SYDNEY, Dec 11 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE USD recovers, except v antipodeans Market Briefs * US jobless claims rise to 5-mos high (282k v 269k Rtrs fr/c), trend still favorable (4-wk avg+1.5k) * Bank of England keeps rate/APP steady (vote: 8-1), points to new oil price fall, slower wage growth, sees UK inflation below 1% in H1 '16, * U.S. Senate approves short-term bill to keep gov't running to Dec. 16. - RTRS * Wall St up, other markets steady ahead of Fed; oil slips * Gold falls as dollar rebounds on rate rise expectations, Crude oil near 7-year lows * Buba's Weidmann: ECB asset-buying blurs line between fiscal and monetary policy * Mersch says 'very large majority' of ECB policymakers did not want more QE * SNB's Zurbruegg: SNB considers variety of factors beyond ECB policy no upper limit to use balance sheet for mon pol goals, Fed hike may relieve pressure off CHF (Rtrs) * SNB's Jordan: bank has no internal exchange rate threshold for CCY mkt intervention * BOE says no mechanical link between BOE policy and other c,banks * UN cuts 2015 global economic growth forecast to 2.4 pct, sees 2.9% growth in '16, 3.2% in '17 Macro Themes in Play DXY bounces, EUR lower as Euro short rates slip; US-Euro rate diff widens; USDJPY up small with stocks, recaptures 200 dma; Cable falls after FTSE breaks support CNY weakness keeps pressure on commodities, EM; oil falls to new lows; MXN up against record lows, CAD at 11 ½ yr lows; BRL pressed on downgrade follow-through AUD holds jobs data gains, trades sideways in NYC; NZD firm, bullish message that NZD 5 figs higher than previous (Sep) rate cut SNB holds on rates, hopes Fed hike will weaken CHF; comments from ECB, SNB members reinforce idea that rate cut cycle at end; (as a result) macros small short equities, look to add Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * --:-- CN New Yuan Loans* Nov f/c 700.0b, 513.6b-prev * 21:30 NZ Manufacturing PMI* Nov 53.3-prev * 21:45 NZ Food Price Index* Nov -1.20%-prev * 02:00 JP TR IPSOS PCSI Dec 41.9-prev * 02:00 AU TR IPSOS PCSI Dec 48.2-prev * 02:00 CN TR IPSOS PCSI Dec 66.2-prev Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning as DE-US 2yr spreads widen in USD's favor * 1.0930 neared before bounce towards 1.0950 into NY open * US jobless claim above f/c allow bounce to extend, 1.0970 pierced briefly * Gains erode quickly as USD slide abates, pair slides to 1.0925 * Small bounce near 1.0960 sold into and pair near 1.0935 late * Second tier data from EZ on Fri, US retail sales the big driver * If soft pair might test key 1.1050/1.1100 resistance zone USD/JPY * USD/JPY consolidated Wed's sell-off; good bids above circa 121 supports * Pair briefly hobbled by weak 2nd-tier US data, but new NY highs since * 2-yr yield spreads remain near multi-year highs into the FOMC next week * N225 futures also up for a change. 121.86 high is 38.2% of Wed's range. * Prior weekly range lows in 122.23-30 & Kijun at 122.38 now key resistance * Post-ECB squeeze of funders like EUR & JPY is subsiding * EUR/JPY neared 38.2% of pre/post-ECB short-squeeze at 132.71 * 200-DMA has capped all week, last at 134.13; 132.13 next key support * AUD/JPY's jobs rebound stalled near Tenkan & 50% Fibo at 89.02 so far GBP/USD * Cable elicited support at 1.5155 after disappointing UK trade data * GBP/USD drifted higher ahead of the BOE MPC stmt expecting a less dovish rate outlook * The BOE voted 8-1 to hold rates/APP, focusing on low commod prices & slow wage growth * DB's Harvey said w/rate hikes off the table in H1 '16, the BOE may lose resolve in H2 * Cable fell to 1.5155 as NY session ends, resistance firm at 1.5200 today's high * EUR/GBP moved lower as the EUR succumbed to profit taking * The cross is ending NorAm at 0.7212 just above the session low at 0.7205 USD/CHF * SNB left interest rates unchanged, as expected * 3-mo Libor range -1.25% to -0.25%; sight deposits at -0.75% * Expectations for cut waned after ECB underwhelmed & EUR & CHF rallied * SNB's Jordan pins hope on B/S expansion, other CBs * 5-pip breach of recent 1.08 low in EUR/CHF & another lower high * SNB suspected of support in 1.0700s, w 1.0738 key Nov low & 38.2% * USD/CHF on rebound near cluster of supports by 0.9800 * Move was part of broader USD rebound (re-risking) after post-ECB squeeze * German CPI and US Retail Sales the key event risks Friday USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3554/608 , Noram range 1.3534/80, Close 1.3539, NY -8 pips * Brent crude -1.1%, WTI -1.25%, alum. +0.2%, copper +0.25%, gold -0.4% * AUD/CAD +1.01%, 0.9913, CAD/JPY -0.19%, 89.30, EUR/CAD -0.58%, 1.4887 * DXY +0.63% (+0.2% in NY) US stocks +0.60/0.75% (S&P +0.55% in NY session) * Whipsaw oil markets saw early gains disappear again (Brent opened +0.5%) * Cda cap util & new house prx idx beat f/c [page:2417] Fri lots of US data AUD/USD * Limited action in Europe & NY sessions as pair consolidates post-Oz jobs gains * Pair hovers 0.7280/0.7313 with the downside limited by the 200-HMA * US jobless claims above f/c helps the pair lift to NY's 0.7313 high * Broad based USD short covering sees pair dip near 0.7290 late * Techs lean bullish, RSIs biased up & pair holds above 10-DMA * US retail sales the next driver, if soft pair likely tests Dec high NZD/USD Europe slips pair from 0.6755 down to 0.6720, dip gets bought NY opens near 0.6745, bull pressure early as US claims are higher than f/c Pair lifts near 0.6780 but rally runs out of steam as USD short covers take hold Slide see pair dip below 0.6750 late in the day, NZ Nov PMI a risk in Asia US retails sales data looms so PMI impact likely limited LATAM * Late day surge lifts USD/MXN to highs neat 17.20 as oil probes new lows * Weak oil a de-facto tightening as reduced revs spur budget cuts, MX-US yield diff converge * USD/BRL above 3.80 on weak inflation; Moody's puts Brazil states under review for d-grade * Brazil's Levy: has to be unity to adopt needed reforms, Tombini Brazil ratings reflect reality * Levy: ; Tombini & Moody's: * USD/CLP up slightly w/broad USD rally, copper up 0.29% slows rise BoE: On hold, no signals until Feb QIR With the BoE offering little in the way of excitement, we probably have to wait for the Feb 2016 Quarterly inflation Report for new clues. Even as the Fed readies lift-off for next week, the BoE isn't expected to follow suit until at least Q3 2016. Q3 is still our forecast for policy normalization to begin, but the risk is that it will wait until early 2017. Contained inflation makes the outlook difficult despite the potential of rising inflation/wage growth risks from a tightening labour market. The continued sell-off on oil/commodity prices and a weakening global growth backdrop makes it difficult to see inflation moving significantly higher next year. Inflation needs to move back above 1.5% in 2016 for the BoE to be confident that they should start to focus on price risks stemming from the labour market.