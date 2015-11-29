SYDNEY, Nov 30 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF
North America News and data
* Canada job vacancies rise in Q2, best opportunities in resource rich west
* BoE's Carney says continues to see strong UK domestic demand
* Chile central bank considered both hold and hike in Nov - minutes
* Dollar hits 8-month high as easing fears hammer euro, SNB EURCHF intervention
tipped pre-ECB
* US. bond prices rise as world stock mkts drop, US yields fall with German
yields on ECB stimulus bets
* Black Friday for China stocks but metals not so heavy, industrial metals see
1st wkly rise since Oct
* Gold slips to near 6-year low, set for 6th straight weekly drop, despite ample
Chinese demand
News from the weekend
New MPC voter Vlieghe "dovish" in Sunday Times interview
The new BOE MPC member Jan Vlieghe said he was in no rush to vote to hike rates
and would prefer to see growth pick up before commencing the tightening cycle.
He said the strong Pound had a "huge" tightening impact on the UK economy and he
was disappointed with wage growth. The Sunday Times quoted Vlieghe as dismissing
the notion that central banks should raise interest rates to have ammunition
against the next downturn, as this strategy would "create the slowdown" that
they worry about.
The GBP was the worst performing currency last week, as a weakening trend in UK
data has pushed back expectations as to when the BOE will tighten monetary
policy. Vlieghe's comments suggest that at least one member of the MPC would
like to the GBP move lower, as is the case with many global central banks, as
growth and inflation remains subdued. The market has been in the mood to sell
GBP/USD and it closed Friday just above the Nov 6 trend low at 1.5027. There is
likely to be stops below 1.500 and there isn't much in the way of support this
side of 1.4850. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
Large China copper smelters agree to production cuts in 2016 - Reuters
Nine large copper producers in China have agreed an initial plan to cut refined
metal production by more than 200,000 tonnes in 2016 or around 5 % from this
year's level, an executive at one of the producers said on Saturday. The
agreement followed a meeting by the producers on Saturday in Shanghai to discuss
coordinated output cuts to support the market after prices in Shanghai and the
London Metal Exchange plunged to their lowest in more than six years.
The nine producers also will ask the state-controlled industry body, the China
Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA), to request Beijing to investigate
high-speed trading and malicious short selling of copper contracts traded on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange, the executive said. The producers made the initial
plan in the morning. In an afternoon meeting, they further agreed that the
companies would consider bigger output cuts and would finalize the amounts next
week, said the executive. He was speaking on condition of anonymity but on
behalf of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) group.
The proposed cut is equal to about a third of China's production in October. The
producers would mainly cut output that uses scrap as feedstock, the executive
said. The firms also use copper concentrates as feedstock. "We are very serious
about cutting production. We will have a meeting every two weeks to follow up
proposed cuts by each company," he said. The copper smelters, whose production
is mostly registered for the delivery of the copper contract in Shanghai would
restrict sales of their metal to players that hold massive short positions, the
executive also said. CNIA, supported by some large metals producers, has already
called for a short-selling probe on metals futures, sources said earlier this
week. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
IMF expected to agree to include CNY in reserves on Monday
The IMF is expected to announce on Monday that next year it will add the Yuan to
its basket of reserve currencies along with the USD, EUR, GBP and JPY. On Friday
the USD/CNH rose to 6.4585 at one stage - its highest level since November 11
before closing at 6.4462. There is a suspicion in the market that the PBOC will
allow the Yuan to weaken once they know they will be part of the IMF reserve
basket of currencies. The IMF has indicated to China that part of the
responsibility of being a reserve currency is to free up the exchange rate and
communicate better with the market. The so called "yuan devaluation" in August
sent markets into a tailspin and damaged the credibility of Chinese authorities
in terms of their financial management and communication skills. Investors have
been shying away from emerging market currencies and assets in part due to China
uncertainty and the prospect of pronounced USD/CNH strength over the coming
weeks due to the perception it is overvalued in the first place has investors on
edge. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
The week ahead - Huge event week with ECB and US jobs the highlights
The market were pretty quiet last week, but there is plenty of event risk in the
week ahead to create volatility and perhaps decide the direction of markets into
year-end. The start of the week may see a lot of position adjustments before the
ECB meets on Thursday followed by the always important US non-farm payroll data
on Friday. There is plenty of key data before those events - as well as Fed
speakers and the last RBA meeting of 2015.
