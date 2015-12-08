SYDNEY, Dec 9 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES
Commodity currencies hit v funders
Market Briefs
* Shares slip on seesaw in oil prices, weak China data
* US Non-mfg sector cap investment seen +7.5% -ISM
* U.S. job openings (JOLTS) fall to 5.383 million in Oct
* UST yields inch higher in choppy trading as oil slides
* Japan is considering letting its public pension fund invest directly in
stocks - Nikkei
* Bank of Canada: New lower bound for rates -0.5 pct; no need now as econ
recovers as expected
* Oil-linked currencies take a beating, Canadian dollar at 11-year low
* UK economy grows around 0.6 percent in three months to Nov - NIESR
* ECB's Makuch: no reason to consider change in CPI target, mkt expectations
don't form policy, we follow inflation target
* Franklin Templeton's Hasenstab: Fed hike to widen EM divergence
* Fed rate hike should lift trading activity in 2016 -JPMorgan CFO
Macro Themes in Play
Commodity collapse spills in to major equity markets; credit under pressure, EM
slammed; soft China trade data and weak CNY put markets on edge; HY credit at
new 4yr lows
Markets jumpy, nervous about liquidity since ECB; traders allowing for larger
ranges
EUR firm as DAX at worst close in 6 weeks: USDJPY down but off lows on GPIF
direct investment story
Oil, CRB fall further; AUD down hard; CAD hit as Poloz opens door on negative
rates; Toronto worst of major equity markets at -12% YTD
Only market not to flinch is Fed Funds; odds for Dec hike edge up to 80%
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 23:30 AU Consumer Sentiment Dec 3.9%-prev
* 00:30 AU Housing Finance Oct f/c -1%, 2%-prev
* 00:30 AU Invest Housing Finance* Oct -8.5%-prev
* 23:50 JP Machinery Orders MM* Oct f/c -1.5%, 7.5%-prev
* 23:50 JP Machinery Orders YY* Oct f/c 1.4%, -1.7%-prev
* 01:30 CN PPI YY* Nov f/c -5.9%,
-5.9%-prev
* 01:30 CN CPI YY* Nov f/c 1.4%,
1.3%-prev
* 01:30 CN CPI MM* Nov f/c -0.1%,
-0.30%
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* No Significant Events
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Soft USD in Europe sees slight lift, NY opens near 1.0845
* Lift persists as EUR stays firm, especially in the crosses
* EUR/AUD +1.34%, EUR/CAD +1.1%, EUR/GBP +0.85%
* EUR/USD lifts above 1.0900 and sits nearby late in the day
* Techs lean bullish, RSIs biased up,12/7 doji sees upside follow through
* Wednesday sees only second tier data as risks, impacts likely limited
USD/JPY
* JPY broadly bid early on derisking flows & waning hopes for BOJ easing
* Early oil-driven derisking took USD/JPY down to 122.72, then oil recovered
* A GPIF direct shareholding plan (Nikkei) gave a late boost
* Comes w Fed near liftoff & J foreign bond buying limiting USD/JPY dips
* Unlike many CBs, BOJ thinks JPY is already cheap enough near 125
* GBP/JPY ricocheted away from key support by 183.76
* AUD/JPY also nearing late Nov lows and 50% Fibo props today
* EUR/JPY closes compressed by falling Cloud base & 200-DMA @134.05/12
GBP/USD
* Large 1.5000 option expiry exerts magnetism over cable, in early Europe
* UK Mfg o/pt miss moves GBP to 1.4991, weak oil presses to
1.4956 in NY AM
* Recent dovish shift in BoE rate hike expectations helping weigh on GBP,
hikes exp'd Q4 '16
* Pipeline Brexit referendum event risk is another GBP-negative
* EUR/GBP ends NY 0.7258, below 0.7279 early NorAm high, daily cloud top
0.7274 caps
* Weak oil adds to fear of prolonged low inflation, helping UK-EZ int rates
converge
USD/CHF
* CHF broadly bid on derisking flows and waning hopes for SNB rate cut Thur
* EUR/CHF again flirting w sppt by 1.08 - rumored SNB support via forwards
* Renewed worries about Greece, CNY slippage, CRB & stocks favored CHF
* Less-than-exp ECB easing last week seen allowing SNB to hold & assess
* Key support is at 1.0738, the Nov low & 38.2% of the Apr-Sep advance
* USD/CHF slipping back toward the 21-d Bolli & Thur's low - 0.9900/0.8876
* Light US data calendar leaves USD/CHF influenced by stocks, oil, etc.
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3496/555 , Noram range 1.3542/623, Close 1.3583, NY +37 pips
* Brent crude -1.1%, WTI -0.25%, alum. -0.9%, copper +0.15%, gold -0.2%
* AUD/CAD -0.22%, 0.9781, CAD/JPY -0.92%, 90.57, EUR/CAD +1.07%, 1.4781
* DXY -0.22% (-0.12% NY) US stocks -0.71/+0.06% (S&P +0.14% in NY session)
* Canadian housing starts & building permits beat f/c [page:2417]
* Whipsaw oil markets global focus; US wholesale inv/sales Noram data focus
AUD/USD
* Bear pressure in Europe tests 0.7200, bounce to 0.7220 into NY open
* Commodity weakness deepens in early NY, pair makes new low at 0.7186
* Oil & copper losses erode & stocks bounce, AUD//USD lifts near 0.7230
* Bounce fades as USD firms in afternoon, AUD/USD near 0.7210 late
* Westpac Dec cons. conf., OZ Oct housing invest. & China Oct PPI/CPI risk
in Asia
NZD/USD
Heavy in Europe's morning on commodity weakness, NY opens near 0.6625
Added commodity slide pressure pair in early NY, new low of 0.6612 made
Bids near 0.6600/10 support & bounce in commodities see light short covering
200-HMA pierced and pair near 0.6650, USD bounce sees pair near 0.6630 late
China Nov CPI/PPI a data risk in Asia, imp[act likely limited ahead of RBNZ
LATAM
* USD/MXN opened NorAm above 17.00, as oil reversed o/n gains, CLc1 moved
below 37
* Supply concerns post-OPEC weigh on oil, global growth concerns over weak
China trade
* MXN fell to 17.0735 near Banxico's 1% intervention lvl before reversing to
17 by NY EOD
* USD/BRL rallied to 3.8207 before reversing slightly to end NY by 3.80
* Bovespa fell 1.75%, Brazil equities under pressure from BTG/PBR events
* USD/CLP ended the day+0.5%, liquidity light due to onshore holiday,
copper was up 0.2%
GBP/JPY PROBING KEY SUPPORTS; SEP LOW NEXT IF BROKEN
Risk-off selling of GBP/JPY seen in Aug-Sep has returned this week, threatening
to remove key supports and usher in a retest of the Sep low. As in the Aug-Sep
sell-off, CNY weakening, possible Fed tightening and broad-based commodity
related selling are undermining risk. Softer UK econ data are pushing out MPC
rate hike forecasts, while the BOJ looks done easing for now. Today's 183.73 low
has broken Dec's low and the Oct 27 swing low at 183.79, but is just above 61.8%
of the Oct-Dec rise at 183.76 and the lower 21-day Bolli at 183.66. But prices
are now well below the daily Cloud and the weekly Cloud top (185.90): the latter
had been stalwart support over several attempts since Oct '14. A break and close
below 183.75 would put in play the weekly Cloud base at 181.93 and perhaps the
Sep low of 180.36.