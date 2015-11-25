SYDNEY, Nov 26(IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE Holiday & mo-end P/T limit USD gains Market briefs * Reuters Exclusive: ECB discusses two-tiered bank charges, broader bond buys - officials * US business spending surges, durable goods orders +3%, mfg weak as USD soars * US jobless claims fall more than expected (-12k), continuing claims up * US new home sales rebound strongly in October * UMich consumer sentiment index final Nov 91.3 vs preliminary 93.1, no surprise after cons conf miss * U.S. crude stocks rise, gasoline inventories exceed expectations * U.S. seen expanding 1.8 pct in Q4, down from 2.3% on Nov 18 -Atlanta Fed * Reuters Poll: seen easing policy next week with deposit rate cut, raise QE to EUR 75b/mos * Reuters Poll: BoE to hike rates in Q2 2016, but dependent on Dec Fed move * UK's Osborne: plans to cut UK budget to 36.5% of GDP by 2020, from 40% * SNB's Jordan says no limit on balance sheet size, Franc remains significantly overvalued * Argentine president-elect to tap ex-central banker Alfonso Prat-Gay as finance minister * Brazil judge says senator may have interfered with Petrobras probe * Brazil assets sink as corruption arrests reignite political worries Macro themes in play USD up behind weaker EUR after ECB plan on 2-tiered rate scheme revealed; markets think it allows bigger cut; DAX jumps to best since August US Durable Goods beats, Dec rate hike odds stand at about 3-in-4; curve flattens further as Street downgrades Q4 on weaker consumer spending outlook JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD mixed, sideways in thin pre-holiday trade; EM lower with commodities; BRL down hard on arrest of senator Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Trade - Imports* Oct f/c 5.01b, 4.91b-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade Balance* Oct f/c -937.0m, -1222.0m-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade Balance YY* Oct f/c -3.37b, -3.20b-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade - Exports* Oct f/c 4.02b, 3.69b-prev * 00:30 AU Capital Expenditure* Q3 f/c -3%, -4.00%-prev * 00:30 AU Building Capex* Q3 f/c -5.5%, -5.60%-prev * 00:30 AU Plant/Machinery Capex* Q3 f/c -1%, -1.20%-prev Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) No significant events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * ECB headlines apply bear pressure in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.0600 * Further pressure applied on US data sending USD & UST yields higher * Large bids in 1.0575/80 zone stem slide initially but bid eventually filled * General USD bid persists and sharp drop to 1.565 takes hold, no further losses though * USD rally abates and some gains given back, EUR/USD shorts cover a bit * Pair lifts to 1.0640 before settling near 1.0620 ahead of the US holiday * Action for remainder of week likely limited with holiday & limited data due USD/JPY * USD/JPY failed for 2nd day to take out the Nov 16 low at 122.23 * Decent USD data helped the existing technical rebound to a 122.93 high * But the data did little for rates because a Dec Fed hike is already priced in * With the US holiday & month-end near, long P/T then trimmed the gains * Pair needs a breakout above the Tenkan at 123 to shake off the recent slump * No sign from BOJ Minutes or Shirai comments of another imminent easing * Shirai also said any new measures would be the QE realm (no rate cut) * EUR/JPY fell faster after an exclusive Reuters ECB story * 129.77 low nearly reached 76.4% of the Apr-Jun rise at 129.61 * New historic low of -40+bp in 2-yr spreads ahead of the Dec 3 ECB meet * GBP/JPY rebounded off Bolli & Cloud support, but was just an inside day * Japan CPI is out Friday, along with employment data GBP/USD * GBP rallied in late NY moving to high at 1.5134 * FinMin Osborne ditched tax credits for low-income households * Cable bears had expected more severe austerity, weighing on future growth * A Reuters poll sees UK rates lifting in Q2 2016 after a US hike * EUR/GBP fell from 0.7080 after talk of a 2-tiered charge for ban reserves w/ECB * rallied off lows by 0.7000 in gamma related trading * EUR/GBP rose with EUR/USD in NY aft ; short EUR possys lightened pre-US holiday USD/CHF * USD/CHF took out prior '15 peak from Jan at 1.0240; 1.0261 high so far * ECB headlines sent euro to 7 month low, dragging CHF dn v USD as well * ECB mulls two-tiered bank charges and broader bond buys * US data deluge was on-balance bullish, but Fed's Dec hike already priced * Pre-holiday & month-end P/T trimmed USD gains after the 10ET options cut * Deeply negative CHF rates leave 2-yr Tsy ylds at almost a 2% premium * 10-yr Swiss yields made a historic low today of -0.38% * 1.0300 - 61.8% Fibo of 2008/2011 slide - is the next key upside pivot pt * EUR/CHF fell on the EUR sell-off, but held Tues's 1.0812 low * 1.0859 peak scored in NorAm after Jordan's CHF warning * ECB & SNB policy meetings are on Dec 3 & 10, respectively USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3280/326, Noram range 1.3290/3339, CL c 1.3300, NY "unch" * Brent crude -0.45%, WTI -0.30%, alum. +1.0%, copper -0.4%, gold -0.35% * AUD/CAD -0.11%, 0.9638, CAD/JPY +0.17%, 92.29, EUR/CAD -0.33%, 1.4111 * DXY +0.30% (-0.08% NY) US stocks +0.14/+0.39% (S&P +0.14% in NY session) * Strong US data prints dominated, many more beats than misses, buoyed USD * Profit-taking trimmed gains. A broad rethink of the global macro policy backdrop With negative yields proliferating, inflation stuck near zero almost everywhere and global growth sluggish, central bankers and others are starting to have a rethink of the models and theories underpinning their policies. It's early days yet, and nothing is going to change soon. But ECB's Coeure gave a frank speech this past weekend titled "Paradigm Lost: Rethinking international adjustments" asking researchers to help policymakers come up with new frameworks, questioning the faith that free-floating FX rates help economic resilience and the role of unrestricted capital flows, among others. Coeure noted 1) supply is still not well understood in economics and 2) the benign view of floating FX rates allowing c.banks to conduct independent policy may not work as thought. This comes as the IMF published a blog and paper questioning the impact of free capital and seeing signs it contributes to inequality. The reassessment is just beginning. Coeure speech bit.ly/1R5aMjG & IMF blog bit.ly/1N6BkLn (Reporting by Peter Whitley)