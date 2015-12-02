Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
USD gains pruned; CHF squeezed Market Briefs
* Fed's Yellen: looking forward to day of rate hike, delaying liftoff raises risks of overshooting targets
* Atlanta Fed's Lockhart: case compelling for Dec hike, hike should be seen as vote of confidence
* US ADP Nov private-sector payrolls increase largest since June (+217k)
* U.S. third-quarter productivity revised higher, but trend weak
* U.S. crude stocks climb for 10th straight week - EIA, Crude ends NY -3.9%
* Bank of Canada holds rates, flags household vulnerabilities; BoC less dovish than expected
* Spanish court blocks Catalan independence drive
* Moody's: Stress in commodity sectors will be a key credit hazard in 2016
* Watch for US recession, zero interest rates in China next year (Citi) Macro Themes in Play
* DXY prints new 2015 highs as Yellen does nothing to dissuade December rate hike speculation, retreats in late NYC after talk that ECB inflation update not as low as expected; some nerves ECB has set Thursday expectations too high
* Rate diffs support USD across the board; odds firm to 3-in-4; however, yield curve flattening raises concern about future economy; 120 bps big spot in 2yr/10yr spread
* Commodities under pressure on dollar move; CRB fresh 13 year lows; resources sector weighs on stocks
* Oil smashed on talk OPEC to resist production cuts, back near year's low; EM under pressure Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 22:30 AU AIG Services Index Nov 48.9-prev
* 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 410.9b-prev
* 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 178.7b-prev
* 00:00 AU HIA New Home Sales m/m Oct -4%-prev
* 00:30 AU Trade Balance G&S (A$)* Oct f/c -2665m, -2317m-prev
* 00:30 AU Goods/Services Imports* Oct 2%-prev
* 00:30 AU Goods/Services Exports* Oct 3%-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* 06:30 JP Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi to speak at a forum on capital markets Currency Summaries EUR/USD
* Bear pressure in Europe's morning sees 1.0580 test, holds & bounces
* Near 1.06 at NY open, lift extends to 200-HMA, ADP beast erases bounce
* DE-US spreads hit new wides, helps pair to new trend low at 1.0550
* No extension sees short covering, BBG story on ECB f/c sees more covering
* Story notes ECB f/c to see no major changes, 200-HMA pierced
* Pair above 1.0620 late in the day as short covering pre-ECB continued USD/JPY
* Strong ADP and initial Yellen HLs pushed USD/JPY to a 123.68 high
* But Yellen hinted at no preset tightening pace after expected Dec 16 hike
* USD ran into broad long profit-taking in the afternoon, nearing 123 again
* Stocks (N225 futs, too) & energy falling, reinforcing JPY's recovery
* Day's high not backed by a STIR rise & was shy of Nov's 123.77 peak
* 21-DMA at 122.82 is the downside pivot pt, particularly on closing basis
* EUR/JPY's rebound is nearing last week's 131.05 high GBP/USD
* GBP/USD moved to 7.5-mos low at 1.5024, after weak UK Cons PMI
* The pound remained weak after US emp data & Chair Yellen hinted at Dec US liftoff
* Pair moved to post-Yellen low at 1.4897 before reversing to end NY session by 1.4940
* Support at 1.4889 the 50% Fib of 1.4567-1.5930, divergent US-UK rate outlook weighs on GBP
* EUR/GBP is ending the NorAm session w/strength, stops tipped b/w 0.7080-0.71 tripped
* Res at 0.7116 daily Kijun line, then daily highs offer light res ahead of Nov 6 high 0.7195 USD/CHF
* CHF shorts squeezed across the board pre ECB & FOMC
* Strong US data failed to push USD/CHF much past 1.03; no help from Yellen
* Sizeable break below Tenkan & 10-DMA by 1.0220 in PM derisking
* O/B bearish divergence on dailies gaining more attention sans SNB bid
* EUR/CHF below last 4 days' low; breaches key 100-DMA at 1.0830
* A close below the 100-DMA would be the first since July
* Late Nov lows at 1.0812 key historical support
* All eyes on the ECB meeting tomorrow USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3355/76,, Noram range 1.3309/403, Close 1.3364, NY -7 pips
* Brent crude -4.2%, WTI -4.3%, alum. +1.0%, copper -1.3%, gold -1.0%
* AUD/CAD -0.11%, 0.9765, CAD/JPY +0.17%, 92.15, EUR/CAD -0.1%, 1.4185
* DXY +0.17% (-0.1% NY) US stocks -1,05/-0.60% (S&P -1.05% in NY session)
* BoC delivered what was expected still managed to generate volatility
* Thur ECB the main focus, Challenger layoffs & US factory ords [page:2417] AUD/USD
* NY opens a bit below Asia's high near 0.7335, bear pressure applied early
* US ADP data gets pair lower, supt near 0.7305 tested before small bounce
* Bounce near 0.7330 sold and slide resumes. Yellen's second speech weighs
* Sees pair set new low for day near 0.7290, near 0.7310 late in the day
* Oz AiG Nov PSI & Oct trade risks in Asia, US jobs looms & likely limits impact NZD/USD
* Tight range in Europe, NY opens near 0.6665, bear pressure seen for most of NY
* AUD/NZD lift above 1.10 & US data help pair lower & trest 0.6640 support
* Bounce near 0.6660 sold, Yellen comments lead pair to new session low
* USD rally reverses though & NZD/USD bounces, near 0.6640 late in the day
* Techs suggest consolidation due, back in the cloud & daily RSI needs unwind
* Choppy market likely until US NFP Friday LATAM
* USD/BRL ending NorAm session near day's low at 3.8300
* BTG Pactual recent casualty in PBR related stabilizes as control ceded to execs
* Fears of broad financial instability allayed, assets sales ongoing
* USD/MXN ending the day near 16.59, after Oil price craters (-4.5%)
* Yellen lifted pair to flash high at 16.6235, multiple MA res, RM offers abv 16.60
* USD/CLP ends NY near flat at 703.50 despite weak copper (-1.1%)
Fed policy: Back to overshooting With just two weeks to go before the Fed's long-awaited interest rate decision, Janet Yellen is again warning against the perils of easy policy for too long. Not what a central bank chief does when trying to wriggle out of a highly anticipated rate hike. As out of character as this is for a dove such as Yellen, she also did it back in May (1.usa.gov/1SozhbB) with a cautionary mention of the possibility of overheating, apparently trying to lay the groundwork for a hike. Chinese stock market ructions and global growth fears intervened, leading to a rhetorical retreat at the September meeting. However, the "overshooting" message is back now, either because the economy really is that healthy or Fed officials just feel they've talked themselves into a corner by highlighting the potential for a hike this month. Or perhaps they've also had their fill of all the will-they, won't-they talk.
