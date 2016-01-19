SYDNEY, Jan 20 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* BOE's Carney says has no set timetable for rate rise, low oil means UK
inflation to stay low for longer, sees risks of financial contagion from
challenges in China & other EMs
* ECB's Villeroy stimulus boosting growth by 1 pct between 2015-2017
* Fall in US crude cuts short Wall St rally, Iran to cut prices; weak global
growth weighs as well
* Dairy prices fall (1.4%), volumes drop 14.6% at auction -NZ's Fonterra
* IEA says oil market may "drown in oversupply" in 2016
* IMF cuts global growth forecast as China slows, World seen growing at 3.4
percent this year
* Brazil central bank cast doubt on rate hike as outlook worsens, futures
price 25bp hike
* Fitch says economic, fiscal and political risks drove Brazil's loss of
investment grade
Macro Themes in Play
Stocks fade behind weak credit markets; Asia/Europe bounce met with real money
sellers in US; IG credit default swaps at 4 yr highs; investors lose patience
waiting for corrective bounce
US yield curve slips to new lows, darkens macro outlook; S&P through key
support, draws forced selling
DXY unch; USD vs EUR, JPY choppy; EURUSD at closing highs of year; Cable new
lows, Carney dovish on rates; EURGBP breaks new ground
Oil falters, can't hold bid; Iran now online, cuts crude prices; CAD finishes at
new lows; BOC rate decision Weds; AUD bets on copper turn, inconclusive; BRL
worst since September; IMF bearish on outlook; BCB/COPOM meet tomorrow
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 21:45 NZ CPI QQ Q4 f/c -0.2%,
0.3%-prev
* 21:45 NZ CPI YY Q4 f/c 0.4%,
0.4%-prev
* 23:30 AU Consumer Sentiment Jan -0.8%-prev
* 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI Jan 9-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* No Significant Events
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Quiet European morning, pair hovers below 200-HMA on firm risk, NY opens
near 1.0860
* Early NY sees tight range but lift ensues as risk sours, stocks, US yields
& USD sink
* 200-HMA breaks, lift pauses near 1.0910, risk sours further & rally
resumes
* Hourly res near 1.0940/55 neared, pullback see pair near 1.925 late
* Little EZ data to impact so US CPI the bigger risk for tomorrow
* Holds above 55, 10 & 21-DMAs and bullish RSIs encourage bulls
USD/JPY
* NorAm traders were less trusting of the O/N risk & USD/JPY rebounds
* 118.11 high capped by the dn TL off last wk's highs; stocks, oil slip
since
* Talk of semi-official bids defending 116.50 & last years' lows either side
of 116
* O/N low of 117.23 fairly close by again in NY afternoon; Tsy curve
flattens
* WTI making new trend lows in the afternoon
* O/N bounce on mediocre China data was always suspect
* AUD/JPY giving back most of its o/n gains. New CAD/JPY lows for the day
* GBP/JPY by the day & trend lows; EUR/JPY peaked at dn TL fm Jan 8 hi
* US stocks close key trend-setter for Asia; US CPI & Housing Starts Wed
GBP/USD
* Cable extended north to 1.4340 after higher than expected UK CPI data
* Up 0.2% y/y vs +0.1% f/c. Core CPI higher than expected too
* Rally short-lived after Carney comments on China, UK inflation & Brexit
fears
* Cable moved to low 7-yr low vs USD at 1.4130 after Carney, ends NY by
1.4180
* EUR/GBP ends NY by 0.7706 just below session high at 0.7713
* Euro ends NorAm by session high at 1.0930, equity selloff UK hike delay
lifts cross
* UK unemp & avg earnings focus on Wed, Carney eyes wage growth for hints at
recovery
USD/CHF
* USD/CHF still ranging either side of parity & below the upper 30-d Bolli
* Neither the NAHB nor the intraday risk-on/off reversal threatened the
range
* Swiss prod/import prices -0.4% m/m, -5.5% y/y in Dec
* SNB remain vigilant against a sustained CHF rise, tactically intervene
* EUR/CHF also in a tight range in the low 1.0900s; offers by 1.0950
* Swiss ZEW is out Wed for Jan (Dec was 16.6). ECB meets Thur
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.4433/559, Noram range 1.4450/561, Close 1.4554, NY +104 pips
* Brent crude +1.0%, WTI -3.3%, Feb alum, +0.1%, copper +1.75%, gold -0.05%
* AUD/CAD +0.7%, 1.0063, CAD/JPY -0.21%, 80.62, EUR/CAD +0.3%, 1.5898
* DXY +0.02% (-0.26% in NY) US stocks -0.75/-0.15% (S&P -1.15% in NY trade)
* Oil fresh lows on IEA crude supply f/c Brent opened NY +3.8%
* Cda Int'l Secs Trans record outflow [page:2417] BoC Wed's focus- cut 50/50
AUD/USD
* Upbeat risk in Europe sees JPY soft & AUD/JPY lift above 82.00, AUD/USD
follows
* Hits 0.6957, NY opens just below, lift eroded in NY morning as risk sours
* 0.6900 neared before bounce near 0.6940, risk sours further though
* Pair sinks again and threatens 0.6900/10 support again late in the day
* Daily techs suggest bounce due, RSI biased up & 1/18 doji sees upside
today
* Oz Jan consumer sentiment a small data risk in Asia, prior was -0.8%
NZD/USD
Positive risk tone in Europe's morning sees lift to 200-HMA, dips into NY
NY opens near 0.6500 and bear pressure applied immediately
Risk sours as UST yields & equity mkts sink, 0.6470 neared before bounce
Fonterra results see GDT PI -1.4% & WMP -0.5% on lower volumes sold
Pair pressured to 0.6839 but no further losses as USD goes offered
0.6495 neared and pair sits just below late in the day
NZ Q4 CPI the risk in Asia, prior y/y 0.4% & q/q 0.3%
If CPI weak recent NZD lift could be erased & Jan low retested
LATAM
* USD/MXN reversed early losses, bounced off early NorAm low by 18.05
* Early EM rally on sml China GDP miss, oil/equities rose on hopes of more
stimulus
* Fears of increased oil supply & weak global growth hit risk in NY
afternoon
* USD/MXN rallied to 18.2990 near the close, just ahead of Fri's all-time
high at 18.324
* USD/BRL ends NY near days high at 4.06, near Jan 8 high at 4.0734
* C.bank comments on IMF growth outlook lowers resolve for 50bp hike at Wed
COPOM
* USD/CLP ends -0.5% at 727.30, as copper holds gains (1.11%) despite weak
China GDP
Brazil c.bank adopts soft tone before rate decision
Brazil's central bank sent a not-so-subtle message today that tomorrow's COPOM
meeting may see only a 25bp rate hike. Tombini noted IMF forecasts
for Brazil GDP at -3.5% this year and "0" next are serious developments. Also,
last week President Rousseff reminded the BCB that they are accountable to the
rest of the govt. FinMin Barbosa claims plans to boost low rate lending to small
businesses, farmers, etc will not conflict with BCB's efforts to tame inflation
DJN. The govt announced plans yesterday to inject money into the
ailing oil sector and are making overtures to offshore investors to
facilitate greater foreign participation in rebuilding infrastructure
. BCB has its hands full taming inflation while trying not to
shackle much needed growth. Maybe the govt have struck a deal - fiscal stimulus
in exchange for fewer rate hikes.