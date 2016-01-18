SYDNEY, Jan 18 (IFR) - North America News and data * US retail sales end 2015 with a whimper (Dec -0.1 vs +0.4 in Nov), retail control -0.3 vs +0.5 in Nov * US IP points to softer growth down 0.4 in Dec, PPI falls 0.2% in Dec; warm weather/cheap gas blamed * Fed's Dudley: Negative interest rate is potential policy tool, not seriously considered right now * Fed's Dudley: concerned about downside risk on U.S. inflation, downplays risk of US recession says current expansion a bit long in the tooth, not concerned over diverging outlook of Fed & mkts * Fed's Williams: Econ still needs help from low rates, Gradual is key word for mon policy this year * Fed's Williams: no sign asset values are depressed, expects moderate growth, declining unemployment * Fed's Kaplan: Fed can wait to see if market volatility has US econ implications (DJ) * Rate rise calls evaporate as markets plunge, CME Fedwatch sees 37% chance of March hike * Report paving way for Iran sanctions relief likely on Saturday, Report is precondition for sanctions relief * Dollar slumps on poor US data; AUD, CAD & MXN drop on oil (-5+%) * Sterling slumps under USD 1.43 for first time since May 2010 * Bond prices gain on weak data, plunging oil, gold rallies USD10 on safe haven flows

News from the weekend EU and US sanctions on Iran lifted International sanctions on Iran have been lifted after nuclear watchdog IAEA confirmed it had complied with a deal designed to prevent it developing nuclear weapons. The deal between Iran and the EU/US was agreed to last July and will unfreeze billions of dollars of assets and allow Iran's oil to be sold internationally. Approval of the deal was expected and priced in to the oil market - so there shouldn't be any lasting reaction in the oil market to the news. John.Noonan@tr.com The week ahead - China data and central banks in focus China remains a major focus for all markets and investors will continue to keep an eye on the daily CNY fix and the movements in China equity markets. But perhaps the main focus this coming week will be the state of the Chinese economy with China House Prices out on Monday followed Tuesday by December IP, Retail Sales, urban investment and Q4 GDP. IP is expected to slip to 6.0% Y/Y from 6.2% in November while Retail Sales is expected to slightly improve to 11.3% Y/Y from 11.2% in November. Urban investment is expected to remain steady at 10.2%. Chine GDP is expected to slip to 6.8% Y/Y from 6.9% in Q3 - but the expectations range from 5.35 to 7.1%. Sentiment towards China is very negative - so there is a risk the market won't believe the numbers if they beat expectations while reacting negatively to worse than expected China data. Central bank focus The Bank of Canada meets Wednesday, as expectations for a rate easing kept building into the weekend. A little over a week ago the market was pricing in less than a 25% chance of a 25 BP easing by the Bank of Canada, but by the end of the week it was over 60%. A growing number of economists and banks believe the Bank of Canada will ease on Wednesday including BMO, CIBC and Toronto Dominion. The ECB meets Thursday and while no one is expecting a change in policy - the Draghi press conference will be closely monitored for hints regarding future policy moves.

News from the weekend EU and US sanctions on Iran lifted International sanctions on Iran have been lifted after nuclear watchdog IAEA confirmed it had complied with a deal designed to prevent it developing nuclear weapons. The deal between Iran and the EU/US was agreed to last July and will unfreeze billions of dollars of assets and allow Iran's oil to be sold internationally. Approval of the deal was expected and priced in to the oil market - so there shouldn't be any lasting reaction in the oil market to the news. John.Noonan@tr.com The week ahead - China data and central banks in focus China remains a major focus for all markets and investors will continue to keep an eye on the daily CNY fix and the movements in China equity markets. But perhaps the main focus this coming week will be the state of the Chinese economy with China House Prices out on Monday followed Tuesday by December IP, Retail Sales, urban investment and Q4 GDP. IP is expected to slip to 6.0% Y/Y from 6.2% in November while Retail Sales is expected to slightly improve to 11.3% Y/Y from 11.2% in November. Urban investment is expected to remain steady at 10.2%. Chine GDP is expected to slip to 6.8% Y/Y from 6.9% in Q3 - but the expectations range from 5.35 to 7.1%. Sentiment towards China is very negative - so there is a risk the market won't believe the numbers if they beat expectations while reacting negatively to worse than expected China data. Central bank focus The Bank of Canada meets Wednesday, as expectations for a rate easing kept building into the weekend. A little over a week ago the market was pricing in less than a 25% chance of a 25 BP easing by the Bank of Canada, but by the end of the week it was over 60%. A growing number of economists and banks believe the Bank of Canada will ease on Wednesday including BMO, CIBC and Toronto Dominion. The ECB meets Thursday and while no one is expecting a change in policy - the Draghi press conference will be closely monitored for hints regarding future policy moves.

