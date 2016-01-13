SYDNEY, Jan 14 (IFR) - Jitters return after poor EIA report

Market Briefs

* Fed's Beige Book: US econ growth hampered by dollar, energy prices; econ act expanded in 9/12 districts

* Fed's Kaplan: US, world need to adjust to slower China growth, inflation has been stubbornly low (BBG)

* Fed's Rosengren: Lack of inflation & GDP growth near potential justify only gradual hikes, four rate hikes in '16 subject to downside risks

* Fed's Evans says he's nervous on China, inflation expectations

* Oil reverses early gains, falls toward $30 as U.S. crude/gasoline inventories rise

* US bond prices add to gains after strong 10-year sale, equities slide with oil

* Bond sales (approx EUR 35b from Germany/Italy/Belgium), Chinese data surprise hold euro zone yields in check

* Chile traders see BCCh holding key rate at 3.5 pct on Thurs Macro Themes in Play Early stock bounce fails, dragged off by deterioration in EM and credit; bank shares off hard as US yield curve flattens to multi-year lows; IG CDX breaks higher after big InBev bond deal Key risk benchmarks all breaking tech levels on same day: EMB, KBE, CDX IG, 2/10s treasury yield curve; message of macro weakness coming from all quarters; price action suggests real money sellers badly offside's and impatient USD sideways vs EUR, JPY, GBP; CAD hammered as Street looks for rate cut next week, trades below .70 US cents Oil down after EIA stats show big gasoline build for 2nd week; demand off sharply from prior year; Brent dips through $30

Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price MM* Dec f/c -0.4%, -0.1%-prev

* 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price YY* Dec f/c -3.5%, -3.6%-prev

* 23:50 JP Machinery Orders MM* Nov f/c -7.9%, 10.7%-prev

* 23:50 JP Machinery Orders YY* Nov f/c 6.3%, 10.3%-prev

* 00:30 AU Employment* Dec f/c -12.5k, 71.4k-prev

* 00:30 AU Full Time Employment* Dec 41.6k-prev

* 00:30 AU Participation Rate* Dec f/c 65.2%, 65.3%-prev

* 00:30 AU Unemployment Rate* Dec f/c 5.9%, 5.8%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Slight bear pressure in Europe's morning & early NY on upbeat risk sentiment

* Two drops near 1.0800 fail though & those short looking for the break cover

* Pair lifts to the 200-HMA & pauses briefly, lift extends though

* Risk sours as stocks & commodities drop while UST yields drop

* Spikes above 1.0880 before pulling back to 200-HMA, dip bought

* Risk sours further after Fed Beige Book, pair lifts back near days high

* Long lower wicks on daily candles on 1.0800 tests, possible warning for bears USD/JPY

* O/N pullback in the yen faded in NY as risk-off flows resumed

* Stocks, Tsy ylds & oil fell after EIA data showed huge product builds

* USD/JPY ran into offers by Asia's high & the falling 200-HMA at 118.38

* Pair's still working off O/S daily studies; eyeing CNH & SSE in Asia

* Fed's Beige Book & Fed speakers seem at odds w 4-hikes in '16 view

* Wild card could be if BOJ eased again at the key March meeting

* EUR/JPY got stops above the hourly Cloud & 200-HMA, then retreated

* CAD/JPY made a new low on oil's retreat & BOC rate cut fears

* AUD/JPY & GBP/JPY gave back gains, but are above trend lows

* AUD Jobs data could be the highlight tonight for risk traders, yen

* USD data light until Fri's Retail Sale et al GBP/USD

* Cable topped out pip pre-1.4476 after rise from 1.4420 early Europe low

* 1.4469 was NY's high, GBP offered ahead of hrly cloud top by 1.4478

* GBP/USD off lows as mkt awaits BOE's MPC decision, no change expected

* Rtrs sees 8-1 vote to hold, some speculate McCafferty may shift to dovish vote

* EUR/GBP ending NorAm at 0.7515 off day's high at 0.7536

* Euro tests US NFP lows in low 1.08's, bounces as global equities fall

* Weak GBP dominated by reduced rate hike outlook and Brexit fears USD/CHF

* EUR/CHF uptrend surged today after Zurbruegg comments

* 1.0955 high is by the top of the up channel top fn Nov-Dec lows at 1.0958

* Cross has had trouble closing above 1.0950 since Sep

* Tech setup is the best it's been since the initial floor-break rebound

* Swiss extends short-time work programme amid strong franc

* One year on from Swiss "Frankenschock"

* USD/CHF dragged up past 1.0092 Cloud top, but 1.0125 highs are intact

* Stocks, Tsy ylds & oil heavy after EIA data (huge product builds)

* USD data light until Fri's Retail Sale et al USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.4188/4277, Noram range 1.4206/4358, Close 1.4380, NY +139 pips

* Brent crude -2.5%, WTI -0.45%, Feb alum, +0.85%, copper -0.2%, gold +0.9%

* AUD/CAD +0.3%, 0.9988, CAD/JPY -0.74%, 81.88, EUR/CAD +1.03%, 1.5638

* DXY -0.06% (-0.41% in NY) US stocks -2.65/-1.55% (S&P -2.1% in NY trade)

* Oil fell - EIA inv build UST ylds down post Beige Book

* Rising expectations BoC will cut rates/ oil forced fresh USD highs AUD/USD

* Pair hugs the 0.7020 area in Europe's morning after Asia fails to crack 0.7050

* Early NY sees pair hover above 0.7020 but bears emerge as risk sours

* Stock & commodity drops combine with firm JPY, EUR/AUD lift & AUD/NZD drop to weigh

* Pair dips, stalls briefly at Asia low but slide extends and 0.6960 pierced

* Little bounce seen as inverted hammer forms on daily chart

* Mkt now awaits Oz jobs, if weak 0.6550/80 support could be tested NZD/USD Light bear pressure in Europe's morning as Asia's rally stalls at the 100-DMA NY opens near 0.6555, early upbeat risk sees lift near 0.6565 but lift fades Equity mkts & commodities drop while JPY firms, NZD/USD slips Slide accelerates as UST yield dive sours risk more, Jan 11&12 lows eyed late NZ Dec card sales & Oz Dec jobs data some risks in Asia LATAM

* USD/MXN does another lap b/w 17.76 and 17.94, its tether to oil prices intact

* Oil reversed early session high after large supply build in gasoline & Crude

* Risk-off dominated in NY aft, oil reversal hits equities, lifts USTs

* USD/BRL reversed early losses to 3.9709, rallies to 4.01 by NorAm close

* Bovespa moved 1.3% lower lead lower by commodity issues

* USD/CLP ends NorAm at 727, off lows by 724 as copper reversed gains, ends -0.2% FX and the shrinking pie theory The quote of the day belongs to BMO FX strategist Stephen Gallo in referring to the woes of the Canadian dollar, but it's a lesson that could (and should) be applied elsewhere: "...global trade has stagnated, and even though growth south of the border looks healthy, demand elasticities in bilateral trade relationships have changed, partly meaning that it could take a much weaker currency to stimulate a given amount of increased export volume. The pie is basically shrinking. Have a look at Japan's export volumes since Abenomics started, despite a huge fall in the REER." Let's call it the shrinking pie theory. It helps explain the currency volatility so far this year (especially among EM and exporting countries) and how it's taken the Street by surprise and what might be in store for 2016.