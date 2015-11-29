SYDNEY, Nov 30 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE North America News and data * Canada job vacancies rise in Q2, best opportunities in resource rich west * BoE's Carney says continues to see strong UK domestic demand * Chile central bank considered both hold and hike in Nov - minutes * Dollar hits 8-month high as easing fears hammer euro, SNB EURCHF intervention tipped pre-ECB * US. bond prices rise as world stock mkts drop, US yields fall with German yields on ECB stimulus bets * Black Friday for China stocks but metals not so heavy, industrial metals see 1st wkly rise since Oct * Gold slips to near 6-year low, set for 6th straight weekly drop, despite ample Chinese demand News from the weekend New MPC voter Vlieghe "dovish" in Sunday Times interview The new BOE MPC member Jan Vlieghe said he was in no rush to vote to hike rates and would prefer to see growth pick up before commencing the tightening cycle. He said the strong Pound had a "huge" tightening impact on the UK economy and he was disappointed with wage growth. The Sunday Times quoted Vlieghe as dismissing the notion that central banks should raise interest rates to have ammunition against the next downturn, as this strategy would "create the slowdown" that they worry about. The GBP was the worst performing currency last week, as a weakening trend in UK data has pushed back expectations as to when the BOE will tighten monetary policy. Vlieghe's comments suggest that at least one member of the MPC would like to the GBP move lower, as is the case with many global central banks, as growth and inflation remains subdued. The market has been in the mood to sell GBP/USD and it closed Friday just above the Nov 6 trend low at 1.5027. There is likely to be stops below 1.500 and there isn't much in the way of support this side of 1.4850. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Large China copper smelters agree to production cuts in 2016 - Reuters Nine large copper producers in China have agreed an initial plan to cut refined metal production by more than 200,000 tonnes in 2016 or around 5 % from this year's level, an executive at one of the producers said on Saturday. The agreement followed a meeting by the producers on Saturday in Shanghai to discuss coordinated output cuts to support the market after prices in Shanghai and the London Metal Exchange plunged to their lowest in more than six years. The nine producers also will ask the state-controlled industry body, the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA), to request Beijing to investigate high-speed trading and malicious short selling of copper contracts traded on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the executive said. The producers made the initial plan in the morning. In an afternoon meeting, they further agreed that the companies would consider bigger output cuts and would finalize the amounts next week, said the executive. He was speaking on condition of anonymity but on behalf of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) group. The proposed cut is equal to about a third of China's production in October. The producers would mainly cut output that uses scrap as feedstock, the executive said. The firms also use copper concentrates as feedstock. "We are very serious about cutting production. We will have a meeting every two weeks to follow up proposed cuts by each company," he said. The copper smelters, whose production is mostly registered for the delivery of the copper contract in Shanghai would restrict sales of their metal to players that hold massive short positions, the executive also said. CNIA, supported by some large metals producers, has already called for a short-selling probe on metals futures, sources said earlier this week. The IMF has indicated to China that part of the responsibility of being a reserve currency is to free up the exchange rate and communicate better with the market. The so called "yuan devaluation" in August sent markets into a tailspin and damaged the credibility of Chinese authorities in terms of their financial management and communication skills. Investors have been shying away from emerging market currencies and assets in part due to China uncertainty and the prospect of pronounced USD/CNH strength over the coming weeks due to the perception it is overvalued in the first place has investors on edge. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com The week ahead - Huge event week with ECB and US jobs the highlights The market were pretty quiet last week, but there is plenty of event risk in the week ahead to create volatility and perhaps decide the direction of markets into year-end. The start of the week may see a lot of position adjustments before the ECB meets on Thursday followed by the always important US non-farm payroll data on Friday. There is plenty of key data before those events - as well as Fed speakers and the last RBA meeting of 2015. ECB expected to deliver considerable easing - The markets have great respect in the ability of ECB President Mario Draghi to deliver the goods and even "shock and awe" on the odd occasion. According to the Reuters poll - the ECB is expected to cut the deposit rate from minus 0.20% to minus 0.30%; increase their bond buying programme from 60 BLN EUR to 75 BLN EUR and/or extend the programme beyond Sept 2016. It is likely those moves are already priced into the market, as reflected in Bund yields out to 5-years falling deeper into negative territory over the past two weeks. The ECB may opt to take even stronger action to ensure a stronger reaction in markets and push the EUR lower in their fight against deflation. Reuters reported last week the ECB is considering a two-tiered penalty on banks hoarding cash and this led some banks including Citi to predict the ECB will cut its deposit rate by 0.20% to minus 0.40%. The ECB may discuss more radical action such as purchasing re-bundled loans at the risk of non-payment, but they are unlikely to agree to such measures at this meeting at least. If the ECB meets market expectations with no surprises - we could see a "sell the rumour/buy the fact" in the EUR/USD as the market is very short the EUR/USD in both the options and physical markets. RBA meets Tuesday - but they are expected to "chill out" - RBA Governor Glenn Stevens all but told the markets the RBA will remain on hold when they meet on Tuesday. Speaking to economists at a dinner last week - the RBA Governor said there was three months until they meet again in February and it was time to "chill out and see what the data says". The RBA is unlikely to change the statement either, but they will be looking at a lot more than the data before they meet in February. The RBA is counting on a falling AUD to help rebalance the Australian economy. If the AUD/USD is close to 0.7500 than 0.7000 over the next three months and commodities remain weak - we could see a surprise Feb rate cut for the second year in a row. Key US data in the week ahead It is an important week for US data, as the Fed meets in a little over two weeks and is widely expected to hike rates 25 BPs as long as the data holds up reasonably well. The main data event this week will be US non-farm payrolls on Friday and the market is expecting plus 200 K jobs, unemployment to remain at 5.0% and average hourly earnings to come in at plus 0.2%. If expectations are close to being met - the market will lock in a December rate hike by the Fed. It will be pretty busy ahead of the US payroll report. On Monday the Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales will be released - followed Tuesday by US ISM MFG PMI and Car sales. Wednesday ADP Payroll data will help shape expectations for Friday's NFPs while Thursday sees ISM non-MFG and Durable Goods. Key global data in the week ahead Tuesday will be a key day for global data - with China PMI the key event in Asia before the RBA meeting a bit later in the day. Euro zone MFG PMI will also be out on Tuesday as well as UK MFG PMI. On Wednesday EZ Inflation will be released along with UK Services PMI followed Thursday by EZ non-MFG PMI. It will be a very busy week in Australia. On Monday TD-MI Inflation will be released along with company profits and business inventories. On Tuesday building approvals along with net exports contribution to GDP will be released ahead of the RBA decision. On Wednesday Aus GDP will be released with the market expecting plus 2.3% Y/Y and 0.7% Q/Q. On Thursday Aus trade data will be released followed on Friday by retail sales. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY Nov20 Nov27 %Change JPY 122.76 122.75 0.01% CAD 1.3350 1.3378 -0.21% NZD 0.6566 0.6535 -0.47% EUR 1.0645 1.0592 -0.50% AUD 0.7232 0.7196 -0.50% CHF 1.0188 1.0294 -1.04% GBP 1.5197 1.5031 -1.09% Comment Except for the flat result against the JPY - it was a week that saw modest USD strength. The GBP was the worst performing currency, as the market continues to push back expectations of when the BOE will start their tightening cycle. Short-covering on EUR/GBP also weighed on the GBP last week. The AUD fell 0.50% last week after being the best performing currency the prior week. The AUD gains were slowed by ongoing commodity market weakness and China uncertainty - after those negative were trumped the previous week by investors seeking yield. The EUR managed to hold up reasonably well considering EZ yields fell further into negative territory. The market is short the EUR though option plays as well as physical - so the move lower is of a grinding nature. