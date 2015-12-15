SYDNEY, Dec 16 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE Post-ECB & pre-Fed squeezes mean revert Market Briefs

* Equities climb as oil bounces, Dollar advances after inflation data; Fed decision nears

* Steadily firming U.S. inflation supports Fed rate hike, Core CPI rises 0.2%, up 2% from year ago

* Empire State business conditions index at highest since July

* Canadian factory sales drop for third month in a row (-1.1% v -0.5% Rtrs f/c)

* Canada sales of existing homes rise (+1.8%) in November - CREA

* BoC's Poloz: US Fed rate hike would be in context of a solid US economy, which is important for Canadian exports

* BoE's Carney sees more active macroprudential policy in low rates environment - FT

* Fonterra: GDT dairy prices rise 1.9%, volumes drop 11.6% at auction

* Brazil speaker Cunha says he will not resign after police raids

* Moody's cuts 2016 oil price outlook by $10 to $43 for Brent

* Investors cut U.S. equity holdings to 8-yr low, raised cash allocation to 5.2% from 4.9% - BAML poll Macro Themes in Play Oil turn helps stocks, HY credit rally big; DAX +3%; EUR, JPY reverse prior day's action; markets very choppy, longer term trends uncertain Cable down but outperforms despite PPI miss; EURGBP consolidates above 200 dma CAD a worry, should have done better with 3% up day in oil; AUD lower on general USD strength; EM higher US CPI as expected; markets head into Fed with strong probability for hike tomorrow, two more (25 bps) for 2016 Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 21:45 NZ Current Account - Qtrly* Q3 f/c -4.901b, -1.220b-prev

* 21:45 NZ Current Account- Annual* Q3 f/c -8.30b, -8.30b-prev

* 21:45 NZ Cact Balance To GDP Q3 f/c -3.5%, -3.50%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* 23:30 AU RBA Asst Gov Guy Debelle speaks at the Australasian Finance & Banking Conf - Sydney Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* 23:30 AU RBA Asst Gov Guy Debelle speaks at the Australasian Finance & Banking Conf - Sydney Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Sold in Europe's morning after 200-DMA pierced, slides from 1.1060 to 1.1010 at NY open

* Broad based USD bid ensues in NY, bid boosted after CPI data, EUR/USD drop accelerates

* Hourly supt near 1.0980 & 1.0945/50 break, pair goes on to test near 10-Day MA

* Small bounce off 1.0905 low as pair near 1.0920 late

* Looming Fed decision likely to keep action limited in Asia & Europe sessions

* Techs bearish, daily RSI diverges on new high & daily bear engulfing candle forms USD/JPY

* Pre-Fed/post-ECB USD/JPY slide looks to have ended Monday

* Couldn't close below 50% Fibo & Cloud base; now well above the Cloud top

* Kijun & 50% of the 123.77-120.35 drop at 122.06 are next major hurdles

* 2-yr yield spreads at post-GFC highs attracting trust money

* Weaker Tankan inflation expectation also raising hopes for a Jan BOJ ease

* Rebound in stocks & risk generally also weighing on JPY & other funders

* EUR/JPY steady; CAD/JPY up with oil and stocks GBP/USD

* EUR/GBP rose to test 0.7301 in early European trade amid Brexit fears

* Latest ICM & Survation polls suggest Brexit referendum too close to call

* BOE's Cunliffe: down pressure on inflation long-lasting, waiting for wages to move

* GBP/USD lower as US data supports US (25bp) hike after Wed FOMC meeting

* Fix-related selling weighed on GBP pushing GBP/USD to 1.5035 low, ends NY 1.5050

* FOMC hike widely expected; focus on reduced Fed dot plot & terminal rate expectations USD/CHF

* Pre-Fed/post-ECB USD/CHF purge looks to have ended Monday

* Couldn't close below Aug-Nov's 50% Fibo, 100-DMA & Cloud base

* Position/risk adjustments have now been made post-ECB, pre-Fed & yr-end

* Unless Fed fumbles a rate hike or guides too hawkishly, USD/CHF is a buy

* Ltd Nov-Dec peaks past 1.03 (61.8% of post-GFC slide), but TL sppts hold

* EUR/CHF remains range-bound with highs by the 21, 55 & 100-DMAs

* CHF/JPY still struggling with daily Cloud resistance (123.03-57 on Wed)

* Swiss Dec ZEW out Wed, but focus is firmly on the Fed USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.3674/735, Noram range 1.3692/3766, Close 1.3732, NY +37 pips

* Brent crude +1.6%, WTI +2.95%, alum. -1.0%, copper -2.47%, gold -0.18%

* AUD/CAD -0.86%, 0.9862, CAD/JPY "unch", 87.92, EUR/CAD -0.88%, 1.5195

* DXY +0.63% (+0.70% in NY) US stocks +1.35/1.50% (S&P +0.50% in NY)

* -1.1% Cda Mfg sales hit CAD; Weds-Int'l Secs Trans Lots US data[page:2417]

* FOMC main event:"dovish hike" view dominates, some doubt "dots" will change AUD/USD

* Choppy trade in Europe's morning but pair sent below 10-DMA, NY opens near 0.7235

* Bear pressure applied as USD is broadly bid, hourly supt near 0.7225/30 breaks

* Slide intensifies, 55 & 100-DMAs pierced and daily cloud top (0.7160) hit

* Low matches Dec 14 low, slight bounce sees pair near 0.7190 late

* Westpas Nov leading index & RBA's Debelle speech risks in Asia

* Impacts likely limited as market is focus on Fed NZD/USD Pressured lower in Europe's morning, slides from 0.6825 toward 0.6800 at NY open Bear sentiment persists as s-t USD longs unwind after US CPI Fonterra milk auctions sees GDT PI +1.9% & WMP +1.8%, volumes sold drops 11.6% Slide extends, dips sub-0.6740, afternoon bounce sees near 0.6765 late NZ Q3 current account & RBNZ Q1 inflation expectations due, impact to be limited Techs a bit bearish, long upper wick forms on daily candle & RSI diverges on new high LATAM

* USD/LatAm lower ahead of exp'd Fed hike, 25bps hike baked in; oil rallies

* Mkt focus on Fed dot plot, terminal rate reduction, Banxico may hike 25bps Thurs

* USD/MXN ends NY by 17.14, oil rally; USD longs lighten pre-Fed

* USD/BRL flat ends NY by 3.88; Brazil primary target exp'd to miss 0.7% target

* Brazil refuses to cut 'Bolsa Familia' pgm, Silva says growth more important than fiscal target

* USD/CLP ends NY session -0.36%, despite weak copper (-2.37%) on China demand woes

* USD/COP moves lower with broad LatAm CCYs as oil gains 2.7% Fed & lift-off: Here comes the Death Star Given the size of the Fed's balance sheet, the Fed's normalization process will be significantly different this time. The NY Fed will manage the FFR in a range between interest on excess reserves (IOER) as a ceiling and overnight reverse repo (O/N RRP, nicknamed the "Death Star") as the floor. Uncertainty as to whether IOER will be effective in mopping up sufficient liquidity could see the FOMC authorize a temporary increase in the cap on O/N RRP from the current USD 300 bln to help keep the effective fed funds within a new 0.25-0.50% target range, with even a temporary suspension of the cap possible. A desire to ensure money market rates react appropriately is also key to creating expectations of a smooth normalization process. The NY Fed's Oct primary dealers survey showed that immediately after lift-off 1) 6/22 primary dealers expected no cap on O/N RRP and 2) an expectation that the effective FFR would trade at 0.35% (median) or 0.38% (75th percentile). Related and chart link.reuters.com/res44w