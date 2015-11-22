SYDNEY, Nov 23 (IFR) - North America News and data on Friday * Dudley says Fed should 'soon' be ready to raise rates * Bullard: Fed will want more uncertainty on rates after hike * Canada retail sales unexpectedly drop, inflation steady * Mexico GDP beats forecast, Carstens sees "more vigorous" growth ahead * Brazil sheds 169k jobs in October as recession worsens News from the weekend Fed Williams sees strong case for Dec liftoff - Reuters San Francisco Fed President and FOMC voter Williams spoke on Saturday and repeated the Fed's clear message that the December FOMC meeting is "live" and there will likely be a strong case to hike rates. Williams provided the usual caveats regarding favorable data and confidence needed that the inflation target will be reached. Williams also echoed recent comments from the Fed that the pace of the tightening cycle isn't predetermined and will be completely data dependent. There is nothing new in the report and it is unlikely going to alter in any way Fed expectations that have turned decidedly in favor of a December hike. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com BAML flow data - EM equity funds see biggest outflows in 10 weeks BAML flow data released on Friday showed that the week ending Nov 18 saw investors withdrawing $2.4 BLN - the largest weekly outflow in 10 weeks. The data was collected before the FOMC Minutes were released on Wednesday and didn't capture a positive mood change brought about by the dovish forward guidance contained in the Minutes. EM equities made strong gains late last week - in part due to the extreme oversold conditions as portrayed in the BAML flow report using EPFR data. The iShares Emerging Market ETF ended the week with a strong 4.77% gain. The BAML data also showed investors bailed out of US equities with outflows of US 1.8 BLN. Wall Street rallied Wednesday through Friday and the S&P ended the week with a 3.2% gain - the biggest weekly gain in nearly a year. The BAML report indicated that leading up to the Fed Minutes - investor fear was running strong, as low yielding (but safe) money market funds were attracting the investor cash with inflows of $15.6 BLN. According to the report money market funds have now received $120 BLN over the past seven weeks. With so much investor money stored in low/no yielding cash - it is no wonder there are signs some riskier and higher yielding assets/currencies are starting to look attractive despite the prospect of a Fed hike in December. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com The week ahead - Plenty of US data squeezed in before Thanksgiving While the markets will keep an eye on geopolitics in the wake of the Paris attacks - most of the attention will be on US and Euro zone data ahead of the key ECB and Fed meetings taking place in December. Key US data in the week ahead Due to Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday in the US - all of the key data will be released Monday through Wednesday. Monday kicks off with US Existing Home Sales followed on Tuesday by Q3 second estimate US GDP - which will probably be the data highlight of the week. The first estimate came in at a disappointing 1.5% - but recent data has been better and expectations are for an improvement to 2.0%. A 2.0% reading or better will likely lock in a Fed hike in December - whereas it will have to be a big miss to throw a December lift-off into doubt. On Wednesday the Fed's favorite inflation gauge - Core PCE Price Index will be released along with Durable Goods, Monthly House prices and Univ of Mich consumer sentiment. Key global data in the week ahead It will be a fairly busy week for EZ data starting with Flash PMI on Monday followed on Tuesday by German GDP and the closely watched German IFO. It then goes pretty quiet until Friday when EZ sentiment data is released. The highlight of the UK calendar will be UK second estimate Q3 GDP on Friday with the market expecting plus 0.5% M/M and 2.3% Y/Y. Most of Japan's data will be released on Friday when the keenly watched CPI will be released along with Japan unemployment and Foreign Bond Investment. There isn't any China data out this week. The main event in Australia will be Thursday's Q3 CAPEX. The only other data out of Australia is Construction Work Done on Wednesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY Nov13 Nov20 %Change AUD 0.7120 0.7232 1.57% NZD 0.6538 0.6566 0.43% JPY 122.62 122.76 -0.11% CAD 1.3322 1.3350 -0.21% GBP 1.5247 1.5197 -0.33% EUR 1.0775 1.0645 -1.21% CHF 1.0057 1.0188 -1.30% Comment The AUD was the best performing currency last week and has been by far the best performing currency over the past two weeks despite falling commodity prices. The AUD is benefitting in from shifting central bank expectations, as the market "prices out" possible RBA rate cuts in the coming months - while at the same time the Fed is signaling a very cautious approach to Fed rate hikes beyond the expected rate hike in December. The AUD is also benefitting from EUR-funded carry trade demand, as short-term bund yields slip further into negative territory - and benefitting from short covering in emerging market assets and currencies. The EUR and CHF were the worst performing currencies last week, as the ECB continues to signal additional easing when they meet in early December. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Themes for Friday's trading * A number of themes played out in Friday's trading that led to a mixed performance across asset classes. * Equity markets remained buoyant, as investors remained confident there will be plenty of liquidity provided by major central banks despite the likelihood the Fed will hike rates at their December meeting. * Commodity market remained sluggish, as ongoing global growth concerns combined with the perception that the supply/demand mismatch in some key commodities will continue to cap prices in key commodities well into 2016. * Emerging market equities and currencies continued to recover to correct severely oversold conditions, as the dovish forward guidance provided in the Fed Minutes Wednesday continued to resonate - as well as a renewed search for yield resulting from European short-date yields falling to fresh lows following a clear indication the ECB will ease further in comments made on Friday by ECB President Draghi. * The dovish comments from Draghi sent the EUR lower across the board - while the EM currencies along with the AUD continued to claw back lost ground against the USD. * Wall Street gained again on Friday - with the S&P ending up having its best weekly performance in nearly a year. * The Dow rose 91.06 points, or 0.51% to 17,823.81; the S&P gained 7.93 points, or 0.38% to 2,089.17 and the NASDAQ added 31.28 points, or 0.62% to 5,104.92. * For the week the Dow rose 3.4% - its best week since early October; the S&P gained 3.2% - the best since December 2014 and the NASDAQ gained 3.6% on the week - the highest weekly gains since July. * Markets continued to remain resilient in the face of ongoing geopolitical concerns following the Paris attacks - with the VIX index falling another 9% to close at 15.47 - down nearly 23% from last Friday's close at 20.08. * Hopes of further easing by the ECB trumped geopolitical concerns in European equity markets. The German DAX gained 0.31% on Friday to cap off a strong week - ending 3.84% higher for the week. The French CAC closed slightly lower on Friday (minus 0.08%) but for the week gained 2.14%. * Despite improving investor risk appetite and the promise of major central banks remaining extraordinarily accommodative - key commodity prices remained in the doldrums. * London copper fell another 1.10% on Friday to close at 4,580 - down 5.08% for the week. It was the lowest weekly close since May 2009. * NYMEX Crude closed down 0.37% at 40.39 and for the week it edged 0.86% lower. Iron ore edged 0.22% lower on Friday and for the week it was down 5.06%. Gold closed down five bucks at 1,077 and for the week it lost six bucks or 0.55%. * Despite the sluggish week in commodities - EM assets and currencies continued to recover some of the deep losses made in recent weeks/months. * The iShares Emerging Market ETF gained a bit over 1.0% on Friday and for the week it made a 4.71% gain. The MSCI LATAM Equity Index gained 0.72% on Friday and had a weekly gain of 4.77%. The MXN and BRL made gains of between 0.35% and 0.55% on Friday - while the MXN gained of 1.0% for the week and the BRL had a weekly gain of 3.65%. * The AUD was the best performing currency on Friday - gaining 0.54% against the USD; 0.44% against the JPY and 1.35% against the EUR. * The AUD is benefitting from renewed popularity in EUR-funded carry trade, as calming volatility and the search for yield is drawing in decent investor interest. * AUD/USD stops were triggered above the double-top at 0.7224 to a high at 0.7250 before the sellers returned. The AUD/USD closed at 0.7232. * The EUR was the worst performing currency on Friday, as ECB President Draghi reiterated the ECB will do what is needed to head off deflation. The 2-year German bund yield fell to a fresh closing low at minus 0.3860 - which put pressure on the EUR, as it encouraged EUR-funded carry trades. In contrast - the 2-year US Treasury yield rose 3 BPS to 0.91%. * The EUR is also being dragged down by investor buying of European stocks due to the expected ECB easing. Investors are selling EUR/USD as a hedge against the purchases of European shares. * The EUR/USD closed at 1.0645 down 0.81% on the day. * The USD/JPY closed the day virtually unchanged, as EUR/JPY selling capped and carry trade demand underpinned. * The CAD underperformed on Friday following weaker than expected Canada Retail Sales data. The CAD is also being undermined by the volatile oil price and concerns NYMEX Crude will fall and stay below 40 USD for awhile. The CAD fell 1.04% against fellow commodity currency the AUD - while the USD/CAD gained 0.50%. * The GBP/USD closed Friday down 0.61% - despite bouts of EUR/GBP selling during the London session in particular. The differential between the 2-year UK Gilt yield and the 2-year Treasury yield widened 11 BPs last week in favour of the USD and encouraged GBP/USD selling from macro accounts. * The 2-year US Treasury yield rose another 3 BPs on Friday to 0.91% and had a weekly gain of 6 BPs, as the market prices in a strong chance the Fed will hike rates at their Dec 16 FOMC meeting. The dovish forward guidance contained in the Fed minutes from the October meeting led to yield flattening strategies - resulting in the 10-year Treasury yield slipping 2 BPs last week despite rising 2 BPs on Friday to 2.26%. Wrap up As of Sunday afternoon Sydney time - there wasn't any news of note out over the weekend - so it might be a quiet start to the week. It will be interesting to see whether or not the short covering rally in some risk assets and risk currencies continues in the week ahead. EM assets and currencies ended the week on a high note and Wall Street had a banner week after looking vulnerable for a extended slide heading into next month's Fed meeting. The AUD performed exceedingly well despite key commodities slumping and looking just plain awful from a technical perspective. The main reason for the rally is some of the risk assets was the FOMC Minutes released on Wednesday clearly indicating that while a Fed hike in December was likely - the slope of the tightening cycle would be unusually flat unless the economic landscape improved significantly. The Fed Minutes