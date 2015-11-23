SYDNEY, Nov 24 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. existing home sales -3.4%, more than expected in Oct, Sept unrevised was highest since '07 * Saudi Arabia: ready to work with others to stabilize oil market; oil ends near flat after gyrating wildly * ECB's Lautenschlaeger says no reason for further ECB action, Draghi likely has votes to cut in Dec * Dollar hits 8-month high as Fed rate hike view persists, EUR dips below 1.06 for a bit * Fed's Tarullo: worried about too-low inflation, US econ chugging along, but still a mixed picture (BBG) * LatAm currencies weaken on China; Argentine assets spike on Macri's victory * Mexico Sept retail sales fall 1.1 pct from Aug Macro Themes in Play * EUR/USD cracked 1.06 heading into London's close as part and parcel of a DXY move to exactly 100; Cable slammed after early NY rebound attempt faltered * Oil's o/n dive interrupted by what might be a specious comment from Saudi Arabia re working within and without OPEC to stabilize prices; resource-ccys yanked back and forth on the abbreviated oil rebound * No change to basic CB view of ECB report cut Dec 3 and Fed hike Dec 16 amid slightly soft secondary US data and the latest central banker comments Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 01:35 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Flash Nov 52.4-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 09:05 AU RBA Gov Glenn speaks at ABE annual dinner Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy action for NY's session, opens just below 1.0620 & gets an early bounce * General USD slide miss to Nov Markit U.S. Mfg flash PMI aids lift toward 1.0660 * Bounce fades as soured risk send EUR/JPY sub-130.40, EUR/USD tests 1.0600 again * Holds briefly but does work through chunky bids at 1.0600 and just below, some stops run * 1.0592 low hit before bounce, stops noted sub-1.0590 untouched for now * Persistent USD weakness in NY afternoon sees pair near 1.0620 late * DE Q3 GDP & Nov IFO the risks in Europe, slew of front loaded US data due tomorrow USD/JPY * Broad O/N USD advance to 123.26 lost altitude in NorAm trading * Tarullo comments, soft secondary US data & risk-off flows hit USD/JPY * Stops run below intraday props by 123; Fri's 122.73 low intact thus far * Another big rise in net spec short JPY posis last wk eyed into Dec Fed * Shooting Star weekly candle last week; Nov 16 low at 122.23 by 21-DMA * Brief bounce in AUD/JPY on Saudi comments, but oil resumed its slide * 100-DMA & Kijun supports at 87.77 last * New EUR/JPY lows on negative yield spreads, risk-off flows * Nikkei Nov Flash PMI out tonight; 52.4 on Oct * US PCE & Q3 GDP rev are out Tuesday GBP/USD * Stop-loss selling dropped GBP to 1.5119, eyes Nov 6 low by 1.5027 * 1.5100 is 76.4% of 1.5027 (Nov 6 low) to 1.5336 (last Thursday's high) * BOE's Carney/Haldane testify before parliament Tues, Osborne Wednesday * UK had been tipped to hike after US, sentiment now pushed out to Q4 '16 * EUR/GBP reacting to recent UK-EZ convergence, EU data resurgent * Cross support by 0.6980 recent low area, Res 0.7039 10-DMA * 4 BoE MPC members before UK TSC Tuesday USD/CHF * EUR/CHF retraced more of last wk's recovery as broad EUR sales resumed * Stops run sub Fri's low & daily Kijun after Thur's upper 21-d Bolli rejection * ECB's seen cutting the Depo rate 15bp on Dec 3; SNB likely to match it * USD/CHF closed more of the gap on this year's 1.0240 peak pre NY selling * Tarullo comments, soft secondary US data & risk-off flows then hit USD/CHF * Swiss Q3 Non-farm Payrolls & US PCE & Q3 GDP rev are out Tuesday USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3326/436, Noram range 1.3335/90, CL 1.3375, NY -20 pips * Brent crude +0.4%, WTI -0.33%, alum. -0.6%, copper -1.7%, gold +0.85% * AUD/CAD -0.33%, 0.9612, CAD/JPY -0.4%, 91.81, EUR/CAD -0.05%, 1.4205 * DXY +0.25% (+0.07% NY) US stocks -0.36/-0.32% (S&P -0.35% in NY session) * Oil whipped on Saudi comments +5.5% vs low, but ceded gains * Tue- US GDP 2nd est. Case-Shiller, Cons. confidence, Richmond Fed [page:2417] AUD/USD * NY opens near 0.7180 after quiet European morning, bull pressure applied early * Oil bounce & generally heavy USD aid pair's initial lift above 0.7200, bounces fades * Dip sub-0.7180 bought as USD turns soft, 0.7210 neared but bulls run out of gas * Sour risk sends stocks & AUD/JPY lower, AUD/USD near 0.7190 late * Mkt awaits Stevens speech & Q3 CAPEX risks for next cues * If no AUD jawboning from Stevens & CAPEX is upbeat short squeeze risk upped * Latest COTR report shows AUD shorts increased, adds to squeeze risk NZD/USD * Limited action in Europe & NY, pair hovers sub-200 HMA in both sessions * Dip below 0.6495 in NY bought on softer USD but bounce can't clear 0.6520 * Soft equity mkts, JPY strength and weak commodities keep bulls tempered * AUD/NZD rally off 100-DMA & pierced daily cloud top help weigh as well * Mkt awaits NZ Oct trade balance data for next cues * Front loaded US data this week may have limited impact due to holiday Thurs. * Daily techs a bit bearish, 11/20 doji sees downside today & pair below 10, 55 & 100-DMAs LATAM * USD/MXN ending NorAm flat after reversing from early Asia high by 16.63 * Talk of Saudi cooperation to stabilize oil drove USD lower * USD dipped below 16.50 to low 16.4850 in NY afternoon, moving higher as oil settle lower * USD/BRL ends NorAm 3.7350 up 0.75%, weak commods weigh, BCB exp'd to hold on Wed * USD/CLP remains weak, ends NY by 715, weak copper/China outlook weighs on CLP * Argentine assets bid in wake of business-focused Macri's election win Credit spreads & USD strength to limit Fed hikes HYG's (US High Yield) fall vs S&P's rise since mid-'14, plus the strongest USD since '02, raise doubts about Fed tightening parameters. S&P's are by all-time highs, despite the Fed being about to raise rates in December. Generally, when the Fed begins a tightening cycle it signals a robust economy needs to be tamped down to reduce inflation. With the US jobless rate at 5%, one could conclude it's time for tightening, despite subdued goods and services prices. Normally Fed tightening starts in part to revive a weak USD to import deflation, but DXY's the strongest it's been since '02 & other CBs are weakening their currencies through QE and low/negative rates. Unlike '09-'10, key EMs like China are now a drag on global growth and will become more so if the USD continues to strengthen. Equity bulls are gambling on limited Fed tightening. PLEASE NOTE: We will no longer be publishing NDF ranges for compliance reasons. (Reporting by NY IFR/buzz team)