* U.S. jobless claims rise (+7k to 284k); labor market still healthy 45th consecutive month below 300k

* U.S. import prices plunge on lower petroleum costs; import prices fell 8.2% in '15 largest decrease since 2008

* Oil prices bounce (+2%), boosting energy shares, U.S. stocks; USTs & gold drop

* Fed's Bullard: cites "worrisome" drop in infl expectations, still regards lower oil bullish for US econ

* IMF spokesman: if China's own growth target slips recommends fiscal stimulus as 1st line of defense

* BOE policymakers vote 8-1 to hold rates at 0.5%; McCafferty voted to hike 25bps,

* BOE policy minutes say outlook similar to Nov inflation report, weak oil means inflation set to rise more gradually than f/c

* ECB Minutes: EZ recovery moderate & fragile, downward drift in inflation expectations could be difficult to reverse

* ECB Minutes: risks to ECB inflation f/c on the downside, 10bp cut in Dec left room for more cuts if necessary, some GC members suggested bigger monthly purchases or frontloading

* German econ grew at strongest rate (+1.7%) in 4-yrs in '15, pvt consumption strongest since 2000

* Argentina says will first settle with bondholders in New York, then Europe; congress will have to approve any preliminary deal Macro Themes in Play US stocks rally behind bounce in oil; energy sector leads rebound but EM and HY credit unimpressive, little lift after recent beating; cash S&P holds key trend support early but rebound tenuous; Europe lower but avoids closing break of H&S neckline (Eurostoxx) Real money trapped and fearful of impact of large RMB depreciation on commodities, credit; growing consensus see that as only way out for PBOC DXY higher but USD action vs EUR, JPY and GBP random; CAD lower still despite better oil, Street sees BOC rate cut next week; AUD, MXN rally but weak Copper in key reversal, could be something; oil up but still -5+% on week US short rates softer; markets betting Fed unable to raise rates as forecast; Bullard reiterates call for 4 hikes in 2016, mkt prices 1 1/2

* 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 85.9b-prev

* 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 135.7b-prev

* 00:30 AU Housing Finance* Nov f/c -0.5%, -0.50%-prev

* 00:30 AU Invest Housing Finance* Nov -6.10%-prev

* 02:00 JP TR IPSOS PCSI Jan 42.20-prev

* 02:00 AU TR IPSOS PCSI Jan 49-prev

* 02:00 CN TR IPSOS PCSI Jan 63.80-prev

EUR/USD

* Sour risk in Europe's morning sees 1.0940 pierced, NY opens near 1.0925

* Bear pressure right out the gate in NY as stocks & general risk sentiment lift

* Sharp drop near 1.0880, pair bounces on jobless claims above f/c. 1.0917 hit

* Massive stock bounce off lows see risk sentiment increased, another drop ensues

* 200-HMA pierced, 1.0835 low hit before bounce to 1.0860 late on USD slip

* Euro group meeting in Brussels & US retail sales the risks into the weekend USD/JPY

* Yen reversed O/N gains amid an oil-led bounce in risk acceptance

* USD/JPY cleared its 200-HMA for 1st time since Dec 18 (at 118.11 last)

* 118.28 high still shy of Wed's 118.38 high and the daily Tenkan at 118.58

* US 2nd-tier data not supportive of Tsy ylds, but stocks are driving prices

* EUR/JPY's wedged between the Tenkan & intraweek up TL at 128.77/7.78

* Cross finding bids at ever-higher pullback lows & by the hourly Cloud

* O/S AUD/JPY unable to retest Mon's trend lows before rebounding

* GBP/JPY posting gains after new trend low; Nov '14 at 168 v 168.80 low

* Kuroda again promising to do whatever it takes to hit 2% CPI is in background

* Weekly Japan flow data tonight; Big US data day Friday GBP/USD

* GBP/USD bounced off early NorAm low at 1.4360 ahead of BOE MPC data

* BOE's McCafferty lone vote for a UK hike, MPC minutes wary of persistent low inflation

