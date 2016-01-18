SYDNEY, Jan 18 (IFR) - North America News and data
* US retail sales end 2015 with a whimper (Dec -0.1 vs +0.4 in Nov), retail
control -0.3 vs +0.5 in Nov
* US IP points to softer growth down 0.4 in Dec, PPI falls 0.2% in Dec; warm
weather/cheap gas blamed
* Fed's Dudley: Negative interest rate is potential policy tool, not seriously
considered right now
* Fed's Dudley: concerned about downside risk on U.S. inflation, downplays risk
of US recession says current expansion a bit long in the tooth, not concerned
over diverging outlook of Fed & mkts
* Fed's Williams: Econ still needs help from low rates, Gradual is key word for
mon policy this year
* Fed's Williams: no sign asset values are depressed, expects moderate growth,
declining unemployment
* Fed's Kaplan: Fed can wait to see if market volatility has US econ
implications (DJ)
* Rate rise calls evaporate as markets plunge, CME Fedwatch sees 37% chance of
March hike
* Report paving way for Iran sanctions relief likely on Saturday, Report is
precondition for sanctions relief
* Dollar slumps on poor US data; AUD, CAD & MXN drop on oil (-5+%)
* Sterling slumps under USD 1.43 for first time since May 2010
* Bond prices gain on weak data, plunging oil, gold rallies USD10 on safe haven
flows
News from the weekend
EU and US sanctions on Iran lifted
International sanctions on Iran have been lifted after nuclear watchdog IAEA
confirmed it had complied with a deal designed to prevent it developing nuclear
weapons. The deal between Iran and the EU/US was agreed to last July and will
unfreeze billions of dollars of assets and allow Iran's oil to be sold
internationally. Approval of the deal was expected and priced in to the oil
market - so there shouldn't be any lasting reaction in the oil market to the
news. John.Noonan@tr.com
The week ahead - China data and central banks in focus
China remains a major focus for all markets and investors will continue to keep
an eye on the daily CNY fix and the movements in China equity markets. But
perhaps the main focus this coming week will be the state of the Chinese economy
with China House Prices out on Monday followed Tuesday by December IP, Retail
Sales, urban investment and Q4 GDP. IP is expected to slip to 6.0% Y/Y from 6.2%
in November while Retail Sales is expected to slightly improve to 11.3% Y/Y from
11.2% in November. Urban investment is expected to remain steady at 10.2%. Chine
GDP is expected to slip to 6.8% Y/Y from 6.9% in Q3 - but the expectations range
from 5.35 to 7.1%. Sentiment towards China is very negative - so there is a risk
the market won't believe the numbers if they beat expectations while reacting
negatively to worse than expected China data.
Central bank focus
The Bank of Canada meets Wednesday, as expectations for a rate easing kept
building into the weekend. A little over a week ago the market was pricing in
less than a 25% chance of a 25 BP easing by the Bank of Canada, but by the end
of the week it was over 60%. A growing number of economists and banks believe
the Bank of Canada will ease on Wednesday including BMO, CIBC and Toronto
Dominion. The ECB meets Thursday and while no one is expecting a change in
policy - the Draghi press conference will be closely monitored for hints
regarding future policy moves.
Key global data in the week ahead
Monday is a US holiday and the first key US data release will be US CPI on
Wednesday. Fed officials last week expressed concerns over the inflation outlook
- even though the CPI sin't the Fed's favorite inflation gauge. Housing Starts
and Building Permits will also be released on Wednesday. Weekly jobless claims
and Philly Fed will be released on Thursday and Friday sees the release of
existing home sales. EZ inflation will be released on Tuesday along with German
ZEW - while Flash PMI will be out on Friday. UK CPI is out on Tuesday followed
Wednesday by UK employment data. UK Retail Sales is out Friday. The main data
event in Japan in the week ahead is IP out on Monday.
US earnings season kicks into high gear
It will be a busy week of US company earnings - starting with Morgan Stanley,
BAML and IBM on Tuesday followed by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday. Bank of New York
Mellon Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Verizon Communications Inc. American Express
Co and Starbucks Corp report Thursday with GE reporting in Friday.
John.Noonan@tr.com
Themes for Friday's trading
* Risk assets were clobbered on Friday, as China uncertainty and falling
commodities once again conspired to heighten investor fear.
* Deepening the gloom was a run of weak US data on Friday that served to
heighten global growth concerns.
* Wall Street fell hard to end its worst two week start to the year ever.
* Wall Street got off to a poor start following negative leads from Europe and
Asia.
* A late plunge on the Shanghai Composite sent the index down 3.51% to 2,902.22
- lowest daily close since Dec 2014 and technically into bear territory.
* European stock markets followed the weak lead - with FTSEUROFIRST 300 falling
2.79% and the London FTSE falling 1.93%.
* The combination of the weak overseas lead, collapsing energy prices, negative
reaction to US earnings and weak US data had the S&P down 3.33% at one stage
during the session.
