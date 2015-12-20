SYDNEY, Dec 21 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE North America News and data News from the weekend * KC Fed composite index drops in Dec, -9 vs 1 in Nov * Markit US Dec Services PMI 53.7 vs 55.9 f/c, Nov 56.1 * Markit US Dec Mfg flash PMI 51.3 vs Rtrs f/c 52.6, Nov 52.8 * Fed's Lacker says rate hike a sign of U.S. economic progress, low oil prices likely made Fed slower to hike * Canada Oct wholesale trade unexpectedly falls 0.6%, Canada annual inflation rises to 1.4% in Nov * Oil heads for third straight weekly loss as supply weighs * Dollar falls against yen after Japan stops short of extra QE * Fed RRP; Take much higher today (USD 143b) at the new 25 bp rate, 48 bidders. No term done - IFR * EU envoys agree extension of Russia sanctions until mid-2016 * Mexico economy 'very likely' to grow above 3 pct in 2016-Carstens * Brazil's FinMin Levy replaced w/Planning Minister Barbosa; views more in sync w/Pres Rousseff * Reuters poll: Fed to raise rates again in March (77/120), follow up with fewer hikes * BOE's Carney hints he could stay until 2021 (FT) Spanish election to be a close call * Spain goes to the polls Sunday with the outcome the most uncertain since Franco left office * About one in three of the 36.5 million eligible voters are still undecided * Opinion polls show the ruling conservative People's Party (PP) of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will win the vote but fall well short of an absolute majority * Any of three outcomes possible - either a right-wing or left-wing coalition government or a minority administration * A stalemate seems likely and would probably disrupt an economic reform programme The exit polls from Sunday's Spanish election should be known by the time Asia opens on Monday. It appears there will be a political stalemate while Rajoy tries to bring together a coalition to form a government. Some say the process could take many weeks. Analysts are divided with some saying a political stalemate would be a negative for markets, as it would create uncertainty - while others say the EU and ECB ensure everything remains on track. The spread between Spanish yields and German Bunds widened on Friday - ahead of the election results. There shouldn't be too much alarm by the widening of yield spreads, as the ECB will step in to buy Spanish bonds as part of their QE efforts. If there is any market reaction Monday - it is unlikely to be long lasting. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com The exit polls from Sunday's Spanish election should be known by the time Asia opens on Monday. It appears there will be a political stalemate while Rajoy tries to bring together a coalition to form a government. Some say the process could take many weeks. The agreement followed a quarterly executive meeting by the producers on Saturday in Shanghai to discuss the concentrate and metal markets, and to assess progress since the production cuts agreed in late November. There were rumours Friday that the meeting might produce an agreement to build copper stockpiles at current prices - but the rumour seemed far-fetch at the time to those close to the market. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com The week ahead - Not much happening but happy holidays Key global data in the week ahead It should be a very quiet week in terms of data and key events. There is no key data out on Monday - so it should be a very quiet start. On Tuesday US Final Q3 GDP is released and it is expected to be plus 1.0% - lower than last month's estimate of plus 2.1%. Also out on Tuesday is Existing Home Sales. Durable Goods, Univ of Mich Sentiment and New Home Sales come out on Wednesday while the last working day on Thursday sees the release of weekly jobless claims. The only EZ data next week is Consumer Confidence on Monday. UK Q3 final GDP is out on Thursday along with current account. There isn't any Japanese data until Thursday when CPI is released. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY Dec11 Dec18 %Change NZD 0.6707 0.6731 0.36% AUD 0.7183 0.7183 0.00% JPY 121.00 121.17 -0.14% CHF 0.9829 0.9918 -0.91% EUR 1.0980 1.0871 -0.99% CAD 1.3757 1.3959 -1.47% GBP 1.5219 1.4896 -2.12% Comment Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme for trading across markets on Friday was position squaring ahead of year-end, as different asset classes keyed off very different trading catalysts. * The Dow fell around 2.0%, as investors showed disappointment over the lack of legs to the post-Fed rally. Some Wall Street heavyweights on reflection thought the Fed was perhaps a bit too upbeat/hawkish and too insensitive to the impact of the strong US dollar - leading to global growth fears. * After strong gains on Wednesday resulting from the knee-jerk relief brought on by the Fed hike - the S&P and Dow fell hard Thursday and Friday and had their