Key global data in the week ahead Monday is a US holiday and the first key US data release will be US CPI on Wednesday. Fed officials last week expressed concerns over the inflation outlook - even though the CPI sin't the Fed's favorite inflation gauge. Housing Starts and Building Permits will also be released on Wednesday. Weekly jobless claims and Philly Fed will be released on Thursday and Friday sees the release of existing home sales. EZ inflation will be released on Tuesday along with German ZEW - while Flash PMI will be out on Friday. UK CPI is out on Tuesday followed Wednesday by UK employment data. UK Retail Sales is out Friday. The main data event in Japan in the week ahead is IP out on Monday.

US earnings season kicks into high gear It will be a busy week of US company earnings - starting with Morgan Stanley, BAML and IBM on Tuesday followed by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Verizon Communications Inc. American Express Co and Starbucks Corp report Thursday with GE reporting in Friday. John.Noonan@tr.com

Themes for Friday's trading * Risk assets were clobbered on Friday, as China uncertainty and falling commodities once again conspired to heighten investor fear. * Deepening the gloom was a run of weak US data on Friday that served to heighten global growth concerns. * Wall Street fell hard to end its worst two week start to the year ever. * Wall Street got off to a poor start following negative leads from Europe and Asia. * A late plunge on the Shanghai Composite sent the index down 3.51% to 2,902.22 - lowest daily close since Dec 2014 and technically into bear territory. * European stock markets followed the weak lead - with FTSEUROFIRST 300 falling 2.79% and the London FTSE falling 1.93%. * The combination of the weak overseas lead, collapsing energy prices, negative reaction to US earnings and weak US data had the S&P down 3.33% at one stage during the session. * Investor fear heightened as shown by the rise in the VIX above 30 at one stage - the first time above 30 since September. The VIX moved lower late in the day when Wall Street staged a minor recovery off the lows. * Citigroup and Wells Fargo reported on Friday and said they were increasing provisions on energy related loans, as a sustained fall in the oil price may see a spike in non-performing loans in that sector. * The S&P US Bank Index was down close to 5% at one stage before closing down 3.26%. * For most of the day - Wall Street was held hostage to the oil price moves, as that market shows no sign it is ready to form a bottom. * NYMEX Crude fell as low as 29.13 or 6.5% lower at one stage before closing at 29.72 - down 4.75%. It was the first close below 30.00 in over 12 years. For the week NYMEX Crude fell 10.50%. * The small recovery in oil late in the US session helped Wall Street close off the lows for the day. * The Dow closed down 390.97 points or 2.39% lower at 15,988.08. It was down over 500 points at one stage. The S&P closed down 41.51 points or 2.16% lower at 1,880.33. The S&P fell below the key support at the double-bottom at 1,867 - but probably needs to close below that level to usher in a wave of forced selling. * For the week both the Dow fell and S&P fell 2.19%. For the year - the Dow is down 8.25% and the S&P is down 7.98%. * Other key commodities were mixed. Lon Copper fell 1.92% while iron ore