* Investor fear heightened as shown by the rise in the VIX above 30 at one stage
- the first time above 30 since September. The VIX moved lower late in the day
when Wall Street staged a minor recovery off the lows.
* Citigroup and Wells Fargo reported on Friday and said they were increasing
provisions on energy related loans, as a sustained fall in the oil price may see
a spike in non-performing loans in that sector.
* The S&P US Bank Index was down close to 5% at one stage before closing down
3.26%.
* For most of the day - Wall Street was held hostage to the oil price moves, as
that market shows no sign it is ready to form a bottom.
* NYMEX Crude fell as low as 29.13 or 6.5% lower at one stage before closing at
29.72 - down 4.75%. It was the first close below 30.00 in over 12 years. For the
week NYMEX Crude fell 10.50%.
* The small recovery in oil late in the US session helped Wall Street close off
the lows for the day.
* The Dow closed down 390.97 points or 2.39% lower at 15,988.08. It was down
over 500 points at one stage. The S&P closed down 41.51 points or 2.16% lower at
1,880.33. The S&P fell below the key support at the double-bottom at 1,867 - but
probably needs to close below that level to usher in a wave of forced selling.
* For the week both the Dow fell and S&P fell 2.19%. For the year - the Dow is
down 8.25% and the S&P is down 7.98%.
* Other key commodities were mixed. Lon Copper fell 1.92% while iron ore rose
1.50% and gold climbed 1.0% to 1,088.
* For the week Lon Copper fell 3.41%; iron ore fell 3.13% while gold eased
1.36%.
* The 10-year US Treasury yield fell below 2.00% at one stage - the first time
it has done so since October. The 10-year Treasury yield closed at 2.03% - down
6 BPs from Thursday's close. The 2-year Treasury yield eased to 0.80% at one
stage before closing at 0.85% - down 4 BPs on the day.
* The fall in Treasury yields was due to safe-haven flows, but comments from Fed
officials tempered the move lower.
* Both NY Fed President William Dudley and SF Fed President Williams downplayed
market volatility as source of worry for the Fed even though Dudley did note
inflation expectations could be scaled back if oil continues to fall and
inflation expectations remain anchored.
* According to the CMC Fed-watch tool the Fed Fund futures are only pricing in a
31% chance of a Fed hike of 25 BPs in March - down from over 45% late Thursday.
* The main story of the FX market was big moves in the crosses - with safe-haven
flows supporting the JPY, CHF and EUR while heightened risk aversion, EM
concerns and falling commodities resulted in big losses for the AUD and CAD.
* The AUD/JPY was down a massive 3.53% at one stage to 79.50 before recovering
to close at 80.40 - down "only" 2.50%.
* The AUD was the worst performing currency on Friday due to its status as a
proxy for China and emerging market fears.
* Emerging markets took another hammering on Friday with the MSCI LATAM Equity
index falling 3.28%; the MSCI iShares Emerging Market Equity ETF fell nearly
4.0% and the MSCI iShares Emerging Market Bond ETF crashed 4.66%.
* The AUD/USD fell as low as 0.6827 before closing down 1.78% at 0.6860 to
complete a bearish outside day. The AUD/USD was battered by cross flows on
Friday. For most of the session it was EUR/AUD buying and AUD/JPY selling, but
during the US afternoon it was AUD/NZD selling that did the damage. The AUD/NZD
fell 1.95% to 1.0612 to complete a bearish outside day reversal.
* The heavy AUD/NZD selling underpinned the NZD/USD, which ended the day only
0.17% lower at 0.6463.
* Despite the big fall in oil and rise in iron ore - the CAD managed to
outperform the AUD due to the China/EM factors particularly undermining the AUD.
* The CAD was the second worst performing G10 currency due to the falling oil
price - falling 1.20% against the USD and 2.00% against the JPY. The USD/CAD
closed at 1.4540 - a fresh 12 1/2-year high close.
* The GBP remained under heavy pressure - joining the AUD and CAD with falls
over 1.0% against the USD. The GBP continues to be weighed down by BREXIT
concerns and a dovish turn in BOE expectations. The GBP/USD closed at 1.4253 -
the lowest close in 5 years and 9 months.
* The JPY continues to be the main beneficiary of heightened risk aversion. The
JPY made strong gains against risk currencies while the USD/JPY finished the day
0.81% lower at 117.10. The USD/JPY traded as low as 116.51 before option related
bids ahead of 116.50 underpinned.
* The EUR also benefitted from the heavy selloff of risk assets despite lower EZ
yields and growing deflation fears that may force the ECB to take more easing
action in 2016. The EUR/USD traded as high as 1.0985 before sellers ahead of
1.1000 discouraged attempts higher. The EUR/USD closed at 1.0918 - up 0.48%
from Thursday's close.
Wrap up
The lack of market moving news on the weekend - along with the US holiday on
Monday should result in a fairly quiet start to the week. Investor fear has
gripped the markets and shows no sign of abating. The BAML flow data released
Thursday/Friday reveals that the flight to safe-haven is picking up steam.