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme for trading on Friday was position adjustments ahead of month-end and an extremely busy event week for financial markets. * Global equity markets largely shrugged off the 5.48% fall on the Shanghai Composite - with Wall Street ending the day close to flat and European markets finishing just slightly negative. * Emerging markets were weighed down by the fall in Shanghai, a widening corruption scandal in Brazil that sent the Brazil market down 2.7%, broad USD strength and ongoing commodity weakness - with NYMEX Crude falling over 3%. * The Dow closed down 14.90 points or 0.08% lower at 17,798.49; the S&P closed up 1.24 points or 0.06% higher at 2,090.11 and the NASDAQ added 11.38 points, or 0.22% higher at 5,127.53. For the week the Dow eased 0.14% and the S&P closed virtually flat. * The US dollar moved broadly higher on Friday, as the market continues to price in aggressive ECB easing next week. The CHF led the way from much of the session amid speculation the SNB was intervening to sell CHF as a warning to investors not to buy CHF against the EUR when the ECB eases next week. * The USD/CHF closed up 0.55% at 1.0294 while the EUR/CHF fell around 0.40%. * The CAD was the worst performing currency on Friday falling 0.65% against the USD due to the steep fall in NYMEX Crude. * The EUR/USD traded as low as 1.0568, as Bund yields continued to fall ahead of the ECB meeting on Thursday. The 10-year Bund yield fell 2 BPs to 0.45% while the 2-year Bund yield fell to a fresh all-time low at minus 0.42% before closing unchanged at minus 0.41% * The EUR/USD was underpinned by EUR-positive cross flows with EUR/CHF buying rand EUR/GBP buying providing support. The EUR/CHF rose around 0.40% to 1.0905 - the highest closing level since Oct 12 due to speculation the SNB was intervening to sell the CHF. * The EUR/GBP gained 0.30% to 0.7047 on talk of a large end of month related buying flow. The GBP/USD fell 0.46% on Friday to 1.5031 - the lowest closing level since April 21. The GBP weakness was due to the EUR.GBP buying flow, as UK GDP Q3 GDP came in exactly as expected. * The AUD/USD fell 0.40% to 0.7196 on Friday, as China concerns and commodity weakness overshadowed the growing AUD-favourable yield differential between Australian and European bonds in particular. * Key commodities moved lower on Friday. * Gold fell 1.30% to 1,057 - as the thin market and stronger USD gave the market an excuse to trigger stops below 1,060 down t0 1,052 at one stage - the lowest level in nearly six years. For the week gold fell 1.84%/ * NYMEX Crude fell 3.09% to 40.71 in light volume as longs taken earlier in the week pared back ahead of key events next week including the Dec 3 OPEC meeting. For the week NYMEX Crude gained 3.27%. * London Copper fell 1.36% to 4,572 and for the week it edged 0.17% lower. Iron ore eased 0.23% on Friday and for the week it fell 3.33%. * Bund yields continued to fall ahead of the ECB meeting on Thursday. The 10-year Bund yield fell 2 BPs to 0.45% while the 2-year Bund yield fell to a fresh all-time low at minus 0.42% before closing unchanged at minus 0.41%. Bund yields are now negative out just beyond 5 years. For the week the 2-year Bund yield eased 3 BPs and the 10-year Bund yield eased 3 BPs. * US Treasury yields dipped slightly on Friday with the 2-year yield edging down 1 BP to 0.92% while the 10-year also slipped 1 BP to 2.22%. For the week the 2-year Treasury yield edged 1 BP higher while the 10-year Treasury yield eased 4 BPs. Wrap up It will be a very busy week, but the key events don't take place until late in the week with the ECB decision Thursday and the US non-farm payrolls on Friday. The USD closed the week on a strong note and may continue to trade with a firm tone when the markets open on Monday. The GBP/USD looks technically poised to break below 1.5000 and the dovish comments on the weekend from new MPC voter Vlieghe may provide the excuse to chase the pairing lower. The market in Asia will keep a close eye on the markets in China after the 5% plunge on the Shanghai on Friday and the surge higher in the USD/CNH. Volatility in AXJ equities and currencies will likely weigh on the AUD/USD after it appeared to top out at 0.7283 on Wednesday. The RBA decision on Tuesday is shaping up as a non-event after RBA