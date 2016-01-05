SYDNEY, Jan 5 (IFR) - JPY leads USD & CHF in risk-off race Market Briefs * US Markit Mfg PMI slumps (Dec 51.2 v Nov 51.3), construction spending falls (Oct 0.3 v Nov -0.4%) first decline in nearly 1.5 yrs * Fed's Williams: 3-5 rates hikes this yr, US econ in good shape, need to stay focused on econ in med term; USD value determined by mkts is a factor that determines policy * Fed's Mester: gradual hike path appropriate, US econ sound, inflation will rise as oil stabilizes * China selloff sparks gloomy 2016 start for stocks, Yen, CHF & Gold rise, bond yields fall as investors seek safe havens * Middle East tensions boil as Saudi Arabia cuts ties with Iran, oil reverses early gains * Brazil posts 2015 trade surplus as weak BRL increases exports, recession curbs imports * Moody's: Oil and gas industry to cut spending in 2016 amid continued commodity price weakness * Reuters Poll: BoE expected to raise UK rates in Q2; low wage growth, Brexit a risk Macro Themes in Play Stocks down hard, risk-off rolls around the globe; rates fall, curve flattens after US ISM misses; Prices Paid component lowest in 6 years; EUR breaks correlation, ends lower as DAX crushed -4%; JPY bid on carry unwind Atlanta Fed model tracks Q4 down sharply at 0.7%; STIR market relatively quiet, still sees 2 Fed rate hikes for 2016 Crude ends lower despite Middle East tension; caves in to global macro fears; CAD hit after lowest Manufacturing PMI on record; currency weakness fails to offset energy bust AUD, EM hammered with commodity weakness; Copper -3%; Cable at 9 month lows, Brexit weighs Sweden threatens even lower rates, policy moves; seen as insurance policy against continued low inflation Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * USD weakness sees pair poke its head above the Dec 30 high in Europe's morning * Gains erode, pair opens NY near 1.0920, bear pressure up on below f/c German Dec HICP * USD rebounds and the usual weak stocks/EUR rally correlation falls apart * EUR sold broadly vs. JPY, GBP & USD, stays firms vs. commodity ccys * EUR/USD 1.0782 low made; USD bounce fades & stocks lift, EUR/USD lifts near 1.0830 late * German Dec jobs & EZ Dec CPI (y/y) data points the risk over the next session USD/JPY * O/N USD/JPY plunge on China-led derisking was consolidated in NY * Stop-fest until the 118.70 session low; 50% of today's range is at 119.58 * Hourly Kijun there, too, w more offers at 119.80/120 * 118.06 and 117.95 are next major supports * EUR/JPY broke the 76.4% & Nov low at 129.61/67 * GBP/JPY held key historical support at 174.83 * AUD/JPY plunged to between the 84.42 Oct 29 low & 61.8% at 84.25 GBP/USD * Lively start to 2016 for fx & equities: GBPUSD hit 9-mos low in NY * China stocks slump 7%. risk exited USTs rally near 1-pt * 0.7423 was 3-mos high for EUR/GBP during Ldn AM amid risk aversion * 0.7346 was NorAm low after early EUR selling on German CPI miss * Rtrs Poll: BOE exp'd to hike in Q2; low wage growth, Brexit a risk USD/CHF * Safe haven CHF up vs all majors save for the JPY in today's risk-off jag * USD/CHF popped past the Kijun & 50% of the Nov-Dec slide at 1.0057 * Only a 1.0061 high on that break, which triggered P/T in NY afternoon * 61.8% and Cloud top at 1.1021/34 the next hurdles * Swiss Dec Manufacturing PMI 52.1 vs prev 49.7 * US data disappointing, helping to erode USD/CHF's London gains * EUR/JPY spiked to 1.0900 and resting offers there USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3815/3940, Noram range 1.3873/3983, Close 1.3954, NY +41 pips * Brent crude -0.08%, WTI -0.78%, alum. -2.0%, copper -2.5%, Jan gold +1.4% * AUD/CAD -0.9%, 1.0011, CAD/JPY -1.4%, 85.50, EUR/CAD +0.47%, 1.5098 * DXY +0.28% (+0.66% in NY) US stocks -2.6/-2.2% (S&P -0.9% in NY trade) * Oil price volatile, reversed early large gains as stocks plunged, DXY rose * US data was soft [page:2417] prompted AM sell off. Tuesday- Cda PPI & RMPI AUD/USD * Europe consolidates Asia's losses, NY opens near 0.7205, bear pressure applied * Soft stock & commodity mkts combine with broad based USD bid to weigh * AUD/NZD dive below 1.0625 & noted RM names selling weighs as well * Steady slide sees 100-DMA & daily cloud pierced, 0.7156 low set * Bids into Dec 21 low & USD profit taking see bounce & pair near 0.7185 late * No econ data to drive so general risk sentiment likely drives pair next session NZD/USD Bounce off hourly support near 0.6745 in Europe sees 0.6775 neared Bears emerge & NY opens near 0.6760, early dive sees 0.6735 hit AUD/NZD dive below 1.0625 aids bounce lift above 0.6760 but seller await Weak stock & commodity mkts and USD bounce help pair to 0.6720 low Slight risk bounce & softening USD see near 0.6745 late No econ data to drive, trading cues from stocks & commodities again LATAM * Weak China PMI data hits risk broadly, equities & EM CCYs fall, USTs rally * USD/MXN rises from 17.20 Asia open to intraday high at 17.39 ends NY 17.35 * Early oil rally on Mid-east tension slows MXN slide, MXN outperforms LatAm's * USD/BRL off 1.82% ends NY by 4.04 off 4.07 high, Impeachment process revamped * Brazil Dec Mfg PMI rises to 45.6 still below 50, trade bal surprises higher * USD/CLP rises above 2015 high to 717.85, copper hit on weak China data A sign of things to come? 2016 is off to a rather inauspicious start. PMIs in the US, China and in Canada missed. German CPI ticked down despite nearly a year of QE and negative rates, and consumer spending is still unimpressive in the face of lower prices for just about everything. While none of this is new news the difference between this year and last may be how markets react. Bad-news-is-good-news as a trading paradigm had a long run while confidence in central banks was high. But perhaps this is the point where markets revert to proper discounting mechanisms rather than repositories for excess liquidity and share buybacks. Will the Chinese temper the yuan fall? Will the GCC pegs hold? Will the USD hurt commodities and corporate earnings? Will the ECB and BOJ ease further? All difficult questions but as today's action shows there are growing doubts that the CBs can continue to engineer happy endings.