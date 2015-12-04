SYDNEY, Dec 4 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE USD crushed; unrealistic CB hype hits Market Briefs Wall St down more than 1% after ECB action, Yellen signals growing likelihood of a Dec rate hike U.S. yields rise after ECB disappoints; 2-year at 5-year high ECB cuts depo rate 10bps (to -30bps), extends APP program to Mar '17, keeps monthly allotment steady ECB to include EUR denominated regional & local govt debt, ECB to reinvest principal pmts ECB leaves 2016 GDP growth f/c at 1.7%, raises '17 GDP f/c to 1.19 from 1.18% ECB did not see need to increase monthly QE spend because of other moves -Draghi Fed's Yellen: more stimulative fiscal policy would give Fed more scope to respond to econ shocks Fed's Yellen: Under 100k jobs/month enough to keep up with population trends: much of low inflation is transitory ECB's Mersch: ECB's move is reasonable, door open for more action Saudi floats idea to lift oil prices but Iran, Russia reject cutJanus' Gross: c.banks are casinos printing money as if they were mfg endless numbers of chips never to be redeemed, urges investors to de-risk portfolios

Macro Themes in Play ECB under-delivers after weeks of over promising; rates cut by 0.10 bps (to -0.30), QE extended but not expanded; EURUSD up 4 ½ figs, Bunds, DAX crushed Five dissenting ECB votes means any additional easing hard to come by; stocks down big as markets realize that central banks, except for perhaps PBOC, low on ammo USDJPY lower with equities but holds bottom of recent range (122.30); GBP helped by PMI beat but underperforms as EURGBP explodes AUD at 6 week highs on general dollar-down move; commodities up but unimpressive; USDCAD tops at 1.3400 again; EM weak but likes lower dollar Yellen softens tone in speech; ISM Non-Manufacturing misses but Dec rate hike odds stay at 3-in-4 Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 00:30 AU Retail Sales MM Oct f/c 0.5%, 0.4%-prev 01:30 JP Overtime Pay Oct 1.4%-prev 05:00 JP Cons Confid. Idx Nov 41.5-prev

Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD Light bear pressure in Europe's morning sees near 1.0550 at NY open & into ECB Just prior to ECB announcement the FT error drives spike up to 1.0680 ECB headlines then hit & depo cut to -0.30%, pair spikes to 1.0523 low Losses erased quickly as no headline on increased APP or extension of QE seen Pair lifts to 1.074 before pulling back near 1.0655 into Draghi presser Draghi extends QE timeframe but no increase in APP, EUR soars across the board 1.0820/30 & 1.0995/00 zones cleared, lifts extends above 1.0970, near 1.0950 late USD Nov jobs next driver, if weak more gains for pair likely USD/JPY USD/JPY succumbed to broad USD liquidation led by EUR/USD's squeeze USD sales came after ECB failed to live up to full-blown easing hype EUR/JPY +2.5% last after erasing preceding five weeks' losses 134.50 high so far: Weekly Kijun & Cloud base/daily Cloud top @135.30 Closing close to the 200-DMA & daily Cloud base at 134.12-13 USD/JPY broke 21-DMA & 200-HMA props at 122.90/85 of derisking Nov 16 & 25 lows at 122.23/26 are nearby USD-JPY yields spread rise no held for USD/JPY amid USD liquidation NFP Fri key, but Yellen noted 100k is a enough to lower jobless rate GBP/USD ECB-related USD weakness helped lift the pound off near 7.5 month lows by 1.4900 Cable rallied to high at 1.5141 +1.22% on the day; UK-EZ rate divergence contracts FTSE drops 2.25% has equity short GBP related hedges unwind EUR/GBP breaks daily Kijun res by 0.7122 on way to high at 0.7251 Draghi cut depo rate by 10 bp, not 20 hoped for, keeps monthly APP steady Market set up for increasing UK-EZ divergence, disappointed snaps back hard US NFP Friday, Rtrs f/c 200k, Yellen: 100k jobs/mos needed to accommodate new entrants USD/CHF USD/CHF bludgeoned by blunt force trauma of EUR/USD-led short squeeze That squeeze came after ECB failed to live up to full-blown easing hype Fm 1.0255 high to well below parity by the Ldn close; 0.98 & 0.97 next props Tsy yields up, but ISM Services weak & Yellen said 100k on NFPs is ok EUR/CHF's range engulfed the prior ten days' ranges Spike to 1.0940 on ECB & Draghi ran into resting offers in mid-1.0900s If SNB don't cut rate next Thur they'll have to intervene in EUR/CHF Wed's sub-100-DMA close is a yet-to-be-confirmed sell; 1.08 bids holding Swiss CPI out Fri (-1.4% y/y last); US NFP the main event USD/CAD O/N range 1.3293/355, Noram range 1.3303/400, Close 1.3348, NY +28 pips Brent crude +3.25%, WTI +2.9%, alum. -0.4%, copper +1.1%, gold +0.75% AUD/CAD +0.51%, 0.9799, CAD/JPY -0.76%, 91.70, EUR/CAD +3.3%, 1.4623 DXY -2.23% (-2.6% NY) US stocks -1.90/-1.50% (S&P -1.75% in NY session) ECB actions less than market expected, EUR/USD was the market driver Challenger layoffs -20k [page:2417] NFP f/c +200k, Cda jobs -10k/-12.5k AUD/USD Steady lift in Europe's morning sees pair near 0.7330 at NY open Gains persist & 0.7350 trades as USD broadly offered after ECB Rally erased as EUR/AUD powers above 1.4960, 0.7290 neared Risk sours deeply & USD sink progresses, dip reverses & pair lifts again Near day's high again late in the day to leave techs lean bullish RSIs biased up & bullish outside candle on daily chart Oz Oct retails sales & US Nov jobs report upcoming risks NZD/USD Quiet in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6660, bull pressure early ECB move sinks USD, helps NZD/USD0.6670, gains erased as EUR/NZD soars EUR/NZD near 1.6485 helps NZD/USD to 0.6608 low, sour risk helps slide also USD weight persists, NZD/USD side erased & new session high made Pair near daily cloud top & 0.6670 area late in the day US Nov jobs report the next driver, if weak NZD/USD likely rises gain LATAM USD/BRL continued its descent helped in part by less dovish ECB QE moves BRL strengthened 2.3% to end NY session by 3.7500, as Bovespa rallied 3.3% Asset sales by BTG Pactual & relatively smooth transfer of Esteves shares calm mkt USD/MXN rose 1% to 2-wk high by 16.7485, ending NY by 16.7350, higher US yields provide lift USD/CLP fell 0.4% to 701.50 as copper rallied w/broad commodity space on weaker USD

Short EUR trade looks a lot different now The outlook for the short EUR view looks a lot different now than it did yesterday. The trade has been a steady winner, grinding lower without any meaningful gut-check for 6 weeks. And while most traders will adjust stop loss levels, few will reevaluate the rationale for positions as long as they are still profitable. Only when things go bad will they get a more critical look. Like today. Dissension on the ECB board makes it clear that any more easing will be hard to come by. This leads to a more painful realization that the EURUSD should have easily made new lows in recent weeks (but didn't) by matching the dramatic widening in rate differentials. With 'policy divergence' peaked it now becomes a two-way game. Trading conditions for EUR bears won't get much better and could possibly get worse. The easy part is over.