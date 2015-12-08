SYDNEY, Dec 9 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE Commodity currencies hit v funders Market Briefs * Shares slip on seesaw in oil prices, weak China data * US Non-mfg sector cap investment seen +7.5% -ISM * U.S. job openings (JOLTS) fall to 5.383 million in Oct * UST yields inch higher in choppy trading as oil slides * Japan is considering letting its public pension fund invest directly in stocks - Nikkei * Bank of Canada: New lower bound for rates -0.5 pct; no need now as econ recovers as expected * Oil-linked currencies take a beating, Canadian dollar at 11-year low * UK economy grows around 0.6 percent in three months to Nov - NIESR * ECB's Makuch: no reason to consider change in CPI target, mkt expectations don't form policy, we follow inflation target * Franklin Templeton's Hasenstab: Fed hike to widen EM divergence * Fed rate hike should lift trading activity in 2016 -JPMorgan CFO Macro Themes in Play Commodity collapse spills in to major equity markets; credit under pressure, EM slammed; soft China trade data and weak CNY put markets on edge; HY credit at new 4yr lows Markets jumpy, nervous about liquidity since ECB; traders allowing for larger ranges EUR firm as DAX at worst close in 6 weeks: USDJPY down but off lows on GPIF direct investment story Oil, CRB fall further; AUD down hard; CAD hit as Poloz opens door on negative rates; Toronto worst of major equity markets at -12% YTD Only market not to flinch is Fed Funds; odds for Dec hike edge up to 80% Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 AU Consumer Sentiment Dec 3.9%-prev * 00:30 AU Housing Finance Oct f/c -1%, 2%-prev * 00:30 AU Invest Housing Finance* Oct -8.5%-prev * 23:50 JP Machinery Orders MM* Oct f/c -1.5%, 7.5%-prev * 23:50 JP Machinery Orders YY* Oct f/c 1.4%, -1.7%-prev * 01:30 CN PPI YY* Nov f/c -5.9%, -5.9%-prev * 01:30 CN CPI YY* Nov f/c 1.4%, 1.3%-prev * 01:30 CN CPI MM* Nov f/c -0.1%, -0.30% Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events US wholesale inv/sales Noram data focus AUD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe tests 0.7200, bounce to 0.7220 into NY open * Commodity weakness deepens in early NY, pair makes new low at 0.7186 * Oil & copper losses erode & stocks bounce, AUD//USD lifts near 0.7230 * Bounce fades as USD firms in afternoon, AUD/USD near 0.7210 late * Westpac Dec cons. conf., OZ Oct housing invest. & China Oct PPI/CPI risk in Asia NZD/USD Heavy in Europe's morning on commodity weakness, NY opens near 0.6625 Added commodity slide pressure pair in early NY, new low of 0.6612 made Bids near 0.6600/10 support & bounce in commodities see light short covering 200-HMA pierced and pair near 0.6650, USD bounce sees pair near 0.6630 late China Nov CPI/PPI a data risk in Asia, imp[act likely limited ahead of RBNZ LATAM * USD/MXN opened NorAm above 17.00, as oil reversed o/n gains, CLc1 moved below 37 * Supply concerns post-OPEC weigh on oil, global growth concerns over weak China trade * MXN fell to 17.0735 near Banxico's 1% intervention lvl before reversing to 17 by NY EOD * USD/BRL rallied to 3.8207 before reversing slightly to end NY by 3.80 * Bovespa fell 1.75%, Brazil equities under pressure from BTG/PBR events * USD/CLP ended the day+0.5%, liquidity light due to onshore holiday, copper was up 0.2% GBP/JPY PROBING KEY SUPPORTS; SEP LOW NEXT IF BROKEN Risk-off selling of GBP/JPY seen in Aug-Sep has returned this week, threatening to remove key supports and usher in a retest of the Sep low. As in the Aug-Sep sell-off, CNY weakening, possible Fed tightening and broad-based commodity related selling are undermining risk. Softer UK econ data are pushing out MPC rate hike forecasts, while the BOJ looks done easing for now. Today's 183.73 low has broken Dec's low and the Oct 27 swing low at 183.79, but is just above 61.8% of the Oct-Dec rise at 183.76 and the lower 21-day Bolli at 183.66. But prices are now well below the daily Cloud and the weekly Cloud top (185.90): the latter had been stalwart support over several attempts since Oct '14. A break and close below 183.75 would put in play the weekly Cloud base at 181.93 and perhaps the Sep low of 180.36.