SYDNEY, Dec 16 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES
UNAVAILABLE
Post-ECB & pre-Fed squeezes mean revert
Market Briefs
* Equities climb as oil bounces, Dollar advances after inflation data; Fed
decision nears
* Steadily firming U.S. inflation supports Fed rate hike, Core CPI rises
0.2%, up 2% from year ago
* Empire State business conditions index at highest since July
* Canadian factory sales drop for third month in a row (-1.1% v -0.5% Rtrs
f/c)
* Canada sales of existing homes rise (+1.8%) in November - CREA
* BoC's Poloz: US Fed rate hike would be in context of a solid US economy,
which is important for Canadian exports
* BoE's Carney sees more active macroprudential policy in low rates
environment - FT
* Fonterra: GDT dairy prices rise 1.9%, volumes drop 11.6% at auction
* Brazil speaker Cunha says he will not resign after police raids
* Moody's cuts 2016 oil price outlook by $10 to $43 for Brent
* Investors cut U.S. equity holdings to 8-yr low, raised cash allocation to
5.2% from 4.9% - BAML poll
Macro Themes in Play
Oil turn helps stocks, HY credit rally big; DAX +3%; EUR, JPY reverse prior
day's action; markets very choppy, longer term trends uncertain
Cable down but outperforms despite PPI miss; EURGBP consolidates above 200 dma
CAD a worry, should have done better with 3% up day in oil; AUD lower on general
USD strength; EM higher
US CPI as expected; markets head into Fed with strong probability for hike
tomorrow, two more (25 bps) for 2016
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 21:45 NZ Current Account - Qtrly* Q3 f/c -4.901b, -1.220b-prev
* 21:45 NZ Current Account- Annual* Q3 f/c -8.30b, -8.30b-prev
* 21:45 NZ Cact Balance To GDP Q3 f/c -3.5%, -3.50%-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* 23:30 AU RBA Asst Gov Guy Debelle speaks at the Australasian Finance &
Banking Conf - Sydney
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* 23:30 AU RBA Asst Gov Guy Debelle speaks at the Australasian Finance &
Banking Conf - Sydney
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Sold in Europe's morning after 200-DMA pierced, slides from 1.1060 to
1.1010 at NY open
* Broad based USD bid ensues in NY, bid boosted after CPI data, EUR/USD drop
accelerates
* Hourly supt near 1.0980 & 1.0945/50 break, pair goes on to test near
10-Day MA
* Small bounce off 1.0905 low as pair near 1.0920 late
* Looming Fed decision likely to keep action limited in Asia & Europe
sessions
* Techs bearish, daily RSI diverges on new high & daily bear engulfing
candle forms
USD/JPY
* Pre-Fed/post-ECB USD/JPY slide looks to have ended Monday
* Couldn't close below 50% Fibo & Cloud base; now well above the Cloud top
* Kijun & 50% of the 123.77-120.35 drop at 122.06 are next major hurdles
* 2-yr yield spreads at post-GFC highs attracting trust money
* Weaker Tankan inflation expectation also raising hopes for a Jan BOJ ease
* Rebound in stocks & risk generally also weighing on JPY & other funders
* EUR/JPY steady; CAD/JPY up with oil and stocks
GBP/USD
* EUR/GBP rose to test 0.7301 in early European trade amid Brexit fears
* Latest ICM & Survation polls suggest Brexit referendum too close to call
* BOE's Cunliffe: down pressure on inflation long-lasting, waiting for wages
to move
* GBP/USD lower as US data supports US (25bp) hike after Wed FOMC meeting
* Fix-related selling weighed on GBP pushing GBP/USD to 1.5035 low, ends NY
1.5050
* FOMC hike widely expected; focus on reduced Fed dot plot & terminal rate
expectations
USD/CHF
