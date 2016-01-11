SYDNEY, Jan 11 (IFR) - North America News and data * U.S. Dec nonfarm payrolls rise by 292k vs Rtrs consensus 200k, prior months revised +50k * U-6 underemployment rate steady at 9.9%, avg hrly earnings steady at 0.2% despite employment gains * Weak U.S. wholesale inventories (-0.3%) point to slower Q4 growth * Oil resumes fall, stocks dip (7th consecutive day) despite bumper jobs data * Safe-haven bonds hold firm even as calm returns to world markets * Copper hovers near 2009 lows, focus on weak China demand, some hedging expected by recent lows * Fed's Williams: economy still has a good head of steam, 4 hikes in '16 not baked in cake may be higher or lower, will take Fed 6-yrs to get balance sheet back to normal, Fed likely aims for 3-3.5% FF rate * Fed's Lacker: once USD stabilizes core inflation should move back to 2% * U.S. economy seen expanding 0.8 pct in Q4 - Atlanta Fed GDPNow * Mexico's c.bank sell USD 400 mio (2 tranches of 200mio) as peso weakens to all-time high by 17.975 * Reuters Poll: 15/18 primary dealers say Fed will not begin to reduce balance sheet until at least YE '16 News from the weekend China CPI as expected while PPI a bit worse than expected * China inflation data came out on the weekend and came in close to expectations * CPI for December came in at plus 1.6% Y/Y as expected and up from 1.5% in November * PPI unchanged from Nov at minus 5.9% against expectations of minus 5.8% China inflation data on the weekend came in close enough to expectations to suggest there won't be much of a market reaction. Nevertheless the data was soft enough to maintain market anxiety over deflation risks. The PPI was negative for the 46th straight month and shows no sign of improving. The weak PPI data will keep the pressure on China's weakening manufacturing sector. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com The week ahead - China remains the man focus for markets The focus on all things China last week was so intense it completely blunted the impact of the strong US payroll data last week. It will be a much quieter week for global data - so the daily CNY Fix and moves in emerging market equities will retain the spotlight in the week ahead. China authorities including the PBOC have a credibility problem with investors and need to take steps to recapture the confidence of the markets. It won't be easy, as no one is sure how China will avoid a hard landing and whether the steps taken by Chinese authorities will do more harm than good. Fed expectations will also impact markets and investors are anxious to hear how the Fed lines up the very strong US labor market with global market instability and slowing global growth. The Fed's Lockhart (non-voter/moderate) speaks Monday and his views line up with moderate voters on the FOMC. US Q4 earnings season kicks off on Monday when Alcoa reports after the Wall Street close. Thomson Reuters data shows earnings for the fourth quarter are expected to fall by 4.2%, down from the 3.7% decline expected a week ago and the 1.1% growth expected on October 1. Weak earnings from the top tier US companies will heighten market anxiety after a terrible start to the year. On the other hand - there is the prospect of upward surprises as the bar of expectations moves ever lower. Wall Street is severely oversold - so it might not take much to inspire a relief rally. Key global data in the week ahead It will be a fairly quiet week for US data - with most of the key data out on Friday. Friday's data includes Univ of Mich sentiment, Retail Sales and IP. It will be a quiet week for EZ data with EZ IP on Wednesday and German GDP on Thursday the main events. UK IP is out on Tuesday and the BOE meets on Thursday. No change is expected from the BOE and the consensus for the first BOE rate hike has been pushed out to Q1 2017. The main event in Australia will be Aus jobs data for December on Thursday with the market expecting minus 12.5 K after the huge plus 71.4 K jump in November. With the market focus squarely on China - perhaps the most anticipated data in the coming week will be China January trade data on Wednesday. Exports are expected to fall 8.0% Y/Y while imports are expected to fall 11% Y/Y from minus 6.8% and 8.7% in December. Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY Dec31 Jan08 %Change JPY 120.30 117.27 2.52% CHF 1.0030 0.9947 0.83% EUR 1.0854 1.0927 0.67% GBP 1.4730 1.4515 -1.46% CAD 1.3833 1.4172 -2.45% NZD 0.6826 0.6545 -4.12% AUD 0.7285 0.6955 -4.53% Comment If you were asleep all of last week and woke up to read last week's scorecard - you would instantly realize that it was a horrible week for equities and commodities - and that China was the most likely source of investor fear. AUD was the worst hit - but not only due to the rise in risk aversion and fall in key commodities. The AUD is a proxy for China sentiment and that is why the AUD/CAD fell 2% despite the steep slide in oil prices. The JPY was most certainly the safe-haven currency of choice and the fall in US yields added weight to the USD/JPY. It appeared at the start of the week that the inverse correlation between the EUR/USD and EZ equities had broken, but the EUR recovered as investor risk aversion deepened. John.noonan@tr.com Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme for trading in Friday was the lack of positive reaction to the strong US employment report, as nervous investors continued to fret over the global growth outlook and China