Investors pulled $12 BLN USD out of US equity funds and a combined $4.5 BLN USD
from high-yield bond, bank loan and total return funds in the week ended Jan 23.
Emerging-market funds recorded withdrawals for the 11th week in a row- while $24
BLN USD worth investor funds rushed into cash. The flight out of risk and into
safe-haven has been the story of 2016 - for the first two weeks at least.
Risk assets are oversold in the extreme - so it wouldn't be surprising to see a
correction. If oil prices at least settle down and key China data (including
GDP) doesn't disappoint the might be enough there to spark a relief rally. A
decent correction should provide a decent selling opportunity, as volatility
looks set to continue through the first half or 2016 or until there is more
clarity out of China and oil and other major commodities manage to form a
bottom. There is likely to be a number of credit events before this global price
adjustment/reset is finished and this should see prices of risk assets weaken
once the corrective rebounds run their course.
If there is a risk rally next week - AUD/JPY might rebound and fading that move
higher is the favoured strategy. The USD/JPY looks vulnerable due to the growing
likelihood the Fed will not raise rates and the pace they indicated at
December's FOMC meeting. The BOJ does not appear to be in a rush to ease rates
and the combination of heightened risk aversion and falling oil (less USD to buy
for the Japanese oil importers) should underpin the JPY in the short to medium
term. The AUD/USD looks vulnerable now that it closed below support at 0.6892
and it wouldn't be a shock to see AUD/JPY trade down to the 70.00/75.00 zone at
some stage. John.Noonan@tr.com
Technical view
Equities
S&P
The trend lower in the S&P accelerated last week with the 5, 10 and 20-day
moving averages aligned in a bearish formation, all pointing lower and spreading
out. The S&P briefly broke below the trend low and double bottom at 1,867 but
managed to close above that level. A close below 1,867 targets the Oct 2014 low
at 1,820. A break above the 10-day MA (1,944 on Friday) is needed to take the
pressure off the downside. {Last 1,880.33}
ASX
The ASX has commenced a trend lower - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages
lined up in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The close below the 38.2
fibo of the GFC 1,320 low/5,997 2015 high at 4,895 was bearish and the first
downside target is the June 2013 trend low at 4,632. Only a break back above the
10-day MA (5,022 on Friday) would ease the intense downward pressure. {Last
4,692.80}
Commodities
Gold
The 5,10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation, but gold
isn't trending higher due to the 5-day MA pointing lower. Gold needs to close
above the 100-day MA at 1,106 to gain enough momentum to trend higher. Key
resistance is found around 1,130/1,135 where the 200-day MA and the 61.8 fibo of
the 1,190/1,045 move converge. A close below 1,070 would return the pressure to
the downside. {Last 1,088}
Iron Ore
The poor price action for most of last week confirmed the trend higher is over.
The moving average studies indicate that iron ore isn't trending in either
direction, but the momentum lower is starting to build again after three daily
closings below the 20-day MA (40.77 on Friday), Key support is at the Dec 2015
trend low at 37 and a break below that level would be a bearish event. A close
above the 10-day MA (41.03 on Friday) would ease the downward pressure. {Last
40.20}
Lon Copper
The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and
pointing lower - confirming a trend lower is underway. It is difficult to find
any meaningful technical support ahead of the GFC low at 2,817 and only a break
above the 10-day MA (4,895 on Friday) would ease the downward pressure. {Last
4,331}
NYMEX Crude
NYMEX Crude continues to trend lower and the close below 30.00 is both
technically and psychologically bearish. Support is found at a series of weekly
lows made in 2002/2003 between 24.80 and 26.70. Only a close above the 10-day MA
37 would ease the downward pressure and that seems miles away for the time being
at least. {Last 29.42}
FX
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction - as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving
averages have compressed within 5 pips of each other. The convergence of these
three moving averages often preceded a strong directional breakout, but it isn't
clear which direction the breakout will take. Key resistance is found between
1.1045/60 where the 200-day MA and the Dec 15 trend high converge. A break above
that level should see the trend higher resume with accelerated gains. Key
support has formed at 1.0710/15 and a break below 1.0700 should see a trend
lower commence and accelerated losses towards 1.0523. {Last 1.0918}
USD/JPY
The USD/JPY continues to trend lower with the 5. 10 and 20-day moving averages
aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. Major support is found at
the Aug 24 2015 trend low at 106.15. A close above the 10-day MA (118.01on
Friday) is needed to ease the downward pressure. {Last 117.10}
AUD/USD
The AUD/USD continues to trend lower and there are signs the trend is about to
accelerate. These include the close below the 2015 trend low at 0.6892 and the
bearish outside day reversal on Friday. There isn't any technical support to
speak of this side of 0.6500 and only a break above the 10-day MA (0.7017 on
Friday) would suggest the trend lower is losing momentum. {Last 0.6860}
John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com