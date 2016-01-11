SYDNEY, Jan 12 (IFR) - Most risk-off flows resume post PBOC Market Briefs * Fed's Lockhart: Econ strong enough to justify more hikes, global risks are chief concern for US econ, if China turmoil & other volatility last too long may force Fed to revise views on direction of US economy * Bank of Canada Q4 survey finds deteriorating business sentiment * Brazil's economy to shrink 3 pct this year, recover feebly- C.bank poll * China's yuan spikes higher, but stocks tumble; Traders report aggressive offshore intervention by PBOC * 'Ridiculous' to expect much more yuan depreciation -China official * ZAR falls as investors fret over econ, politics; pressure on c.bank to raise rates; FinMin's removal still casts shadow * Oil prices fall to new 12-year lows as traders fear slowing demand, glut * Copper sinks to lowest since 2009, losses reflect China gloom; Chinese Lunar New Year holiday to subdue activity Macro Themes in Play Markets remain weak despite CNH surge; Chinese currency rally attributed to squeeze generated on forward points; commodities not impressed, in freefall, CRB trades 14 year lows; Street ups calls on USDRMB Oil down hard again, direction remains key factor for overall risk attitudes; Eurostoxx break key H&S neckline; selling begets more selling across markets as exit doors narrow, liquidity an issue; EM bonds (EMB) on the brink US short rates fall further, forward trajectory flattens as market cools on Fed hikes; USD up on safe haven flow CAD blown out on oil, weak business survey; MXN another record low; AUD bounces but little to hang on to, mining sector crushed EUR softens, ends at midpoint of Friday's range, next move a coin toss; JPY weakens small on lowest JGB yields in a year; Cable firm on EURGBP correction but still bearish Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Bank Lending YY Dec 2.30%-prev * 23:50 JP Current Account NSA JPY* Nov f/c 858.5b, 1458.4b-prev * 05:00 JP Consumer Conf. Index* Dec 42.6-prev * 05:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll* Dec 46.1-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy action in NY session after bear pressure applied in Europe's morning * NY opens near 1.0900, brief lift to 1.0910 quickly erased on early stocks rally * 20-HMA tested before bounce to 1.0900, EUR/JPY dives below 127.35 on soured risk * EUR/USD dragged to 1.0848 low, bounce back near 1.0900 seen, near 1.0875 late * Daily techs have bear tint, new high set but then down on day & RSI diverges * No big EZ data to drive so broader risk sentiment & stocks likely drive action again USD/JPY * NY rebound to 118.02 retraced 61.8% of the Fri-Mon slide in USD/JPY * Fell to 117.20 from there as risk-off flows resumed, led by the CRB * Stocks & USD/JPY may have got a small lift fm Lockhart * Aug & Jan '15 lows at 116.15 & 115.85 are the next key supports * Sell stops run in EUR/JPY below up TL fm Thur's low & the hourly Cloud * Late Ldn breakdown was followed by a return to Cloud base at 127.91 * 2015 low at 126.08 remains the main downside target * Rare higher closes brewing for AUD/JPY & GBP/JPY, but not higher highs * Crosses are deeply O/S, but yet to find traction amid global derisking * Japan C/A & Trade data are out tonight; China eyed again GBP/USD * 1.4491 was cables 5.5-yr low in Asia after 1.4500 barriers successfully eclipsed * 1.4583 was the European high put in on the way to 1.4603 the early NorAm high * GBP profit taking ahead of this week's BOE MPC meeting/minutes, likely technical * Rise likely to be short lived as the low UK rates outlook & Brexit fears weigh on GBP * EUR/GBP rallied to a 11-mth peak of 0.7555 in Asia before GBP purchases hit the cross * Market senses BOE unlikely to raise rates ahead of Brexit vote likely lifts cross * Brexit referendum expected in June/July or Sept/Oct USD/CHF * USD/CHF had a fleeting drop on CNH's intervention rise; then fell w risk * China machinations haven't quelled global deleveraging * 0.9880 low got stops below the '15 lows & the Cloud base by 0.9900 * Back above parity since, w the Cloud top at 1.0092 v 1.0125 '15 highs * Franc is exhibiting little of its historical haven quality; JPY the haven * EUR/CHF still riding the 30-DMA sideways support, w offers toward 1.09 * Rise in domestic sight deposits, maybe SNB action last week * Swiss adjusted retail sales -2.1 pct yr/yr in Nov USD/CAD * O/N range 1.4095/4127, Noram range 1.4065/4245, Close 1.4235, NY +128 pips * Brent crude -6.4%, WTI -5.6%, Feb alum, -2.2%, copper -2.4%, gold -0.25% * AUD/CAD +0.85%, 0.9930, CAD/JPY -0.3%, 82.57, EUR/CAD +0.1%, 1.5459 * DXY +0.19% (+0.15% in NY) US stocks -1.42/-0.6% (S&P -1.45% in NY trade) * Oil collapse primary focus, Cda housing starts/ dismal BoC survey also hurt * Light data this wk [page:2417] All eyes are on China and oil prices for now AUD/USD * Bull pressure persists in Europe & early NY, trades 0.6960 to 0.7008 at NY open * Rally extends in early NY on upbeat risk, weak stops near 0.7025 run, 0.7036 high hit * Risk mood sours as stocks & commodities dive & JPY rallies * AUD/USD slips, slide stalls short of hourly 0.6950/60 supt, little bounce seen * Near 0.6980 late, mkt now awaits for latest cues to come from China * Doji candle on daily could mean a pause, l-t chart looks bearish though NZD/USD Europe's morning sees lift from Asia's low, see NY open near 0.6560 Light bull pressure nears Europe's high but rally fades AUD/NZD lift to 1.0700 keeps pair from enjoying broader risk rally Risk mood sours, JPY strengthens while stocks & commodities slide NZD/USD tests near 0.6535/40 before bouncing toward 0.6550 late Dec ANZ commodity prices a small data risk, mkt more focused on China Daily doji candle forms, could mean a pause in slide or correction 100-Day MA and daily cloud base are resistance LATAM * USD/MXN set to close near day's high (18.01) by 17.970 after early NY low by 17.79 * Pair rose to new all-time high on Asia open, as oil/metals tank on China equity weakness * US rate hike was exp'd to be catalyst for MXN weakness, weak China/oil now the focus * USD/BRL set to end NorAm by day's high near 4.0567, weak growth/high inflation drag * BCB survey sees Selic rate steady at 15.25%, '16 inflation 6.93%, '17 inflation 5.2% * USD/CLP to new 13-yr high at 732.50, ends NY 731.20, copper off 2.4% w/China equities PBOC intervention helps, needs to clarify CNY goals The PBOC has reverted to form with heavy intervention in USD/CNH and likely forwards as well, pushing the O/N implied depo rates to nearly 40% in an effort to punish specs holding CNH short positions. From shadow banks onshore to CNH structured product buyers offshore, the PBOC has a long track record of squeezing speculators betting against it. But the bigger problem remains transparency and goals. The PBOC has done next to nothing to clarify how it is managing new CNY trade-weighted index is impacting the fix and USD/CNY. If USD/CNY weren't causing so much volatility and uncertainty across the world and still heavy outflows at home, it wouldn't be that big of a deal. But it's clear the fix remains a complete wildcard no matter how one tries to guesstimate it, and the suspicion of overt depreciation economic gains lingers. The outflows are reaching levels that could threaten PBOC policy down the road. Thus stabilizing expectations remains paramount. Chart: link.reuters.com/qyk45w