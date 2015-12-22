SYDNEY, Dec 23 (IFR) - Pound punished, USD in post Fed funk Market Briefs from Tuesday * U.S. existing home sales plunge; new rules seen as drag * U.S. third-quarter growth revised lower to 2.0 percent * In shock to market, Turkey central bank keep rates on hold * Turkey presidential aide calls for rate cut after central bank stays put -TV * Canada posts narrower budget deficit in Oct as revenues rise * Brazil's new finimin says focusing on fiscal accounts, primary surplus * Brazil loan defaults hit 33-month-high as recession deepens * U.S. announces Ukraine-related sanctions on 34 individuals, entities Macro Themes in Play Pound's woes persist after worse-than-expected budget numbers; hammered on the crosses, GBP/JPY breaking lower on weekly & monthlies; EUR/GBP back by top of year's wide, choppy range USD broadly offered otherwise as post-Fed-hike funk persists, despite a bounce in Tsy yields, stocks and oil today. US Existing Home Sales missed badly, but the Q2 final GDP reading was a tic above f/c. * Resource stocks rebounding, led by NOK; MXN the notable exception. Saudis said to have shot down a ballistic missile from Yemen aimed out a major oil complex, but US inventories seen up again in latest week * USD/JPY broke the Cloud base at 120.83 and ran a few stops before bouncing well before testing the up TL off the Aug-Oct lows at 120.48 or the 120.35 Dec low Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * Japan Holiday Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe buys the dip towards 1.0900, bounce pierces 200-HMA * NY opens near 1.0940, bull pressure persists as USD generally soft * DE-US 2yr spread tighter & EUR/GBP trades near 0.7420, EUR/USD hits 1.0984 high * Afternoon USD lift sees p/t taking sales, pair near 10 & 55-DMAs late * RSIs biased up so further gains possible, 200-DMA & Dec high test possible * Sub-1.0795 completes H&S on daily chart, suggests rally over & pre-ECB levels eyed USD/JPY * The Cloud base that held Mon & O/N was broken after the 10ET options cut * The 1.3b of 121 expiries had helped stave off the brief sub 120.83 stop run * Disappointing US Existing Home Sales played a small role * Tsy yields, US stocks & oil were all firmer, limiting USD/JPY follow-thru * Back in tight range by 121 since & into Japanese holiday Wed * Close below the Cloud is needed to darken the near-term outlook * GBP/JPY's woes persisting after poor UK budget results (L-T top seen) * Another reduction in hefty EUR spec shorts pushed EUR/JPY into Cloud GBP/USD * Cable hit lowest level since April 16th in NYC, 1.4806, opened 1.4873 * Catalyst for offshore weakness was UK data, tripped cable/EUR/GBP stops * UK Nov PSNB GBP 13.557bn vs GBP 11bn f/c * EUR/GBP opened NYC 0.7358, paid at 0.7417 last there Oct 15 * GBP/NZD (-1.1%) GBP/AUD (-1.0%) stops were drivers (E/GBP +0.94%) * Final UK GDP data due tomorrow, f/c 0.5% Q3; Slew of US data [page:2417] USD/CHF * Offered fm start in NY & done no favors from Existing Home Sales drop * Small stops tripped below the Tenkan at 0.9889 for 0.9858 low so far * CHF mostly keeping pace w EUR/USD short-covering * EUR/CHF recovery Monday stall today by the Kijun at 1.0848 * SNB suspected of helping Monday's recovery along; sinks w/o it * Swiss Exported fell 2.1% in Nov, weighed on Trade surplus * The DEC KOF is out Wed USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3927/63, Noram range 1.3917/55, Close 1.3940, NY +13 pips * Brent crude -0.6%, WTI +1.1%, alum. -0.3%, copper -1.43%, gold -0.8% * AUD/CAD +0.4%, 1.0071, CAD/JPY -0.03%, 86.80, EUR/CAD +0.29%, 1.5278 * DXY -0.21% (-0.07% in NY) US stocks +0.5/0.95% (S&P +0.5% in NY trade) * Surging NZD dragged AUD along for the ride, popped NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD stops * Cda Oct GDP/ retail sales due (f/c +0.2%, +0.4% resp) + US data [page:2417] AUD/USD * NY opens just below Europe's high at 0.7235, bull pressure in early NY * Firm iron-ore & early USD weakness help pair lift towards 0.7250 * Afternoon USD rebound sees pair turn a bit heavy, near 0.7225 late * Techs lean bullish, RSIs rising, 100-DMA supports & pair clears 10 & 55-DMAs * 0.7250 & 0.7280/85 are res, break of latter likely sees decent squeeze NZD/USD Europe applies bear pressure early on after new high set in Asia NY opens near 0.6820, pair lingers near open but some weakness emerges Commodities soften & the USD firms a bit, pair near 0.6800 late Techs favor bulls, 10-DMA supports & RSIs biased up, 200-DMA & Oct high eyed LATAM * USD/BRL continues its ascent moving above 4.00 to 4.0409, settling by NY EOD at 4.013 * Levy resignation w/left leaning Barbosa taking over moves more dealers to cut BRL position * BCB QIR Wednesday likely sees '16 infl target lifted as inflation continues to rise * USD/MXN moved to lows near 17.00 in early NorAm, as Mex retail sales rose in October * Rotation out of BRL in early NY lifted peso, BRL stabilized in NY aft lifting USD//MXN near 17.19 * USD/CLP ends NorAm near session low (691.70) at 692.30. copper rallied 1.3% FX carry makes comeback in Q4 In Aug we dubbed 2015 "anti-carry trade" year because spot moves have more than destroyed carry in almost all cases (Full Story). But when looking at Q4 performance, there are signs of a shift. Using the Eikon FX performance tracker (FXPT), YTD shorting BRL and ZAR vs JPY has been the top strategy on a total return basis, with gains of 35% and 22.3% respectively (49% and 29% on spot basis). MYR isn't far behind. But looking at Q4 alone, some striking changes stand out. Shorting EUR to fund NZD and TRY are the best performing trades with gains of 9% each, while shorting USD for IDR is up 8.8%. Even shorting EUR for BRL is up 5.3% QTD. This important part of why the EM picture for 2016 is looking more nuanced. EM FX have already made large adjustments, and any FX spot stability can produce chunky returns due to higher yields. The broad case against EM is looking less compelling (Full Story) (Full Story). Snapshot 1) reut.rs/1ZnfE6o 2) reut.rs/1Zng2Sr (Reporting by NY IFR/buzz team)