SYDNEY, Nov 16(IFR) - Market briefs U.S. retail sales barely rise as auto purchases fall, Oct +0.1% vs 0.3% Rtrs f/c, USD moves lower U.S. producer prices fall for second straight month; 1-yr through Oct PPI fell 1.6% U.S. business inventories rise (+0.3%); Q3 growth likely to be raised U.Mich consumer sentiment index at highest since matching 93.1 in July, provides boost for USD Atlanta Fed: Now f/c U.S. economy seen expanding 2.3 pct in 4th qtr 'unchanged' from Nov 4 Wall St dragged down by retail, technology stocks Gold eyes fourth weekly loss as investors count on Fed rate rise Fed's Mester says 'gradual' pace of rate hikes means not every meeting Traders dial back Dec US rate-hike bets after weak data, CME Fedwatch goes from 70% to 64% back to 70% Slower EZ growth gives ECB ammunition to act in December (EZ expanded 0.3% in Q3 v 0.4% f/c) Brazil's Rousseff agrees to replace FinMin Levy, Valor reports; USD/BRL rises Bank of Canada: negative rates lessen need to hike inflation target, analysis need on whether neg rates are a viable policy tool over extended period of time Macro themes in play Dollar strong in the face of weaker data and lower stocks; Fed speakers continue to press case for Dec rate hike; odds stuck at 2-in-3 DXY presses high of week; dollar holds 200 hma vs EUR and JPY despite Retail Sales miss; USDCHF best since January; GBP quiet Dollar strength pushes CRB to lowest since 2002, oil breaks hard; AUD, CAD, EM down but not hard, shows some resilience Stocks drop; USD a problem for corp earnings; retail sector crushed despite lower energy and pending holiday shopping season Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)  21:45 NZ Retail Sales Volumes QQ* Q3 f/c 1.25%, 0.1%-prev  21:45 NZ Retail Qrtly Vs Yr Ago* Q3 f/c 5.6%, 5.9%-prev  23:50 JP GDP QQ Q3 f/c -0.1%, -0.3%-prev  23:50 JP GDP QQ Annualised Q3 f/c -0.2%, -1.2%-prev  23:50 JP GDP QQ Pvt Consmp Prelim Q3 f/c 0.4%, -0.7%-prev  23:50 JP GDP QQ Capital Expend. Q3 f/c -0.4%, -0.9%-prev  23:50 JP GDP QQ External Demand Q3 f/c 0%, -0.3%-prev  00:30 AU New Motor Veh Sales m/m Oct 5.5%-prev Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Sat Nov 14 G20 Summit in Antalya, Turkey begins (to Nov 16) Currency summaries EUR/USD Lift in Europe stalls at 200-HMA, ensuing slide sees near 1.0785 into NY open US retails sales a big miss with downward revisions, USD & USD yields dive EUR/USD spikes up near 1.08 but fails to gain traction, gains fade quickly Steady bear pressure applied with little relief seen, 1.0714 low made Late USD weakness sees pair near 1.0735 late in the day EZ Oct CPI & ECB's Constancio & Draghi speeches risks Monday risks, US CPI risk Tues Techs stay bearish, 10-DMA weighs, pair consolidates near lows, RSIs biased down USD/JPY Initial USD/JPY dip on US RS & PPI misses hit the 200-HMA bids @ 122.43 That data, Inventories & UoM left a Dec Feb rate hike scenario mostly intact Prices managed to rebound toward offers & hourly tech hurdles by 123 Failure to clear those hurdles has since weighed, along w lingering derisking EUR/JPY isn't straying far from last week's 131.45 trend low Again threatening a sub 131.80 (61.8% M-T Fibo) close to end the week CRB's slide still limiting the AUD/JPY's Oz jobs report rally prospects GBP/USD EUR/GBP resumed its descent, moved off early highs by 0.7100 to end NY by 0.7055 Diverging growth/infl paths the focus as enhanced/extended ECB QE outlook weighs on EUR EUR shrugged off weak equity mkts & moved lower, EUR longs lightened pre-weekend GBP/USD ends NY flat near 1.5212, off Noram session high near 1.5270 after RS/PPI miss BOE's Haldane sent GBP lower o/n saying GBP rate hike not automatic w/Fed Highs at 1.5270 after early US data miss reversed after U Mich data beat kept Dec US liftoff alive UK CPI/PPI data on Tuesday and ret sales on Thursday key releases USD/CHF Parity again triggered fresh USD/CHF buying & a later new trend high Early US data were soft, UoM Conf high: enough to keep Dec Fed hike alive Odd day in that USD gains came despite softer Tsy ylds, derisking March peak at 1.0128 is the next USD/CHF hurdle EZ GDP was a shade below f/c, reinforcing the ECB Dec easing view SNB will either intervene of push their rates deeper into negative in response Swiss Oct producer/import prices +0.2% m/m, exp +0.2% EUR/CHF up inside the Cloud & likely to close above the Tenkan today 100-DMA has been clipping daily lows since last Fri's trend low USD/CAD USDCAD highest close in 6 weeks behind broad USD strength; Fedspeakers continue to pound Dec rate hike message CRB collapses to lowest since 2002; oil breaks hard Toronto down 11% YTD; chart awful BOC down to hoping commodities rally so that further rate cuts won't be necessary AUD/USD Europe lifts pair off hourly sup near 0.7120, by 0.7140 at NY open, bull pressure early US sales miss spikes USD & UST yields down, AUD/USD hits 0.7160 Offers near 21-DMA, daily cloud & hourly highs near 0.7170/75 aid to halt rise USD's slide abates quickly & commodities sink, pair slides & tests 200-HMA Bounce off the MA sees near 0.7120 late; doji forms & RSI diverges Drop off Oct high might resume, RBA minutes & US CPI are risks early next week NZD/USD Choppy in Europe's morning, bounce off 0.6515 sees pair near 0.6535 at NY open Spikes up to 0.6550 on US sales data miss but gains fade quickly USD bounce, weak commodities & equities aid a slip to 0.6509 Losses fade after mkt sees 0.6500 supt area would hold, near 0.6530 late NZ Q3 retail sales the early week risk, US CPI a big risk later in the week LATAM LatAm CCYs went their own ways today as country specific themes dominated post-US data USD/BRL rose near 3.83 after Valor Economico reported Pres Rousseff may change FinMins Talk fmr CB chief Meirelles to replace Levy, Meirelles Lula connection may grease political skids USD/MXN ends NY just above session lows as weak retail sales lowers forward rate outlook USD/MXN probed above the daily cloud prior to US ret sales, ends NorAm unched by 16.73 USD/CLP remains bid, ending NY at 706, after BCCh hold & lower China/Copper outlook Brazil politics: Musical chairs at the finmin? Depending on the source of the latest headlines, Brazil President Dilma Rousseff is either sticking by her FinMin, Joaquim Levy, or about to push him out the door in favor of a former central bank chief. Either way, it's not good news on the face of it because Henrique Meirelles would still have to produce results if he were to accept the poisoned chalice. That markets trust him from his BCB years makes little difference since they also welcomed the reassuringly orthodox Levy, only for political frictions to grind down his strategy to fix the budget. Supposedly Meirelles has broader political backing, but reports suggest Rousseff wants to keep control over policy. If simply replacing the finance minister will solve Brazil's problems, then great. But, experience so far suggests that's a leap of faith.