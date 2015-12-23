SYDNEY, Dec 24 (IFR) - Mixed risk, USD rise; EUR/CAD retreats Market Briefs from Wednesday * Global stocks extend rally, oil edges off 11-year low, USD higher against major rivals on US data * US Nov personal income rises 0.3 pct, US pers income rises in boost to consumer spending * U.S. new home sales rise in November; momentum slows (+0.49m v 0.505m Rtrs f/c) * Univ of Mich consumer sentiment index at highest since July (92.6 v 92.0 Rtrs f/c) * Canada retail sales up less than expected in Oct (0.1% vs 0.4% Rtrs f/c) * US crude stockpiles fall unexpectedly sending crude prices up - EIA * Brazil cenbank raises 2016 inflation view, rate hike possible ( next COPOM Jan 20) * Spain's socialists reject pact with ruling People's Party Macro Themes in Play US Nov personal consumption rises & personal income beats f/c lifts USD EUR lower after US data as diverging outlook stirs USD buying, GBP shrugs off Brexit fears on light P/T USD/JPY offered as mkt uncertain over BOJ's resolve/ability to stimulate, BoJ/Kuroda tonight in focus Markets shrug off broad early risk-off rally, equities and commodities rally into Xmas holiday EM CCYs undeterred, remain weak into year-end on prospect of more US rate hikes & cont'd global malaise Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 23:50 JP BoJ will publish the minutes of its November policy meeting * 04:00 JP BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at the Keidanren business lobby in Tokyo Currency Summaries EUR/USD * EUR sold as hedge on foreign buys of rebounding STOXX & as a funder * STOXX gained 2.6% & Brent was up 3.6% * Weak French consumer spending, Nov -1.1% vs 0.15 f/c * Solid Italy industrial orders, Oct 4.6% mm (prev -2%) * Disappointing Italian retail sales -0.3% in October * US data was a mixed bag as well; had little impact on small Tsy yld rise * EUR/USD slump ended when 61.8% of the 1.0802-1.0984 held at 1.0872 * 1.0800 defenses key by the Kijun & 50% Fibo at 1.0791 USD/JPY * Tight USD/JPY range below the slowly falling hourly Cloud 120.97/1.11 last) * Droop unusual given rising yld spreads, stocks and commodity prices * JPY's been bid since BOJ's unconvincing easing tinkering last week * Threatening to close below Cloud base & 50% of Oct-Nov rise at 120.91 * 38.2% of the Aug-Nov rise is at 120.86 & the up T-L from same is 120.53 * EUR/JPY fell away fm the Cloud, but 131.50 low helped by EUR/USD * Rerisking currently far more negatively correlated to EUR than JPY * BOJ Minutes & a Kuroda speech tonight GBP/USD * EUR/GBP moved well off Tues 0.7417 high, down 1 big fig after strong US data * US Nov personal spending rose 0.3% & wages increased 0.5% lifting the USD * Cable ending NorAm by 1.4875 aided by lightening of GBP shorts pre-Xmas * Despite seasonal lift to GBP, Brexit fears weigh on GBP outlook 1-yr vol at 2.5yr high * UK Q3 GDP revised down, C/A deficit smaller than expected * Former Tory leader Hague against Brexit (Telegraph) USD/CHF * USD/CHF helped by a broader USD bounce & soft KOF - 96.6 v 98.9 f/c * Move mimicked EUR/USD slide as risk-on flows pressured funding ccys * Rebound retook Tenkan, but couldn't reach the 0.9965 Cloud top * EUR/CHF range down to just 24 pips, though the low held the Tenkan * US and EZ data were mixed, with no major reports left this week USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3905/35, Noram range 1.3836/3941, Close 1.3860, NY -48 pips * Brent crude +3.4%, WTI +3.8%, alum. +2.4%, copper +0.8%, gold +0.6% * AUD/CAD -0.3%, 1.0035, CAD/JPY +0.21%, 87.13, EUR/CAD -0.8%, 1.5124 * DXY +0.10% (+0.02% in NY) US stocks +0.95/1.15% (S&P "unch" in NY trade) * NZD sagged, pulled AUD down with it, NZD/CAD -0.5%, AUD/CAD -0.3% * Cda Oct GDP "0", retail sales +0.1% misses [page:2417] Thur US wkly claims AUD/USD * O/N range 0.7220/48, Noram range 0.7209/40, close 0.7239 (+10 pips NY) * Brent crude +3.4%, WTI +3.8%, Aluminium +2.4% (Jan) copper +0.8%, gold +0.6% * AUD/CAD closed -0.48%, 1.0021, AUD/JPY +0.19%, 87.40, EUR/AUD -0.36%, 1.5077 * DXY +0.1% (-0.2% from NY high) AUD/NZD +0.24%, 1.0644; GBP/AUD +0.3%2.0536, * Oil prices were lifted by a big EIA draw * US data tomorrow limited to weekly claims f/c 270k [page:2417] NZD/USD O/N range 0.6787/0.6829, NY range 0.6762/92, close 0.6789 (unch in NY) Milk prices -0.37% January contract, -0.67% February NZD/JPY -0.38%, 82.00, EUR/NZD -0.18%, 1.6051, GBP/NZD +0.48%, 2.1866 DXY +0.17%, NZD/CAD lower, 0.9401 (-0.67%) Profit-taking after prev surge Brent +3.4% in NY, WTI +3.8%, Big EIA draw Markets winding down for Christmas holiday, light data day [page:2417] LATAM * USD/BRL longs lightened positions ahead of Xmas holiday, ending -0.9% at 3.9550 * Brazil inflation persists as per BCB QIR, chances likely that may hike further in '16 * The report f/c YE inflation in '16 at 6.2% up from 5.3%, & '17 YE infl at 4.8% abv 4.5% target * USD/MXN hovered in a tight 17.19-17.22 range for most of NorAm * Resistance 17.2347 Tues/Wed high, Mex trade/emp data Thurs likely falls on deaf ears * USD/CLP off recent lows on profit-taking despite copper bounce off lows Brazil inflation outlook: Please pass the salt Brazil's central bank may be talking tough on inflation, but it's also acknowledging harsh realities. It revised up next year's inflation forecast by nearly a percentage point, taking it within a stone's throw of the upper limit of the target range, which tops out at 6.5%. Considering its track record, this is not heartening. Last year it thought 2015 inflation would end at 6.1%. It's currently above 10%. Perhaps it didn't foresee the government's decision to free regulated prices in hopes of bleeding inflation out of the system. Similarly, the authors of today's inflation report might not have fully factored in the recent change in finance minister. The central bank's prediction for next year is still below private forecasters, and there remains very little visibility over Brazil inflation. One might want to take these projections with a grain of salt. (Reporting by NY IFR/buzz team)