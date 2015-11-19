SYDNEY, Nov 20 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. jobless claims (271k), continuing claims (2.175m) decline * Philly Fed Nov business conditions index +1.9 vs consensus -1.0 and -4.5 in Oct * Fed's Mester: interest rate path more important than liftoff (CNBC) * Atlanta Fed's Lockhart: gradual means no hike at every meeting (MNSI) * ECB minutes: downward revision of inflation outlook potentially worrisome, disappointed w/speed of structural reforms * China's Premier Li says economy moving in reasonable range, will actively promote structural reforms, strive to realize economy's healthy LT development * EXCLUSIVE-China's yuan may enter IMF basket with lower share (Reuters) * Mexico changes terms of daily dollar auctions, suspends auction w/no min bid increase auction w/min bid * Base metals plumb multi-yr lows as China worries persist; supply cuts needed - analysts * Rising dollar tops Goldman Sachs' 2016 trade tips, likes USD long vs EUR & JPY Macro Themes in Play Long USD positions squeezed after Fed minutes leave some doubt about December rate hike; big build in longs vulnerable after US STIR market stalls; Eurodollar futures fully recover jobs data losses Traders wary that EUR shorts vulnerable to overly high expectations from ECB on Dec 3; dollar bears spooked by GBP strength despite Retail sales miss, USDJPY drop despite higher stocks AUD up big, breaks 6 month downtrend, comes without help from commodities sector: BRL best in 10 weeks; Gold snaps higher US yield curve flattens sharply, 2/10s lowest since April; markets anticipating weakness beyond potential Fed hike; equity retail sector still falling ahead of holiday shopping season Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Bull pressure in Europe's morning sees 200-HMA tested, NY opens just below it * Early rise for equities, Philly Fed beat & DE-US spreads hold at wides sees dip * 1.0665/70 hourly support test fails and losses erode on broad USD weakness * US equity mkts gains erode & USD slide intensifies, 10-DMA cleared & 1.0763 high hit * Ensuing dip stalls at 200-HMA, pair bounces back near 1.0740 late * L-T techs bearish, daily a bit bullish, RSI biased up & Nov 18 doji sees upside today * Draghi speech to European Banking Congress is tomorrow's big risk USD/JPY * A roughly 5% Oct-Nov USD/JPY rise finally came in for a correction * Post-FOMC Minutes pullback found support at Oct-Nov up TL at 122.62 * Threatens the first sub-Tenkan (123) close since the Oct 15 trend low * Tsy curve flattening shows concern any Fed tightening will dampen inflation * BOJ's steady, hoping for CapEx, wage & oil price increases next year * Lots of room for disappointment there * Mon's 122.23 low pivotal; failure eyes 38.2% Fibo & Oct high by 121.60 * EUR/JPY mean reverting as downtrend consolidates * AUD/JPY's 100-DMA B/O stalled by 61.8% & Oct high at 88.55/61 * Kuroda speaks again tonight; some still looking at a Jan ease GBP/USD * Soft UK retail sales took some of the wind out of GBP sails, in European trade * Lower growth outlook supports recent dovish BOE rhetoric (Haldane/Broadbent) * EUR/GBP moved back abv 0.70 to end NY by 0.7015, support holds near 0.6980 * GBP/USD rallied with broader market as mkt reacts to exp'd lower US rate trajectory * Cable rallied off UK RS low by 1.5228 to high at 1.5336 before ending NY by 1.5300 * GBP/USD eyes res at 200-DMA 1.5343 and then the daily cloud base 1.5354 USD/CHF * A USD correction pulled USD/CHF away from Wed's near '15 high retest * USD slide was broad in O/B mkt worried Fed hike may be a one-&-done * Above f/c Swiss Trade may have helped the franc slightly as well * Not much progress below Wed's low so far; Upper Bolli has crested; heavy * SNB's Maechler stressed importance of rate spreads * Confirms view SNB will likely match any depo rate the