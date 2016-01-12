SYDNEY, Jan 13 (IFR) - Brexit risk & oil dive hit GBP & CAD Market Briefs * U.S. job openings rise to 5.431 million in Nov, may lead to pick-up in wage growth * IMF's Lagarde: Fed hikes need to be gradual, risk hurting emerging world * Fed's Kaplan: Four hikes not a sure thing in 2016, particularly given global volatility over a cooling Chinese economy * Bonds extend gains on solid auction greased by tanking oil and falling stocks * Oil trades below $30 a barrel for first time in 12 years * BP to slash thousands more jobs in face of oil downturn - RTRS * Safe havens in play as oil falls, China seeks stable yuan * Mexico's Carstens: EM may need to intervene in new ways to cope with market volatility * Chile analysts see central bank holding key rate steady on Thursday * Argentina's Macri says wants end to debt battle with U.S. creditors Macro Themes in Play Major equity markets steady/better as China squeezes RMB for second day; Euro markets lead bounce; STIR market prices possibility of another cut Commodity market sees through PBOC move; meltdown continues; metals/mining/energy sectors crushed; WTI dips below $30; EM, AUD, MXN down, CAD trades .70 US cents for first time in 13 years EM bonds crack, spurs flight-to-quality buying in treasuries; 10 yr note lowest yield since October; US yield curve at multi-year lows; orderly so far but markets fear forced selling USD slips vs EUR, JPY; weighed by US rates; EUR choppy, sideways; USDJPY fades against 118.00, key near-term pivot; Cable collapses as Brexit chances improve; migrant backlash tilts odds Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * --:-- CN Exports YY* Dec f/c -8%, -6.8%-prev * --:-- CN Imports YY* Dec f/c -11.5%, -8.7%-prev * --:-- CN Trade Balance USD* Dec f/c 53.00b, 54.10b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe pressure pair from hourly res near 1.0900/10, NY opens near 1.0855 * Lingers near 200-HMA early NY, sour risk sentiment upped as stocks dive & JPY firms * Quick dive to 1.0819 low as EUR/JPY trades near 127.45, EUR/USD losses erode quickly * UST yields slide, DE-US 2 year yield spreads tighten, lift clears 200-HMA & 1.0880 neared * Late USD bounce sees pair near 1.0860 towards the close * China Dec trade data a risk in Asia, results likely to drive general risk sentiment USD/JPY * JPY up vs all the majors again as CNH rise can't stem derisking flows * USD/JPY had another failed 118 breakout; this time to 118.08 by Oct's low * It's deeply O/S on dailies, but falling yld spreads, CRB & stocks weigh * Hourly swing lows by 117.20 are now the immediate downside pivot pt * GBP/JPY made a new low on weak data & Brexit angst * AUD/JPY didn't make a new low, but couldn't make a new high either * China Trade data likely to lead Wed's data event risk GBP/USD * GBP hurt by weak UK Nov industrial & mfg output data * 1.4352 5.5-yr low for cable after stops below 1.4490 trippedSupport at 1.4346 June 2010 low, then 1.4228 the May 2010 low * Cable might trade at parity before EUR/USD does * EUR/GBP rallied to high at 0.7549 before ending NY session by 0.7523 * UK-EZ rate convergence lifting the cross as UK hike sentiment dissipates * Rtrs poll sees steady 8-1 vote on UK hike, though dovish 9-0 outcome wouldn't surprise USD/CHF * CHF basically a bystander today, trading inversely to EUR/USD & that to DAX * USD/CHF's fleeting breach of the 21-DMA & Cloud base Monday was a feint * Couldn't close below either & now eyes Cloud top & Jan's high (1.0092/125) * EUR/CHF's stuck in tight range between 30-DMA & upper 30-d Bolli for now * SNB's Jordan defended CB's money mgmt; is against a SWF * China Trade data tonight; SNB's Zurbruegg Wed morning USD/CAD * O/N range 1.4196/4269, Noram range 1.4177/4316, Close 1.4270, NY +60 pips * Brent crude -2.1%, WTI -3.0%, Feb alum, -0.4%, copper -0.8%, gold -0.60% * AUD/CAD +0.25%, 0.9963, CAD/JPY -0.62%, 82.34, EUR/CAD +0.43%, 1.5500 * DXY +0.18% (-0.1% in NY) US stocks +0.1/+0.2% (S&P -0.5% in NY trade) * Oil collapse part technical/ part supply driven with Feb cargos offered * Light data this wk [page:2417] Wed Cda & US TR/IPSOS surveys, US Fed Budget AUD/USD * Europe dip to 0.6940 bought, lift sees NY open near 0.6975 * Bounce extends as early NY sees upbeat risk sentiment & AUD/JPY firm * AUD/USD hits 0.7021 high but risk sours again as mkt sells risk rallies still * 0.6960 neared at Europe's close, USD weakness sees pair above 0.6985 late * China December trade the risk in Asia, if exp & imp both weak AUD likely hit * Long upper & lower wicks on recent day candle suggest some consolidation due NZD/USD Limited range in NY as pair holds 0.6513/59 as commodity ccy bashing takes a break Long lower wick forms on recent daily candles & daily RSI o/s, bounce risk extant L-T outlook remains bearish as monthly RSI biased down & pair holds below 200-MMA China Dec trade balance data the risk in Asia, if weak NZD could get hit LATAM * USD/MXN bounces off early NorAm low by 17.73, as oil gains evaporate * USD rallies to session high at 17.9750 as oil dips below USD30, ends NY 17.91 * Carstens: Emerging nations might need to take radical market moves * USD/BRL ends NorAm -0.6% at 4.0300 despite BVSP weakness, PBR -8% on capex cuts * USD/CLP ends NY -0.2% despite weak copper, BCCh exp'd on hold Thursday BoE likely to see dovish shift back to 9-0 on hold Lone hawk McCafferty is unlikely to vote in favor of a rate hike at this week's BoE MPC. Voting for a hike is hard after the recent run of weak UK economic data, a deteriorating global growth/inflation backdrop, the lack of wage growth and the likelihood of low inflation persisting. A 9-0 vote for unchanged rates and QE will mean that the BoE will be unanimous for the first time since July 2015, and it would mark the second time McCafferty stopped voting for rate hikes as he did in 2014. The events since 2014 and most recently have proved the majority to be correct in being cautious in their assessment of inflation risks. If McCafferty is true to form, he will likely be back to voting for a rate hike once again in Q3 2016. But for now we have a dovish BoE minutes/statement to look forward to on Thursday, as well as the prospect of a unanimous 9-0 vote. Full comment & chart link.reuters.com/haw49v