Governor Stevens signaled last week that the RBA will be in sit and watch mode until they meet again in February. The AUD/USD is getting pushed and pulled by opposing fundamentals. A relaxed RBA is helping to underpin the AUD, as Australian bond yields look extremely attractive in a world where yields are disappearing or turning ever more negative - as is the case in Europe. Capping the AUD is continued weakness in commodity markets and China uncertainty. The EUR/USD will likely remain in a range ahead of the key ECB meeting on Thursday. Support at 1.0520 will likely hold as there is talk of option related buyers layered between 1.0500 and 1.0550. There continues to be a large build-up of EUR/USD shorts ahead of the widely expected ECB easing on Thursday. IMM data released on Friday showed net EUR/USD shorts increased from 143 K contracts to 164 K contracts - highest level in five months. The danger for EUR/USD shorts is a "sell the rumour/buy the fact" response to the ECB easing. Unless the ECB delivers more than what the market is expecting - there is a very good chance the EUR/USD will end the week higher. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Technical view Equities S&P The S&P isn't trending in either direction and appears to be in a holding pattern. Support has formed between 2,065 and 2,070 where the 200-day MA and 38.2 fibo of the 2,019/2,097 move converge. Resistance has formed ahead of 2,100 with key resistance at 2,130/2,135 where a double-top and the all-time high converge. It needs to break above 2,135 to start trending higher again. {Last 2,090.11} ASX The ASX isn't trending in either direction - even though the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation. They need to all point higher to signal a trend higher is underway and both the 5 and 20-day moving averages are pointing lower. Support has formed around 5.165/5,170 where the 20-day MA and the 38.2 fibo of the recent 4,979/5,285 move converge. A break below 5,095 woould be bearish and suggest another dip below 5.000 heading into year-end. A break above the Nov 23 high at 5.285 would be bullish and initially target the Oct 26 trend high at 5.384. {Last 5,202.58} Commodities Gold Gold is trending lower and while the descending 20-day MA (1,085 on Friday) contains pullbacks - gold appears headed to levels below 1,000. The target of the trend lower is the 61.8 fibo of the entire 251/1,920 move around 890. {Last 1,058} Iron Ore The trend lower continues and the break and close below the July 8 trend low at 44.10 is decidedly bearish. There is no sign yet of a bottom forming and expect deeper price probes while the 20-day MA around 46 contains pullbacks. {Last 43.50} Lon Copper Copper is still trending lower, but price action last week warned that downward momentum might be waning. A break and close above the 20-day MA at 4,775 would indicate a short-term bottom is in place and a correction is underway. Support has formed just ahead of 4.440 and a break below that level would indicate the trend lower has regained momentum and a move below 4,000 is underway. {Last 4,572.85} NYMEX Crude The short-term trend lower stalled and ended last week - as the 5-day MA crossed above the 10-day MA. It failed to close above the 20-day MA and while that reading contains closing levels - the trend lower could resume at anytime. A close above the 20-day MA (48.15 on Friday) could see a correction back to resistance around 48.30. A close below 40 targets the Aug 24 trend and multiyear low at 37.75. ({Last 41.71} FX EUR/USD The trend lower continues with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. Key resistance is found at the descending 20-day MA at 1.0735 and a break above that reading would warn the trend is ending and a correction higher is underway. Support is found at the April 13 low at 1.0520. {Last 1.0592} USD/JPY The trend higher proved short-lived and the 5-day MA has fallen below the 10-day MA to confirm more consolidation ahead. The USD/JPY has closed the last three Fridays within 10 pips of 122.70. Enough said. {Last 122.75} AUD/USD The AUD/USD started to trend higher at the start of last week, but the price action on Thursday Friday was weak and now the 5-day MA has started to move lower. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are still aligned in a bullish formation and a close above 0.7250 on Monday would likely see the trend higher revive. Support is found at the 20-day MA around 0.7145/50 and a break and close below that reading would suggest the trend higher is dead and a move back to 0.7040/60 is likely. {Last 0.7196} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Peter Whitley)