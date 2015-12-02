SYDNEY, Dec 2 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE Sub-50 ISM dents overbought USD Market Briefs ISM manufacturing activity slumps in November, prices pd/new orders down, emp rises Canada manufacturing growth shrinks for fourth month in Nov, Mfg PMI 48.6 in Nov Atlanta Fed's GDPNow f/c Q4 GDP at 1.4% down from 1.8% on Nov 25 Fed's Evans: going into Dec meeting w/open mind, Doesn't think US in Japan-like situation China needs more users for "freely usable" yuan after IMF nod, Investors say Chinese markets still lack depth, liquidity Dairy prices rise 3.6%, volumes drop at auction, avg selling price USD2,419/tonne - Fonterra Dollar drops as data fuels uncertainty on Fed-ECB policy divergence Approaching wave of ECB cash lifts inflation expectations, 5y-5y BE fwd moves above 1.8% Euro gains on manufacturing PMI, German jobs data; ECB caution, U.S. crude stockpiles seen lower last week after nine straight builds - poll Macro Themes in Play Dollar down on US Manufacturing ISM miss; rates down, curve flattens; Atlanta Fed model reduces Q4 call to 1.4%; Fed odds for hike at about 7-in-10 EURUSD bears reconsider after Eurozone PMI at 52.8 looks relatively good compared to US ISM (48.6 USDJPY still choppy after GPIF hedging statement; GBP up but underperforms on PMI miss; UK rates lower, Short Sterling futures at contract highs CAD down small, recovers early losses on horrible GDP number; energy sector ETFs firm despite still-weak oil market; AUD, NZD fly, far outpace CRB bounce; milk results help; EM firmer Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 00:30 AU GDP QQ* Q3 f/c 0.8%, 0.2%-prev 00:30 AU GDP YY* Q3 f/c 2.4%, 2%-prev 00:30 AU GDP Final Consumption* Q3 0.9%-prev 00:30 AU GDP Capital Expenditure* Q3 0.4%-prev 00:30 AU GDP Chain Price Index* Q3 -0.5%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD Bull pressure in Europe's morning, 1.0620 tested & holds, near 1.0595 at NY open Dip bought at NY open, 200-HMA tested, cleared eventually & pair nears 1.0640 Quick EUR/JPY dive frm 130.80 to sub-130.30 drags EUR/USD toward 1.0600 USD weakness broad base & dip bought, pair near highs again late in day 10-Day MA break threatened, sustained hold above might see weak bears exit EZ Nov CPI & PPI, Nov US ADP & Fed's Yellen speech the risks tomorrow USD/JPY Rebound from O/N GPIF hedging story drop was ended by a weak US ISM Tsy ylds & USD fell on the poor ISM ; Q4 GDPnow @1.4% NY slide from 123.20 to 122.77 is so far holding by 100 & 200-HMAs 21-DMA at 122.72 looks pivotal on a daily closing basis US & Japanese banks out with JPY bullish research reports this week Most see USD/JPY upside ltd vs downside; EUR/JPY even weaker Waning GPIF flows, C/A surplus & JPY loss as lead funder key themes EUR/JPY's P/T bounce so far below the Tenkan at 130.97 NZD & AUD standout gainers; former nearing Oct's recovery high AUD/JPY highest since Aug 21 post steady RBA, exports rise AUD/JPY above monthly hurdles at 89.57/88; 92.32/35 M-T targets GBP/USD Cable entered NorAm at 1.5077, near lows put in after disappointing UK Mfg PMI 52.7 vs 53.6 f/c. 1.5126 was early Europe pre-data high GBP/USD moved to NorAm low at 1.5051 after a series of US data misses 1.4994 Nov 30 low is support, UK cons PMI Wed, Svcs PMI Thurs Weak global growth pushing out expectations of a UK rate hike in the near-term EUR/GBP rallied from lows just ahead of 0.7005, to end NY near 0.7050 US data misses curtailing degree of US-EZ rate divergence, despite wide 2-yr spreads USD/CHF EUR/CHF breaches 61.8% of the Sep-Nov slide at 1.0931 Popular EUR short trades pruned after record low German jobless CHF sold amid weak data Weak data make SNB easing to retort ECB's mandatory Weekly highs by 1.0950 next hurdle; no daily close above 1.10 since Jan Weak US ISM gave USD/CHF longs more cause to pause CHF selling not enough to overcome USD's drag; tight range Daily O/B divergence an issue if 10-DMA & Tenkan (1.0222-25) are broken USD/CAD O/N range 1.3310/64, Noram range 1.3312/98, Close 1.3376, NY +43 pips Brent crude -0.8%, WTI "unch", alum. +2.1%, copper +1.3%, gold +0.2% AUD/CAD +1.55%, 0.9805, CAD/JPY -0.29%, 91.83, EUR/CAD +0.72%, 1.4215 DXY -0.37% (-0.2% NY) US stocks +0.68/0.75% (S&P +0.44% in NY session) Canadian Q3 GDP +2.3% ann. but Sep -0.5% (+0.1 f/c) RBC Mfg PMI 48.6 All eyes on the BoC tomorrow "unch" f/c [page:2417] AUD/USD Europe tests 0.7300 & fails, ensuing dip sees near 0.7275 at NY open, dip bought Antipodeans bid vs USD & AU-US spreads wider to help dip buyers Below f/c ISM data help rally, pair clears o/n high & stops above 0.7307 run Rally extends above 0.7330 and little pullback is seen Techs lean bullish, 10-DMA supports & RSIs rise with room to run, Oct high in play Stevens speech on Econ conditions & prospects a risk in Asia, might jawbone AUD NZD/USD Pullback from Europe's high sees pair near 0.6640 into NY's open Pull pressure applied immediately as commodity currencies firm vs. USD Pair climbs near 0.6655 into Fonterra results, GDT PI +3.6%, WMP +5.3% Spike up to 0.6673 on milk, volumes sold dropped so pair slips near 0.6645 Dip bought aggressively as USD broadly weaker, pair clears daily cloud top Little pullback from high, 61.8 Fib of Oct-Nov drop & 0.6785/00 now eyed Techs lean bullish as inverse H&S completes & RSIs are biased up LATAM USD/CLP fell 1.1% to 703 as US data misses move US yields lower Chinese copper production cuts lifts copper 1.3% adds to lift USD/BRL moved a tad lower to 3.86, despite GDP miss (-1.7 v -1.2% Rtrs f/c) BR political & economic uncertainty weighing on econ USD/MXN probes Fib Support sub 16.50, reverses to 16.53 by NY close Banxico poll sees '16 inflation rising, '16 growth near 2.75% Looking for ECB 20 bp depo cut but no QE top-up The ECB leaks leading up to the Dec meeting have clarified the options are being mulled including 1) cutting the deposit rate more negative; 2) a two-tiered rate to help spur bigger banks into lending more while also allowing a more negative headline rate; and 3) a broader array of bond purchases across the credit spectrum to include munis and other riskier bonds. The reports have made clear the asset purchase discussion has been more contentious and certainly may be harder for the more conservative GC members to swallow, thus any QE decision will likely be delayed until Jan. However dressed up, the ECB is (successfully) targeting EUR with negative rates. We see the ECB cutting the depo 20 bps to -40 bps, perhaps with a -25/-40 tier, but still see QE on hold at EUR 60 bln a month with an extension to mid-2017. QE's limited impact & ECB's limited asset buying options will keep it leaning on negative rates.