ECB expected to deliver considerable easing - The markets have great respect in
the ability of ECB President Mario Draghi to deliver the goods and even "shock
and awe" on the odd occasion. According to the Reuters poll - the ECB is
expected to cut the deposit rate from minus 0.20% to minus 0.30%; increase their
bond buying programme from 60 BLN EUR to 75 BLN EUR and/or extend the programme
beyond Sept 2016. It is likely those moves are already priced into the market,
as reflected in Bund yields out to 5-years falling deeper into negative
territory over the past two weeks. The ECB may opt to take even stronger action
to ensure a stronger reaction in markets and push the EUR lower in their fight
against deflation. Reuters reported last week the ECB is considering a
two-tiered penalty on banks hoarding cash and this led some banks including Citi
to predict the ECB will cut its deposit rate by 0.20% to minus 0.40%. The ECB
may discuss more radical action such as purchasing re-bundled loans at the risk
of non-payment, but they are unlikely to agree to such measures at this meeting
at least. If the ECB meets market expectations with no surprises - we could see
a "sell the rumour/buy the fact" in the EUR/USD as the market is very short the
EUR/USD in both the options and physical markets.
RBA meets Tuesday - but they are expected to "chill out" - RBA Governor Glenn
Stevens all but told the markets the RBA will remain on hold when they meet on
Tuesday. Speaking to economists at a dinner last week - the RBA Governor said
there was three months until they meet again in February and it was time to
"chill out and see what the data says". The RBA is unlikely to change the
statement either, but they will be looking at a lot more than the data before
they meet in February. The RBA is counting on a falling AUD to help rebalance
the Australian economy. If the AUD/USD is close to 0.7500 than 0.7000 over the
next three months and commodities remain weak - we could see a surprise Feb rate
cut for the second year in a row.
Key US data in the week ahead It is an important week for US data, as the Fed
meets in a little over two weeks and is widely expected to hike rates 25 BPs as
long as the data holds up reasonably well. The main data event this week will be
US non-farm payrolls on Friday and the market is expecting plus 200 K jobs,
unemployment to remain at 5.0% and average hourly earnings to come in at plus
0.2%. If expectations are close to being met - the market will lock in a
December rate hike by the Fed. It will be pretty busy ahead of the US payroll
report. On Monday the Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales will be released -
followed Tuesday by US ISM MFG PMI and Car sales. Wednesday ADP Payroll data
will help shape expectations for Friday's NFPs while Thursday sees ISM non-MFG
and Durable Goods.
Key global data in the week ahead Tuesday will be a key day for global data -
with China PMI the key event in Asia before the RBA meeting a bit later in the
day. Euro zone MFG PMI will also be out on Tuesday as well as UK MFG PMI. On
Wednesday EZ Inflation will be released along with UK Services PMI followed
Thursday by EZ non-MFG PMI.
It will be a very busy week in Australia. On Monday TD-MI Inflation will be
released along with company profits and business inventories. On Tuesday
building approvals along with net exports contribution to GDP will be released
ahead of the RBA decision. On Wednesday Aus GDP will be released with the market
expecting plus 2.3% Y/Y and 0.7% Q/Q. On Thursday Aus trade data will be
released followed on Friday by retail sales. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
Best to worst performing currencies last week
CCY Nov20 Nov27 %Change
JPY 122.76 122.75 0.01%
CAD 1.3350 1.3378 -0.21%
NZD 0.6566 0.6535 -0.47%
EUR 1.0645 1.0592 -0.50%
AUD 0.7232 0.7196 -0.50%
CHF 1.0188 1.0294 -1.04%
GBP 1.5197 1.5031 -1.09%
Comment Except for the flat result against the JPY - it was a week that saw
modest USD strength. The GBP was the worst performing currency, as the market
continues to push back expectations of when the BOE will start their tightening
cycle. Short-covering on EUR/GBP also weighed on the GBP last week. The AUD fell
0.50% last week after being the best performing currency the prior week. The AUD
gains were slowed by ongoing commodity market weakness and China uncertainty -
after those negative were trumped the previous week by investors seeking yield.
The EUR managed to hold up reasonably well considering EZ yields fell further
into negative territory. The market is short the EUR though option plays as well
as physical - so the move lower is of a grinding nature.
