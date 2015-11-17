SYDNEY, Nov 18(IFR) - Market briefs

* U.S. consumer prices rise, may further support rate hike views

* U.S. October industrial output falls (-0.2%), second straight month

* Dollar gains after U.S. data hardens December Fed hike view

* S&P/US yields move lower after report of bomb threat in Hanover

* Soccer-Germany v Netherlands friendly called off for fear of attack-police - RTRS

* Oil -2%, mkt focused on glbl supply glut; Stockpile builds anticipated; Rtrs poll sees 1.6mln bbls rise

* Fed's Powell: regulators are now evaluating benefits of expanding repo clearing

* NZ's Fonterra: Dairy prices fall (-7.9%), volumes drop 11.6% from last auction

* Sterling hits three-month high vs euro, sub-0.70, as UK core prices rise

* Fed's Yellen urges rejection of rule-based monetary pol proposal, bill would hurt Fed independence

* IMF cuts Mexico economic outlook as oil output falls, calls for end to FX interventions

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Aberdeen sees double-digit emerging markets rebound in 2016 Macro themes in play Dollar broadly higher as Euro rates fall to new lows; DXY at best close since March; EUR sinks behind big move up in European stocks; expectations build for Dec 3 ECB action USDJPY firm as Nikkei futures put cash market at 3 month highs; GBP sideways; USDCHF highest since January SNB move US data mixed, short rates unchanged, USD side of pairs not a driver on day; asset markets hang tough in face of collapsing commodities; AUD, CAD better despite new lows in copper, oil Markets end NorAm session on edge after German stadium bomb threat story; stocks soften, oil dumps Looking ahead - economic data (GMT)

* 00:30 AU Wage Price Index QQ Q3 f/c 0.6%, 0.6%-prev

* 00:30 AU Wage Price Index YY Q3 f/c 2.3%, 2.3%-prev

* 01:30 CN China House Prices YY Oct -0.9%-prev Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)

* --:-- JP Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting (to Nov 19)

* 22:10 AU RBA's Guy Debelle Speaks at Bloomberg Summit in Sydney Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Wider DE-US spreads help pair below 1.0650 in Europe's morning

* USD stumble sees pair near 1.0680 into NY open, NY chops around 1.0655/75

* Equity rallies then aid push to new 1.0630 low, bids into Apr 16 low halt slide

* Bomb threats in Germany turn risk sour, pairs lifts off lows, near 1.0650 late

* Chop likely o/n as mkt awaits slew of Fed speakers & FOMC minutes tomorrow

* Techs still favor bears, RSIs biased down with no divergence, 2015 low still eyed USD/JPY

* Offers at 123.50 preempted a retest of the 123.60 Nov trend high

* 123.18 session lows from Ldn & NY were a 23.6% of this week's rebound

* N225 & USD/CHF outperformed E-minis & 2-yr yld spreads intraday

* Talk of new potential terrorist threats in German dimmed risk in NY P.M.

* Given belated risk-on mkts response after Paris, threats being discounted

* EUR/JPY now established below 61.8% of the Apr-Jun rise at 131.80

* 2-yr Bund-JGB yld spreads at new historically negative levels (-35.6bp)

* BOJ's adherence to zero-boundary v ECB's NIRP program weighs

* BOJ's Wed-Thur meet unlikely to shift QQE2, yen weaker since Oct meet GBP/USD

* EUR/GBP remains weak, probing new 3-mos low, after the NY cut, at 0.6986

* Ends Noram 0.6995, rise in UK core inflation (y/y +1.1% v 1% Rtrs f/c) provided the lift

* GBP/USD ending NorAm +0.1% at 1.5215 on the upbeat infl outlook

* GBP had been weak after comments by BOE's Haldane, that UK need not hike w/US

* BOE's Broadbent to speak at Rtrs Summit Wed; said in Sept he is not on brink of voting for hike

* Fed Meeting minutes key event on Wednesday USD/CHF

* US data remained firm enough to keep the USD/CHF uptrend on track

* Buy stops were run above Mar's 1.0128 high; Jan's '15 peak is next at 1.0296

* EUR/CHF's 1.0820 high was capped right at the daily Cloud base

* That top helped pull USD/CHF off its 1.0171 session high

* A fresh spate of terrorism concerns in NY afternoon also gave CHF a lift

* EUR/CHF's 1.0775 low was caught by the 100-DMA; key post Cloud break

* The post-floor-break rebound's 38.2% at 1.0738 is the M-T pivot point

* Swiss ZEW Wed unlikely to have much impact AUD/USD

* Sharp rally in Europe's morning clears 200-HMA & sees near 0.7120 at NY open

* Risk upbeat & JPY weak in early NY, lifts above 55-DMA, 0.7141 high hit, 21-DMA caps

* USD firms and stocks sour on German bomb threats, risk softens

* Pair dips near 0.7110 before settling near 0.7120 late in the day

* RBA's Debelle speech & Q3 wage price index some risks due in Asia trade NZD/USD Light short covers in Europe morn after AUD/NZD breaks higher, near 0.6475 at NY open Lift persists in early NY, 0.6492 hit but gains fade as commodities slip & USD firms Fonterra auction sees GDT PI -7.9% & WMP -11.0% on lower volumes sold, NZD gets hit Day's low neared but can't break, USD lift abates & some gains erode NZD/USD near 0.6470 late in the day; Techs still favor bears RSIs bearish, pair deeper into daily cloud & holds below 10,55 & 100-DMAs LATAM

* USD/LatAm steady in NorAm, Blackrock sees EM gains in '16

* USD/MXN traded in a quiet 16.7365-16.7995 range, ends NY session by 16.7400

* IMF reduced Mex '15 growth f/c to 2.25% from 2.3%, '16 to 2.5% from 2.8%

* IMF urged Banxico to taper FX intervention saying it would sap reserves

* USD/BRL ends NY 3.8170 near 'unched', BCB adds USD 500mio repo liquidity

* Congress may vote to overturn vetoes that may weaken the govts ability to meet fiscal goals

* USD/CLP rises a touch to 711.50, copper remains near 6-yr lows weighs on Chile growth CNY: SDR small step towards proper reserve status The IMF's green light for China's yuan/renminbi inclusion in the SDR basket is a win for Beijing but still largely a symbolic one. SDR inclusion makes no statement about a currency's potential as a reserve currency, even if the basket features the world's most widely traded and convertible currencies. China's rise in global trade and success in promoting USD/CNH use for trade settlement (if not investment) is notable and goes a long way towards explaining SDR inclusion. But as long as the PBOC/SAFE keep tight control over CNY, the path to becoming a reserve currency remains a long one. Japan's experience is quite telling: years of zero interest rates combined with intervention to weaken the currency have meant that reserve managers have little appetite for JPY, which makes up just 3-4% of global allocated reserves. Developing policy credibility and transparency while opening up China's markets will hold the key.

Overnight NDF ranges and closing NY NDF prices unavailable (Reporting by Peter Whitley)