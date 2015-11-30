SYDNEY, Dec 1 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE Market Briefs Chicago purchasing management index falls to 48.7 in November, vs Rtrs f/c 54, 56.2 prev U.S. October pending home sales rise 0.2 pct vs 1% Rtrs f/c IMF gives China's currency prized reserve asset status ECB to increase QE (19/20), cut deposit rate (13/20) at Dec 3 meeting -traders poll Brazil's BTG Pactual looks to new leadership; Esteves quits amid graft probe; BRL lower Global funds raise U.S. equity holdings, eye emerging markets for 2016 bounce - poll Michael R. Bloomberg to chair newly formed working group on U.S. RMB trading and clearing Macro Themes in Play Market showing no fear of possible ECB overpromising; EUR new lows, DAX at 4 month highs, pushes DXY up against 2015 peak; policy divergence between central banks theme of the day US rates slip, curve flattens on Chicago PMI miss; futures market still prices Dec rate hike at about 3-in-4; retail sector stocks weigh on broader indices as holiday shopping season disappointing for brick and mortar stores JPY weakens on GPIF losses, traders reckon BOJ will feel need to keep stocks up; Cable bounces after dip through 1.50, US-UK rate diffs at new wide as dovish BOE tilt sinks in; Brexit a negative as immigrant issue sways opinion AUD, CAD better on small lift in commodities; trapped AUD shorts hope for Stevens bailout; BRL breaks hard on political turmoil; HKD pressed at fix on shares rebalancing Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 22:30 AU AIG Manufacturing Index Nov 50.2-prev 23:50 JP Business Capex (MOF) YY* Q3 5.60%-prev 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI* Nov 53.1-prev 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI* Nov f/c 49.8, 49.8-prev 01:45 CN Caixin Mfg PMI Final Nov f/c 48.3, 48.3-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 22:30 RBA Interest Rate Decision, no change expected (2%) EUR/USD Pair's consolidation above possible 1.0550 barrier persists in Europe & NY NY opens near 1.0575, lifts to 1.0585 on US PMI & housing data misses Limited gains erased quickly, poor price action for longs, suggests lower levels likely Pair clears 1.0560 & makes marginal new low as weak stops get hit Bids into 1.0550 hold, pair near 1.0565 late, chop likely until ECB on Thursday Reuters poll: 19 of 20 traders see ECB expanding asset buys; 13 of 20 see depo cut USD/JPY USD/JPY went bid after clearing the 200-HMA at 122.83 by the Ldn open Kuroda's more dovish comments & record GPIF Q3 losses set the tone More stops run above 123 & then 123.19, 61.8% of 123.77-122.26 slide Ldn mo-end fix flows brought the 123.34 high, but ylds & stocks lagged US data well below f/c, even if a Dec Fed hike remains the main scenario 123 now support, w 200-HMA & 50% of 122.31-123.34 next by 122.82 Sun's 122.69 low is the 61.8% & bolstered by the 100-HMA & hrly Cloud JPY CapEx, PMI & another Kuroda speech are on tap tonight; ISM GBP/USD GBP/USD hit a 7-mos low at 1.4994 in early NY, then reverses ends NY 1.50 Dovish Vlieghe comments sank GBP early, month end demand lifted UK-US 2-yr spreads widen as Dec Fed liftoff at 78% (CME FedWatch) EUR/GBP offered into Lon fix and NY close set to end Nov near 0.7015 Market wary of Thurs ECB, expects rate cut, larger & extended QE BoE FSR & bank stress test results due Tuesday 0700GMT USD/CHF CHF made a strong recovery ahead of Nov's final fixing Flows reversed the hefty CHF selling late last week, suspected to be SNB Domestic sight deposits fell w/e Nov 27 KOF indicator 'clearly below' l-t avg in Nov CHF negative EUR/CHF's squeeze Fri failed below 61.8% of the Sep-Nov drop at 1.0930 Cross clobbered into today's fix; took out Fri's 1.0852 low before bouncing Cross remains in a choppy uptrend atop the rising 100-DMA That MA is by the Nov 23-25 lows at 1.0812-13 USD/CHF held within the upper end of Fri's range amid soft US data KOF slide & complaints about the strong CHF mean more SNB easing USD/CAD O/N range 1.3360/93, Noram range 1.3312/80, Close 1.3350, NY -27 pips Brent crude -0.7%, WTI -0.25%, alum. -0.75%, copper -0.1%, gold +1.0% AUD/CAD +0.45%, 0.9654, CAD/JPY +0.38%, 92.20, EUR/CAD -0.4%, 1.4107 DXY +0.17% (-0.05% NY) US stocks -0.15/-0.08% (S&P -0.3% in NY session) Canadian Q3 C/A -16.2bn f/c -15.3bn but Q2 revised to -16.6bn (-830mn) US data soft [page:2417] Tue- Cda Q3 GDP f/c +2.4% annualized, RBC Mfg PMI AUD/USD Market ignores new lows for iron-ore & rebar & keeps AUD bid through NY session Pair opens near 200-HMA, bull pressure right out of the gate & limited dips bought 0.7200 XXX and short covering ahead of RBA the main drivers Big spike in intra-day volume seen as lift extends due to month-end USD sales 0.7250 high hit before pair slips back near 0.7235 late in the day No RBA cut f/c but might see AUD jawboning, if none seen decent short squeeze likely COTR shows net-AUD shorts up, little to show for those shorts, recent bears may exit soon NZD/USD Light consolidation of Asian gains in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6555 Early dip near 0.6545 bought aggressively even as commodities trade softly US data misses aid lift, little to no pullback in NY seen as commodity ccys broadly bid Rally extends to 0.6591 high, dips near 0.6575 bought, pair near high late in day Action in Asia session might intensify on event/data risks NZ Q3 ToT, China Nov Mfg PMIs & RBA interest rate decision all likely impact NZD Techs a bit muddled but have bull tint, potential inverted H&S on daily & RSI biased up LATAM USD/BRL the big mover, rises above 3.92 before reversing to 3.87 by sessions end Fallout from recent arrests in PBR bribery case, Cunha postpones impeachment BTG Pactual CEO Esteves resigns mgmt shuffled, shares fall 10+% USD/MXN holds in recent 16.55/63 range ends NY near 'unched' at 16.5800 Marts on hold ahead of ECB Thurs & US NFP Friday, shrugs off commodity gains USD/CLP best performer ends NY by 711 -0.7%, China to cut copper production USD bulls on autopilot; at least until after Fed liftoff Little heed has been paid to US or E-Z economic data since the last ECB and FOMC meetings, because policy guidance at those gatherings was so overt as to make subsequent economic news nearly irrelevant unless it thoroughly disputed the ECB's tipped easing plans and the Fed's first tightening since the GFC. This has resulted in a somewhat blithe EUR/USD fall and broader USD rise into this month's new crop of economic data and the ECB and Fed meetings on the 3rd and 16th. There have been a few warning signs from the US lately suggesting Q4 growth will be challenged by shrinking business inventories, cautious consumers, a still rising USD, weak commodities prices (weak farm income on top of the energy collapse), and falling corporate profits. These will make data far more important after the Fed's now nearly obligatory Dec rate hike.