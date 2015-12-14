SYDNEY, Dec 15 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE Sterling slumps; Tsys & EZ periphs off Market Briefs

* Oil and high yield markets remain top focus

* BoE's Shafik: Will learn from Fed; need sustained wage growth before hike

* Fed weighs merits of jumbo portfolio in post-crisis era

* INTERVIEW-Polish rate-setter Osiatynski opposes further rate cuts - RTRS

* Turkey Davutoglu says debate about central bank independence 'overblown'

* Canada's Morneau: not going to jeopardize balanced budget goal

* POLL-Wall St expects single-digit S&P 500 gain in 2016 - RTRS

* Germany plans to borrow more in 2016, government sources say Macro Themes in Play All eyes on HY credit markets as meltdown continues; HYG -1%; European stock markets hit hard, DAX wipes away ECB easing gains; EUR squeezed but 200 dma holds Next shoe to drop is EM bonds; EMB lower early but holds critical support; CRB at new lows, keeps pressure on Markets choppy, nervous ahead of Fed; CFTC shows dollar longs still heavy, hoping for Fed help; potential for big disappointment trade down USDJPY down with risk-off; Cable falls as FTSE prints worst level in 3 years, -10.5% YTD; EURGBP extends 200 dma break Oil ends up after new lows; CADgets no love; AUD up but topped by 200 dma Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 00:30 AU RBA Meeting Minutes

* 00:30 AU Q3 Home Price Index 2.0% v 4.7%

* 00:30 AU Nov New Motor Vehicle Sales -3.60% prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Dips to & below 1.0950 found buyers in Europe's morning, bounces into NY open

* NY opens near 1.0980, slight dip early on wider DE-US spreads, dip gets bought

* Broad based USD weakness & soft equity mkts see the 200-DMA pierced & 1.1048 hit

* Stocks, USD & oil rebounded, some EUR/USD gains erode, near 1.1015 late

* UK & US inflation readings and EZ ZEW are the data risks tomorrow

* Impacts likely limited though as the Fed looms USD/JPY

* Stops run below Fri's 120.59 low & 120.50 in USD/JPY before the fix

* Initial derisking passed, but daily Cloud base at 120.83 is key into the close

* TSY-JGB yields spreads very supportive, but stocks still struggling

* 120.35 low by 61.8% of Oct-Nov rise @120.24; 121.38 Cloud top is key above

* USD/JPY & N225 have both fallen inside their weekly Clouds

* UK political & CB doubts took GBP/JPY toward wkly Cloud base at 181.93

* AUD/JPY bounced off the daily Cloud top; Decent China data a small +

* No JPY data Tues; all eyes on US CPI Tues & FOMC Wed GBP/USD

* Cable lower, most action in EURGBP; cross consolidates break of 200 dma last weeks and extends

* GBPUSD holds 200 hma at just under 1.5100

* FTSE weighs, ends at new lows in year (-10.5%) and worst level in 3 years USD/CHF

* Big rebound in EUR/CHF in NY fm 1.0767 to 1.0842, the day's range

* Draghi's attempts at talking EUR lower short-lived; shorts squeezed anew

* SNB rumored to be supporting the cross ahead of the Nov/38.2% Fibo low

* Topside ltd by the converging 21, 55 & 100-DMAs, now in the 1.0840-50s

* Tight range for USD/CHF, but pre-FOMC decay pattern persists

* Nov CHF Producer & Import Prices out Tues: -0.1% & 6.1% m/m, y/y exp USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.3703/66, Noram range 1.3677/3780, Close 1.3738, NY -5 pips

* Brent crude +0.1%, WTI +2.2%, alum. +0.4%, copper -0.26%, gold -1.0%

* AUD/CAD +0.36%, 0.9941, CAD/JPY "unch", 87.92, EUR/CAD +).11%, 1.5116

* DXY "unch" (-0.20% in NY) US stocks -0.20/-0.05% (S&P -0.14% in NY)

* Talk of very dovish Fed statement to follow the expected 0.25% rate hike

* Oil whipped wildly (Brent opened -3.5%) Large 1.3800s options in play AUD/USD

* Resistance near 0.7225/30 repels early Europe rally, dips near 0.7200 into NY open

* Dip gets bought as USD long unwind ahead of the Fed continues

* Europe's high cleared & rally extends & tests near the 10-DMA, 0.7270 high made

* USD recovers ground in the afternoon, pair slips toward 0.7240 late

* Oz Q3 home price index (2% f/c, prior 4.7%) & RBA minutes the risk in Asia

* Any impact likely limited ahead of the Fed NZD/USD Steady rise in Europe & NY sessions, Europe lift aided by AUD/NZD slide near 1.0665 NY opens near 0.6735, bull pressure immediately as the USD slides across the board Rise pauses near 0.6765, dip to 0.6731 bought, rally resumes 0.6790 high made Offers into 0.6800 and erosion of some USD losses see small slip Near 0.6865 late, no NZ data risks in Asia, Oz data might impact via AUD/NZD Techs lean bullish, RSIs biased up, 0.6800 break looks due If cleared 200-DMA and Oct high are in play LATAM

* USD/LatAm mixed after whipsaw oil markets reversed AM losses, closed higher

* USD/MXN opened NorAm 17.4240 having just set a fresh record high (17.4650)

* Probed NorAm lows by 17.2850 oil reversed, closes NY by 17.35, WTI +2%

* USD/BRL ends NY near 3.88 again after 3.9226 AM highs, Bovespa -1.14%

* USD/CLP closed up around 0.4% with copper down 0.26%,

* USD/COP casualty of AM oil sell off, closed +1% circa 3351, range 3321/3372 Big EUR & crude oil shorts risk sharp year-end squeeze 2015 offers two more weeks for some major market squeezes. In a year where popular trades have been squeezed multiple times, the stubbornly large spec EUR short and the still-rising gross hedge fund short in crude oil both are back at levels where quick and painful turnarounds have occurred. As seen last year with EUR shorts, large positions will be carried over the holiday period and even proved profitable with EUR's quick slide as 2015 began. But such very crowded positions going into one of the most anticipated Fed decisions in a long time is somewhat surprising, especially given the risk for a buy the rumour/sell the fact reaction resulting in a USD drop and EM/crude/commodity relief rally. Such a rebound in energy prices could cause some sharp short covering in related equity plays, as seen in early Oct, while a EUR surge would almost certainly cause EuroStoxx to underperform relative to the S&P. Watch out. Related (Full Story) (Full Story) & chart 1) link.reuters.com/vut26w 2) link.reuters.com/mat26w