rose 1.50% and gold climbed 1.0% to 1,088. * For the week Lon Copper fell 3.41%; iron ore fell 3.13% while gold eased 1.36%. * The 10-year US Treasury yield fell below 2.00% at one stage - the first time it has done so since October. The 10-year Treasury yield closed at 2.03% - down 6 BPs from Thursday's close. The 2-year Treasury yield eased to 0.80% at one stage before closing at 0.85% - down 4 BPs on the day. * The fall in Treasury yields was due to safe-haven flows, but comments from Fed officials tempered the move lower. * Both NY Fed President William Dudley and SF Fed President Williams downplayed market volatility as source of worry for the Fed even though Dudley did note inflation expectations could be scaled back if oil continues to fall and inflation expectations remain anchored. * According to the CMC Fed-watch tool the Fed Fund futures are only pricing in a 31% chance of a Fed hike of 25 BPs in March - down from over 45% late Thursday. * The main story of the FX market was big moves in the crosses - with safe-haven flows supporting the JPY, CHF and EUR while heightened risk aversion, EM concerns and falling commodities resulted in big losses for the AUD and CAD. * The AUD/JPY was down a massive 3.53% at one stage to 79.50 before recovering to close at 80.40 - down "only" 2.50%. * The AUD was the worst performing currency on Friday due to its status as a proxy for China and emerging market fears. * Emerging markets took another hammering on Friday with the MSCI LATAM Equity index falling 3.28%; the MSCI iShares Emerging Market Equity ETF fell nearly 4.0% and the MSCI iShares Emerging Market Bond ETF crashed 4.66%. * The AUD/USD fell as low as 0.6827 before closing down 1.78% at 0.6860 to complete a bearish outside day. The AUD/USD was battered by cross flows on Friday. For most of the session it was EUR/AUD buying and AUD/JPY selling, but during the US afternoon it was AUD/NZD selling that did the damage. The AUD/NZD fell 1.95% to 1.0612 to complete a bearish outside day reversal. * The heavy AUD/NZD selling underpinned the NZD/USD, which ended the day only 0.17% lower at 0.6463. * Despite the big fall in oil and rise in iron ore - the CAD managed to outperform the AUD due to the China/EM factors particularly undermining the AUD. * The CAD was the second worst performing G10 currency due to the falling oil price - falling 1.20% against the USD and 2.00% against the JPY. The USD/CAD closed at 1.4540 - a fresh 12 1/2-year high close. * The GBP remained under heavy pressure - joining the AUD and CAD with falls over 1.0% against the USD. The GBP continues to be weighed down by BREXIT concerns and a dovish turn in BOE expectations. The GBP/USD closed at 1.4253 - the lowest close in 5 years and 9 months. * The JPY continues to be the main beneficiary of heightened risk aversion. The JPY made strong gains against risk currencies while the USD/JPY finished the day 0.81% lower at 117.10. The USD/JPY traded as low as 116.51 before option related bids ahead of 116.50 underpinned. * The EUR also benefitted from the heavy selloff of risk assets despite lower EZ yields and growing deflation fears that may force the ECB to take more easing action in 2016. The EUR/USD traded as high as 1.0985 before sellers ahead of 1.1000 discouraged attempts higher. The EUR/USD closed at 1.0918 - up 0.48% from Thursday's close.

