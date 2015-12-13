SYDNEY, Dec 14 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE North America News and data * Shares tumble amid risk aversion; oil price hits 7-yr low, China yuan drop * Onshore yuan rates hit 4-yr low, dollar and euro steadier * US consumer spending gauge rises strongly in November, RS ex-autos/gas +0.6% v 0.2% in Oct * US producer prices increase, but trend still weak y/y PPI final demand -1.1 vs -1.6% in Oct * US Oct business inventories unchanged, US retail inventories excluding autos rise in Oct * Univ of Mich cons sentiment Dec 91.8 v 91.3 Nov final, Credit conditions Dec 107 v 103.5 Rtrs f/c * ECB's Praet: policy working, will push up inflation, continue to contribute to recovery * ECB's Coeure: emerging market slowdown a top risk for euro zone * UST prices climb in safe-haven bid as oil, stocks drop * Gold rebounds on dollar, still set for weekly fall; spot silver falls to lowest price since August 2009 * LatAm currencies fall on China, oil; Mexican peso hits record low

News from the weekend China data released on weekend beat expectations * China Retail Sales for November 11.3%Y/Y from 11.0% in Oct (plus 11.2% expected) * China Industrial Production for November plus 6.2%Y/Y from 5.6% in Oct (plus 5.6% expected) * China Urban Investment for November plus 10.2% same as Oct (10.1% expected) * New Yuan Loans for Nov plus 708 BLN up from 531.6 BLN in Oct (plus 700 BLN expected)

China economic data released on the weekend slightly beat expectations - suggesting the stimulus measures taken by China authorities might be putting a floor on the economy. Zhao Hao, senior economist at Commerzbank in Singapore told Reuters:" "While low base could be the factor driving the headline growth, we still have to acknowledge that China's data are illustrating signs of stabilization, albeit at a low level."

Likely market reaction China related concern was one of the factors that drove risk assets and risk currencies lower on Friday. Investors fear that China authorities will react to their slowing economy by planting the seeds of a trade war through cutting export taxes and a raft of subsidy measures- as well as weakening the Yuan that some fear will reignite the currency wars. The China data over the weekend may relieve some of those fears - but all eyes will be on the CNY fix later on Monday morning. China fears may be a bit overdone and there may be a small relief rally on Monday morning, which would see the AUD get a small boost - especially if the CNY fix doesn't raise eyebrows. But with key commodities in a steep slide and a looming FOMC meeting/rate hike - the reaction if there is one will likely be muted. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

Investors flee EM, high yield and US equities in move into cash ahead of Fed - BAML The latest flow data from BAML using EPFR was released on Friday and clearly showed investors headed for risk-free cash ahead of the FOMC meeting that concludes this coming Wednesday. Investors shipped a whopping $13.4 BLN into money market funds - marking the 10th straight week of inflows for that risk-free instrument. Investors pulled $3.8 BLN from high yield "junk" bond funds in the week to Dec 9 - which was the largest in 15 weeks, while the effective yield on U.S. high yield bonds jumped to 17 percent, the highest in at least five years, according to BAML. Investors pulled $1.0 BLN out of EM debt funds, the 19th outflow in 20 weeks, and withdrew $1.7 BLN from EM equity funds, the sixth consecutive outflow. A net $69.9 BLN has left EM equity funds this year. European stock markets remain the pick for risk taking investors despite the ECB disappointment and the fall in equities since the ECB decision. The $3.5 BLN net inflow into European equity funds was the largest in 14 weeks, and was the 28th inflow out of the last 30 weeks, BAML said. The opposite was true with US equity funds, as investors withdrew $9.2 BLN from US equity funds, the biggest in 13 weeks. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com IMM data suggests the FX market is still well short the EUR/USD There was a surprisingly small reduction of EUR/USD shorts on the IMM following the ECB meeting that surprised/disappointed the markets by delivering far less monetary stimulus than expected. The latest IMM data released Friday on speculative positions as of the end of Tuesday December 8 showed net EUR/USD shorts at 172,331 contracts, from 182,845 - a very small reduction indeed. If the IMM data is indicative of the wider market - the sharp rise of the EUR/USD in the wake of the ECB decision discouraged shorts from taking their medicine. Long-term short EUR/USD positions might instead be waiting to see what the Fed delivers after their 2-day meeting ending this coming Wednesday afternoon NY time. The EUR/USD might have a decent amount of upside left if the Fed decision turns out to be a "buy the rumour/sell the fact" event for the US dollar. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com The week ahead - The FOMC front and center The big moment is quickly approaching, as the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time in nine years when they conclude their two-day meeting on Wednesday, Dec 16. Even though investors have been preparing for this event for the best part of a year - markets are extremely jittery ahead of the Fed meeting - which is likely to be a source of high anxiety for the Fed committee. The run of US data have been good enough for the "data dependent" Fed to finally pull the tightening trigger. But sliding commodities are creating inflation headwinds and tightening credit conditions both in the domestic high yield market and emerging markets are a cause for concern. The Fed appears committed to hiking the Fed Funds rate 25 BPs, for if they hold off it could add to market turmoil. The recent volatility in markets will likely result in the Fed reassuring markets they will be ultra-cautious in this tightening cycle and the "dot plots" will likely converge with market expectations of a very shallow terminal rate in 2016/2017.

