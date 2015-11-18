SYDNEY, Nov 19(IFR) - PLEASE NOTE: We will no longer be publishing NDF ranges for compliance reasons. Market Briefs * Fed Minutes most policymakers anticipated US econ conditions & outlook could well warrant hike at Dec meeting, saw downside risks to global econ & finc'l developments diminished * Fed's Dudley doesn't expect market chaos after most well advertised rate rise in history * Fed's Lacker still leans to rate rise as he did in Sept, Oct; doesn't see any bubbles now (DJ) * Fed's Lockhart expects inflation to rise gradually as oil, USD stabilize * Fed's Kaplan Economy needs accommodative policy for some time to come, accommodative policy need not mean ZIRP * BOE's Broadbent: market rate bets can mislead, Investors shouldn't "focus obsessively" on BoE forecasts, Growth is best guide to likely BoE action * Fed rate hike likely to trigger next leg of commodity losses * Base metals hit multi-year lows on dollar, China jitters * DoubleLine's Baha fears market 'accident' from Fed rate hike * Brazil Congress upholds veto on retiree benefits, USD/BRL moves lower Macro themes in play DXY higher for fourth day as US-Euro rate diff hits fresh wide; USDCHF at new 2015 closing high after SNB says currency still to strong; USDJPY up with stocks Persistent USD strength keeps commodities/commodity currencies under pressure; copper still in freefall, -10% for month GBP quiet bit firm ahead of Retail Sales tomorrow Fed minutes reveal more indecision about Dec rate hike than evident by recent Fed speakers; futures market unmoved, sees odds at 2-in-3; USD been all one-way for a month, could spur position trim Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Producer Prices- Inputs QQ Q3 -0.3%-prev * 21:45 NZ PPI Output* Q3 -0.2%-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 1034.7b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 170.4b-prev * 23:50 JP Exports YY* Oct f/c -2.1%, 0.6%-prev * 23:50 JP Imports YY* Oct f/c -8.6%, -11.1%-prev * 23:50 JP Trade Balance Total Yen* Oct f/c -292.0b, -114.5b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 02:00 JP Bank of Japan announces rate decision 06:30 JP BOJ Governor Kuroda Press Conference Post Policy Meeting Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Early Europe lift stalls near hourly res in the 1.0690/00 area, dips ensues * NY opens near 1.0675 and bear pressure persists as USD broadly bid & stocks lift * April 16 low pierced before pair consolidates near 1.0640 into Fed minutes * Knee-jerk spike to 1.0617 post-minutes but losses erased as minutes less hawkish * Shorts scramble to cover & pair hits 1.0672, USD bounce sees pair near 1.0645 late * DE-US spreads hold at recent wides & FF futures still show 2/3 chance of Fed Dec hike * Rallies likely limited though techs sees squeeze risk as RSI diverges & doji forms USD/JPY * Nov 9's post-NFP high at 123.60 was cleared in knee-jerk Fed Minutes trade * 123.77 high & 123.40 pullback came despite miniscule US STIR response * Down TL from the May-Aug peaks will be at 124.42 on Thur * BOJ seen retaining QQE2 at tonight's meeting end; Jan ease eyed by some * EUR/JPY held a tight range below 131.80, the 61.8% of the Apr-Jun rally * Negative rate spreads continue to weigh, though 2s off Tues' historic lows * AUD/JPY rise running into key 100-DMA, last at 87.89; 50-DMA 86.25 * Japan Oct Trade data out tonight GBP/USD * GBP rallied to NorAm high at 1.5242 after Fed mins, hovers near 1.5230 into close * Fed mins pre-NFP release muting reaction, mkt seizing on pot'l one & done for Fed * BOE's Broadbent: investors should be wary of mkt bets on UK liftoff * EUR/GBP remains near 3-mos lows just below 0.70, support abv Aug 6 low at 0.6970 * Recent lows 0.6985 Tues & 0.6982 today in jeopardy as EZ-UK policy/growth diverges * Cross below 0.6970 eyes Jul 17 low by 0.6935 USD/CHF * 2015's 1.2040 high nearly retested with today's 1.0222 high * US housing data mixed, didn't shift Fed hike views * FOMC Minutes about as expected, but one-&-done talked up since * Bears fear 1.0240 double-top/correction after 8% rise from Oct's low * 1.03 is 61.8% of the 2008-2011 slide and another key, nearby pivot point * Swiss Nov ZEW fell 18.3 points to zero * SNB to remain a dip-buyer in EUR/CHF & eyed to ease along w ECB in Dec * 9th straight day of EUR/CHF buying in 1.0700s & to protect 100-DMA * May get 1st close above the 21-DMA (1.0843) since Oct 12 * Swiss Oct Trade data to be released on Thur USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3299/3331, Noram range 1.3315/70, close 1.3340, NY +24 pips * Brent crude +1.5%, WTI +0.3%, alum. -0.1%, copper -1.3%, gold +0.2% * AUD/CAD _0.14%, 0.9454, CAD/JPY +0.05%, 92.60, EUR/CAD +0.16%, 1.4196 * DXY +0.03% (+0.12% NY) US stocks +1.05/1.35% (S&P +0.95% in NY session) * Fed Mins hawkish & dovish but Fed needs reason not to hike * US hsg starts -11.1%, permits 8 year high. Thur-Cda w'sale trade f/c +0.3% AUD/USD * Lift in Europe's morning stalls near hourly res in the 0.7120 area, USD bid emerges * NY opens near 0.7110, bear pressure for most of NY as USD rally persists * Pair nears 0.7070 before settling into tight range into Fed minutes * New low initially set after minutes but losses erode as mkt deemed minutes a bit dovish * 0.7100 briefly pierced, USD bounces sees pair hug the 200-HMA late in the day * No major data in Asia to drive pair so action could be choppy NZD/USD Bear pressure in Europe's morning and most of NY, drops from 0.6488 to 0.6433 Broad based USD gains & continued commodity weakness aid the drop Hovers near 0.6445 heading into Fed minutes, hits new low directly after minutes Bounces from 0.6430 though as mkt sees minutes as less hawkish 0.6460 near but gains fade & pair near 0.6445 late NZ Q3 PPI due later, little impact expected, likely choppy action in Asia LATAM * Today's main event US Fed mins passed w/little fanfare as meeting held pre-Oct NFP * USD/MXN rallied to high by 16.83 near TL res as Fed optimistic * Pair reversed flash gains as longer-term growth path may be bumpy * USD/BRL ends NY by 3.7830 -0.75% as congress upheld Dilma pension rise veto * Moody's relieves some rating pressure may cut outlook not rating [ nL8N13D2MC] * USD/CLP holds by '15 high at 715, copper weak -1.4%, GS cut China growth outlook Fed policy: See you in December The strong dollar may be creating economic headwinds and oil's fall stirring up trouble, but the Fed's meeting minutes suggest officials think December will be about as good a time as any for a hike. All the more so, perhaps, after the strong jobs report earlier this month. Not that there aren't lingering suspicions that this so-called recovery could easily come off the rails. Still, the message would appear to be that it's a go for December. Of course, it would be a little easier to be convinced had it not been for September's case of cold feet. And that just means that any market ructions or disappointment in the next payrolls report could call things into question. But, if they were willing to shrug off everything else in October, before they even saw the blow-out jobs report, then the real question is what happens after December. PLEASE NOTE: We will no longer be publishing NDF ranges for compliance reasons. (Reporting by Peter Whitley)