uncertainty. * The US non-farm payroll report was solid, as the job number exceeded expectations of a 200 K rise with a rise of 292 K and the previous month's number was upwardly revised by another 41 K. Unemployment remained at 5.0% as expected - but the one negative was the flat average hourly earnings where a reading of plus 0.2% was expected. * In the immediate wake of the US jobs report equity markets and risk assets rallied while the USD and Treasury yields moved higher, but everything reversed into the US afternoon session. * Various reasons were given for the reversal. Some analysts said the weak wages growth contained in the jobs data gave reason to pause - while others said that weaker US wholesale inventories released on Friday meant Q4 US GDP growth would be sluggish and the strong US jobs recovery didn't line up with a tepid US economic recovery. * Another explanation for the fall on Wall Street was negative implications of the Fed hiking rates based on strong US jobs while global growth slowed and market turmoil/volatility intensified. * Perhaps the best explanation was the extremely negative mood in the markets leading into the US non-farm payroll report and the glass was going to stay half empty no matter how strong the data would turn out to be. * Despite the stronger US jobs data - market expectations for a March Fed hike barely moved by the end of the day. At the close of business on Friday - fed fund futures were pricing in only a 45% chance of a March rate hike while the 2-year Treasury yield eased 1 BP to 0.94%. * Wall Street was around 0.85% higher at the start of the session before trending lower for the rest of the day. The S&P closed down 21.08 points or 1.08% lower at 1,922.03 and the Dow closed down 167.65 points or 1.02% lower at 16,345.45 - marking the worst ever 5-day start to a year. For the week the S&P fell 5.96% and the Dow fell 6.19% - the worst weekly loss in four years. * The positive sentiment sparked by the lower USD/CNY fix and steady AXJ equity markets wore off as the US afternoon went on. The iShares MS emerging market equity ETF closed 1.07% lower after being over 1.0% higher at one stage during the day. The ETF fell 8.33% for the week and is down 19% since Oct 24. * Key commodities ended a terrible week on a bleak note. * NYMEX Crude was up over 3% at one stage before reversing lower and closing down 0.33% at 33.16. For the week NYMEX Crude fell 10.48% while Brent crude fell 10% for the week and completed a bearish outside week. * Lon Copper fell 0.86% on Friday and for the week it fell 4.68%. It was the lowest weekly close since May 2009. Iron ore eased 0.48% to 41.50 - the fourth losing day in a row after 11 straight days of gains. For the week iron ore fell 3.26%. * Gold eased 5 bucks to 1,104, but its safe haven status led to a 4.15% gain for the week. * Commodity risk currencies continued to fall on Friday. The NZD was the worst performing currency Friday - falling 1.18% against the USD and 1.58% against the JPY. * The combination of falling commodity prices, growing China concerns and diverging central bank expectations continued to heavily weigh on the AUD. * The AUD/USD fell 0.81% to close at 0.6955. The AUD/USD fell over 4.5% last week and the AUD/JPY crashed off around 7.0%. * The EUR/USD fell to 1.0803 after the strong US payroll data before reversing higher when US yields reversed lower and risk assets took a tumble. * The EUR/USD closed at 1.0927 - very close to the session highs and unchanged from Thursday's close. For the week the EUR/USD managed a 0.68% gain despite starting the week under extreme pressure. * It was a whippy day for US Treasuries. After the strong headline US jobs data the 2-year US Treasury yield moved up to 1.01% and the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 2.22%. All the gains were retraced with the 2-year Treasury yield closing 1 BP lower at 0.94% and the 10-year Treasury yield closing 2 BPs lower at 2.13%. For the week the 2-year Treasury yield fell 12 BPs and the 10-year Treasury yield fell 14 BPs. * The move lower on Treasury yields and rise in risk aversion sent the USD/JPY lower. The USD/JPY traded up to 118.85 before falling sharply through the US session to close at 117.27 and complete a bearish outside day. It was the lowest weekly close in the USD/JPY since November 2014. * Canadian jobs data came in better than expected and the USD/CAD fell to 1.4059 when higher oil prices also supported the CAD. The reversal lower in NYMEX Crude sent the USD/CAD higher and it closed 0.40% higher at 1.4172. * The GBP underperformed on Friday, as BREXIT concerns and converging UK/EZ yields weighed on GBP sentiment. The GBP/USD closed down 0.69% at 1.4515 while the EUR/GBP rose 0.65% to an 11 month high at 0.7525. Wrap up The China inflation data released on the weekend shouldn't rattle the markets, so it should be a fairly quiet start on Monday morning. Once again the market will be waiting anxiously to see where the PBOC sets the USD/CNY mid-rate. The USD/CNY fix and the Asian equity market reaction to the glum Wall Street session should dictate direction on Monday. The fact that Wall Street couldn't hold on to a rally following the solid to strong US non-farm payroll data is telling. Institutions holding cash not buying into a market that is down close to 6% in five days suggests there is a fear in some quarters that 2016 will be a down year for equity markets. The negativity on Wall Street is nothing compared to the bearish sentiment towards emerging markets and commodities. There