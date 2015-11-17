SYDNEY, Nov 18(IFR) - Market briefs
* U.S. consumer prices rise, may further support rate hike views
* U.S. October industrial output falls (-0.2%), second straight month
* Dollar gains after U.S. data hardens December Fed hike view
* S&P/US yields move lower after report of bomb threat in Hanover
* Soccer-Germany v Netherlands friendly called off for fear of attack-police
* Oil -2%, mkt focused on glbl supply glut; Stockpile builds anticipated;
Rtrs poll sees 1.6mln bbls rise
* Fed's Powell: regulators are now evaluating benefits of expanding repo
clearing
* NZ's Fonterra: Dairy prices fall (-7.9%), volumes drop 11.6% from last
auction
* Sterling hits three-month high vs euro, sub-0.70, as UK core prices rise
* Fed's Yellen urges rejection of rule-based monetary pol proposal, bill
would hurt Fed independence
* IMF cuts Mexico economic outlook as oil output falls, calls for end to FX
interventions
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Aberdeen sees double-digit emerging markets rebound in 2016
Macro themes in play
Dollar broadly higher as Euro rates fall to new lows; DXY at best close since
March; EUR sinks behind big move up in European stocks; expectations build for
Dec 3 ECB action
USDJPY firm as Nikkei futures put cash market at 3 month highs; GBP sideways;
USDCHF highest since January SNB move
US data mixed, short rates unchanged, USD side of pairs not a driver on day;
asset markets hang tough in face of collapsing commodities; AUD, CAD better
despite new lows in copper, oil
Markets end NorAm session on edge after German stadium bomb threat story; stocks
soften, oil dumps
Looking ahead - economic data (GMT)
* 00:30 AU Wage Price Index QQ Q3 f/c 0.6%, 0.6%-prev
* 00:30 AU Wage Price Index YY Q3 f/c 2.3%, 2.3%-prev
* 01:30 CN China House Prices YY Oct -0.9%-prev
Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)
* --:-- JP Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting (to Nov 19)
* 22:10 AU RBA's Guy Debelle Speaks at Bloomberg Summit in Sydney
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Wider DE-US spreads help pair below 1.0650 in Europe's morning
* USD stumble sees pair near 1.0680 into NY open, NY chops around 1.0655/75
* Equity rallies then aid push to new 1.0630 low, bids into Apr 16 low halt
slide
* Bomb threats in Germany turn risk sour, pairs lifts off lows, near 1.0650
late
* Chop likely o/n as mkt awaits slew of Fed speakers & FOMC minutes tomorrow
* Techs still favor bears, RSIs biased down with no divergence, 2015 low
still eyed
USD/JPY
* Offers at 123.50 preempted a retest of the 123.60 Nov trend high
* 123.18 session lows from Ldn & NY were a 23.6% of this week's rebound
* N225 & USD/CHF outperformed E-minis & 2-yr yld spreads intraday
* Talk of new potential terrorist threats in German dimmed risk in NY P.M.
* Given belated risk-on mkts response after Paris, threats being discounted
* EUR/JPY now established below 61.8% of the Apr-Jun rise at 131.80
* 2-yr Bund-JGB yld spreads at new historically negative levels (-35.6bp)
* BOJ's adherence to zero-boundary v ECB's NIRP program weighs
* BOJ's Wed-Thur meet unlikely to shift QQE2, yen weaker since Oct meet
GBP/USD
* EUR/GBP remains weak, probing new 3-mos low, after the NY cut, at 0.6986
* Ends Noram 0.6995, rise in UK core inflation (y/y +1.1% v 1% Rtrs f/c)
provided the lift
* GBP/USD ending NorAm +0.1% at 1.5215 on the upbeat infl outlook
* GBP had been weak after comments by BOE's Haldane, that UK need not hike
w/US
* BOE's Broadbent to speak at Rtrs Summit Wed; said in Sept he is not on
brink of voting for hike
* Fed Meeting minutes key event on Wednesday
USD/CHF
* US data remained firm enough to keep the USD/CHF uptrend on track
* Buy stops were run above Mar's 1.0128 high; Jan's '15 peak is next at
1.0296
* EUR/CHF's 1.0820 high was capped right at the daily Cloud base
* That top helped pull USD/CHF off its 1.0171 session high
* A fresh spate of terrorism concerns in NY afternoon also gave CHF a lift
* EUR/CHF's 1.0775 low was caught by the 100-DMA; key post Cloud break
* The post-floor-break rebound's 38.2% at 1.0738 is the M-T pivot point
* Swiss ZEW Wed unlikely to have much impact
AUD/USD
* Sharp rally in Europe's morning clears 200-HMA & sees near 0.7120 at NY
open
* Risk upbeat & JPY weak in early NY, lifts above 55-DMA, 0.7141 high hit,
21-DMA caps
* USD firms and stocks sour on German bomb threats, risk softens
* Pair dips near 0.7110 before settling near 0.7120 late in the day
* RBA's Debelle speech & Q3 wage price index some risks due in Asia trade
NZD/USD
Light short covers in Europe morn after AUD/NZD breaks higher, near 0.6475 at NY
open
Lift persists in early NY, 0.6492 hit but gains fade as commodities slip & USD
firms
Fonterra auction sees GDT PI -7.9% & WMP -11.0% on lower volumes sold, NZD gets
hit
Day's low neared but can't break, USD lift abates & some gains erode
NZD/USD near 0.6470 late in the day; Techs still favor bears
RSIs bearish, pair deeper into daily cloud & holds below 10,55 & 100-DMAs
LATAM
* USD/LatAm steady in NorAm, Blackrock sees EM gains in '16
* USD/MXN traded in a quiet 16.7365-16.7995 range, ends NY session by
16.7400
* IMF reduced Mex '15 growth f/c to 2.25% from 2.3%, '16 to 2.5% from 2.8%
* IMF urged Banxico to taper FX intervention saying it would sap reserves
* USD/BRL ends NY 3.8170 near 'unched', BCB adds USD 500mio repo liquidity
* Congress may vote to overturn vetoes that may weaken the govts ability to
meet fiscal goals
* USD/CLP rises a touch to 711.50, copper remains near 6-yr lows weighs on
Chile growth
CNY: SDR small step towards proper reserve status
The IMF's green light for China's yuan/renminbi inclusion in the SDR basket is a
win for Beijing but still largely a symbolic one. SDR inclusion makes no
statement about a currency's potential as a reserve currency, even if the basket
features the world's most widely traded and convertible currencies. China's rise
in global trade and success in promoting USD/CNH use for trade settlement (if
not investment) is notable and goes a long way towards explaining SDR inclusion.
But as long as the PBOC/SAFE keep tight control over CNY, the path to becoming a
reserve currency remains a long one. Japan's experience is quite telling: years
of zero interest rates combined with intervention to weaken the currency have
meant that reserve managers have little appetite for JPY, which makes up just
3-4% of global allocated reserves. Developing policy credibility and
transparency while opening up China's markets will hold the key.
Overnight NDF ranges and closing NY NDF prices unavailable