Other key global data in the week ahead It will be a fairly quiet week for US data. Tuesday sees US CPI and New York Manufacturing. Wednesday will be busier, as before the Fed IP, Housing Starts and Building Permits will be released. US current account and Philly Fed will be released on Thursday. Euro zone data this week includes IP on Monday, German ZEW and EZ employment data on Tuesday and flash manufacturing and services PMI along with key inflation data on Wednesday. The highlight of the week will be German IFO on Thursday. It will bea pretty busy week for UK data starting with CPI and PPI on Tuesday followed by employment data on Wednesday and Retail Sales on Thursday. The key event in Japan in the coming week will be Tankan on Monday. Japan IP is out on Tuesday followed Wednesday by trade data. The only data out of China in the working week will be China house prices on Friday. It will be a quiet week in Australia with House Prices and Motor Vehicle Sales out on Tuesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

Comment The order of the best to worst performing currencies last week was dictated by the order of safe-haven status. The safe-haven JPY was the best performing currency last week - with the safe-haven CHF a close second. The CAD was the worst performing currency due to the huge fall in the oil price - while the AUD didn't perform much better, as the falling iron ore price along with the rising China/EM concerns led to heavy carry trade unwinding. The EUR benefitted from the carry trade unwinding - as well as unwinding of long-term EUR/USD shorts in the aftermath of the surprise ECB meeting the previous week. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme dominating Friday's trading was a sharp rise in risk aversion, as the oil price continued to plummet, fears over China policy direction intensified and global growth concerns rose to a fever pitch. * Global equities, most commodities and emerging market assets were pummeled due to another 3.0% slide in NYMEX Crude to a seven year low, a fall in the CNY to a 4 ½ year low and an announcement by the PBOC saying the level of the Yuan should be measured against a basket of currencies. * There is a concern/suspicion within the investment community that China's policy tweaks could be planting the seeds of global trade and currency war that will result in severe damage to the global growth outlook. * As noted in a Reuters article - "China is sowing the seeds of a global trade war as its smelters, refiners and manufacturers increasingly export goods they can't sell into a slowing domestic economy, prompting accusations of dumping and unfair subsidies from its trading partners." * China announced last week plans to cut export taxes on steel and other metals leading to fears China will export their glut to a world that is already trying to work through a glut in supply of metals and fuels. * There are growing concerns that China will use the basket currency approach to further weaken the CNY and potentially force other countries included in the basket to take steps to weaken their currencies to remain competitive in trade. * Brent crude settled down 4.53% at $37.93 a barrel after hitting $37.36, its lowest since December 2008. * NYMX Crude fell 3.10% on Friday to 35.62 - its lowest level since February 2009 when the GFC resulted in demand destruction. NYMEX Crude fell a massive 10.88% last week and rattled global equity and high yield debt markets in the process. * Iron ore fell 1.33% to 37 - the 10th straight losing day and for the week it fell 6.09%. Gold rose 3 bucks to 1,074 and for the week it fell 1.1% from last week's close at 1,086. * Copper defied the daily trend in risk assets - with London Copper rising 2.46% on talk of heavy short covering by a fund. For the week Lon copper gained 1.97%. * European stock markets were hit hard with the German DAX falling 2.44%; the French CAC fell 1.84% and the London FTSE sunk 2.22%. For the week the German DAX fell 3.83%; the French CAC sunk 3.50% and