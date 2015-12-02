SYDNEY, Dec 3 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE

USD gains pruned; CHF squeezed Market Briefs

* Fed's Yellen: looking forward to day of rate hike, delaying liftoff raises risks of overshooting targets

* Atlanta Fed's Lockhart: case compelling for Dec hike, hike should be seen as vote of confidence

* US ADP Nov private-sector payrolls increase largest since June (+217k)

* U.S. third-quarter productivity revised higher, but trend weak

* U.S. crude stocks climb for 10th straight week - EIA, Crude ends NY -3.9%

* Bank of Canada holds rates, flags household vulnerabilities; BoC less dovish than expected

* Spanish court blocks Catalan independence drive

* Moody's: Stress in commodity sectors will be a key credit hazard in 2016

* Watch for US recession, zero interest rates in China next year (Citi) Macro Themes in Play

* DXY prints new 2015 highs as Yellen does nothing to dissuade December rate hike speculation, retreats in late NYC after talk that ECB inflation update not as low as expected; some nerves ECB has set Thursday expectations too high

* Rate diffs support USD across the board; odds firm to 3-in-4; however, yield curve flattening raises concern about future economy; 120 bps big spot in 2yr/10yr spread

* Commodities under pressure on dollar move; CRB fresh 13 year lows; resources sector weighs on stocks

* Oil smashed on talk OPEC to resist production cuts, back near year's low; EM under pressure Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 22:30 AU AIG Services Index Nov 48.9-prev

* 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 410.9b-prev

* 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 178.7b-prev

* 00:00 AU HIA New Home Sales m/m Oct -4%-prev

* 00:30 AU Trade Balance G&S (A$)* Oct f/c -2665m, -2317m-prev

* 00:30 AU Goods/Services Imports* Oct 2%-prev

* 00:30 AU Goods/Services Exports* Oct 3%-prev

Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* 06:30 JP Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi to speak at a forum on capital markets Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Bear pressure in Europe's morning sees 1.0580 test, holds & bounces

* Near 1.06 at NY open, lift extends to 200-HMA, ADP beast erases bounce

* DE-US spreads hit new wides, helps pair to new trend low at 1.0550

* No extension sees short covering, BBG story on ECB f/c sees more covering

* Story notes ECB f/c to see no major changes, 200-HMA pierced

* Pair above 1.0620 late in the day as short covering pre-ECB continued USD/JPY

* Strong ADP and initial Yellen HLs pushed USD/JPY to a 123.68 high

* But Yellen hinted at no preset tightening pace after expected Dec 16 hike

* USD ran into broad long profit-taking in the afternoon, nearing 123 again

* Stocks (N225 futs, too) & energy falling, reinforcing JPY's recovery

* Day's high not backed by a STIR rise & was shy of Nov's 123.77 peak

* 21-DMA at 122.82 is the downside pivot pt, particularly on closing basis

* EUR/JPY's rebound is nearing last week's 131.05 high GBP/USD

* GBP/USD moved to 7.5-mos low at 1.5024, after weak UK Cons PMI

* The pound remained weak after US emp data & Chair Yellen hinted at Dec US liftoff

* Pair moved to post-Yellen low at 1.4897 before reversing to end NY session by 1.4940

* Support at 1.4889 the 50% Fib of 1.4567-1.5930, divergent US-UK rate outlook weighs on GBP

* EUR/GBP is ending the NorAm session w/strength, stops tipped b/w 0.7080-0.71 tripped

* Res at 0.7116 daily Kijun line, then daily highs offer light res ahead of Nov 6 high 0.7195 USD/CHF

* CHF shorts squeezed across the board pre ECB & FOMC

* Strong US data failed to push USD/CHF much past 1.03; no help from Yellen

* Sizeable break below Tenkan & 10-DMA by 1.0220 in PM derisking

* O/B bearish divergence on dailies gaining more attention sans SNB bid

* EUR/CHF below last 4 days' low; breaches key 100-DMA at 1.0830

* A close below the 100-DMA would be the first since July

* Late Nov lows at 1.0812 key historical support

* All eyes on the ECB meeting tomorrow USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.3355/76,, Noram range 1.3309/403, Close 1.3364, NY -7 pips

* Brent crude -4.2%, WTI -4.3%, alum. +1.0%, copper -1.3%, gold -1.0%

* AUD/CAD -0.11%, 0.9765, CAD/JPY +0.17%, 92.15, EUR/CAD -0.1%, 1.4185

* DXY +0.17% (-0.1% NY) US stocks -1,05/-0.60% (S&P -1.05% in NY session)

* BoC delivered what was expected still managed to generate volatility

* Thur ECB the main focus, Challenger layoffs & US factory ords [page:2417] AUD/USD

* NY opens a bit below Asia's high near 0.7335, bear pressure applied early

* US ADP data gets pair lower, supt near 0.7305 tested before small bounce

* Bounce near 0.7330 sold and slide resumes. Yellen's second speech weighs

* Sees pair set new low for day near 0.7290, near 0.7310 late in the day

* Oz AiG Nov PSI & Oct trade risks in Asia, US jobs looms & likely limits impact NZD/USD

* Tight range in Europe, NY opens near 0.6665, bear pressure seen for most of NY

* AUD/NZD lift above 1.10 & US data help pair lower & trest 0.6640 support

* Bounce near 0.6660 sold, Yellen comments lead pair to new session low

* USD rally reverses though & NZD/USD bounces, near 0.6640 late in the day

* Techs suggest consolidation due, back in the cloud & daily RSI needs unwind

* Choppy market likely until US NFP Friday LATAM

* USD/BRL ending NorAm session near day's low at 3.8300

* BTG Pactual recent casualty in PBR related stabilizes as control ceded to execs

* Fears of broad financial instability allayed, assets sales ongoing

* USD/MXN ending the day near 16.59, after Oil price craters (-4.5%)

* Yellen lifted pair to flash high at 16.6235, multiple MA res, RM offers abv 16.60

* USD/CLP ends NY near flat at 703.50 despite weak copper (-1.1%)

Fed policy: Back to overshooting With just two weeks to go before the Fed's long-awaited interest rate decision, Janet Yellen is again warning against the perils of easy policy for too long. Not what a central bank chief does when trying to wriggle out of a highly anticipated rate hike. As out of character as this is for a dove such as Yellen, she also did it back in May (1.usa.gov/1SozhbB) with a cautionary mention of the possibility of overheating, apparently trying to lay the groundwork for a hike. Chinese stock market ructions and global growth fears intervened, leading to a rhetorical retreat at the September meeting. However, the "overshooting" message is back now, either because the economy really is that healthy or Fed officials just feel they've talked themselves into a corner by highlighting the potential for a hike this month. Or perhaps they've also had their fill of all the will-they, won't-they talk.