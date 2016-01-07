SYDNEY, Jan 8 (IFR) - Derisking finally squeezes EUR shorts Market Briefs * Pressure on China central bank for bigger yuan depreciation, reported as much as 10-15% * China suspends market circuit breaker mechanism, global equities rally off early NorAm lows * Oil ends NorAm in negative territory down near 2%, equities & USD falls vs major CCYs * U.S. jobless claims fall slightly in latest week (277k from 287k last wk, 275k Rtrs consensus) * Fed's Lacker: Fed projection of 4 hikes must be interpreted w/care, wage growth accelerating * Fed's Evans (non-voter, dove): sees 2-25bp hikes in '16, glbl econ not exp'd to be engine of growth for US * U.S. planned job cuts for Dec at lowest since June 2000 - Challenger * BoC's Poloz: lower CAD helps adjust to commod shock, glbl divergence of mon pol should be expected * Saudi Arabia is considering to list shares of Saudi Aramco -The Economist * Reuters Poll: EUR/USD seen at 1.07 in 1 mos, 1.05 in 3 mos, 1.03 in 12 mos * Reuters Poll: USD/JPY seen at 121 in 1 mos, 123 in 3 mos, 125 in 12 mos * Reuters Poll: Chinese yuan to weaken just 2 percent through 2016 Macro Themes in Play Stock rout continues; Chinese news dominates trading; suspension of Shanghai circuit breakers gives short-lived bounce early, Reuters story about possibility of faster/greater CNY depreciation hits markets late; commodity/credit sensitive sectors down big Dollar down vs EUR, JPY as US rates fall; futures market now sees something less than 2 rate hikes this year; Cable lower, backlash from European migrant stories push Brexit chances; EURGBP closes highest in nearly a year CAD down again on PMI miss; MXN record lows despite Banxico intervention; EM off hard, EEM at 7 year lows, EMB looks at key support but holds; AUD worst close since September US jobs report tomorrow, least consequential in recent memory given state of play in markets; 200k NFP expected Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:30 AU AIG Construction Index Dec 50.7-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves Dec 1233.00b-prev * 00:30 AU Retail Sales MM* Nov f/c 0.4%, 0.50%-prev * 01:30 JP Overtime Pay Nov 1.20%-prev * 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator MM* Nov 2-prev * 05:00 JP Leading Indicator* Nov 130.00%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Risk-off/EUR firm correlation back in effect in Europe & NY * Sour risk in Europe's morning sees 200-HMA neared, NY opens just below the MA * Early NY lingers near Europe's high, quick drop on China removing trading curbs * 1.0826 hit but losses erode as Reuters story note pressure on PBOC to weaken Yuan * Risk sours further & stocks trade to new lows, EUR/USD clears 10 & 21-DMAs * 1.0910 pierced and little pullback seen as bulls now eye Jan 4 high * China currency watch & US jobs data the risks for the next session USD/JPY * USD/JPY low came in Ldn; rebound ended in NY after new China regs * Mkts bracing for SSEC open Friday sans circuit breakers * USD/JPY flirting w 1st close below 118 since last Feb & 76.4% at 117.95 * Aug low at 116.15 eyed if CNY & SSEC slide persist into NFP Friday * N225 closed below weekly Cloud base at 17,741; 1st time since '12 * Nice channel bottom bounce & new daily high for EUR/JPY today * Cross oversold as EUR/USD reverses to upside on stocks, rates * Nov low & prior Fibo sppt at 129.67/61 now resistance * AUD/JPY had knee-jerk bounce on China news, but back by lows * Japan Labor & Real Cash Earning out tonight; CNY & NFP keys GBP/USD * GBP remains under pressure amid China-spurred risk aversion & Brexit fears * 1.4534 6-yr low traded in NY for cable, GS pushes out UK hike to Q4 '16 * 1.4600 large option at the NY cut attracted, GBP/USD ends NorAm at 1.4600 * EUR/GBP closes NY 0.7470, EUR gains as