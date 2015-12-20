SYDNEY, Dec 21 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES
North America News and data
News from the weekend
* KC Fed composite index drops in Dec, -9 vs 1 in Nov
* Markit US Dec Services PMI 53.7 vs 55.9 f/c, Nov 56.1
* Markit US Dec Mfg flash PMI 51.3 vs Rtrs f/c 52.6, Nov 52.8
* Fed's Lacker says rate hike a sign of U.S. economic progress, low oil prices
likely made Fed slower to hike
* Canada Oct wholesale trade unexpectedly falls 0.6%, Canada annual inflation
rises to 1.4% in Nov
* Oil heads for third straight weekly loss as supply weighs
* Dollar falls against yen after Japan stops short of extra QE
* Fed RRP; Take much higher today (USD 143b) at the new 25 bp rate, 48 bidders.
No term done - IFR
* EU envoys agree extension of Russia sanctions until mid-2016
* Mexico economy 'very likely' to grow above 3 pct in 2016-Carstens
* Brazil's FinMin Levy replaced w/Planning Minister Barbosa; views more in sync
w/Pres Rousseff
* Reuters poll: Fed to raise rates again in March (77/120), follow up with fewer
hikes
* BOE's Carney hints he could stay until 2021 (FT)
Spanish election to be a close call
* Spain goes to the polls Sunday with the outcome the most uncertain since
Franco left office
* About one in three of the 36.5 million eligible voters are still undecided
* Opinion polls show the ruling conservative People's Party (PP) of Prime
Minister Mariano
Rajoy will win the vote but fall well short of an absolute majority
* Any of three outcomes possible - either a right-wing or left-wing coalition
government or a
minority administration
* A stalemate seems likely and would probably disrupt an economic reform
programme
The exit polls from Sunday's Spanish election should be known by the time Asia
opens on Monday. It appears there will be a political stalemate while Rajoy
tries to bring together a coalition to form a government. Some say the process
could take many weeks. Analysts are divided with some saying a political
stalemate would be a negative for markets, as it would create uncertainty -
while others say the EU and ECB ensure everything remains on track. The spread
between Spanish yields and German Bunds widened on Friday - ahead of the
election results. There shouldn't be too much alarm by the widening of yield
spreads, as the ECB will step in to buy Spanish bonds as part of their QE
efforts. If there is any market reaction Monday - it is unlikely to be long
lasting. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
Large China copper smelters eye deeper production cuts - Reuters
Reuters reported on Saturday: Nine large copper smelters in China have agreed
that they could deepen planned production cuts next year beyond 350,000 tonnes
proposed earlier if prices and profitability deteriorate, an executive at one of
the smelters said on Saturday.
The agreement followed a quarterly executive meeting by the producers on
Saturday in Shanghai to discuss the concentrate and metal markets, and to assess
progress since the production cuts agreed in late November.
There were rumours Friday that the meeting might produce an agreement to build
copper stockpiles at current prices - but the rumour seemed far-fetch at the
time to those close to the market. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
The week ahead - Not much happening but happy holidays
Key global data in the week ahead
It should be a very quiet week in terms of data and key events. There is no key
data out on Monday - so it should be a very quiet start. On Tuesday US Final Q3
GDP is released and it is expected to be plus 1.0% - lower than last month's
estimate of plus 2.1%. Also out on Tuesday is Existing Home Sales. Durable
Goods, Univ of Mich Sentiment and New Home Sales come out on Wednesday while the
last working day on Thursday sees the release of weekly jobless claims. The only
EZ data next week is Consumer Confidence on Monday. UK Q3 final GDP is out on
Thursday along with current account. There isn't any Japanese data until
Thursday when CPI is released. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
Best to worst performing currencies last week
CCY Dec11 Dec18 %Change
NZD 0.6707 0.6731 0.36%
AUD 0.7183 0.7183 0.00%
JPY 121.00 121.17 -0.14%
CHF 0.9829 0.9918 -0.91%
EUR 1.0980 1.0871 -0.99%
CAD 1.3757 1.3959 -1.47%
GBP 1.5219 1.4896 -2.12%
Comment
Themes for Friday's trading
* The main theme for trading across markets on Friday was position squaring
ahead of year-end, as different asset classes keyed off very different trading
catalysts.
* The Dow fell around 2.0%, as investors showed disappointment over the lack of
legs to the post-Fed rally. Some Wall Street heavyweights on reflection thought
the Fed was perhaps a bit too upbeat/hawkish and too insensitive to the impact
of the strong US dollar - leading to global growth fears.
* After strong gains on Wednesday resulting from the knee-jerk relief brought on
by the Fed hike - the S&P and Dow fell hard Thursday and Friday and had their
worst two-day performance since Sept. 1.
* Wall Street sentiment was negatively impacted by NYMEX Crude posting its first
weekly close below 35 since December 2008.
* The Dow closed down 367.29 points or 2.10% lower at 17,128.55; the S&P closed
down 36.34 points or 1.78% lower at 2,005.55; NASDAQ closed down 79.47 points or
1.59% lower at 4,923.08.
* For the week, the Dow fell 0.8 %, the S&P 500 fell 0.3 % and the NASDAQ lost
0.2 %.
* The market uncertainty resulted in the VIX index climbing nearly 10% to 20.70.
The Vix is up sharply from the 16.07 low early Thursday, but well off last
week's close at 24.39.
* Despite the weak close in crude - other key commodities staged a strong rally
on Friday.
* NYMEX Crude eased 0.63% to 34.73 and closed 2.50% lower for the week.
* London Copper soared 3.08% on Friday to close at 4,685 - down just 0.38% for
the week. The move up in copper was partly due to book squaring ahead of
year-end and partly due to a rumour that large copper smelters in China will
hold a quarterly executive meeting on Saturday in Shanghai and possibly agree to
increasing copper stockpiles.
* Iron ore rallied again on Friday - rising 2.08% to 39.30. Iron ore soared
6.22% last week to post its first weekly gain in seven weeks.
* Gold bounced back from its lowest daily close in over 5-year (1,051) and ended
1.43% higher at 1,066. For the week gold fell 0.84%.
* The AUD was the second best performing currency on Friday as the rise in metal
prices offset global growth concerns. The AUD/USD closed up 0.76% at 0.7183 and
absolutely flat for the week. The AUD/USD appears to have found decent buying
support around 0.7100, but sellers ahead of 0.7200 continue to cap.
* The best performing currency on Friday was the JPY - ending the day up 1.09%
against the USD and 0.67% higher against the EUR. The USD/JPY has a bearish
outside day reversal that was a result of confused price action following the
BOJ decision. The BOJ tweaked policy, but there wasn't much in the way of
additional easing and JPY bears ended up on the defensive. The USD/JPY closed at
121.17 - nearly flat for the week. The USD/JPY was also pressured by a fall in
US Treasury yields.
* The EUR/USD received some support from the fall in Treasury yields and good
buying tipped just ahead of the 1.0800 level. The EUR/USD closed at 1.0871 - up
0.42% on the day.
* The GBP under performed on Friday - ending the day slightly lower against the
USD (1.4896) while falling 1.05% against the JPY and 0.40% against the EUR. The
GBP is being weighed down by doubts the BOE will follow the Fed by raising
rates and ongoing "BREXIT" fears.
* The CAD was the worst performing currency on Friday - falling 0.16% against
the USD. The sluggish oil price continues to weigh on CAD sentiment. Weak CAD
core CPI weighed on the CAD - coming in at minus 0.3% M/M in November against
expectations of a flat result.
* US Treasury yields moved lower on Friday due to equity market weakness and
global growth fears. The 2-year Treasury yield closed at 0.96% - down 4 BPs from
Thursday's close while the 10-year Treasury yield closed at 2.19% down 4 BPs
from Thursday's close at 2.23%.
Wrap up The "Santa Claus" rally in equities looks like it won't arrive this
year. The major central banks have been the Santa Claus in recent years, as
investors fell in love with central bank liquidity that looked like it would
never end. In less than a month - all there G3 central banks disappointed
markets in one way or another. The ECB eased rates on Dec 3, but they delivered
much less than what the market was expecting. The FOMC lifted rates 25 BPs on
Wednesday, but it wasn't the "dovish hike" that most were expecting and finally
the Bank of Japan created some confusion on Friday, but in the end didn't take
any significant action and hopes they will do so in the near future are fading.
The USD eased on Friday while metals moved higher despite the big fall on Wall
Street, but the moves appeared mostly due to position adjustment. USD bulls are
back out in force and there is a consensus building that the EUR/USD will resume
falling shortly after year-end and parity will be back in the market's sites. At
the same time it is very hard to find anyone who is bullish on commodities and
sub-30 USD predictions for both NYMEX Crude and iron ore are becoming more
commonplace.
The Fed's message after they hiked 25 BPs on Wednesday was interpreted as a
warning they will hike rates four times in 2016 unless the data deteriorated.