John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
Themes for Friday's trading
* The main theme for trading on Friday was position adjustments ahead of
month-end and an extremely busy event week for financial markets.
* Global equity markets largely shrugged off the 5.48% fall on the Shanghai
Composite - with Wall Street ending the day close to flat and European markets
finishing just slightly negative.
* Emerging markets were weighed down by the fall in Shanghai, a widening
corruption scandal in Brazil that sent the Brazil market down 2.7%, broad USD
strength and ongoing commodity weakness - with NYMEX Crude falling over 3%.
* The Dow closed down 14.90 points or 0.08% lower at 17,798.49; the S&P closed
up 1.24 points or 0.06% higher at 2,090.11 and the NASDAQ added 11.38 points, or
0.22% higher at 5,127.53. For the week the Dow eased 0.14% and the S&P closed
virtually flat.
* The US dollar moved broadly higher on Friday, as the market continues to price
in aggressive ECB easing next week. The CHF led the way from much of the session
amid speculation the SNB was intervening to sell CHF as a warning to investors
not to buy CHF against the EUR when the ECB eases next week.
* The USD/CHF closed up 0.55% at 1.0294 while the EUR/CHF fell around 0.40%.
* The CAD was the worst performing currency on Friday falling 0.65% against the
USD due to the steep fall in NYMEX Crude.
* The EUR/USD traded as low as 1.0568, as Bund yields continued to fall ahead of
the ECB meeting on Thursday. The 10-year Bund yield fell 2 BPs to 0.45% while
the 2-year Bund yield fell to a fresh all-time low at minus 0.42% before closing
unchanged at minus 0.41%
* The EUR/USD was underpinned by EUR-positive cross flows with EUR/CHF buying
rand EUR/GBP buying providing support. The EUR/CHF rose around 0.40% to 1.0905 -
the highest closing level since Oct 12 due to speculation the SNB was
intervening to sell the CHF.
* The EUR/GBP gained 0.30% to 0.7047 on talk of a large end of month related
buying flow. The GBP/USD fell 0.46% on Friday to 1.5031 - the lowest closing
level since April 21. The GBP weakness was due to the EUR.GBP buying flow, as UK
GDP Q3 GDP came in exactly as expected.
* The AUD/USD fell 0.40% to 0.7196 on Friday, as China concerns and commodity
weakness overshadowed the growing AUD-favourable yield differential between
Australian and European bonds in particular.
* Key commodities moved lower on Friday.
* Gold fell 1.30% to 1,057 - as the thin market and stronger USD gave the market
an excuse to trigger stops below 1,060 down t0 1,052 at one stage - the lowest
level in nearly six years. For the week gold fell 1.84%/
* NYMEX Crude fell 3.09% to 40.71 in light volume as longs taken earlier in the
week pared back ahead of key events next week including the Dec 3 OPEC meeting.
For the week NYMEX Crude gained 3.27%.
* London Copper fell 1.36% to 4,572 and for the week it edged 0.17% lower. Iron
ore eased 0.23% on Friday and for the week it fell 3.33%.
* Bund yields continued to fall ahead of the ECB meeting on Thursday. The
10-year Bund yield fell 2 BPs to 0.45% while the 2-year Bund yield fell to a
fresh all-time low at minus 0.42% before closing unchanged at minus 0.41%. Bund
yields are now negative out just beyond 5 years. For the week the 2-year Bund
yield eased 3 BPs and the 10-year Bund yield eased 3 BPs.
* US Treasury yields dipped slightly on Friday with the 2-year yield edging down
1 BP to 0.92% while the 10-year also slipped 1 BP to 2.22%. For the week the
2-year Treasury yield edged 1 BP higher while the 10-year Treasury yield eased 4
BPs.
Wrap up
It will be a very busy week, but the key events don't take place until late in
the week with the ECB decision Thursday and the US non-farm payrolls on Friday.
The USD closed the week on a strong note and may continue to trade with a firm
tone when the markets open on Monday. The GBP/USD looks technically poised to
break below 1.5000 and the dovish comments on the weekend from new MPC voter
Vlieghe may provide the excuse to chase the pairing lower. The market in Asia
will keep a close eye on the markets in China after the 5% plunge on the
Shanghai on Friday and the surge higher in the USD/CNH. Volatility in AXJ
equities and currencies will likely weigh on the AUD/USD after it appeared to
top out at 0.7283 on Wednesday.