worst two-day performance since Sept. 1. * Wall Street sentiment was negatively impacted by NYMEX Crude posting its first weekly close below 35 since December 2008. * The Dow closed down 367.29 points or 2.10% lower at 17,128.55; the S&P closed down 36.34 points or 1.78% lower at 2,005.55; NASDAQ closed down 79.47 points or 1.59% lower at 4,923.08. * For the week, the Dow fell 0.8 %, the S&P 500 fell 0.3 % and the NASDAQ lost 0.2 %. * The market uncertainty resulted in the VIX index climbing nearly 10% to 20.70. The Vix is up sharply from the 16.07 low early Thursday, but well off last week's close at 24.39. * Despite the weak close in crude - other key commodities staged a strong rally on Friday. * NYMEX Crude eased 0.63% to 34.73 and closed 2.50% lower for the week. * London Copper soared 3.08% on Friday to close at 4,685 - down just 0.38% for the week. The move up in copper was partly due to book squaring ahead of year-end and partly due to a rumour that large copper smelters in China will hold a quarterly executive meeting on Saturday in Shanghai and possibly agree to increasing copper stockpiles. * Iron ore rallied again on Friday - rising 2.08% to 39.30. Iron ore soared 6.22% last week to post its first weekly gain in seven weeks. * Gold bounced back from its lowest daily close in over 5-year (1,051) and ended 1.43% higher at 1,066. For the week gold fell 0.84%. * The AUD was the second best performing currency on Friday as the rise in metal prices offset global growth concerns. The AUD/USD closed up 0.76% at 0.7183 and absolutely flat for the week. The AUD/USD appears to have found decent buying support around 0.7100, but sellers ahead of 0.7200 continue to cap. * The best performing currency on Friday was the JPY - ending the day up 1.09% against the USD and 0.67% higher against the EUR. The USD/JPY has a bearish outside day reversal that was a result of confused price action following the BOJ decision. The BOJ tweaked policy, but there wasn't much in the way of additional easing and JPY bears ended up on the defensive. The USD/JPY closed at 121.17 - nearly flat for the week. The USD/JPY was also pressured by a fall in US Treasury yields. * The EUR/USD received some support from the fall in Treasury yields and good buying tipped just ahead of the 1.0800 level. The EUR/USD closed at 1.0871 - up 0.42% on the day. * The GBP under performed on Friday - ending the day slightly lower against the USD (1.4896) while falling 1.05% against the JPY and 0.40% against the EUR. The GBP is being weighed down by doubts the BOE will follow the Fed by raising rates and ongoing "BREXIT" fears. * The CAD was the worst performing currency on Friday - falling 0.16% against the USD. The sluggish oil price continues to weigh on CAD sentiment. Weak CAD core CPI weighed on the CAD - coming in at minus 0.3% M/M in November against expectations of a flat result. * US Treasury yields moved lower on Friday due to equity market weakness and global growth fears. The 2-year Treasury yield closed at 0.96% - down 4 BPs from Thursday's close while the 10-year Treasury yield closed at 2.19% down 4 BPs from Thursday's close at 2.23%. Wrap up The "Santa Claus" rally in equities looks like it won't arrive this year. The major central banks have been the Santa Claus in recent years, as investors fell in love with central bank liquidity that looked like it would never end. In less than a month - all there G3 central banks disappointed markets in one way or another. The ECB eased rates on Dec 3, but they delivered much less than what the market was expecting. The FOMC lifted rates 25 BPs on Wednesday, but it wasn't the "dovish hike" that most were expecting and finally the Bank of Japan created some confusion on Friday, but in the end didn't take any significant action and hopes they will do so in the near future are fading. The USD eased on Friday while metals moved higher despite the big fall on Wall Street, but the moves appeared mostly due to position adjustment. USD bulls are back out in force and there is a consensus building that the EUR/USD will resume falling shortly after year-end and parity will be back in the market's sites. At the same time it is very hard to find anyone who is bullish on commodities and sub-30 USD predictions for both NYMEX Crude and iron ore are becoming more commonplace. The Fed's message after they hiked 25 BPs on Wednesday was interpreted as a warning they will hike rates four times in 2016 unless the data deteriorated. This is subtly different from the market expectation before the FOMC - which was the Fed would tread very carefully before hiking again unless the data was strong enough to justify it. Market polls released on Friday indicated a majority looked for the Fed to hike again in March. Despite efforts by Fed members to emphasize there is no predetermined flight path for this tightening cycle - the feeling in the market is the Fed will likely choose the four 2016 FOMC meetings that