SYDNEY, Dec 22 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES UNAVAILABLE Still-hefty EUR spec shorts trimmed Market Briefs * Nov Chicago Fed business data drops (-0.3% vs -0.17% in Oct) * Fed's Lockhart: initial Fed hike & the next few, perhaps every other meeting, will not curb economy's momentum * Dollar slips vs euro after Spanish election ends inconclusively, tough coalition talks loom * Oil at 11-year low but Wall St rebounds from week-ago declines * ECB's Weidmann: euro zone recovery should pick up in 2016; Euro states that should be consolidating are loosening policy * Brazil's Barbosa vows fiscal discipline; markets reflect doubt * Chile cenbank cuts 2016 growth view, sees paused interest rate hikes * Argentina agrees to 'substantive' debt talks in January: mediator * Japan govt to cut JGB sales, wary of impact on BOJ's QQE - sources * Japan's Finance Ministry will lower the assumed long-term rate used to estimate interest payments in the fiscal 2016 budget - NIKKEI Macro Themes in Play EUR gains after hung Spanish election, equity hedges unwound as European shares fall, lead down by Spanish equities, notably Spanish banks GBP weakens vs EUR, cross stops triggered above 0.7310 as dovish BOE and Brexit fears weigh on pound LatAm sideways, BRL and Bovespa lower in aftermath of Levy departure, Barbosa credentials suspect, ARS strengthens as Argentina agrees to 'substantive' debt talks in January, USD/MXN higher w/weak oil Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning, from 1.0883 toward 1.0850 into NY's open * Early NY quiet but bull pressure emerges as USD softens and stock gains fade * Rise accelerates on break of o/n high, Dec 17 high & 10-DMA pierced * Bid on EUR crosses help lift, EUR/GBP breaks 0.7305/10 & sets new trend high * Rally extends toward 1.0940, little pullback seen, near 1.0925 late * DE Jan GfK Cons. Sentiment & US Q3 GDP Final the risks tomorrow USD/JPY * NY offered USD/JPY to a 120.84 low v the Cloud base at 120.83 * Soft Chi Fed National index and slippage in equities & oil tipped the scales * Not much of a bounce off the low; post FOMC buyers still underwater * A close below the Cloud would dim the tech view; Close above it bullish * 1.3bln of 121 expiries on Tues. Big 120-125 DNT remains in play * IMM net JPY shorts cut deeply to 26.6k v EUR shorts still at 160k * That posi mismatch & post-Spain election unease lifted EUR/JPY * Fri's dive on BOJ's queasy ease backfire being consolidated as well * GBP/JPY probed its 100-WMA at 179.94 after a weekly Cloud break GBP/USD * Dovish steer from Weale in Telegraph helping weigh on GBP * UK PM hints Brexit referendum to be held in 2016 * Weale voted for BoE rate hike Aug-Dec 2014. Weale leaves MPC July 31 * Cable elicited fresh support at 1.4877, just ahead of after Thur's (8-mos)low 1.4665 * EUR/GBP tripped stops above 0.7310 runs to high at 0.7346, ends NorAm 0.7336 * UK rate hikes dialed back sees EZ-UK rate path converge, Brexit fears weigh on GBP USD/CHF * Spain election result angst triggered EUR short (FX stock hedge) covering * Cross firmed O/N & again in NY, reentering the Cloud & nearing recent highs * Big swing in CHF IMM from well short to net long last week * Meanwhile, net EUR shorts still huge at 160k contracts last week * SNB sight depos rise last week suggests intervention * A close above the Kijun at 1.0848 & 100-DMA by 55 would attract bids * USD/CHF a nonevent; lingering in tight range above Tenkan & Cloud top * Swiss Trade Nov Trade data out Tuesday USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3914/62, Noram range 1.3924/94, Close 1.3952, NY +5 pips * Brent crude -1.9%, WTI "unch", alum. +0.9%, copper +1.23%, gold +1.35% * AUD/CAD +0.18%, 1.0025, CAD/JPY -0.16%, 86.68, EUR/CAD +0.61%, 1.5248 * DXY -0.35% (-0.28% in NY) US stocks +0.2/0.35% (S&P -0.30% in NY) * No major data releases left USD/CAD prisoner to oil and the DXY * NY gasoline -5.7% underpinned USD/CAD; Tue- slew of US data[page:2417] AUD/USD * Limited range in Europe & NY, holds 0.7157/95, NY opens near range bottom * Early NY sees lift higher, generally soft USD & lifts for iron-ore & copper aid rise * Offers into 0.7200 & ahead of the 200-HMA cap & pair slips toward 0.7165 * Late USD weakness sees pair near 0.7185 late NZD/USD Europe presses pair from near 0.6770 toward the 200-HMA ahead of NY's open Bull pressure on early NY as commodities firm & USD is soft, 0.6880 neared Little pullback as pair hovers above 0.6770 late Asia likely quiet as no major econ data to drive, NZ Nov trade on Dec 23 Impact likely limited unless well off the mark as holiday trade conditions exist LATAM * USD/BRL continues its ascent moving above 4.00 to 4.0409, settling by NY EOD at 4.013 * Levy resignation w/left leaning Barbosa taking over moves more dealers to cut BRL position * BCB QIR Wednesday likely sees '16 infl target lifted as inflation continues to rise * USD/MXN moved to lows near 17.00 in early NorAm, as Mex retail sales rose in October * Rotation out of BRL in early NY lifted peso, BRL stabilized in NY aft lifting USD//MXN near 17.19 * USD/CLP ends NorAm near session low (691.70) at 692.30. copper rallied 1.3% The Fed, monetary policy & a strong USD One of the most important Fed speeches this year didn't get a lot of attention. Back in Nov Vice Chair Fischer talked in detail about the USD (once a relatively taboo subject given Treasury's role on FX) and the appreciation's impact on the economy. As Fischer said then, the Fed's many models suggest "monetary policy easing can substantially mitigate the effects of adverse shocks on GDP, including from the recent run-up in the dollar." Going into 2016, further USD strength is arguably the unknown factor that will determine the pace at which the Fed raises rates: slower hikes will be seen as maintaining monetary accommodation to offset the impact of any sharp USD appreciation. But as we have argued, USD strength has been very frontloaded in this cycle and is likely to slow, even if the economic drag lingers. Thus the Fed is taking an unstated monetary conditions index into consideration that puts a certain emphasis on USD. Fischer speech 1.usa.gov/1WQXyvE