SYDNEY, Nov 25(IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE Market briefs * US third-quarter GDP growth revised up to 2.1 percent * Nine US Fed banks called for discount rate hike, one Fed bank voted for cut at Oct 26 meeting * US Nov Consumer Confidence 90.4 v 99.1 last; 99.r exp (surprisingly weak jobs view) * Yen, Swiss franc up strengthen as Middle East fears trump US GDP data; Oil at 2-week highs * Turkey downs Russian warplane near Syria border, Putin warns of "serious consequences", Turkish and Russian assets fall on escalation fears * Sterling slips to two-week low as Carney says rates to stay low * Russia's Putin calls Turkey's downing of Russian jet 'stab in the back' * BOE's Carney: Rate hike timing still a question, BOE intends to hold considerably less than GBP 375b of gilts * BOE's Haldane: if UK mon policy was very accommodative would expect above trend growth & big pick up in prices * Mexico inflation cools to record low in early November, Dec hike sentiment (w/US) fades Macro themes in play Dec rate hike odds edge up after US Q3 GDP revised higher, now stands at about 3-in-4; yield curve flattens as outlook for Q4 darkens; big inventory build seen stealing from future growth and strong USD seen weighing on corporate earnings USD slips on risk-off trade after Turkey shoots down Russian jet; key tech reversal in Euro short rates gives investors reason to re-assess short EUR/long stocks trade before ECB next week; German IFO beat makes VW macro fears look overblown; ECB needs to meet high expectations high for rate cut and QE extension Middle east tension puts bid in commodities; CAD, AUD, EM higher; USDJPY sags with stocks; GBP breaks on CBI miss Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) * 00:30 AU construction work done Q3 f/c -2.1%, 1.6%-prev Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) * 01:00 JP BOJ board member Shiraishi will give a speech to local business leaders * 23:50 JP BOJ monetary policy meeting minutes (Oct 30 meeting) Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy action in Europe & NY, Europe's range 1.0620/70, NY opens near 1.0650 * Slight dip early gets bought after GDP, final sales & consumer spending soft * USD goes offered, EUR/USD lifts to 1.0673 high but gains fade quickly * Pair slips sub-1.0630 then chops around 1.0650 for remainder of session * US data the main risk Nov 25, impact likely limited unless data well off the mark * Holiday on Thursday influencing market, little action expected USD/JPY * JPY up vs USD & EUR, but off vs commodity ccys amid risk-off flows * USD data weaker on balance, but Dec Fed-hike prob little changed at 74% * USD/JPY slide now near 21-DMA & Nov 16 swing low at 122.25/23; 31 low * 122.96 high is below the daily Tenkan; 1st time since rally began on Oct 15 * Locals reportedly selling rallies & specs pretty heavily long pre Dec CB risk * 38.2% of Oct-Nov rise, Kijun & Oct high are all at 121.59-60 * New, modest EUR/JPY trend lows as negative rate spreads smother * GBP/JPY nearing Cloud base, lower Bolli, historical & Fibo sppts * AUD/JPY holding above 100-DMA & Kijun amid CRB rebound * Oct 30 BOJ Minutes out tonight; CPI Thur GBP/USD * Cable fell to 2-wk low by 1.5053,holds support by lwr 21-d Bolli (1.5047) * Eyes Nov 6 low by 1.5027 after dovish BOE spkrs * Carney says UK rates to stay low for some time, though no need for neg rates * EUR/GBP rallied to high at 0.7080, settling at 0.7060 as NY session ends * Converging rate outlook w/EZ sees some cross p/t * Poll shows majority of Brits would vote for Brexit lifting EUR USD/CHF * Franc generally better bid in Tues's more risk-averse session * US data surprise was big Nov Consumer Confidence drop; weaker jobs view * US STIR little changed, but USD/CHF softer after Mon's failure near '15 peak * Last Wed-Fri's lows in the 1.1022-30 range are nearby support * Daily Tenkan not far below at 1.0108 * EUR/CHF's current 1.0812 session low just a tic above Monday's low * Thur's high was rejected by the daily Cloud top and the upper 21-day Bolli * Likely to close below the 21-DMA (1.0832) this afternoon * Key 100-DMA support will be at 1.0798 on Wed; key on close USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3324/75, Noram range 1.3285/3370, CL 1.3290, NY -80 pips * Brent crude +3.05%, WTI +2.85%, alum. +1.2%, copper +2.1%, gold +0.75% * AUD/CAD +0.14%, 0.9621, CAD/JPY +0.1%, 92.01, EUR/CAD -0.43%, 1.4151 * DXY -0.25% (-0.09% NY) US stocks -0.02/+0.20% (S&P +0.55% in NY session) * News Turkey downed a Russian jet on disputed airspace incursion the focus * US GDP on f/c, inventory surge a worry for Q4. Weds - big data [page:2417] AUD/USD * Bull pressure in Europe's morning sees 0.7220 pierced, dip into NY open near 0.7210 * Bulls keep steady pressure on, USD generally soft & stocks bounce from opening lows * Commodity bounce off lows aids lift, pair nears Nov 20 & 23 highs, nearby late * Techs lean bullish, holds above 100-DMA & daily cloud top, RSIs biased up * RBA Debelle speech & US data key risks for Nov 25 NZD/USD Rally near 0.6540 in Europe repelled, dips sub-200 HMA, NY opens near 0.6510 Bull pressure applied as USD broadly offered, o/n high tested & holds initially AUD/NZD lift above 1.1080 helps pair's pause, NZD/USD breaks higher though USD weakness persists and pair hits 0.6560 high, slight dip late sees near 0.6550 No NZ data o/n, slew of US data & NZ Oct trade data the risks tomorrow LATAM * USD/LatAm drifts lower, looks past pot'l Dec US liftoff, shrugs off Russia/Turkey tension * Commodity rally and flattening yield curve, traders eye lower US/glbl rate trajectory * USD/MXN set to close below 100-DMA weighs on pair. support lwr 21-d Boll 16.3931 * USD/BRL ends NY at 3.70 after low by 3.6935, Levy leans austere * USD/CLP rises w/2.25% rally in copper ends NY at 710.50, daily Tenkan sup by 707.40 holds Another warning for USD bulls from oversold CRB Trying to call a bottom in commodities, or top in the USD for that matter, has been an exercise in P/L futility this year, but yet another set of technical warnings are now flashing yellow. Chief among these warnings is the repeated oversold bullish divergence of the CRB's weekly RSI vs the commodity index. Past bearish and bullish divergences have ushered in major USD index trend reversals, but the current pattern has been far more extreme due to extreme machinations of key central banks such as the Fed and ECB; currently expected to tighten and loosen, respectively, next month. The question is whether that policy divergence is already factored into prices, as many prior, tipped CB maneuvers have been. DXY's slowing uptrend & stall at 100 vs its 100.39 '15 peak adds to the intrigue. Chart: link.reuters.com/nec26w (Reporting by Peter Whitley)