SYDNEY, Jan 6 (IFR) - JPY dominates again; oil resumes fall Market Briefs * BOJ's Kuroda: cannot yet declare Japan has escaped deflation, 2% inflation target may be delayed by weak oil prices, ready to deploy more stimulus if necessary (NHK interview recorded Dec 28) * Canada producer prices fall for fourth straight month in Nov, raw material prices fall as well * Wall St near flat as investors turn cautious; Apple drags * Oil prices drop as weak China data and stronger dollar drag, China's rail freight volumes log steepest ever decline in 2015 * Copper recovers as China battles to shore up equities, China injects USD20b after stock market sell-off * U.S. candidate Sanders to lay out plan to break up big banks in 1st year Macro Themes in Play EUR one way trading lower, USD gains in popularity after stocks plunge fails to alter US rate outlook; March hike odds priced at better than 50/50; only exception is USDJPY which trades purely as an equity derivative Cable at 9 month lows, UK rates slip, 2yr yield below 200 dma; CHF down but still outperforms despite CFTC stats showing move to net long Oil plunge a cloud over broader risk appetite; market now considering much lower crude prices after failure to turn bid on Middle East tension; Saudis seen running price war to undercut Iran, Russia; CAD at new lows Stocks mixed, AAPL down on talk of production cuts; rates lower as Street takes big cut to US Q4 outlook AUD, NZD near trendline support; Kiwi hit by milk results Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:30 AU AIG Services Index Dec 48.2-prev * 01:45 CN Caixin Services PMI Dec 51.2-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Bear pressure from Europe's morning carries over to NY's morning * Opens near 1.0760 & trades to 1.0711 low as JPY strength take EUR/JPY down * EUR/JPY hits 127.54 low in NY with little bounce, EUR/USD near 1.0740 late * Techs grow bearish as 55-DMA caps, pair closes sub-1.0790/00 & RSIs slide * Dec EZ services PMI, US Markit service PMI, ISM non-Mfg PMI & Fed minutes risks Wed USD/JPY * JPY is the dominant ccys, though no new low for USD/JPY today * Pair's threatening to close below 119.06, the 61.8% of the Aug-Nov rebound * 76.4% is at 117.95, but there hasn't been a close below 118 since Feb * Stocks steadier, but a bad Apple story doing some damage * Oct 15 swing low at 118.07 the next key historical sppt; bids 118.50 touted * Light option expiries ahead below 119; 1-mo RR at -1.25 mid last * EUR/JPY tested 100% Fibo target at 127.50; ltd bounce tells the tale * GBP/JPY threatening a close below 174.84 historical support * AUD/JPY & other crosses also unable to * Kuroda yet to convince mkts more aggressive easing is coming * US ADP & Services PMI key events on Wed GBP/USD * GBP/USD fell to a new 9-mos low at 1.4638 near London fix * Cable weak despite UK construction PMI beat * GBP/USD support 1.4601 Apr 14 low, 1.4715 was post-UK data high * EUR/GBP low at 0.7314 as EUR/USD probed below daily cloud to low by 1.0711 * Cross closes NY by 0.7325, 21-DMA by 0.7306 supports * UK PM will let ministers campaign for Brexit, source says USD/CHF * USD/CHF marginally cleared 61.8% of the Nov-Dec drop at 1.0121 (25 high) * Daily Cloud top at 1.0146 on Wed the last pivot before the 1.0328 Nov peak * Juicy 1.87% spread between USD & CHF 2-yr yields is the main driver * USD broadly firmer again save for vs the dominant JPY * CHF/JPY's slide looks headed for retest of the 114.05 Jan 2015 base * EUR/CHF's recent rebound is stalled below 1.09 (SNB takes a break) * US ADP & Services PMI key events on Wed USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3893/955, Noram range 1.3913/4019, Close 1.3990, NY +67 pips * Brent crude -2.15%, WTI -2.25%, alum, +0.4%, copper +0.85%, Feb gold +0.25% * AUD/CAD -0.31%, 1.0001, CAD/JPY -0.67%, 85.03, EUR/CAD -0.55%, 1.5025 * DXY +0.56% (+0.14% in NY) US stocks -0.1/+0.2% (S&P +0.05% in NY trade) * Oil price dropped supply/demand imbalance, talk Saudis lowering crude prices * Cda PPI/RMPI data soft [page:2417] Weds- Cda trade/slew of US data AUD/USD * Bear pressure for Europe's morning & most of NY after fail to break 0.7715/25 * Turn down in iron-ore & sour risk mood have pair fall from 0.7175 to 0.7132 in NY * Techs grow more bearish as pair holds below 55-DMA & pierces daily cloud base * RSIs bearish so lower levels likely, T-L off 2015 low & Dec low next supports * Dec Oz AiG PSI & China Caixin Services PMI the data risks in Asia NZD/USD Sour risk sees 0.6700 pierced in Europe's morning, bounces into NY, opens near 0.6715 Lift extends near 0.6730 as USD is soft early on, gains erased on Fonterra auction Results see GPT PI -1.6% & WMP -4.4%, NZD hit broadly, NZD/USD turns heavy USD gains & milk results combine to push pair to new low of 0.6677 Little bounce seen as pair hovers just below 0.6700 late LATAM * USD/MXN is ending NorAm near 17.31, flat on the day after trading 17.26-17.38 * Commodity (oil) volatility and fears of a protracted China slowdown the focus * Banxico wary of further MXN weakness & tipped RM offers by 17.40 capped * USD/BRL fell 1% ending NorAm at 4.00 well off day's high at 4.0575 * Brazil's Rousseff eyes fiscal-friendly stimulus measures * USD/CLP fell 0.4% as copper rose 0.75%, China adds USD20b liquidity to prop mkt Kuroda remains in a tricky position BOJ Gov Kuroda is vowing to take more bold steps to hit the 2% inflation target, but he remains in a tricky position. The effectiveness of further QQE is under the microscope, hence the limited extension announced in Dec. Further JPY weakness from here has its limits given how much depreciation has already taken place. Thus Kuroda is increasingly reliant on Japan Inc. The new year wage negotiations are key for what the BOJ does next given that Abe/Kuroda already view their reflation efforts as partly successful. Hence the BOJ using its moral suasion on companies thanks to its ETF holdings , and Kuroda taking the case himself to labour union representatives in Tuesday's speech. This week's bout of JPY strength to the equity slide may put to the test whether the BOJ remains extra sensitive to FX on policy. But it's still hard to see another mega QQE. Thus risks tilt toward a stronger JPY.