The RBA decision on Tuesday is shaping up as a non-event after RBA Governor
Stevens signaled last week that the RBA will be in sit and watch mode until they
meet again in February. The AUD/USD is getting pushed and pulled by opposing
fundamentals. A relaxed RBA is helping to underpin the AUD, as Australian bond
yields look extremely attractive in a world where yields are disappearing or
turning ever more negative - as is the case in Europe. Capping the AUD is
continued weakness in commodity markets and China uncertainty.
The EUR/USD will likely remain in a range ahead of the key ECB meeting on
Thursday. Support at 1.0520 will likely hold as there is talk of option related
buyers layered between 1.0500 and 1.0550. There continues to be a large build-up
of EUR/USD shorts ahead of the widely expected ECB easing on Thursday. IMM data
released on Friday showed net EUR/USD shorts increased from 143 K contracts to
164 K contracts - highest level in five months. The danger for EUR/USD shorts is
a "sell the rumour/buy the fact" response to the ECB easing. Unless the ECB
delivers more than what the market is expecting - there is a very good chance
the EUR/USD will end the week higher. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
Technical view
Equities
S&P The S&P isn't trending in either direction and appears to be in a holding
pattern. Support has formed between 2,065 and 2,070 where the 200-day MA and
38.2 fibo of the 2,019/2,097 move converge. Resistance has formed ahead of 2,100
with key resistance at 2,130/2,135 where a double-top and the all-time high
converge. It needs to break above 2,135 to start trending higher again. {Last
2,090.11}
ASX The ASX isn't trending in either direction - even though the 5, 10 and
20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation. They need to all
point higher to signal a trend higher is underway and both the 5 and 20-day
moving averages are pointing lower. Support has formed around 5.165/5,170 where
the 20-day MA and the 38.2 fibo of the recent 4,979/5,285 move converge. A break
below 5,095 woould be bearish and suggest another dip below 5.000 heading into
year-end. A break above the Nov 23 high at 5.285 would be bullish and initially
target the Oct 26 trend high at 5.384. {Last 5,202.58}
Commodities
Gold Gold is trending lower and while the descending 20-day MA (1,085 on Friday)
contains pullbacks - gold appears headed to levels below 1,000. The target of
the trend lower is the 61.8 fibo of the entire 251/1,920 move around 890. {Last
1,058}
Iron Ore The trend lower continues and the break and close below the July 8
trend low at 44.10 is decidedly bearish. There is no sign yet of a bottom
forming and expect deeper price probes while the 20-day MA around 46 contains
pullbacks. {Last 43.50}
Lon Copper Copper is still trending lower, but price action last week warned
that downward momentum might be waning. A break and close above the 20-day MA at
4,775 would indicate a short-term bottom is in place and a correction is
underway. Support has formed just ahead of 4.440 and a break below that level
would indicate the trend lower has regained momentum and a move below 4,000 is
underway. {Last 4,572.85}
NYMEX Crude The short-term trend lower stalled and ended last week - as the
5-day MA crossed above the 10-day MA. It failed to close above the 20-day MA
and while that reading contains closing levels - the trend lower could resume at
anytime. A close above the 20-day MA (48.15 on Friday) could see a correction
back to resistance around 48.30. A close below 40 targets the Aug 24 trend and
multiyear low at 37.75. ({Last 41.71}
FX
EUR/USD The trend lower continues with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages
aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. Key resistance is found at
the descending 20-day MA at 1.0735 and a break above that reading would warn the
trend is ending and a correction higher is underway. Support is found at the
April 13 low at 1.0520. {Last 1.0592}
USD/JPY The trend higher proved short-lived and the 5-day MA has fallen below
the 10-day MA to confirm more consolidation ahead. The USD/JPY has closed the
last three Fridays within 10 pips of 122.70. Enough said. {Last 122.75}
AUD/USD The AUD/USD started to trend higher at the start of last week, but the
price action on Thursday Friday was weak and now the 5-day MA has started to
move lower. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are still aligned in a bullish
formation and a close above 0.7250 on Monday would likely see the trend higher
revive. Support is found at the 20-day MA around 0.7145/50 and a break and close
below that reading would suggest the trend higher is dead and a move back to
0.7040/60 is likely. {Last 0.7196} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