* Pre-Fed/post-ECB USD/CHF purge looks to have ended Monday
* Couldn't close below Aug-Nov's 50% Fibo, 100-DMA & Cloud base
* Position/risk adjustments have now been made post-ECB, pre-Fed & yr-end
* Unless Fed fumbles a rate hike or guides too hawkishly, USD/CHF is a buy
* Ltd Nov-Dec peaks past 1.03 (61.8% of post-GFC slide), but TL sppts hold
* EUR/CHF remains range-bound with highs by the 21, 55 & 100-DMAs
* CHF/JPY still struggling with daily Cloud resistance (123.03-57 on Wed)
* Swiss Dec ZEW out Wed, but focus is firmly on the Fed
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3674/735, Noram range 1.3692/3766, Close 1.3732, NY +37 pips
* Brent crude +1.6%, WTI +2.95%, alum. -1.0%, copper -2.47%, gold -0.18%
* AUD/CAD -0.86%, 0.9862, CAD/JPY "unch", 87.92, EUR/CAD -0.88%, 1.5195
* DXY +0.63% (+0.70% in NY) US stocks +1.35/1.50% (S&P +0.50% in NY)
* -1.1% Cda Mfg sales hit CAD; Weds-Int'l Secs Trans Lots US data[page:2417]
* FOMC main event:"dovish hike" view dominates, some doubt "dots" will
change
AUD/USD
* Choppy trade in Europe's morning but pair sent below 10-DMA, NY opens
near 0.7235
* Bear pressure applied as USD is broadly bid, hourly supt near 0.7225/30
breaks
* Slide intensifies, 55 & 100-DMAs pierced and daily cloud top (0.7160) hit
* Low matches Dec 14 low, slight bounce sees pair near 0.7190 late
* Westpas Nov leading index & RBA's Debelle speech risks in Asia
* Impacts likely limited as market is focus on Fed
NZD/USD
Pressured lower in Europe's morning, slides from 0.6825 toward 0.6800 at NY open
Bear sentiment persists as s-t USD longs unwind after US CPI
Fonterra milk auctions sees GDT PI +1.9% & WMP +1.8%, volumes sold drops 11.6%
Slide extends, dips sub-0.6740, afternoon bounce sees near 0.6765 late
NZ Q3 current account & RBNZ Q1 inflation expectations due, impact to be limited
Techs a bit bearish, long upper wick forms on daily candle & RSI diverges on new
high
LATAM
* USD/LatAm lower ahead of exp'd Fed hike, 25bps hike baked in; oil rallies
* Mkt focus on Fed dot plot, terminal rate reduction, Banxico may hike 25bps
Thurs
* USD/MXN ends NY by 17.14, oil rally; USD longs lighten pre-Fed
* USD/BRL flat ends NY by 3.88; Brazil primary target exp'd to miss 0.7%
target
* Brazil refuses to cut 'Bolsa Familia' pgm, Silva says growth more
important than fiscal target
* USD/CLP ends NY session -0.36%, despite weak copper (-2.37%) on China
demand woes
* USD/COP moves lower with broad LatAm CCYs as oil gains 2.7%
Fed & lift-off: Here comes the Death Star
Given the size of the Fed's balance sheet, the Fed's normalization process will
be significantly different this time. The NY Fed will manage the FFR in a range
between interest on excess reserves (IOER) as a ceiling and overnight reverse
repo (O/N RRP, nicknamed the "Death Star") as the floor. Uncertainty as to
whether IOER will be effective in mopping up sufficient liquidity could see the
FOMC authorize a temporary increase in the cap on O/N RRP from the current USD
300 bln to help keep the effective fed funds within a new 0.25-0.50% target
range, with even a temporary suspension of the cap possible. A desire to ensure
money market rates react appropriately is also key to creating expectations of a
smooth normalization process. The NY Fed's Oct primary dealers survey showed
that immediately after lift-off 1) 6/22 primary dealers expected no cap on O/N
RRP and 2) an expectation that the effective FFR would trade at 0.35% (median)
or 0.38% (75th percentile). Related and chart link.reuters.com/res44w
()