 as low prices curb rival output Market briefs * US jobless claims unchanged in latest week, steady US jobless claims consistent w/healthy labor market * U.S. job openings (JOLTS) rise to 5.526 million in Sept * Fed's Yellen: Fed must weigh mon policy impact in light of new tools * Fed's Dudley: Waiting too long on inflation heightens risks * Fed's Dudley conditions for FOMC to begin to normalize mon pol could soon be satisfied, we continue to fall short of our 2% inflation objective * Fed's Evans: May be well into '16 before hike justified, substantial costs to premature normalization * Fed's Lacker: Fed needs to be careful not to get into meeting-by-meeting suspense on rate rises * Fed's Lacker: wants to begin winding down Fed BS as soon as possible after rate hike * Fed's Bullard stretches hawk credentials with worries about "permazero" rates * IMF note: US Fed should wait with liftoff to see firm inflation signs, int'l community should support China in transition to more sustainable growth * BOE's Haldane: case for raising rates still some way from being made * Gold dips to near 6-year low, under pressure from Fed * OPEC sees oil supply hole in 2016 as low prices curb rival output Macro themes in play USD broadly weaker in NY afternoon, shrugs off commodity slide & bevy of Fed speakers, ex-Evans, keeping Dec hike in court, Dudley says waiting too long on inflation heightens risk EUR discards dovish Draghi, gets lift as global equities selloff sees short EUR hedges unwind; DAX -1.15%, CAC-40 -1.94% Commodities move lower on weak Chinese lending, oil -2.7%, copper -1.89% near NY close has little effect on AUD, CAD & MXN, UST yields steady, green/blue Euro$ up slightly continue ascent post-NFP keeps terminal rate outlook anchored US retail sales Friday of interest, miss may dial back sentiment for US liftoff in Dec BOE's Haldane sees no need for UK rate hike any time soon, keeps lid on GBP Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) * 02:00 NZ RBNZ Offshore Holdings* Oct 64.10%-prev * 02:00 JP TR IPSOS PCSI Nov 42.2-prev * 02:00 CN TR IPSOS PCSI Nov 63.1-prev * 02:00 AU TR IPSOS PCSI Nov 50.7-prev * 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev* Sep 1.00%-prev * 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx Chg MM* Sep -0.90%-prev Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) * No significant eventsCurrency Summaries EUR/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning on dovish Draghi, pair dips near 1.0690 * Bounce sees near 1.0720 into NY open, quiet early but bull pressure emerges * Weak equities, USD slump & no rate hike tips from Yellen aid pair's lift * Pair makes two runs above 1.0800, Asian sellers limit high to 1.0810, near 1.0780 late * EZ Q3 GDP and US Oct retail sales the risks tomorrow * Daily techs suggest a squeeze, bullish outside candle & RSI turns from o/s * L-T charts remain bearish though and break of 1.0650/60 seems likely USD/JPY * USD faced broad P/T after big gains, pre Retail Sales & Dec Fed in NY * Fed speakers did little to galvanize view a Dec hike is a fait accompli * Risk-off mood triggered unwinding of shorts in funding CCYs like the JPY * Thur's early low, Wed's low & 50% of the NFP surge at 122.74 were broken * Pair has been hurt by O/B bearish divergence all week * 200-HMA next prop, but daily Tenkan & 50% of Nov's wide key at 121.93 * EUR/JPY saw shorts squeezed after last week's lows couldn't be reached * AUD/JPY's jobs-driven rally pruned amid CRB & stocks selloff * JPY IP & Services index out tonight; US Retail Sales a bigger focus GBP/USD * EUR/GBP dropped to test 0.7040 on dovish Draghi * Cross sees profit taking as global equity weakness has short EUR hedges unwind * EUR/GBP gets added lift from Dovish Haldane, ends NorAm 