the London FTSE fell 4.57%. The FT 350 Mining Index crashed off 9.17% last week. * Wall Street sold off on Friday and the S&P had it biggest weekly drop in over 3 ½ months. * The Dow closed down 309.54 points, or 1.76% at 17,265.21; the S&P closed down 39.86 points, or 1.94% at 2,012.37 and the NASDAQ closed down 111.71 points, or 2.21% at 4,933.47. * The Dow fell 3.26%; the S&P ended the week nearly 3.8% lower and the NASDAQ lost nearly 4.1% for the week. * US data was ignored for the most part. US Retail Sales ex-autos for November came in better than expected at plus 0.4% M/M vs expectations of plus 0.3%. US PPI was also better than expected at minus 1.1% (minus 1.4% expected) with PPI ex-food and energy coming in at plus 0.5% Y/Y (plus 0.3% expected. Univ of Mich sentiment came in at 91.8 just missing expectations of 92. * If anything the better data weighed on sentiment as it is seen as locking in a Fed rate hike next week - which some feel is adding to investor angst - especially as it pertains to its impact on slumping commodity and emerging markets. * Some Wall Street analysts felt that increased stress in the high-yield debt market in the US was forcing some funds to sell other risk assets and ETFs to fund shortfalls. * According to CNBC - investors were unnerved by news that New York-based Third Avenue Management were blocking investors from withdrawing their money from a nearly 800 MLN USD junk bond fund as it tries to liquidate the fund in the biggest failure in the US mutual fund industry since the Primary Reserve Fund "broke the buck" during the 2008 financial crisis. * The stress in the high yield debt markets is mostly related to US shale oil debt, but many analysts fear there could be contagion and as a result Treasury yields fell despite the very high expectation the Fed will hike rates when they meet next week. * The 2-year Treasury yield fell 5 BPs to 0.89% while the 10-year Treasury yield plunged 10 BPs to 2.13%. For the week the 2-year yield fell 5 BPs and the 10-year Treasury yield fell 14 BPs. * Emerging market assets and currencies came under heavy pressure on Friday, as sliding oil prices and China concerns intensified. * The iShares MSCI Emerging Market ETF fell 2.80% on Friday and for the week it fell 6.88%. The MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 3.03% on Friday and for the week it lost 4.90%. * Investor fear manifested in a huge 26% rise in the VIX index to 24.39 - the highest weekly close in 10 weeks. The VIX index rose nearly 65% from last week's close at 14.81. * The FX market reacted predictably to the stress in other asset markets - with risk currencies selling off against safe-haven currencies. * The AUD was the worst performing currency on Friday - falling 1.33% against the USD to 0.7183 and slumping 1.78% against the JPY and CHF while falling 1.75% against the EUR. * Just about everything lined up against the AUD - including being a proxy China/emerging market concerns; falling commodity and equity markets and rising volatility - which resulted in carry trade investors heading for the exits. * The big fall in energy prices resulted in the CAD being the second worst performing currency on Friday - as the USD/CAD rose 0.98% to 1.3757 - the highest level since July 2004. * The rise in volatility and deepening concerns over China, global growth and high-yield debt helped to support the safe-haven JPY. The USD/JPY completed a bearish outside day - closing down 0.45% at 121.00. The USD/JPY traded as low as 120.56 - a five week low. * The EUR benefitted from the selloff in European equities, as investors unwound short EUR/USD/long Europe equity hedges. The EUR also benefitted from short covering in EUR/AUD positions that were previously set up as a yield play. The EUR/USD closed at 1.0980 up 0.35% on the day. Trading was very choppy through the US afternoon, as the market thinned out. The EUR/USD traded as high as 1.1031 before good selling emerged and topped the pairing out between 1.1025/50 for the third straight day.

