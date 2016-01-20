SYDNEY, Jan 21 (IFR) - Fed doubted, BOC steady, risk-off Market Briefs

* Bank of Canada holds rate at 0.5%, says reorientation of econ toward non-resource activity being helped by US demand, lower CAD & accommodative monetary conditions

* U.S. Dec housing starts fall 2.5 pct, consumer prices fall (-0.1%) on lower energy prices

* USD near 1-yr low vs yen, equities sink as oil rout shows no signs of abating, oil falls to new low sub-27

* World stocks (MSCI) enters technical 'bear market', down 20 pct from 2015 peak

* Copper slips on weak oil but China stimulus hopes curb losses, China's central bank plans to launch its own digital currencies

* Bridgewater Assoc Dalio: USD will be strong temporarily, Fed next move QE not tightening - CNBC Macro Themes in Play Stocks plunge after key trend support gives way in S&P; forced selling in spread product too big for exit doors; CDX gaps wider Oil down hard to new lows; continues to be daily risk barometer; RUB, MXN in uncharted territory US STIR market now sees only 1 hike in 2016, rates break after CPI slips; yield curve flattest in 10 years; Bridgewater head sees more QE EURUSD lower despite narrowing rate diff, lower stocks; bearish; JPY bid, USDJPY and EURJPY look at multi-year necklines but hold; Cable scrapes along bottom; CAD better after BOC holds on rates Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 21:30 NZ Manufacturing PMI* Dec 54.7-prev

* 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 323.1b-prev

* 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -746.5b-prev

* 00:00 AU HIA New Home Sales m/m Nov -3.00%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Weak USD in Europe's morning sees pair lift near 1.0980, gains erode quickly

* Initial sour risk eases and pair sinks near 1.0915 into NY's open

* Pair stays heavy in early NY, 200-HMA tested but holds, bounce ensues

* Stocks sell-off, pair bounces to 1.0935/40 intra-day resistance but can't break

* 200-HMA tested again as is 1.0940 area, neither side breaks

* Pair near 1.0905 late to leave it near unchanged

* Mkt now looks to ECB for cues but most mkt participants expect no fireworks

* Broad 1.0700/1.100 range likely to hold for now USD/JPY

* NorAm traders were less trusting of the O/N risk & USD/JPY rebounds

* 118.11 high capped by the dn TL off last wk's highs; stocks, oil slip since

* Talk of semi-official bids defending 116.50 & last years' lows either side of 116

* O/N low of 117.23 fairly close by again in NY afternoon; Tsy curve flattens

* WTI making new trend lows in the afternoon

* O/N bounce on mediocre China data was always suspect

* AUD/JPY giving back most of its o/n gains. New CAD/JPY lows for the day

* GBP/JPY by the day & trend lows; EUR/JPY peaked at dn TL fm Jan 8 hi

* US stocks close key trend-setter for Asia; US CPI & Housing Starts Wed GBP/USD

* Cable met fresh headwind pre-1.42 after GBP boosted by UK jobs data

* ILO jobless rate falls to 10yr low of 5.1% vs 5.2% f/c

* GBP remained bid into Lon fix rallying to1.4119 before falling back to 1.4165

* 1.4125 = pre-UK data low. 1.4130 was Tuesday low, after dovish Carney

* EUR/GBP scaled new 12-mos high 0.7756 pre-UK data. ends Noram at 0.7692

* Thursday ECB meet & presser sees long EUR positions lightened

* Brexit fears & low rate UK outlook likely keep GBP on backfoot vs EUR & USD USD/CHF

* EUR/CHF retested last wk's 1.0980 peak, then breached past 4 days' lows

* All for naught, though, with prices near unchanged in the NY afternoon

* 1.0909 low was a tic above the daily Tenkan; close below would eye Kijun

* USD/CHF traded above the falling Cloud top at 0.9984, but barely moved

* Pair's been struggling since the Jan 5-6 highs at 1.0125 & ltd Fibo breach

* US CPI & Housing data bit on soft side, overshadowed by risk-off flows

* Swiss ZEW fell to -3.0 in Jan, expected amid derisking

* Fell by 19.6 points from Dec's 16.6. Lowest reading since July 2015

* Low expectations for ECB Meet Thur, but financial backdrop is weak USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.4554/689, Noram range 1.4491/4666, Close 1.4516, NY -130 pips

* Brent crude -2.6%, WTI -6.7%, Feb alum, -0.6%, copper -0.2%, gold +1.35%

* AUD/CAD -0.62%, 1.0000, CAD/JPY -0.46%, 80.35, EUR/CAD -0.55%, 1.5809

* DXY +0.11% (+0.02% in NY) US stocks -2.45/-1.35% (S&P -1.2% in NY trade)

* The BoC kept rates steady, had an upbeat tone, caused USD/CAD to crash

* Rebound to 1.4648 on oil plunge Thur- US wkly claims, Philly Fed [page:2417] AUD/USD

* Europe tries to break Jan low but fails, light short covers see NY open near 0.6860

* Choppy 0.6837/83 range in early NY as pair buffeted by risk-off & soft USD

* Final dip sub-0.6840 bought and ensuing risk rally sees pair bounce hard

* Pair rallies to 0.690/10 res zone and sits nearby late in the day

* Oz Nov HIA new home sales a minor data risk in Asia

* Long lower wicks on recent daily candles suggest more consolidation

* End of consolidation likely sees l-t bear trend resume NZD/USD Early Europe adds to losses in Asia, new trend low set but losses limited After 0.6348 hit shorts cover, NY opens near 0.6360, early lift above 0.6390 Mkt ignores risk-off in stocks & commodities, focuses on soft USD, more shorts cover Lift accelerates as US stocks bounce smartly off lows, 0.6415/20 breaks late Daily techs warn bears, long lower wick & diverging RSI are concerns NZ Dec Mfg PMI as risk in Asia, prior was 54.7 LATAM

* USD/MXN remains tethered to oil, moves to high at 18.6750 on oil dip below 26.50

* Risk exits continue as equities and UST yields follow commodities lower

* USD/MXN sold into NY close, CLc1 rallies off low, ends NorAm near 18.5600

* USD/BRL probes new 4-mos high at 4.1298 , before settling back to 4.10

* In addition to commodity woes, BRL weak heading into potentially dovish COPOM

* USD/CLP lags broad Latam selloff closes +0.5% at 729.30, copper off a paltry 0.15% BoC may be whistling past the graveyard The BoC sounded a more balanced tone than traders had gambled on, but its reasoning for holding rates steady seems fraught with danger. The BoC is banking on the US economy to speed up, arguing that "the United States is on track, despite temporary weakness in the 4th quarter of 2015." But, recent Fed statements have noted concerns regarding disruptive market movements impacting the pace of monetary policy normalization. Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales were abysmal in December - the key retailing month - and analysts are fretting over the effect of the stock market rout on consumer confidence and spending. The risk is that the BoC's comments that "Inflation in Canada is evolving broadly as expected" and " global growth is expected to trend upwards beginning in 2016" will soon appear overly sanguine. Policymakers may be whistling past the graveyard.