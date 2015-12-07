SYDNEY, Dec 8 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE Commodity currencies crushed by CRB collapse Market Briefs * WTI oil futures fall to lower price since August; Brent oil prices to lowest since March 2009 * Reuters poll: Only 20% probability ECB will increase monthly asset buys in 2016 * Dutch Central Bank cuts 2015 growth f/c to 1.9% from 2.0% June f/c; Cuts 2016 f/c to 1.7% from 1.8% June f/c * Danish CB Gov Rohde: Not seen any sign that interest rates can't be lower * BoE's Carney: Stress testing of investment fund sector can be expected in the future * Fitch: ECB move adds to challenge for Euro money market funds * Russian Econ Minister Ulyukaev: Oil mkt volatility to ease in H2 of 2016, price f/c of $50/bbl realistic; Doesn't see risks for budget or banking sector from oil prices of $40/bbl * Fed's Bullard: Inaccurate Fed forecasts pulling central bank in different directions a 'long-standing problem'; f/c overestimating GDP growth & inflation pull policymakers in one direction while underestimate of unemployment decline pulls in the other; Recent months more weight given to slower-than-expected growth, leading policymakers to keep rates lower for longer * Fed's Bullard: If inflation stays low next year once oil & the USD stabilize it would be a blow to the Fed's econ narrative Macro Themes in Play Dollar up as dust settles on post-ECB blowout; DAX bounce inspires some EUR selling but traders still offside and rattled; positioning dominates across markets before Fed next week Big mover is oil; carryover from higher USD and OPEC cause collapse to new 2015 lows; year-end capitulation; CRB down to 2002 level USDCAD best in 11 years on oil; AUD cracks hard, slips through 200 hma Cable drops after UK yields fall ahead of IP; US-UK rate diff back at wides; talk of July Brexit vote adds to nerves; USDJPY sideways, trapped in month-long range Energy/mining/resource Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Q3 Manufacturing Sales no f/c, prior -0.2% * 23:50 JP Nov Bank Lending y/y, no f/c, prior 2.5% * 23:50 JP Q3 GDP q/q, f/c 0.0%, prior -0.2% * 23:50 JP Q3 GDP q/q Annualized, f/c 0.1%, prior -0.8% * 23:50 JP Q3 GDP Cap Ex, f/c 0.7% prior -1.3% * 00:30 AU Nov NAB Bus. Confidence, no f/c, prior 2 * 00:30 AU Nov NAB Bus. Conditions, no f/c, prior 9 * 02:00 CN Nov Trade Balance, f/c $63.3 bln, prior 61.6 bln * 02:00 CN Nov Exports y/y, f/c -5.0%, prior -6.9% * 02:00 CN Nov Imports y/y, f/c -12.6%, prior -18.8% Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * EZ EU Finance Ministers meet in Brussels EUR/USD * Broad based USD strength sees pair heavy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.0800 * USD bid remains & pair holds near open early on but lift takes hold * Fail to hold below 38.2 Fib of Friday rally & eroding USD gains help pair lift * Light short covering sees pair near 1.0860, near 1.0845 late in the day * China Nov trade data & EZ Q3 GDP the econ data risks but impact likely limited * Market is more focused on upcoming Fed, pair might chop around until then USD/JPY * Moderate O/N USD/JPY gains eroded in NY w falling WTI, Tsy ylds & stocks * Still a tight 123.20-50 or so range, w most action in EM & commodity ccys * Soft US Labor Mkt Conditions & Bullard the only "news" * Bids at 122.94-3.00 by daily Tenkan, 200-HMA & hourly Cloud * Still no clear BOJ QQE3 hints; Q1 '16 wage negotiations seen pivotal * EUR/JPY's post ECB surge capped by 200-DMA & Cloud base by 134.13 * JP Q3 GDP(f) tonight; exp 0.0% v -0.2% q/q prev; Cap Ex 0.7 v -1.3% * JPY crosses mostly lower amid risk-off flows GBP/USD * Cable slips in late NYC as