ECB does in Dec * EUR/CHF's rebound ran into the Cloud top & upper 21-DMA by 1.09 * That Cloud will twist at 1.0881-83 on Monday; 100-DMA & SNB supporting USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3247/3314, Noram range 1.3255/3304, CL 1.3292, NY +21 pips * Brent crude +0.3%, WTI -0.47%, alum. "unch", copper -0.1%, gold +0.85% * AUD/CAD _0.14%, 0.9454, CAD/JPY +0.05%, 92.60, EUR/CAD +0.16%, 1.4196 * DXY -0.67% (-0.27% NY) US stocks -0.05/+0.05% (S&P -0.04% in NY session) * Cda wholesale trade -0.1%, f/c +0.3%; EUR/CAD, DXY & oil dominant themes * Fri-Cda CPI f/c +0.1%, core +0.2%; Cda retail sales f/c +0.2% [page:2417] AUD/USD * Choppy in Europe's morning & early NY, holds 0.7155/80, NY opens near top * Bear pressure applied early NY as commodities dive, copper hits new low * Pair tests hourly supt near 0.7150/55, area holds, broad USD weakness ensues * Sharp rally from supt sees daily cloud cleared, 0.7215 high made * Dips back near cloud top late as offers into Nov 4 high loom * Bears on edge as techs lean bullish & AU-US spreads start to widen a bit NZD/USD Europe erodes some gains from Asia, presses pair sub-200 HMA into NY open Chop near 200-HMA in early NY as commodities dive but bull pressure emerges Broad USD weakness sees stops above 100-DMA run, rally extends to 0.6593 high Offers in 0.6600/25 (21-DMA, Nov 6 high) cap, slight dip sees near 0.6570 late Little major data to drive so mkt may look at techs for cues Techs a bit bullish, daily RSI biased up & pair holds above 10, 55 & 100-DMAs LATAM * USD/LatAm fell as mkt looks past pot'l Dec Fed hike, to lower US rate trajectory * USD/MXN fell to 16.5520 before reversing to 16.64 after Banxico adjusted interventions * USD/BRL lead LatAm lwr falling 1.05% to 3.73, Petrobras gained as Brazil may inject capital * Petrobras capital injection:, EM inv outlook up in '16: * USD/CLP reversed early NorAm strength falls from 715 to 710 as copper rallied back to flat Fed - A Dec lift-off, but kinks to be expected into uncharted waters The relatively contained reaction to the October FOMC minutes provides an indication how prepared markets are for a December lift-off. Fed speakers from now until the December 15/16 FOMC meeting, including Yellen's testimony on Dec 3, will be used to emphasize the 'gradual' nature of policy normalization. A key focus for money markets will be how successful the Fed's open market operations will be in guiding the effective fed funds rate (EFF) to the mid-point of the fed funds target range. As a result of an expanded Fed balance sheet money markets are flush with liquidity that saw the Fed switch from focusing on a target for the EFF to a target range. This range has been 0.0-0.25% since 2009, with the EFF rate tending to trade around the mid point - on Nov 17 it averaged 0.13%. Over the course of the last 1-2 years the Fed has been widening and testing its toolbox to prepare for policy normalization and ensure control over the EFF so that policy can be tightened. The Fed has said it will rely on interest on excess reserves as the main tool to lift the EFF as opposed to reverse repurchase agreements. If the Fed in December decides that it wants to lift the target range to 0.25-0.50%, then open market operations have to allow the EFF to rise to the mid-point of that new range. Some money market traders believe that while ultimately the Fed will be able to get the EFF up to around 0.38%, we might initially see it trade closer to 0.25% than the mid-point. The real test will be what happens to the EFF once the Fed has delivered lift-off and raised the fed funds target range to 0.25-0.50%. Just as ZIRP/QE were uncharted waters for the Fed, the same is true of beginning the policy normalization process by first shifting away from ZIRP but still having a bloated balance sheet. PLEASE NOTE: We will no longer be publishing NDF ranges for compliance reasons. (Reporting by NY IFR/buzz team)