Technical view Equities S&P The S&P appears ready to trend lower, as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are now aligned in a bearish formation and are starting to point lower. The S&P has closed below the 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages for the first time since Oct 7 and below the 38.2 fibo of the year's 1,867 low/2,016 trend high at 2,021 - another bearish signal. The next level of support comes in at the 50% retracement of that move at 1,992. Only a break back above the 20-day MA at 2,065 would change the bearish outlook. {Last 2,012.37} ASX The ASX 200 is on the brink of trending lower, as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and starting to point lower. The next level of support is at the Nov 16 low at 4,979 and that level could break early Monday. The year's low at 4,918 is in focus. Only a break back above the 20-day MA at 5,165 changes the bearish outlook. {Last 5,029.45} Commodities Gold Gold isn't trending in either direction and is in consolidation mode. A break above 1,100 should see a trend higher develop while a fall below the Dec 3 low at 1,045 would reignite the down-trend. {Last 1,074} Iron Ore Iron ore is in a steep trend lower and showing no sign it is ready to bottom. It is trending lower in both the short-term and longer-term daily moving average studies and only a break above the 10-day MA at 39.50 would suggest the trend lower is losing momentum. Support needs to form and there is no sign that is ready to happen. {Last 37.00} Lon Copper Lon copper has stopped trending lower, as the 5-day MA has crossed above the 10-day MA and both the 5 and 10-day moving averages have started pointing higher. It is a long way from establishing a trend higher, but more corrective price action higher seems likely in the immediate-term. A break above the Nov 26 trend high at 4,745 would confirm a steeper correction is underway with the 50-day MA at 4,920 a likely target. The 200-day MA and price is starting to converge, as the divergence is less than 14.5% after stretching to over 20% on Nov 23. Past price history shows there is usually a correction when the divergence between the 200-day MA and price exceeds 20%. {Last 4,702.85} NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude is trending lower - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. The object of this move is the 2008 GFC low at 32.40 and only a break back above the 10-day MA at 38.90 would warn the down-trend is losing momentum. ({Last 35.62} FX EUR/USD The EUR/USD is trending higher, with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. Key resistance is found at the 100-day MA at 1.1060 and a break above that level could see the trend higher accelerate. A break below the 10-day MA at 1.0835 would warn the trend higher is losing momentum. {Last 1.0980} USD/JPY The USD/JPY completed a bearish outside day reversal on Friday and also commenced trending lower. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are now aligned in a bearish formation and all three are pointing lower. The USD/JPY closed below the top of the weekly ichimoku cloud at 121.51 - the first close below the weekly cloud-top in 2015. That level will nw be resistance. The base of the daily ichimoku cloud ascends to 120.83 on Monday - below Friday's closing price. The next level of support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 118.06/123.77 move at 120.25. A break below that level would be bearish and targets a full retracement to 118.06. {Last 121.00} AUD/USD The AUD/USD stopped trending higher on Friday as the 5-day MA crossed below thw 10-day MA - signaling upside momentum has dissipated. Key support levels are found at a double bottom ahead of 0.7170 and the 61.8 fibo of the 0.7016/0.7286 move at 0.7157. The AUD/USD needs to break back above the 10-day MA at 0.7270 to regain upward momentum. {Last 0.7183} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