EURGBP firms to close above 200 dma for third day * US-UK rate diff back at recent wides, UK rates soften ahead of IP Tuesday, weighs on currency * FTSE still weak man of major European markets, slides to -5.25% YTD * Talk Brexit vote could happen as early as July 2016 USD/CHF * Tightening EUR/CHF ranges as ECB underwhelming easing gets digested * Bids now below 1.08 and above 1.09 awaiting Thur's SNB meeting * SNB seen trimming CHF rallies via forwards & avoiding spot action * Most thinking SNB will hold policy Thur * No ideal solution for SNB says ex-chief economist * Rich: Econ stagnates under strong CHF, intervention sensible option * USD/CHF still working off Thur's post-ECB plunge * More pullback in Tsy yields + sour stocks & commodities weighed in NY * Talk some spec longs still trapped and looking to exit before year-end * Offers 1.0030-35 and 1.0100-02; 21-day Bollis containing ranges USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3363/457, Noram range 1.3425/523, Close 1.3507, NY +82 pips * Brent crude -4.9%, WTI -5.5%, alum. -1.95%, copper -1.4%, gold -0.85% * AUD/CAD +0.16%, 0.9815, CAD/JPY -1.06%, 91.19, EUR/CAD +0.76%, 1.4654 * DXY +0.31% (+0.18% NY) US stocks -0.96/-0.88% (S&P -0.7% in NY session) * US data 2nd tier [page:2417] played second fiddle to commodity plunge * Canadian housing starts & building permits due tomorrow [page:2417] AUD/USD * Pair hammered in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7295 * More bear pressure applied in NY as iron-ore hits new low while copper & oil trade heavy * Broad based USD strength & general commodity ccy weakness helps pair slide * Bears pus pair just short of 0.7252/55 hourly support, bounce above 200-HMA sold * Pair just above 0.7260 late in the day ahead of some econ data risk later * Oz NAB Nov bus. confidence/conditions & China Nov trade data are due * Oz jobs later in the week the bigger risk, chop likely until then NZD/USD Bear pressure from Asia & Europe carries over the NY session NY opens near 0.6675, pair hits right out of the gate Broad USD bid & slumping commodities weigh the pair down Dec 4 low eyed but can't be tested, 0.6639 low is made Near 0.6650 late but RSI bearish & pair back in the cloud, more slip likely NZ Q3 Mfg sales & China Nov trade data some econ data risks during Asia LATAM * Commodity complex collapse lead by oil - hammered regional currencies * Vs USD - COP -3.25%, MXN -1.6%, CLP -0.8%, BRL & PEN -0.3% * Brent -4.9%, WTI -5.5% OPEC's decision to maintain production levels * Aluminium -1.95%, Copper -1.4%, Silver -1.4%, gold -0.85%, soy beans -2.25% * BCCH less likely to hike rates after soft data CLP slides * Banxico intervened several times to support currency China FX reserve drop exaggerated by FX valuations - RTRS Don't read too much in China's Nov FX reserves decline. While USD 87 bln is headline catching, some of this volatility is simply the result of valuation changes, with EUR's drop causing a decline in the EUR portion of reserves when translated into USD (Full Story). Economists at GS say about USD 47 bln of the decline may have been due to valuation changes, thus implying a much slower pace of capital outflows/USD debt paydown than seen in the record levels of July-Sept. The details in the bank/PBOC FX flows data will be more telling in sketching out the size of any outflows. That data posted a surprise return into positive territory for Oct, if just barely, suggesting that the outflows/FX paydown had subsided. The PBOC has succeeding in keeping CNY and even CNH on a tight leash. But in coming weeks and months, freer trade within the 2% trading band is likely that will allow marginal strength in USD/CNY and USD/CNH. Chart: link.reuters.com/nyk87t.