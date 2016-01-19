SYDNEY, Jan 20 (IFR) - Market Briefs

* BOE's Carney says has no set timetable for rate rise, low oil means UK inflation to stay low for longer, sees risks of financial contagion from challenges in China & other EMs

* ECB's Villeroy stimulus boosting growth by 1 pct between 2015-2017

* Fall in US crude cuts short Wall St rally, Iran to cut prices; weak global growth weighs as well

* Dairy prices fall (1.4%), volumes drop 14.6% at auction -NZ's Fonterra

* IEA says oil market may "drown in oversupply" in 2016

* IMF cuts global growth forecast as China slows, World seen growing at 3.4 percent this year

* Brazil central bank cast doubt on rate hike as outlook worsens, futures price 25bp hike

* Fitch says economic, fiscal and political risks drove Brazil's loss of investment grade Macro Themes in Play Stocks fade behind weak credit markets; Asia/Europe bounce met with real money sellers in US; IG credit default swaps at 4 yr highs; investors lose patience waiting for corrective bounce US yield curve slips to new lows, darkens macro outlook; S&P through key support, draws forced selling DXY unch; USD vs EUR, JPY choppy; EURUSD at closing highs of year; Cable new lows, Carney dovish on rates; EURGBP breaks new ground Oil falters, can't hold bid; Iran now online, cuts crude prices; CAD finishes at new lows; BOC rate decision Weds; AUD bets on copper turn, inconclusive; BRL worst since September; IMF bearish on outlook; BCB/COPOM meet tomorrow Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 21:45 NZ CPI QQ Q4 f/c -0.2%, 0.3%-prev

* 21:45 NZ CPI YY Q4 f/c 0.4%, 0.4%-prev

* 23:30 AU Consumer Sentiment Jan -0.8%-prev

* 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI Jan 9-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Quiet European morning, pair hovers below 200-HMA on firm risk, NY opens near 1.0860

* Early NY sees tight range but lift ensues as risk sours, stocks, US yields & USD sink

* 200-HMA breaks, lift pauses near 1.0910, risk sours further & rally resumes

* Hourly res near 1.0940/55 neared, pullback see pair near 1.925 late

* Little EZ data to impact so US CPI the bigger risk for tomorrow

* Holds above 55, 10 & 21-DMAs and bullish RSIs encourage bulls USD/JPY

* NorAm traders were less trusting of the O/N risk & USD/JPY rebounds

* 118.11 high capped by the dn TL off last wk's highs; stocks, oil slip since

* Talk of semi-official bids defending 116.50 & last years' lows either side of 116

* O/N low of 117.23 fairly close by again in NY afternoon; Tsy curve flattens

* WTI making new trend lows in the afternoon

* O/N bounce on mediocre China data was always suspect

* AUD/JPY giving back most of its o/n gains. New CAD/JPY lows for the day

* GBP/JPY by the day & trend lows; EUR/JPY peaked at dn TL fm Jan 8 hi

* US stocks close key trend-setter for Asia; US CPI & Housing Starts Wed GBP/USD

* Cable extended north to 1.4340 after higher than expected UK CPI data

* Up 0.2% y/y vs +0.1% f/c. Core CPI higher than expected too

* Rally short-lived after Carney comments on China, UK inflation & Brexit fears

* Cable moved to low 7-yr low vs USD at 1.4130 after Carney, ends NY by 1.4180

* EUR/GBP ends NY by 0.7706 just below session high at 0.7713

* Euro ends NorAm by session high at 1.0930, equity selloff UK hike delay lifts cross

* UK unemp & avg earnings focus on Wed, Carney eyes wage growth for hints at recovery USD/CHF

* USD/CHF still ranging either side of parity & below the upper 30-d Bolli

* Neither the NAHB nor the intraday risk-on/off reversal threatened the range

* Swiss prod/import prices -0.4% m/m, -5.5% y/y in Dec

* SNB remain vigilant against a sustained CHF rise, tactically intervene

* EUR/CHF also in a tight range in the low 1.0900s; offers by 1.0950

* Swiss ZEW is out Wed for Jan (Dec was 16.6). ECB meets Thur USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.4433/559, Noram range 1.4450/561, Close 1.4554, NY +104 pips

* Brent crude +1.0%, WTI -3.3%, Feb alum, +0.1%, copper +1.75%, gold -0.05%

* AUD/CAD +0.7%, 1.0063, CAD/JPY -0.21%, 80.62, EUR/CAD +0.3%, 1.5898

* DXY +0.02% (-0.26% in NY) US stocks -0.75/-0.15% (S&P -1.15% in NY trade)

* Oil fresh lows on IEA crude supply f/c Brent opened NY +3.8%

* Cda Int'l Secs Trans record outflow [page:2417] BoC Wed's focus- cut 50/50 AUD/USD

* Upbeat risk in Europe sees JPY soft & AUD/JPY lift above 82.00, AUD/USD follows

* Hits 0.6957, NY opens just below, lift eroded in NY morning as risk sours

* 0.6900 neared before bounce near 0.6940, risk sours further though

* Pair sinks again and threatens 0.6900/10 support again late in the day

* Daily techs suggest bounce due, RSI biased up & 1/18 doji sees upside today

* Oz Jan consumer sentiment a small data risk in Asia, prior was -0.8% NZD/USD Positive risk tone in Europe's morning sees lift to 200-HMA, dips into NY NY opens near 0.6500 and bear pressure applied immediately Risk sours as UST yields & equity mkts sink, 0.6470 neared before bounce Fonterra results see GDT PI -1.4% & WMP -0.5% on lower volumes sold Pair pressured to 0.6839 but no further losses as USD goes offered 0.6495 neared and pair sits just below late in the day NZ Q4 CPI the risk in Asia, prior y/y 0.4% & q/q 0.3% If CPI weak recent NZD lift could be erased & Jan low retested LATAM

* USD/MXN reversed early losses, bounced off early NorAm low by 18.05

* Early EM rally on sml China GDP miss, oil/equities rose on hopes of more stimulus

* Fears of increased oil supply & weak global growth hit risk in NY afternoon

* USD/MXN rallied to 18.2990 near the close, just ahead of Fri's all-time high at 18.324

* USD/BRL ends NY near days high at 4.06, near Jan 8 high at 4.0734

* C.bank comments on IMF growth outlook lowers resolve for 50bp hike at Wed COPOM

* USD/CLP ends -0.5% at 727.30, as copper holds gains (1.11%) despite weak China GDP Brazil c.bank adopts soft tone before rate decision Brazil's central bank sent a not-so-subtle message today that tomorrow's COPOM meeting may see only a 25bp rate hike. Tombini noted IMF forecasts for Brazil GDP at -3.5% this year and "0" next are serious developments. Also, last week President Rousseff reminded the BCB that they are accountable to the rest of the govt. FinMin Barbosa claims plans to boost low rate lending to small businesses, farmers, etc will not conflict with BCB's efforts to tame inflation DJN. The govt announced plans yesterday to inject money into the ailing oil sector and are making overtures to offshore investors to facilitate greater foreign participation in rebuilding infrastructure . BCB has its hands full taming inflation while trying not to shackle much needed growth. Maybe the govt have struck a deal - fiscal stimulus in exchange for fewer rate hikes.