preempted a "sell the rumour/buy the fact" event around the Fed meeting in December, as investors have been selling out of EM assets and currencies for most of 2015 in anticipation of the first Fed hike. The global growth picture remains sluggish and there is plenty of uncertainty regarding China's growth path in the months ahead. Therefore once the short covering rally in EM and AUD results in better balanced positioning - there should be good selling opportunities. If commodities were to correct higher in the weeks ahead - the rally in EM and AUD might extend for a while, but the medium-term outlook for key commodities such as copper, crude and iron ore remains bleak. As for the AUD/USD specifically - the higher the pairing goes - the more dovish the RBA will become. If the AUD settles closer to 0.7500 than 0.7000 the chances of the RBA cutting rates again increases dramatically. The market is very short the EUR/USD, but every time there is a short coving rally there seems to be reminders from the ECB that they are on a very different course than the Fed. The EUR/USD looks like it will head for 1.0520, but shorts should remain cautious around the ECB meeting. The Draghi ECB has shown the ability to shock and awe the market and some shock and a bit of ore might be priced in the EUR/USD ahead of the ECB meeting in a couple of weeks. If the ECB merely meets market expectations - the EUR/USD could rally due to the "sell the rumour/buy the fact" effect. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Technical view Equities S&P - No sign of a trend developing in the S&P as choppy range trading continues. Nevertheless - last week's price action was positive and the close above the 20-day MA at 2,079 has relieved the downward pressure built up in the previous week. Resistance is found at the Nov 3 trend high at 2,116 while major resistance is found at the May 20 all-time high at 2,134. A break above 2,134 would likely signal the trend higher has resumed. Key support is found at 2,015/2,025 and a break/close below 2,015 targets the 61.8 of the 1,871/2,016 move at 1,965. {Last 2,089.18} ASX - The very strong price action last week ended the short-term trend lower, as the ASX closed above the 20-day MA (5.193) - while the 5-day MA crossed above the 10-day MA. It also broke above the 61.8 Fibonacci of the 5,384/4,979 move at 5,229 - suggesting it will complete a full retracement to 5.384 in this move. This would be confirmed by a break and close above the 100-day MA at 5,285. A move back below the 50-day MA at 5,165 would stall upward momentum and suggest the ASX is stuck in a 4,900/5,400 range for the rest of the year at least. {Last 5,256.14} Commodities Gold - Gold continues to trend lower with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The trend is steep and extended - so a move back above the 20-day MA at 1,100 would warn that a decent correction might be underway. There is minor support at a 2008 trend high at 1,030 while the longer term objective of this move is 890, which is the 618 fibo of the 251 multi-year low made in late 2000 and the all-time high at 1,920 made in 2,011. {Last 1,078.5} Iron Ore - Iron ore continues to trend lower with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The price is resting above key support at the July 8 trend low at 44.10 with a break below targeting moves below 40. A break above the 20-day MA at 48.00 is needed to relieve the severe downward pressure. {Last 45.0} Lon Copper - London copper is entrenched in a text-book trend lower, with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages pointing sharply lower and aligned in a bearish formation. The price is having trouble moving above the 5-day MA and hasn't come close to threatening the 10-day moving average Nov 5 when the price was above 5,100. Support is found at the 76.4 fibo of the GFC 2,817 low and 10.190 all-time high at 4,555. A close below that level would be extremely bearish with no decent support this side of 3,000. The only warning is the price is now nearly 18% below the 200-day MA and when copper is more than 20% away from that reading - it tends to correct/reverse sharply. {Last 4,579} NYMEX Crude - NYMEX Crude is trending lower with the 5. 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The objective of this move is the Aug 24th trend low at 37.75. A break below 37.75 targets the GFC low at 32.40. A break back above the 10-day MA at 41.70 would warn that a correction might be forthcoming and a move above the 20-day MA at 43.60 would confirm that to be the case. {Last 40.30} FX EUR/USD: The EUR/USD is trending lower - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. There is minor support at last week's trend low at 1.0619 and a break below that level targets the April 13 low at 1.0520. Strong resistance has formed at 1.0800/30 where daily tops and the 20-day MA converge. {Last 1.0640} USD/JPY: After a bit of stalling - the USD/JPY has commenced trending higher again. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. Support has formed at 122.15 where last week's low and the 20-day MA converge. There is strong resistance at various weekly highs between 125.20 and 125.85. {Last 122.86} AUD/USD: The AUD/USD isn't trending in either direction, but the close above the 100-day MA at 0.7214 and double top at 0.7224 could signal that a short-term trend higher may be close at hand. The AUD/USD edged above the 61.8 fibo of the 0.7382/0.7016 move at 0.7142 and a break and close above 0.7250 could see a full retracement to 0.7381. A break below the 10-day MA at 0.7110 would suggest that more range trading lies ahead. {Last 0.7233} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com PLEASE NOTE: We will no longer be publishing NDF ranges for compliance reasons. (Reporting by John Noonan & NY IFR/buzz team)