equity related short EUR position unwind * Brexit fears & steady UK rate outlook see UK-EZ rate diffs converge near-term * 43% of Brits wants to leave EU, 36% want to stay, 21% undecided-ORB poll * Friday's Dec US NFP release in focus, Rtrs consensus +200k vs 211k in Nov USD/CHF * CHF & EUR big gainers today, as JPY stepped back from lead haven role * USD/CHF's two-day highs at 1.0125 Tues & Wed attracting big selling Thur * Risk-off flows have dragged 2-yr Tsy ylds dn 20bp from the Fed hike peak * USD/CHF 2-yr spreads off 32bp from their early Dec highs * Removed SSEC circuit breakers Fri add to angst & funding trade unwind * USD/CHF's failure to retake the Cloud top has the base at 0.9902 eyed * CHF/JPY getting an O/S bounce by weekly channel & 21-wk Bolli props * Closer USD/JPY gets to Aug's low, the greater the worry about PKO buys * SNB FX reserves declined in Dec on valuation changes * Swiss Dec s.a. Jobless Rate expected steady at 3.4% on Friday USD/CAD * O/N range 1.4062/4155, Noram range 1.4051/4170, Close 1.4082, NY -59 pips * Brent crude -1.3%, WTI -1.9%, alum, +0.6%, copper -3.05%, Feb gold +1.6% * AUD/CAD -0.95%, 0.9855, CAD/JPY -0.97%, 83.37, EUR/CAD +1.49%, 1.5395 * DXY -0.96% (-0.6% in NY) US stocks -2.70/-2.2% (S&P -1.3% in NY trade) * Oil volatile, opened -3.1, -3.3% (Brent, WTI) went lower, above par briefly * Challenger layoffs better than f/c, Ivey PMI 49.8 (sa) 63.6 last [page:2417] AUD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe & NY as AUD take brunt of sour risk sentiment due to China * Europe presses from 0.7060 & has pair near 0.7000 at NY open, slide extends early NY * 0.6981 low set, China removing trading curb lifts commodities & stocks, AUD/USD to 0.7034 * Pair back below 0.7000 late NY as Reuters story note pressure on PBOC to weaken Yuan * Techs grow bearish as RSIs deepen bear bias, below 0.6980 eyes late-Sep daily lows NZD/USD Europe applies bear pressure, pushes from 0.6667 to have pair near 0.6635 at NY open NY keep pressure on as stocks & commodities dive, 0.6590 trades but losses fade China removing trading curb lifts risk & weakens JPY, 0.6654 hit as NZD/JPY spikes up Bounce erodes on Reuters story noting PBOC under fire for more Yuan depreciation Pair back below 0.6630 late in the day, China & US jobs the risks for next session LATAM * Global mkts resume free-fall as China fears mount, oil moves near 12-yr lows by 32 * USD/MXN hovers near new all-time high by 17.74, risk-off sentiment rules * Mex inflation remains near record lows despite weak peso * Banxico sells USD200mio twice at 17.6552 & 17.7066 w/ little effect * USD/BRL weakness lagged the broader LatAm mkt, ends NorAm -0.55% * Brazilian IP data came in below f/c adding to economic malaise * USD/CLP moved higher ending NorAm at 722, on trade data miss & weak copper (-3.1%) Best to ignore inevitable currency war meme on CNY Don't let the inevitable currency war media meme cloud what is really going on with China. As Ben Bernanke highlighted this week, the "currency war" label confuses the many different facets of how c.bank policies and exchange rates function (see brook.gs/1PQcsh4). In China's case, the CNY weakness is a direct result of shifting to a market-determined exchange rate that the G8 and IMF had long called for and a direct reflection of the economic divergences between the US and China at the moment, not an effort to revive a manufacturing sector long that has been allowed to wither due to a strong CNY. Trying to smooth capital outflows is clearly a costly business as seen in the roughly USD 100 bln Dec FX reserve drop, but with USD 3.3 trln China should have the firepower to manage this transition. Markets will get used to a weaker CNY (CNH) but also realize that the CNY TWI/NEER is a more important barometer of what's happening. Chart 1) link.reuters.com/qek54w 2) link.reuters.com/qyk45w