is a growing view that while China may survive a series of policy missteps and a pronounced economic slowdown - other economies, markets and industries that have benefitted from being a part of China's ecosystem will be in for a rougher ride and in some cases perish. The bearish view maintains there will have to be a debt purge of some description before everything calms down and recovers and therefore prices will go a lot lower before they bottom. The less bearish view is the current market turmoil is similar to the episode in August last year and the selling of risk is already looking overdone - even though it could last a bit longer. The panic seen at times last week did look a bit overdone, but when either fear or greed drives investor decision making - markets can stay irrational for an extended period of time. The best approach is to stick to technical analysis, miss the bottom and wait for the market to turn before buying in. I said in this space last week that the AUD/USD was a good sale based on a risk reward basis. It wasn't far below the 200-day MA (around 0.7400) which has held since the AUD/USD was above 0.9000 over a year ago. Selling with a stop above that reading looked like a pretty easy trade. Now that it has fallen over 4.5% it gets a bit more difficult. The trend is lower, but it is getting close to the 2015 trend low at 0.6892. With the daily readings so severely oversold - buying dips with a stop below 0.6880 looking for a quick bounce looks tempting, but I wouldn't fall in love with it. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Technical view Equities S&P The awful price action in the S&P last week has resulted in the S&P starting a trend lower - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The close below the 61.8 fibo of the 1,871/2,116 move at 1,965 was bearish and targets the Sept 29, 2015 trend low at 1,871. Daily slow stochs are severely oversold - so a pullback is likely before the trend lower can gain downward momentum. {Last 1,922.03} ASX The trend higher in the ASX ended not long after it started - but it is not yet trending lower. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages have started to point lower, but they are not yet aligned in a bearish formation. The ASX has been in a broad 4,900/5,400 range since late August and it is now ready to probe the lower end of that range after completing a bearish outside week. Key support is found around 4,895/4,915 which is a double bottom and where the 38.2 fibo of the GFC 3,120 low and the 2015 high at 5,997 provide support. A break below 4,850 would be bearish and target 4,630/4,640. Resistance is found at the 20-day MA around 5,110 and a break above that level would ease the downward pressure. {Last 4,990.93} Commodities Gold The positive price action has resulted in gold commencing a trend higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation and all are pointing higher. The break and close above the 38.2 fibo of the 1,190/1,045 move at 1,100 was bullish and targets 1,135 where the 61.8 of that move and the 200-day moving average converge. A break below the 10-day MA at 1,080 would warn the trend higher is losing momentum. {Last 1,104} Iron Ore Iron ore was trending higher, but the price action last week suggests the trend is losing momentum - as the 5-day MA is now pointing lower. A close below the 20-day MA (40.16 on Friday) would confirm the trend higher is over. A break above the 50-day MA at 43.00 would reignite the trend higher. {Last 41.50} Lon Copper Price action last week was bearish, but Lon Copper is not quite trending lower yet, as the 20-day MA is still pointing higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and a few more down days and a break below 4,300 would likely confirm the trend lower has resumed. The longer-term readings are decidedly bearish and predict and eventual move below 3,000. {Last 4,485} NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude resumed trending lower. After a brief period of consolidation - the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages have moved to a bearish alignment with all three readings pointing lower. Major support is found at the GFC low at 32.40 and a break below that level targets a move towards 25.00. Only a break above the 20-day MA at 35.95 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 33.16} FX EUR/USD The EUR/USD started to trend lower at the start of last week, but it was a false signal. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation, but they are all pointing higher and the close above the 20-day MA 1.0900 confirmed the trend lower ended almost as soon as it started. Resistance is found around 1.1000 and a break above targets the trend high at 1.1060. Support has formed at 1.0710/15 and a break below 1.0700 would likely reignite the trend lower. {Last 1.09.27} USD/JPY The USD/JPY continues to trend lower and the bearish outside day on Friday has resulted in the trend intensifying. The USD/JPY is poised to test the Aug 24 trend low at 116.15 and only a break back above the 10-day MA at 119.40 would warn the trend lower is losing momentum. {Last 117.27} AUD/USD The AUD/USD is trending lower - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bearish formation and pointing lower. Support is found at a double bottom around 0.6935 with a break below targeting the 2015 and multi-year low at 0.6892. Only a break above 0.7100 would relieve the downward pressure and lead to more consolidation. {Last 0.6955} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com