0.7080 * Cable moved off early low by NY option cut rallying to session high by 1.5246 * Fib and Tenkan resistance caps near 1.5270, w/daily cloud base at 1.5314 * US retail sales Friday, no major UK data USD/CHF * Double top threat in USD/CHF after today's strong rejection by Tues's peak * Several daily tech studies are signaling an overbought top * A close below parity and the Tenkan at 0.9961 last would affirm those sells * Nov's low & 38.2% of Oct-Nov rise near 0.9850 decent support * Key props are the 50% Fibo & Kijun, both at 0.9781 * USD generally facing P/T after big gains, pre Retail Sales & Dec Fed * Fed speakers did little to galvanize view Dec hike is a fait accompli * Risk-off mood also gave funders like the franc a leg up today * Swiss Producer/Import Prices; EZ GDPs also on tap USD/CAD * WTI's break below Sep-Nov lows hit CAD; CRB down by Aug/post-GFC low * USD/CAD cleared last Fri's NFP peak in NY, but USD weakness followed * Fed speakers did little to calm nervous USD longs looking to book profits * 3rd day above the Cloud; retest of Sep peak at 1.3457 data-dependent * US Retail Sales Friday's top event risk; no major CAD data * O/S EUR/CAD boosted by a short-squeeze in EURs & CRB CAD sales AUD/USD * Europe consolidates gains, bear pressure applied in NY * NY opens near 0.7140, turns heavy as oil & copper prices dive * Pair slips below the 200-HMA & tests old res now support near 0.7080 * Stock market slides help pair lower as well but losses erode * USD stumbles after Yellen gives no rate hike tips, pairs lifts near 0.7130 late * Techs lean bullish, daily RSI rising & pair presses into the daily cloud NZD/USD Slight bear pressure in Europe, pressured by AUD/NZD's rise near 1.0920 NY opens near 0.6550, bear pressure upped as commodities dive Pair tests 0.6500 support zone again but fails to break USD softens and stays heavy into the afternoon, NZD/USD near 0.6545 late Techs lean bearish as pair consolidates above 0.6480/00 zone & RSIs biased down Break of support opens door to 0.6380/85 support LATAM * USD/LatAm reversed early strength, on weak commods; ends NorAm near 'unched' * USD/BRL moved to early high by 3.8260 before ending the session near 3.77 * Brazil retail sales miss, weighed on BRL, BCB tipped at 3.80 * USD/MXN rose to16.82 daily cloud top/upper 21-d Bolli area before falling to 16.74 * Banxico mins: CB wary of weak peso, sees inf below 3% for '15, returning to 3% target in '16 * USD/CLP ends NorAm 702, copper -2%, China growth remains in doubt, lending down As ECB gears up, SNB enjoys hard-won flexibility With the ECB widely expected to cut rates and/or extend QE in Dec, speculation has inevitably shifted to how the SNB will respond. Unlike in Jan 2015, the SNB is in a stronger and much more flexible position - no longer needing to defend a rigid EUR/CHF floor and having used negative interest rates to weaken CHF via interest rate differentials. We continue to believe the SNB is implicitly targeting a BBC (basket, band and crawl) FX system that focuses on the CHF NEER rather than EUR/CHF specifically. This provides the SNB, which meets a week after the ECB on Dec 10, with a lot of flexibility, aided by a more negative CHF money market/yield curve compared to Germany. In an environment where some c.banks have embraced NIRP, remember that rate differentials still matter for FX. The SNB's purposeful rate disadvantage for CHF has worked. * OVERNIGHT TRADED NDF RANGESNDFSOPENHIGHLOWLASTIDR13695137401372013710-13750INR66.5366.5066.3666.37-42 KRW1159.51163.511601160-1161MYR4.36704.39504.37004.3880-30PHP47.1247.2447.1847.1 4-20TWD32.75032.79032.74032.77-80CNY1-mth6.39806.39506.3970-90CNY6-mthNoTrades6. 4875-05CNY1-yrDealt6.56006.5570-10 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)