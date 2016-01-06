SYDNEY, Jan 7 (IFR) - ADP beats, but oil, stocks & funding ccys slide Market Briefs * US private sector adds most jobs (+257k) in a year in December -ADP * US factory orders, inventories fall in November * Fed raised rates even as inflation debate continued, saw hike as close call with inflation below target * Fed members expect solid consumer spending driven by wage growth & job gains, took note of widening spreads in corp bond market attributing it to a general re-pricing of riskier assets * Risk exited as global equities bashed by China worries, North Korea nuclear test, USTs rally * US gasoline stocks surge most since 1993; crude draws down (CLc1 ends NY -5.7%) -EIA * Canada's November trade deficit narrows, as exports edge up for first time in 4 months * Fed's Fischer: four rate hikes in 2016 is 'in the ballpark' (CNBC) * Canada's Trudeau sets sights on free-trade deal with China -The Globe and Mail * Massive gasoline & distillate inventory builds tower over unexpected crude stocks drop Macro Themes in Play Stocks down big after RMB weakening and Nork bomb test keeps risk offsides; oil crashes, Brent takes out 2009 recession lows; commodity weakness dragging all markets lower Dollar down vs EUR, JPY as lower US rates weigh; Fed minutes hint at less confident board than previously assumed; global risks and (most likely) inflation have worsened since Dec meeting when all clear was given as rationale for rate hike EM/commodity currencies hammered with CRB worst since 2002; MXN at record lows, CAD > 1.4100 Cable down on higher Brexit odds; AUD, NZD break trendline support Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Inv w/e 147.2b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -226.2b-prev * 00:30 AU Building Approvals* Nov f/c -3%, 3.9%-prev * 00:30 AU Private House Approvals* Nov -2.1%-prev * 00:30 AU Trade Balance G&S (A$)* Nov f/c -3100m, -3305m-prev * 00:30 AU Goods/Services Imports* Nov 0%-prev * 00:30 AU Goods/Services Exports* Nov -3%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe lifts pair off 0.7720 & has NY open near 1.0750, early NY sees lift persist * Gains erased after ADP well above f/c, 1.0715 low hit but losses erode quickly * With pair unable to take out Jan 5 low short covers see lift near 1.0670 * Hovers near 1.0760 into Fed minutes, mkt sees minutes as more dovish than expected * USD broadly offered, EUR/USD hits 1.0800 high as shorts cover further * Slight USD bounce sees pair back near 1.0785 late * DE Nov Industrial Orders & retail sales are econ data risks tomorrow USD/JPY * 118.25 ahead of the NY open; bounce to just shy of o/n hi on ADP beat * Had a post-FOMC Minutes move down as risk-off flows resumed * 118 crucial on close - no closes below it since Feb 15 of last year * The 2.5b of 119 expiries Thur are a possible upward draw * N225, CNY and oil leading the way down; killing commodity crosses * WTI nearing its GFC low of 32.40; N225 weekly Cloud base is at 17,740 * Oct low & 76.4% of 116.15-123.77 at 118.07/117.95 next USD/JPY sppt * AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY & CAD/JPY all showing L-T bearish reversals * EUR/JPY found sppt by 127 from the 4-mo dn channel's base today * 2015's 126.08 low is the next prop there GBP/USD * Cable plumbed new 9-mth low of 1.4602 early Europe as USD/CNH soared * UK service PMI 55.5 vs 55.6 f/c. Markit tips UK Q4 GDP +0.5% * 1.4644 was cable high after Fed mins, Fed saw hike a close call owing to weak infl * Bids tipped at 1.4600. Large 1.4600 expiry Thursday, GBP 773mn strike * EUR/GBP ends NY by high at 0.7372, EUR short equity hedges unwound * Brexit fears remain in focus dragging GBP lower USD/CHF * Another 1.0125 high just above 61.8% of the Nov-Dec drop at 1.0121 * Daily Cloud top at 1.0150 is the last pivot before the 1.0328 Nov peak * 1.0125 retest after US ADP beat; 1.0065 low after FOMC Minutes flail * Needs a close above the 61.8% & the 1.0150 Cloud top to resume rise * Likely to see some pre-US Jobs report consolidation * EUR/CHF is straddling the thin, laterally trending Cloud * Swiss Dec currency reserves out Thur for SNB intervention buffs USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3969/4102, Noram range 1.4045/4107, Close 1.4085, NY +6 pips * Brent crude -5.95%, WTI -5.5%, alum, +1.1%, copper +0.5%, Feb gold +1.45% * AUD/CAD -0.6%, 0.9956, CAD/JPY -1.32%, 84.02, EUR/CAD 1.12%, 1.5208 * DXY -0.24% (-0.2% in NY) US stocks -1.85/-1.65% (S&P -0.7% in NY trade) * EIA data schismatic, crude -5.1mn bbls, gasoline +10.6mn, distillates + 6.3mn * Cda, &US trade beat f/c; ADP big beat [page:2417] Fed hike a close call AUD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning sees NY open near 0.7085, choppy early * Pair dips to 0.7055 but lifts on short covering & 0.7094 trades * USD firms broadly and AUD/USD hits new low of 0.7048 * Bounce off Fed minutes can't break 0.7080, near 0.7065 late * Techs bearish as t-l off 2015 low breaks & RSIs still biased down * Oz Nov trade data & building permits some econ data risks in Asia NZD/USD Limited action in Europe & NY sessions, pair consolidates Asia losses Pair holds 0.6662/0.6626, NY opens near top of range Dips to day's low on broad based USD bid & heavy commodities Fed minutes see a bounce & pair near 0.6645 late Techs grow more bearish as 55-DMA & 200-MMA are pierced Bears eye 0.6562/0.6600 (daily cloud, 100-DMA, Dec 9 low) LATAM * USD/MXN rallies to new all-time high at 17.5200 after Fed minutes * Oil main catalyst as crude falls to 2009 lows, China Growth & NK nuke fear also lift * USD/BRL remained bid as well ending NorAm session by 4.0300 * Brazil Markit svcs/comp PMI fall (both sub-44) remain contractionary * USD/CLP held ground ends NY at 715.50 despite copper losses (-0.33%) Fed policy: The world is still global Just as an inhospitable global backdrop caused the Fed to balk at tightening last September, today's minutes from the December meeting showed the world set policymakers free at 2015's final FOMC gathering. However, therein lies the rub for everyone in financial markets attempting to discern when and how much the Fed will hike in 2016. This year has started off reminders that all is not well with the global economy, particularly China and emerging markets. Though Fed members rallied around the December hike, they also warned of "lingering concerns," including a rising dollar, commodities weakness and China's delicate economic transition. International developments may again dog Fed decision making.