* Weak oil dragging on inflation kept the pound on the backfoot, despite weak US data

* Cable put in a high at 1.4445 near upper 21-h Bolli; ends NY by 1.4415

* EUR/GBP extended north to 0.7607 during the European am

* 0.7607 is the 12mth high. Ascent influenced by Reuters ECB exclusive

* Many on ECB GC skeptical of need for further action n/t

* Dovish ECB minutes took some of luster off EUR/GBP, pair ends NY at 0.7537 USD/CHF

* EUR/CHF reprised Wed's surge with a spike to 1.0980 & a dive to 1.0920

* Day is wholly above the upper 30-d Bolli at 1.0915 & spreads are widening

* Intraday rebound in oil, stocks, etc yanked EUR lower on hedging flows

* US second-tier data were soft, but USD/CHF again cleared the Cloud

* Tenkan at 1.0003 is above the Kijun to support a Cloud breakout

* US Retail Sales leads data event risk Fri, dimming B/O moves beforehand

* Jan 5-6 highs at 1.0125 the price to beat in USD/CHF USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.4339/98, Noram range 1.4335/98, Close 1.4363, NY -14 pips

* Brent crude +2.3%, WTI +2.2%, Feb alum, "UNCH", copper +1.2%, gold -1.0%

* AUD/CAD +0.63%, 1.0033, CAD/JPY +0.19%, 82.25, EUR/CAD +0.03%, 1.5595

* DXY +0.16% (+0.22% in NY) US stocks +1.65/2.3% (S&P +1.6% in NY trade)

* Oil rallied on position squaring on WTI options expiry day

* Fresh USD/CAD cycle high- barrier hunt. Fri - Tons of US data [page:2417] AUD/USD

* Sour risk sees Europe test 0.6900/10 bids, attempt fails & shorts cover into NY

* Near 0.6930 at NY open, bulls persist, brief pause near 0.6965, dip to 0.6940 bought

* Bounce in stocks & commodities and weak JPY ups risk sentiment, AUD/USD lift extends

* Europe's high cleared & weak stops hit, 0.6990 pierced, little pullback seen

* Oz Nov housing finance a risk in Asia, prior -0.5%

* Daily techs suggest bounce due, bull hammer & diverging RSI might see 0.7050/90 NZD/USD Bear pressure in Europe's morning on sour risk & NZD/JPY to new trend low 0.6420 hit before bounce toward 0.6440 into NY open, choppy in early NY Bull pressure emerges as stocks & commodities bounce, steady rise seen Pair lifts toward 0.6480 & stays nearby late, rise slowed by AUD/NZD lift to 1.0800 NZ Dec food price index a small risk in Asia, prior -0.2% LATAM

* USD/MXN ending NY session by 17.90 off session highs as oil holds gains

* Risk rises broadly US equities up more than1.5%, UST yields rise

* Pair remains in 17.80-18 range, as gamma above 18 begins to fill in

* USD/BRL ends NorAm by session lows despite weak service sector growth

* Rates exp'd on hold on Jan 20, but rising inflation may press BCB to hike

* USD/CLP ends NY session by 725 -0.48% as Chinese equities and copper rallied Yen rebound threatens touted virtuous cycle Almost from the beginning of Abenomics and BOJ Gov Kuroda's tenure, the common refrain has been that a virtuous cycle of higher wages, spending and growth will defeat the country's long battle with deflation as a result of fiscal and monetary stimuli and needed structural reforms. Unfortunately, this stimulus has done next to nothing on a lasting basis to lift wages, household spending or prices. Most of the spike in spending and prices came and went with the 2014 VAT hike. More worrisome for Kuroda and Abe is that the N225 and USD/JPY are now about unchanged y/y and CNY/JPY is down 4.7%, making it even less likely Japan Inc will be in the mood to ramp up wages contracts this spring, unless the BOJ can goose the yen lower again soon; not an easy task with 10-yr JGBs already at just 0.21%. tmsnrt.rs/1Pc0iKe