USD crushed; unrealistic CB hype hits
Wall St down more than 1% after ECB action, Yellen signals growing likelihood of
a Dec rate hike
U.S. yields rise after ECB disappoints; 2-year at 5-year high
ECB cuts depo rate 10bps (to -30bps), extends APP program to Mar '17, keeps
monthly allotment steady
ECB to include EUR denominated regional & local govt debt, ECB to reinvest
principal pmts
ECB leaves 2016 GDP growth f/c at 1.7%, raises '17 GDP f/c to 1.19 from 1.18%
ECB did not see need to increase monthly QE spend because of other moves
-Draghi
Fed's Yellen: more stimulative fiscal policy would give Fed more scope to
respond to econ shocks
Fed's Yellen: Under 100k jobs/month enough to keep up with population trends:
much of low inflation is transitory
ECB's Mersch: ECB's move is reasonable, door open for more action
Saudi floats idea to lift oil prices but Iran, Russia reject cutJanus' Gross:
c.banks are casinos printing money as if they were mfg endless numbers of chips
never to be redeemed, urges investors to de-risk portfolios
ECB under-delivers after weeks of over promising; rates cut by 0.10 bps (to
-0.30), QE extended but not expanded; EURUSD up 4 ½ figs, Bunds, DAX crushed
Five dissenting ECB votes means any additional easing hard to come by; stocks
down big as markets realize that central banks, except for perhaps PBOC, low on
ammo
USDJPY lower with equities but holds bottom of recent range (122.30); GBP helped
by PMI beat but underperforms as EURGBP explodes
AUD at 6 week highs on general dollar-down move; commodities up but
unimpressive; USDCAD tops at 1.3400 again; EM weak but likes lower dollar
Yellen softens tone in speech; ISM Non-Manufacturing misses but Dec rate hike
odds stay at 3-in-4
00:30 AU Retail Sales MM Oct f/c 0.5%, 0.4%-prev
01:30 JP Overtime Pay Oct 1.4%-prev
05:00 JP Cons Confid. Idx Nov 41.5-prev
EUR/USD
Light bear pressure in Europe's morning sees near 1.0550 at NY open & into ECB
Just prior to ECB announcement the FT error drives spike up to 1.0680
ECB headlines then hit & depo cut to -0.30%, pair spikes to 1.0523 low
Losses erased quickly as no headline on increased APP or extension of QE seen
Pair lifts to 1.074 before pulling back near 1.0655 into Draghi presser
Draghi extends QE timeframe but no increase in APP, EUR soars across the board
1.0820/30 & 1.0995/00 zones cleared, lifts extends above 1.0970, near 1.0950
late
USD Nov jobs next driver, if weak more gains for pair likely
USD/JPY
USD/JPY succumbed to broad USD liquidation led by EUR/USD's squeeze
USD sales came after ECB failed to live up to full-blown easing hype
EUR/JPY +2.5% last after erasing preceding five weeks' losses
134.50 high so far: Weekly Kijun & Cloud base/daily Cloud top @135.30
Closing close to the 200-DMA & daily Cloud base at 134.12-13
USD/JPY broke 21-DMA & 200-HMA props at 122.90/85 of derisking
Nov 16 & 25 lows at 122.23/26 are nearby
USD-JPY yields spread rise no held for USD/JPY amid USD liquidation
NFP Fri key, but Yellen noted 100k is a enough to lower jobless rate
GBP/USD
ECB-related USD weakness helped lift the pound off near 7.5 month lows by 1.4900
Cable rallied to high at 1.5141 +1.22% on the day; UK-EZ rate divergence
contracts
FTSE drops 2.25% has equity short GBP related hedges unwind
EUR/GBP breaks daily Kijun res by 0.7122 on way to high at 0.7251
Draghi cut depo rate by 10 bp, not 20 hoped for, keeps monthly APP steady
Market set up for increasing UK-EZ divergence, disappointed snaps back hard
US NFP Friday, Rtrs f/c 200k, Yellen: 100k jobs/mos needed to accommodate new
entrants
USD/CHF
USD/CHF bludgeoned by blunt force trauma of EUR/USD-led short squeeze
That squeeze came after ECB failed to live up to full-blown easing hype
Fm 1.0255 high to well below parity by the Ldn close; 0.98 & 0.97 next props
Tsy yields up, but ISM Services weak & Yellen said 100k on NFPs is ok
EUR/CHF's range engulfed the prior ten days' ranges
Spike to 1.0940 on ECB & Draghi ran into resting offers in mid-1.0900s
If SNB don't cut rate next Thur they'll have to intervene in EUR/CHF
Wed's sub-100-DMA close is a yet-to-be-confirmed sell; 1.08 bids holding
Swiss CPI out Fri (-1.4% y/y last); US NFP the main event
USD/CAD
O/N range 1.3293/355, Noram range 1.3303/400, Close 1.3348, NY +28 pips
Brent crude +3.25%, WTI +2.9%, alum. -0.4%, copper +1.1%, gold +0.75%
AUD/CAD +0.51%, 0.9799, CAD/JPY -0.76%, 91.70, EUR/CAD +3.3%, 1.4623
DXY -2.23% (-2.6% NY) US stocks -1.90/-1.50% (S&P -1.75% in NY session)
ECB actions less than market expected, EUR/USD was the market driver
Challenger layoffs -20k [page:2417] NFP f/c +200k, Cda jobs -10k/-12.5k
AUD/USD
Steady lift in Europe's morning sees pair near 0.7330 at NY open
Gains persist & 0.7350 trades as USD broadly offered after ECB
Rally erased as EUR/AUD powers above 1.4960, 0.7290 neared
Risk sours deeply & USD sink progresses, dip reverses & pair lifts again
Near day's high again late in the day to leave techs lean bullish
RSIs biased up & bullish outside candle on daily chart
Oz Oct retails sales & US Nov jobs report upcoming risks
NZD/USD
Quiet in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6660, bull pressure early
ECB move sinks USD, helps NZD/USD0.6670, gains erased as EUR/NZD soars
EUR/NZD near 1.6485 helps NZD/USD to 0.6608 low, sour risk helps slide also
USD weight persists, NZD/USD side erased & new session high made
Pair near daily cloud top & 0.6670 area late in the day
US Nov jobs report the next driver, if weak NZD/USD likely rises gain
LATAM
USD/BRL continued its descent helped in part by less dovish ECB QE moves
BRL strengthened 2.3% to end NY session by 3.7500, as Bovespa rallied 3.3%
Asset sales by BTG Pactual & relatively smooth transfer of Esteves shares calm
mkt
USD/MXN rose 1% to 2-wk high by 16.7485, ending NY by 16.7350, higher US yields
provide lift
USD/CLP fell 0.4% to 701.50 as copper rallied w/broad commodity space on weaker
USD
Short EUR trade looks a lot different now
The outlook for the short EUR view looks a lot different now than it did
yesterday. The trade has been a steady winner, grinding lower without any
meaningful gut-check for 6 weeks. And while most traders will adjust stop loss
levels, few will reevaluate the rationale for positions as long as they are
still profitable. Only when things go bad will they get a more critical look.
Like today. Dissension on the ECB board makes it clear that any more easing will
be hard to come by. This leads to a more painful realization that the EURUSD
should have easily made new lows in recent weeks (but didn't) by matching the
dramatic widening in rate differentials. With 'policy divergence' peaked it now
becomes a two-way game. Trading conditions for EUR bears won't get much better
and could possibly get worse. The easy part is over.