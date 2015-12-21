SYDNEY, Dec 22 (IFR) - OVERNIGHT NDF RANGES AND CLOSING NY NDF PRICES
Still-hefty EUR spec shorts trimmed
Market Briefs
* Nov Chicago Fed business data drops (-0.3% vs -0.17% in Oct)
* Fed's Lockhart: initial Fed hike & the next few, perhaps every other
meeting, will not curb economy's momentum
* Dollar slips vs euro after Spanish election ends inconclusively, tough
coalition talks loom
* Oil at 11-year low but Wall St rebounds from week-ago declines
* ECB's Weidmann: euro zone recovery should pick up in 2016; Euro states
that should be consolidating are loosening policy
* Brazil's Barbosa vows fiscal discipline; markets reflect doubt
* Chile cenbank cuts 2016 growth view, sees paused interest rate hikes
* Argentina agrees to 'substantive' debt talks in January: mediator
* Japan govt to cut JGB sales, wary of impact on BOJ's QQE - sources
* Japan's Finance Ministry will lower the assumed long-term rate used to
estimate interest payments in the fiscal 2016 budget - NIKKEI
Macro Themes in Play
EUR gains after hung Spanish election, equity hedges unwound as European shares
fall, lead down by Spanish equities, notably Spanish banks
GBP weakens vs EUR, cross stops triggered above 0.7310 as dovish BOE and Brexit
fears weigh on pound
LatAm sideways, BRL and Bovespa lower in aftermath of Levy departure, Barbosa
credentials suspect, ARS strengthens as Argentina agrees to 'substantive' debt
talks in January, USD/MXN higher w/weak oil
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* No Significant Data
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* No Significant Events
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Bear pressure in Europe's morning, from 1.0883 toward 1.0850 into NY's
open
* Early NY quiet but bull pressure emerges as USD softens and stock gains
fade
* Rise accelerates on break of o/n high, Dec 17 high & 10-DMA pierced
* Bid on EUR crosses help lift, EUR/GBP breaks 0.7305/10 & sets new trend
high
* Rally extends toward 1.0940, little pullback seen, near 1.0925 late
* DE Jan GfK Cons. Sentiment & US Q3 GDP Final the risks tomorrow
USD/JPY
* NY offered USD/JPY to a 120.84 low v the Cloud base at 120.83
* Soft Chi Fed National index and slippage in equities & oil tipped the
scales
* Not much of a bounce off the low; post FOMC buyers still underwater
* A close below the Cloud would dim the tech view; Close above it bullish
* 1.3bln of 121 expiries on Tues. Big 120-125 DNT remains in play
* IMM net JPY shorts cut deeply to 26.6k v EUR shorts still at 160k
* That posi mismatch & post-Spain election unease lifted EUR/JPY
* Fri's dive on BOJ's queasy ease backfire being consolidated as well
* GBP/JPY probed its 100-WMA at 179.94 after a weekly Cloud break
GBP/USD
* Dovish steer from Weale in Telegraph helping weigh on GBP
* UK PM hints Brexit referendum to be held in 2016
* Weale voted for BoE rate hike Aug-Dec 2014. Weale leaves MPC July 31
* Cable elicited fresh support at 1.4877, just ahead of after Thur's
(8-mos)low 1.4665
* EUR/GBP tripped stops above 0.7310 runs to high at 0.7346, ends NorAm
0.7336
* UK rate hikes dialed back sees EZ-UK rate path converge, Brexit fears
weigh on GBP
USD/CHF
* Spain election result angst triggered EUR short (FX stock hedge) covering
* Cross firmed O/N & again in NY, reentering the Cloud & nearing recent
highs
* Big swing in CHF IMM from well short to net long last week
* Meanwhile, net EUR shorts still huge at 160k contracts last week
* SNB sight depos rise last week suggests intervention
* A close above the Kijun at 1.0848 & 100-DMA by 55 would attract bids
* USD/CHF a nonevent; lingering in tight range above Tenkan & Cloud top
* Swiss Trade Nov Trade data out Tuesday
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3914/62, Noram range 1.3924/94, Close 1.3952, NY +5 pips
* Brent crude -1.9%, WTI "unch", alum. +0.9%, copper +1.23%, gold +1.35%
* AUD/CAD +0.18%, 1.0025, CAD/JPY -0.16%, 86.68, EUR/CAD +0.61%, 1.5248
* DXY -0.35% (-0.28% in NY) US stocks +0.2/0.35% (S&P -0.30% in NY)
* No major data releases left USD/CAD prisoner to oil and the DXY
* NY gasoline -5.7% underpinned USD/CAD; Tue- slew of US data[page:2417]
AUD/USD
* Limited range in Europe & NY, holds 0.7157/95, NY opens near range bottom
* Early NY sees lift higher, generally soft USD & lifts for iron-ore &
copper aid rise
* Offers into 0.7200 & ahead of the 200-HMA cap & pair slips toward 0.7165
* Late USD weakness sees pair near 0.7185 late
NZD/USD
Europe presses pair from near 0.6770 toward the 200-HMA ahead of NY's open
Bull pressure on early NY as commodities firm & USD is soft, 0.6880 neared
Little pullback as pair hovers above 0.6770 late
Asia likely quiet as no major econ data to drive, NZ Nov trade on Dec 23
Impact likely limited unless well off the mark as holiday trade conditions exist
LATAM
* USD/BRL continues its ascent moving above 4.00 to 4.0409, settling by NY
EOD at 4.013
* Levy resignation w/left leaning Barbosa taking over moves more dealers to
cut BRL position
* BCB QIR Wednesday likely sees '16 infl target lifted as inflation
continues to rise
* USD/MXN moved to lows near 17.00 in early NorAm, as Mex retail sales rose
in October
* Rotation out of BRL in early NY lifted peso, BRL stabilized in NY aft
lifting USD//MXN near 17.19
* USD/CLP ends NorAm near session low (691.70) at 692.30. copper rallied
1.3%
The Fed, monetary policy & a strong USD
One of the most important Fed speeches this year didn't get a lot of attention.
Back in Nov Vice Chair Fischer talked in detail about the USD (once a relatively
taboo subject given Treasury's role on FX) and the appreciation's impact on the
economy. As Fischer said then, the Fed's many models suggest "monetary policy
easing can substantially mitigate the effects of adverse shocks on GDP,
including from the recent run-up in the dollar." Going into 2016, further USD
strength is arguably the unknown factor that will determine the pace at which
the Fed raises rates: slower hikes will be seen as maintaining monetary
accommodation to offset the impact of any sharp USD appreciation. But as we have
argued, USD strength has been very frontloaded in this cycle and is likely to
slow, even if the economic drag lingers. Thus the Fed is taking an unstated
monetary conditions index into consideration that puts a certain emphasis on
USD. Fischer speech 1.usa.gov/1WQXyvE