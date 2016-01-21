SYDNEY, Jan 22 (IFR) - Draghi adds volatility to risk-off P/T

* U.S. jobless claims rise, to 6-mos high, in latest week (293k vs Rtrs f/c 278k)

* ECB's Draghi: GC has the power, the willingness, the determination to act

* ECB's Draghi: Expects expect rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time, necessary to review & possibly reconsider mon pol stance at next meeting (March)

* ECB's Draghi: the expected path of annual HICP inflation in 2016 is now significantly lower compared with the outlook in early December

* China's Vice President Li Yuanchao: China willing to keep intervening in stock market (BBG)

* USD rises after ECB chief hints at more easing, Yields inch lower in choppy trade; oil still main driver

* Davos - Lew says U.S. committed to economic leadership role

* Davos - IMF's Lagarde says China's structural reforms are "massive undertaking"

* