SYDNEY, Dec 7 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE North America News and data * Dollar regains some ground against euro after U.S. jobs data * U.S. bond prices rise in volatile session, US equities +1.9% * Oil drops after OPEC maintains output despite oversupply * U.S. Nov nonfarm payrolls rise by 211k vs Rtrs f/c +200k, Oct revised higher * U.S. trade deficit widens as exports hit three-year low * Fed's Harker backs December rate hike, to keep econ on track & protect Fed credibility * ECB rate cut brings EUR 750 bln back into bond-buying bucket * ECB's Draghi: FX rates important, not a policy target; package not meant to address mkt expectations * ECB's Constancio: markets got it wrong in forming their expectations - CNBC * Reuters Poll 17/18 primary dealers see Fed lifting rates at Dec meeting * Reuters Poll 11/18 primary dealers say Fed will not begin to reduce balance sheet for at least a year News from the weekend UK PM Cameron may be forced to campaign for BREXIT - UK Telegraph - An article in Saturday's UK telegraph reveals that UK PM Cameron has told senior figures in his party that he will lead the "Out" campaign in a planned referendum if he considers the result of his renegotiation with Brussels to be unsuccessful. "He has said that if he is completely ignored, or if they give him nothing, he will campaign to leave" the Telegraph's source said. The newspaper also cites Downing Street officials as saying they have calculated that the prospects of Britain staying in the EU are only "marginally better than 50 percent." Reuters notes a separate report in Saturday's FT saying Cameron's push to rebrand the EU as a "multicurrency union" has triggered high-level concerns at the European Central Bank, which fears it could give countries such as Poland an excuse to stay out of the euro. The FT cites an unnamed British official as saying ECB president Mario Draghi "is worried that people would resist harmonisation by arguing that the UK and others were gaining an unfair advantage." The reports might be interpreted as a negotiation ploy by the UK leadership to get a more favourable deal in negotiations with the EU. But the possibility of a "BREXIT" creates uncertainty in the markets and could weigh on the GBP in the weeks ahead. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ECB scaled back stimulus after hitting opposition - Reuters exclusive * Draghi's attempt to signal EZ economy needed another large monetary injection backfired * His public hints much more was needed to fight deflation stiffened conservative opposition within ECB * Opponents of large scale stimulus measures pointed to signs economy was improving * There was some concern the Fed may hesitate to tighten policy if there was big fall in EUR/USD * Some on the ECB board privately complained Draghi was trying to paint them in a corner In a fascinating exclusive - Reuters reported Saturday that one source with direct knowledge of the situation interpreted Draghi's public stance ahead of the meeting as trying to pressure the Governing Council to take bigger action. "Draghi raised expectations too high, on purpose, and attempted to paint the Governing Council into a corner," the source said. "This was problematic and he was criticized for this by several governors in private." The ECB's Governing Council concluded that markets needed to be disappointed this time because the economic outlook has improved and new inflation forecasts were not as bad as feared, the sources said. Opponents to the "all in" approach hinted by Draghi pointed to the pending Fed rate hike as also factoring into the decision, though to a lesser extent, as policymakers were concerned that a big move by the ECB would weaken the euro further and possibly force the Fed to delay its own action on rates to prevent a too rapid divergence of policy between the world's top two central banks. Unlike previous ECB meetings, Draghi's opponents remained relatively quiet publicly and instead worked behind the scenes to ensure some of the more radical proposals never made it to the table. Signs the EZ economy is improving and deflations pressures may not be as bad as previously feared - helped the hawks on the ECB board to get their way. The report confirms market suspicions that ECB President Draghi no longer has the independence to exclusively call the shots on behalf of the ECB. The report also noted some within the ECB felt that government spending by Germany, France, Italy and Austria on refugees, security and defense meant there were tailwinds from fiscal policy rather than headwinds from fiscal austerity. Diehard EUR/USD shorts who were hoping the Draghi led ECB would wheel out the monetary bazooka at future meetings might have to rethink their position. The ascendency of the ECB hawks will likely underpin the EUR/USD even though it isn't in the best interest of the EZ economy for the currency to move higher. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com The week ahead - More central bank meetings and China data in focus Central banks The ECB meeting turned out to be the main event last week by far and away. There will be three major central bank meetings in the week ahead - all taking place on Thursday. The RBNZ is first up and they are expected to cut rates 25 BPs to 2.50%. Economists are convinced they will go - with 13 of 14 economists polled by Reuters taking that view. The market isn't quite as convinced with OIS pricing in close to a 60% chance. The NZD was the strongest currency last week and could lose a bit of shine if the economists are right about a 25 BP cut to 2.50%. If the RBNZ surprises by holding off - the NZD should significantly gain across the board. The SNB meeting will be interesting. Before the ECB met last week - there was speculation the SNB would ease to help keep a floor on the EUR/CHF. Those expectations have been scaled back after the ECB surprised by promising a lot and delivering a little. The market expects the SNB to remain on hold for the foreseeable future and rely on intervention to keep the CHF from getting too strong. The BOE also meets Thursday and no one is expecting any policy action. There has been a dovish turn in BOE expectations and the BOE will likely conform that in their commentary. China data in focus China hard landing concerns have lightened up since they peaked in October, but the market remains wary. China's closely watched trade data for November is released on Tuesday and once again the focus will be the breakdown on exports and imports. Exports are expected to improve to minus 5.0% Y/Y from minus 6.9% Y/Y in October while imports are expected to improve to minus 12.6% Y/Y from minus 18.8% Y/Y in October. On Wednesday China Nov PPI and CPI will be released and PPI is expected to remain steady at minus 5.9% Y/Y while CPI is expected to edge up to 1.4% Y/Y from 1.3% Y/Y in October. Other key global data in the week ahead It will be a relatively quiet week for US data. Most of the key US data will be out Friday when PPI, Retail Sales and the Univ of Mich sentiment survey are released. It will also be very quiet in Europe with EZ SENTIX out on Monday, revised Q3 GDP out on Tuesday and German inflation data on Friday. It will be a bit busier in the UK with IP out on Tuesday; UK Trades on Wednesday and the BOE meeting on Thursday. Key Japanese data in the week ahead include Reuters Tankan on Monday, Leading Indicators and Q3 GDP on Tuesday and Machinery Orders on Wednesday. It will be a fairly busy week in Australia with ANZ Job Ads out Monday, NAB Business Survey out Tuesday, Consumer Sentiment and Housing Finance out Wednesday and the key Aus employment data out on Thursday. The Aus jobs will be keenly watched after last month's result was an upside blowout of plus 58.6 K. The market is looking for minus 10 K while unemployment is expected to edge back up to 6.0% from 5.9% last month. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY Nov27 Dec04 %Change NZD 0.6535 0.6749 3.27% CHF 1.0294 0.9967 3.18% EUR 1.0592 1.0846 2.40% AUD 0.7196 0.7334 1.92% GBP 1.5031 1.5119 0.59% CAD 1.3378 1.3361 0.13% JPY 122.75 123.09 -0.28% Comment The USD fell against every currency except the JPY last week. Heavy unwinding of short EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY and AUD/JPY positions weighed on the JPY and sent it to the bottom of the table after being on top the week before. The NZD was the best performing currency, as it benefitted from carry trade demand while not getting weighed down by the falls in oil (that undermined the CAD) and iron ore (which took the shine off the AUD). The EUR/USD ended the week 2.40% higher, as a market that was very short was set up for a fall if the ECB fell short of exaggerated expectations. The ECB and the EUR/USD ended up being a classic "sell the rumour/buy the fact" event. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme from Friday's trading was a varied and somewhat confused response from all the asset classes to the solid US non-farm payroll data that all but locks in a Fed rate hike at the Dec 15/16 FOMC. * Wall Street soared over 2.0% higher, as equity investors are comfortable with the Fed finally hiking rates if the US data is strong enough to support the action. * The US job numbers were slightly better than expected and while providing the Fed justification to hike in December - the market still expects the Fed to be extremely cautious in considering follow-up rate hikes in 2016/2017. * Wall Street gains were evenly distributed suggesting institutions were buying across the board - with the energy sector the only loser in Friday's trading. The S&P energy index fell 0.52%. * The Dow Jones closed up 369.96 points, or 2.12%, to 17,847.63. The S&P gained 42.07 points, or 2.05% to 2,091.69 and the NASDAQ added 104.74 points, or 2.08%, to 5,142.27. For the week the Dow gained 0.28%; The S%P closed around flat and the NASDAQ rose 0.30%. * European equity markets continued to struggle in the wake of the ECB's decision to ease less than the market was anticipating. The German DAX fell 0.34% on Friday and for the week it fell 4.79%. The German DAX completed a bearish outside week reversal. * Commodity markets were mixed in the extreme. * Gold caught the eye by soaring 2.26% to 1,086 and completing a key bullish outside week reversal. For the week gold gained 2.65%. The move up in gold came about despite the USD making broad gains in the wake of the solid US jobs data. Analysts said the market was short gold in the extreme and decided to cover when gold failed to rally earlier in the session when the USD was surging higher. * Copper also made solid gains with Lon copper rising 1.23% to 4,612. For the week Lon Copper gained 0.85%. * It was a different story for crude oil and iron ore. * Disappointment that OPEC decided not to cut production sent NYMEX Crude 2.70% lower to close at 39.97. * Iron ore fell for the sixth straight day and established a new trend low at 39.40 - down 2.23% from Thursday's fix. * Despite the falls in oil and iron ore, both the AUD and CAD managed to hold up well against the USD. EUR and JPY - as the strong rise on Wall Street encouraged carry trade demand. * The AUD/USD traded as high as 0.7386 to take out the previous trend high at 0.7383. Broad USD strength and AUD/NZD selling pushed the AUD/USD to 0.7334 into the closed - virtually unchanged on the day. * The CAD was particularly resilient, as the USD/CAD closed barely changed at 1.3361 despite the steep fall in oil and weaker than expected Canada jobs data. * The NZD was the main beneficiary of improving investor risk appetite and the best performing G10 currency on Friday- the NZD/USD closed up 0.93% at 0.6749 on Friday and gained close to 1.0% against the AUD and CAD. * Despite the better US payroll data and locked in expectations the Fed will hike when they meet in less than two weeks - US Treasury yields moved slightly lower on Friday. The 2-year US Treasury yield eased 1 BP to 0.94% and the 10-year Treasury yield eased 5 BPs to 2.27%. * For the week the 2-year Treasury yield rose 2 BPs while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 5 BPs. * German Bund yields continued to rise in the wake of the ECB event. The 2-year German Bund moved up 1 BP to minus 0.29% and the 10-year German Bund rose 2 BPs to plus 0.68%. * Despite the EUR-favorable tightening of the Treasury/Bund yield spread - the EUR/USD fell 0.87% on Friday after the massive gain on Thursday. The move lower was likely due to the view held by some long-term funds that the EUR/USD will eventually test/break parity and the biggest EUR/USD rise in six years on Thursday was a gifted selling opportunity. The EUR/USD closed Friday at 1.0846 and was the worst performing G10 currency. * Carry trade demand trumped the easing US Treasury yields to push the USD/JPY 0.40% higher to 123.09. Wrap up The question on everyone's mind coming into the new week is whether the blowout higher in the EUR/USD after Thursday's ECB meeting was the correction before the trend lower to and below parity resumes or whether it was the first shot in what will be a sustained correction higher. Last week I wrote in this space: "The danger for EUR/USD shorts is a 'sell the rumour/buy the fact' response to the ECB easing. Unless the ECB delivers more than what the market is expecting - there is a very good chance the EUR/USD will end the week higher". Well the ECB ended up delivering a lot less than the market was expecting and the Reuters exclusive "ECB scaled back stimulus after hitting opposition" covered in "News from the weekend" suggests the ECB is unlikely going to come through with significant easing at future meetings unless the EZ economy takes a turn for the worse and ECB hawks lose their new-found power. It is doubtful that the entire, massive amount of EUR/USD shorts have covered and it is likely some added to shorts following the huge spike higher. IMM data released on Friday showed EUR/USD shorts increased to a 5 ½ month high 182,845 contracts, from 175,484 the week before. Unless the EUR/USD moves and stays below 1.0800 for awhile - there is a decent chance it will move above 1.1000 and then some either before or after the Dec 15/16 FOMC when we could easily see a "buy the rumour/sell the fact" event for the USD. The GBP has been an underperformer in recent weeks due in part to sluggish UK data leading to a dovish turn in BOE expectations and in part due to uncertainty regarding a "BREXIT". The UK Telegraph report saying that Downing Street sees the prospects of the UK remaining in the EU as marginally better than 50% may heighten that uncertainty. The market may see the comments as a negotiation ploy before the UK negotiates with the EU - which is probably a fair call. There is a growing chorus of market watchers calling for a so-called "Santa Claus" rally in equity markets. The optimistic view is based on the belief the Fed won't pull any surprises when they meet on Dec 15/16 and will hike rates 25 BPs - following it up with a dovish statement. We have learned over the past few months to expect the unexpected from major central banks, but if the Fed plays to script we could see decent relief rallies into year-end. This scenario would establish a bullish foundation for currencies such as the AUD, NZD and select EM currencies - especially if it is accompanied by a sustained USD correction lower. The big fall in some of the key commodities has negatively impacted AUD sentiment even though the AUD/USD is showing signs of trending higher. It is shaping up as a classic "stealth rally" with doubters at every juncture. A break and close above the 200-day MA around 0.7460 in the AUD/USD could see the trend accelerate - especially with the RBA in virtual hibernation until February. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Technical view Equities S&P The S&P continues to jump around in a range - while showing no signs it is ready to start trending. It needs to clear recent highs ahead of 2,120 and follow-through to take out the all-time high ahead of 2,135 - in order to resume trending higher. The 50-day MA at 2,042 is support and stronger support has formed at a double bottom at 2,015/2,020. {Last 2,091.69} ASX The ASX isn't trending in either direction. For the time being investors are best served buying on dips below 5,000 and selling rallies towards 5,250. The ASX hasn't closed above the 100-day MA since early June. The 100-day MA came in at 5,255 on Friday and there is more resistance at 5,275/5,285. {Last 5,151.60} Commodities Gold The trend lower in gold ended with a bang on Friday. The 5-day MA has started to turn higher and the close above the 20-day MA at 1,074 confirmed the trend lower is dead for the time being at least. Resistance is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 1,190/1,045 move at 1,100 while key resistance has formed around 1,115/1,120 where the 50 and 100-day moving averages converge. A break back below the descending 20-day MA (1,074 on Friday) would warn the correction higher may be short-lived. {Last 1,087} Iron Ore Iron ore is in a steep down-trend - both short-term and medium-term. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and all point lower. The trend lower is very strong - so picking a bottom isn't advisable. It needs to break and close above the descending 20-day MA to suggest the trend lower is ending and that is a long way away at 44.50. {Last 39.40} Lon Copper Lon Copper made a higher weekly low last week - the first time it has done so in seven straight weeks. This suggests the trend lower may be losing some momentum in the short-term and that is backed up by the fact the 5-day MA has crossed above the 10-day MA and is pointing higher. As we mentioned last week - the divergence between the copper price and the 200-day MA is at extreme levels, which is another warning a correction higher may be close at hand. A close above the 20-day MA at 4,675 would suggest a correction higher is underway. Support has formed at 4,440/4,460 and a break below that window would confirm the trend lower has resumed. {Last 4,611} NYMEX Crude After showing signs of flattening out - NYMEX Crude resumed trending lower- with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing south. Support is found at the Nov 20 low at 38.99 and the Aug 24 trend low at 37.75. A break and close below 37.75 targets the GFC low at 32.70. ({Last 39.97} FX EUR/USD The short-term trend lower ended in a spectacular fashion on Thursday and now the 5-day MA is above both the 10 and 20-day moving averages and all three are pointing higher. It isn't trending higher, as the 20-day MA is still above the 10-day MA. There is pretty good resistance around 1.0980 where Thursday's high, the 50-day MA and the 38.2 of the 1.1715/1.0523 move converge. A break above 1.1000 runs into the 200-day MA at 1.1035 and the 100-day MA at 1.1060. The first support level is at the 38.2 of the 1.0523/1.0981 move at 1.0806. {Last 1.0886} USD/JPY The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation, but they are not all pointing higher. Resistance is found at 123.78 with a break above targeting the Aug 14 high at 125.28. Key support is the top of the weekly ichimoku cloud at 121.45. {Last 123.09} AUD/USD The AUD/USD is in a short-term trend higher with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. Key resistance is at the descending 200-day MA which has held rallies since early September 2014. A break and close above the 200-day MA would be bullish and initially targets the 50% retracement of the 0.8164/0.6892 move at 0.7530. A break back below the ascending 10-day MA (0.7265 on Friday) would warn the trend higher is losing momentum. {Last 0.7334} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com (John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com)