This is subtly different from the market expectation before the FOMC - which was
the Fed would tread very carefully before hiking again unless the data was
strong enough to justify it. Market polls released on Friday indicated a
majority looked for the Fed to hike again in March. Despite efforts by Fed
members to emphasize there is no predetermined flight path for this tightening
cycle - the feeling in the market is the Fed will likely choose the four 2016
FOMC meetings that include a press conference as presenting the opportunity to
hike 25 BPs - unless of course the data started to indicate the economy was
slowing down. But past Fed tightening cycles held the caveat of data dependency
- so this tightening cycle is starting to look familiar.
The rallies seen in the EUR/USD and AUD/USD on Friday should be viewed as
selling opportunities while the current mood holds. The AUD looks particularly
vulnerable against both the USD and JPY, as investors are likely to continue to
shy away from EM assets and currencies and most see the PBOC as determined to
weaken the Yuan through 2016.
The coming week should be fairly quiet from a news and event perspective, but
the thinning markets could see some volatility from time to time. Have a great
holiday and the Weekend Notes will return at the start of 2016.
John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
echnical view
Equities
S&P The S&P is trending lower, as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are
aligned in a bearish formation and all are pointing lower. The price action is
choppy and the trend looks messy and unconvincing. Key support is found around
1,990/1.995 where a double bottom and the 50% retracement of the 1,867/2,116
move converge. A break and close below 1,990 would see the trend lower
accelerate. A break back above 2,010 would suggest the trend lower is negated.
{Last 2,005.55}
ASX The price action late last week resulted in the 5-day moving average
pointing higher and therefore negated the trend lower for now. The 5, 10 and
20-day moving averages are still aligned in a bearish formation however - so a
couple of down days could see the trend lower re-develop. The ASX continues to
find buying support ahead of 4,890 which is the 38.2 fibo of the GFC 3,120
low/5,997 2015 high. A clear break below 4,850 would be very bearish for the
medium-term. A break and close above the 20-day MA at 5,130 would relieve the
downward pressure and result in conformation the trend lower has run out of
steam. {Last 5,106.66}
Commodities
Gold Gold isn't yet trending lower, as the 10 and 20-day moving averages are
currently at roughly the same level as the price (1,067). Gold would need to
break and close below the double bottom at 1,045/1,050 to confirm the down-trend
is in place. A break back above the 38.2 fibo of the 1,190/1,045 move at 1,100
(1,100) would take the pressure off the downside. {Last 1,066}
Iron Ore The short-term trend lower in iron ore has been going since
mid-October, but the strong price action resulted in the 5-day moving average
(38.20) turning higher and closing above the 10-day MA (38.15). This suggests
the trend lower has hit exhaustion levels and a correction higher might be
underway. The longer-term moving averages remain in a decidedly bearish
formation, so the correction is unlikely going to last long enough to turn into
a trend higher. The 20-day MA comes in around 40.00 and a break above that
level could see a move back to former support at 44.10. A break back below
support at 37.00 would see the resumption of the trend lower. {Last 39.30}
Lon Copper Copper is on consolidation mode and isn't trending in either
direction for the short-term. A break above 4,745 would suggest a correction
higher might be ready to emerge and test the 50-day MA around 4,850. A break
below 4,440 would signal the trend lower is resuming. {Last 4,685}
NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude continues to trend lower as it approaches major support
at the GFC low at 32.40. A break above the 20-day MA at 38.70 would relieve the
downward pressure and warn that a correction higher might be underway. ({Last
34.73}
FX
EUR/USD The short-term trend higher proved to be short-lived, as the 5-day MA is
now pointing lower and it has crossed below the 10-day MA. Decent support has
formed around 1.0800 where the 50% retracement of the 1.0523/1.1060 move; the
20-day MA and Thursday and Friday's low converge. A break below 1.0790 targets
the 61.8 of the aforementioned move at 1.0730. Resistance is found at the 10-day
MA - which came in at 1.0925 on Friday. {Last 1.0871}
USD/JPY The bearish outside day on Friday increases the risk for the USD/JPY to
resume trending lower. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a
bearish formation, but the 5-day MA is pointing higher. Strong resistance has
formed between 123.50/80 and the move to 123.59 on Friday validated the
resistance as key. The base of the daily ichimoku cloud at 120.83 is support
with break targeting Dec 14 trend low at 120.35. {Last 121.17}
AUD/USD The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages have started to align in a bearish
formation, but the 5-day MA isn't yet pointing lower to confirm a down-trend is
underway. Support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 0.6892/0.7386 move at 0.7081.
Reistance is found at the descending 10-day MA - which came in at 0.7215 on
Friday. {Last 0.7183} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com