Wrap up The lack of market moving news on the weekend - along with the US holiday on Monday should result in a fairly quiet start to the week. Investor fear has gripped the markets and shows no sign of abating. The BAML flow data released Thursday/Friday reveals that the flight to safe-haven is picking up steam. Investors pulled $12 BLN USD out of US equity funds and a combined $4.5 BLN USD from high-yield bond, bank loan and total return funds in the week ended Jan 23. Emerging-market funds recorded withdrawals for the 11th week in a row- while $24 BLN USD worth investor funds rushed into cash. The flight out of risk and into safe-haven has been the story of 2016 - for the first two weeks at least. Risk assets are oversold in the extreme - so it wouldn't be surprising to see a correction. If oil prices at least settle down and key China data (including GDP) doesn't disappoint the might be enough there to spark a relief rally. A decent correction should provide a decent selling opportunity, as volatility looks set to continue through the first half or 2016 or until there is more clarity out of China and oil and other major commodities manage to form a bottom. There is likely to be a number of credit events before this global price adjustment/reset is finished and this should see prices of risk assets weaken once the corrective rebounds run their course. If there is a risk rally next week - AUD/JPY might rebound and fading that move higher is the favoured strategy. The USD/JPY looks vulnerable due to the growing likelihood the Fed will not raise rates and the pace they indicated at December's FOMC meeting. The BOJ does not appear to be in a rush to ease rates and the combination of heightened risk aversion and falling oil (less USD to buy for the Japanese oil importers) should underpin the JPY in the short to medium term. The AUD/USD looks vulnerable now that it closed below support at 0.6892 and it wouldn't be a shock to see AUD/JPY trade down to the 70.00/75.00 zone at some stage. John.Noonan@tr.com Technical view Equities S&P The trend lower in the S&P accelerated last week with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation, all pointing lower and spreading out. The S&P briefly broke below the trend low and double bottom at 1,867 but managed to close above that level. A close below 1,867 targets the Oct 2014 low at 1,820. A break above the 10-day MA (1,944 on Friday) is needed to take the pressure off the downside. {Last 1,880.33} ASX The ASX has commenced a trend lower - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The close below the 38.2 fibo of the GFC 1,320 low/5,997 2015 high at 4,895 was bearish and the first downside target is the June 2013 trend low at 4,632. Only a break back above the 10-day MA (5,022 on Friday) would ease the intense downward pressure. {Last 4,692.80} Commodities Gold The 5,10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation, but gold isn't trending higher due to the 5-day MA pointing lower. Gold needs to close above the 100-day MA at 1,106 to gain enough momentum to trend higher. Key resistance is found around 1,130/1,135 where the 200-day MA and the 61.8 fibo of the 1,190/1,045 move converge. A close below 1,070 would return the pressure to the downside. {Last 1,088} Iron Ore The poor price action for most of last week confirmed the trend higher is over. The moving average studies indicate that iron ore isn't trending in either direction, but the momentum lower is starting to build again after three daily closings below the 20-day MA (40.77 on Friday), Key support is at the Dec 2015 trend low at 37 and a break below that level would be a bearish event. A close above the 10-day MA (41.03 on Friday) would ease the downward pressure. {Last 40.20} Lon Copper The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower - confirming a trend lower is underway. It is difficult to find any meaningful technical support ahead of the GFC low at 2,817 and only a break above the 10-day MA (4,895 on Friday) would ease the downward pressure. {Last 4,331} NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude continues to trend lower and the close below 30.00 is both technically and psychologically bearish. Support is found at a series of weekly lows made in 2002/2003 between 24.80 and 26.70. Only a close above the 10-day MA 37 would ease the downward pressure and that seems miles away for the time being at least. {Last 29.42}

FX EUR/USD The EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction - as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages have compressed within 5 pips of each other. The convergence of these three moving averages often preceded a strong directional breakout, but it isn't clear which direction the breakout will take. Key resistance is found between 1.1045/60 where the 200-day MA and the Dec 15 trend high converge. A break above that level should see the trend higher resume with accelerated gains. Key support has formed at 1.0710/15 and a break below 1.0700 should see a trend lower commence and accelerated losses towards 1.0523. {Last 1.0918} USD/JPY The USD/JPY continues to trend lower with the 5. 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. Major support is found at the Aug 24 2015 trend low at 106.15. A close above the 10-day MA (118.01on Friday) is needed to ease the downward pressure. {Last 117.10} AUD/USD The AUD/USD continues to trend lower and there are signs the trend is about to accelerate. These include the close below the 2015 trend low at 0.6892 and the bearish outside day reversal on Friday. There isn't any technical support to speak of this side of 0.6500 and only a break above the 10-day MA (0.7017 on Friday) would suggest the trend lower is losing momentum. {Last 0.6860} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com