include a press conference as presenting the opportunity to hike 25 BPs - unless of course the data started to indicate the economy was slowing down. But past Fed tightening cycles held the caveat of data dependency - so this tightening cycle is starting to look familiar. The rallies seen in the EUR/USD and AUD/USD on Friday should be viewed as selling opportunities while the current mood holds. The AUD looks particularly vulnerable against both the USD and JPY, as investors are likely to continue to shy away from EM assets and currencies and most see the PBOC as determined to weaken the Yuan through 2016. The coming week should be fairly quiet from a news and event perspective, but the thinning markets could see some volatility from time to time. Have a great holiday and the Weekend Notes will return at the start of 2016. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com echnical view Equities S&P The S&P is trending lower, as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and all are pointing lower. The price action is choppy and the trend looks messy and unconvincing. Key support is found around 1,990/1.995 where a double bottom and the 50% retracement of the 1,867/2,116 move converge. A break and close below 1,990 would see the trend lower accelerate. A break back above 2,010 would suggest the trend lower is negated. {Last 2,005.55} ASX The price action late last week resulted in the 5-day moving average pointing higher and therefore negated the trend lower for now. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are still aligned in a bearish formation however - so a couple of down days could see the trend lower re-develop. The ASX continues to find buying support ahead of 4,890 which is the 38.2 fibo of the GFC 3,120 low/5,997 2015 high. A clear break below 4,850 would be very bearish for the medium-term. A break and close above the 20-day MA at 5,130 would relieve the downward pressure and result in conformation the trend lower has run out of steam. {Last 5,106.66} Commodities Gold Gold isn't yet trending lower, as the 10 and 20-day moving averages are currently at roughly the same level as the price (1,067). Gold would need to break and close below the double bottom at 1,045/1,050 to confirm the down-trend is in place. A break back above the 38.2 fibo of the 1,190/1,045 move at 1,100 (1,100) would take the pressure off the downside. {Last 1,066} Iron Ore The short-term trend lower in iron ore has been going since mid-October, but the strong price action resulted in the 5-day moving average (38.20) turning higher and closing above the 10-day MA (38.15). This suggests the trend lower has hit exhaustion levels and a correction higher might be underway. The longer-term moving averages remain in a decidedly bearish formation, so the correction is unlikely going to last long enough to turn into a trend higher. The 20-day MA comes in around 40.00 and a break above that level could see a move back to former support at 44.10. A break back below support at 37.00 would see the resumption of the trend lower. {Last 39.30} Lon Copper Copper is on consolidation mode and isn't trending in either direction for the short-term. A break above 4,745 would suggest a correction higher might be ready to emerge and test the 50-day MA around 4,850. A break below 4,440 would signal the trend lower is resuming. {Last 4,685} NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude continues to trend lower as it approaches major support at the GFC low at 32.40. A break above the 20-day MA at 38.70 would relieve the downward pressure and warn that a correction higher might be underway. ({Last 34.73} FX EUR/USD The short-term trend higher proved to be short-lived, as the 5-day MA is now pointing lower and it has crossed below the 10-day MA. Decent support has formed around 1.0800 where the 50% retracement of the 1.0523/1.1060 move; the 20-day MA and Thursday and Friday's low converge. A break below 1.0790 targets the 61.8 of the aforementioned move at 1.0730. Resistance is found at the 10-day MA - which came in at 1.0925 on Friday. {Last 1.0871} USD/JPY The bearish outside day on Friday increases the risk for the USD/JPY to resume trending lower. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation, but the 5-day MA is pointing higher. Strong resistance has formed between 123.50/80 and the move to 123.59 on Friday validated the resistance as key. The base of the daily ichimoku cloud at 120.83 is support with break targeting Dec 14 trend low at 120.35. {Last 121.17} AUD/USD The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages have started to align in a bearish formation, but the 5-day MA isn't yet pointing lower to confirm a down-trend is underway. Support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 0.6892/0.7386 move at 0.7081. Reistance is found at the descending 10-day MA - which came in at 0.7215 on Friday. {Last 0.7183} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com