SYDNEY, Jan 13 (IFR) - Brexit risk & oil dive hit GBP & CAD
Market Briefs
* U.S. job openings rise to 5.431 million in Nov, may lead to pick-up in
wage growth
* IMF's Lagarde: Fed hikes need to be gradual, risk hurting emerging world
* Fed's Kaplan: Four hikes not a sure thing in 2016, particularly given
global volatility over a cooling Chinese economy
* Bonds extend gains on solid auction greased by tanking oil and falling
stocks
* Oil trades below $30 a barrel for first time in 12 years
* BP to slash thousands more jobs in face of oil downturn - RTRS
* Safe havens in play as oil falls, China seeks stable yuan
* Mexico's Carstens: EM may need to intervene in new ways to cope with
market volatility
* Chile analysts see central bank holding key rate steady on Thursday
* Argentina's Macri says wants end to debt battle with U.S. creditors
Macro Themes in Play
Major equity markets steady/better as China squeezes RMB for second day; Euro
markets lead bounce; STIR market prices possibility of another cut
Commodity market sees through PBOC move; meltdown continues;
metals/mining/energy sectors crushed; WTI dips below $30; EM, AUD, MXN down,
CAD trades .70 US cents for first time in 13 years
EM bonds crack, spurs flight-to-quality buying in treasuries; 10 yr note lowest
yield since October; US yield curve at multi-year lows; orderly so far but
markets fear forced selling
USD slips vs EUR, JPY; weighed by US rates; EUR choppy, sideways; USDJPY fades
against 118.00, key near-term pivot; Cable collapses as Brexit chances improve;
migrant backlash tilts odds
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* --:-- CN Exports YY* Dec f/c -8%,
-6.8%-prev
* --:-- CN Imports YY* Dec f/c -11.5%,
-8.7%-prev
* --:-- CN Trade Balance USD* Dec f/c 53.00b, 54.10b-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* No Significant Events
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Europe pressure pair from hourly res near 1.0900/10, NY opens near 1.0855
* Lingers near 200-HMA early NY, sour risk sentiment upped as stocks dive &
JPY firms
* Quick dive to 1.0819 low as EUR/JPY trades near 127.45, EUR/USD losses
erode quickly
* UST yields slide, DE-US 2 year yield spreads tighten, lift clears 200-HMA
& 1.0880 neared
* Late USD bounce sees pair near 1.0860 towards the close
* China Dec trade data a risk in Asia, results likely to drive general risk
sentiment
USD/JPY
* JPY up vs all the majors again as CNH rise can't stem derisking flows
* USD/JPY had another failed 118 breakout; this time to 118.08 by Oct's low
* It's deeply O/S on dailies, but falling yld spreads, CRB & stocks weigh
* Hourly swing lows by 117.20 are now the immediate downside pivot pt
* GBP/JPY made a new low on weak data & Brexit angst
* AUD/JPY didn't make a new low, but couldn't make a new high either
* China Trade data likely to lead Wed's data event risk
GBP/USD
* GBP hurt by weak UK Nov industrial & mfg output data
* 1.4352 5.5-yr low for cable after stops below 1.4490 trippedSupport at
1.4346 June 2010 low, then 1.4228 the May 2010 low
* Cable might trade at parity before EUR/USD does
* EUR/GBP rallied to high at 0.7549 before ending NY session by 0.7523
* UK-EZ rate convergence lifting the cross as UK hike sentiment dissipates
* Rtrs poll sees steady 8-1 vote on UK hike, though dovish 9-0 outcome
wouldn't surprise
USD/CHF
* CHF basically a bystander today, trading inversely to EUR/USD & that to
DAX
* USD/CHF's fleeting breach of the 21-DMA & Cloud base Monday was a feint
* Couldn't close below either & now eyes Cloud top & Jan's high (1.0092/125)
* EUR/CHF's stuck in tight range between 30-DMA & upper 30-d Bolli for now
* SNB's Jordan defended CB's money mgmt; is against a SWF
* China Trade data tonight; SNB's Zurbruegg Wed morning
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.4196/4269, Noram range 1.4177/4316, Close 1.4270, NY +60 pips
* Brent crude -2.1%, WTI -3.0%, Feb alum, -0.4%, copper -0.8%, gold -0.60%
* AUD/CAD +0.25%, 0.9963, CAD/JPY -0.62%, 82.34, EUR/CAD +0.43%, 1.5500
* DXY +0.18% (-0.1% in NY) US stocks +0.1/+0.2% (S&P -0.5% in NY trade)
* Oil collapse part technical/ part supply driven with Feb cargos offered
* Light data this wk [page:2417] Wed Cda & US TR/IPSOS surveys, US Fed
Budget
AUD/USD
* Europe dip to 0.6940 bought, lift sees NY open near 0.6975
* Bounce extends as early NY sees upbeat risk sentiment & AUD/JPY firm
* AUD/USD hits 0.7021 high but risk sours again as mkt sells risk rallies
still
* 0.6960 neared at Europe's close, USD weakness sees pair above 0.6985 late
* China December trade the risk in Asia, if exp & imp both weak AUD likely
hit
* Long upper & lower wicks on recent day candle suggest some consolidation
due
NZD/USD
Limited range in NY as pair holds 0.6513/59 as commodity ccy bashing takes a
break
Long lower wick forms on recent daily candles & daily RSI o/s, bounce risk
extant
L-T outlook remains bearish as monthly RSI biased down & pair holds below
200-MMA
China Dec trade balance data the risk in Asia, if weak NZD could get hit
LATAM
* USD/MXN bounces off early NorAm low by 17.73, as oil gains evaporate
* USD rallies to session high at 17.9750 as oil dips below USD30, ends NY
17.91
* Carstens: Emerging nations might need to take radical market moves
* USD/BRL ends NorAm -0.6% at 4.0300 despite BVSP weakness, PBR -8% on capex
cuts
* USD/CLP ends NY -0.2% despite weak copper, BCCh exp'd on hold Thursday
BoE likely to see dovish shift back to 9-0 on hold
Lone hawk McCafferty is unlikely to vote in favor of a rate hike at this week's
BoE MPC. Voting for a hike is hard after the recent run of weak UK economic
data, a deteriorating global growth/inflation backdrop, the lack of wage growth
and the likelihood of low inflation persisting. A 9-0 vote for unchanged rates
and QE will mean that the BoE will be unanimous for the first time since July
2015, and it would mark the second time McCafferty stopped voting for rate hikes
as he did in 2014. The events since 2014 and most recently have proved the
majority to be correct in being cautious in their assessment of inflation risks.
If McCafferty is true to form, he will likely be back to voting for a rate hike
once again in Q3 2016. But for now we have a dovish BoE minutes/statement to
look forward to on Thursday, as well as the prospect of a unanimous 9-0 vote.
Full comment & chart link.reuters.com/haw49v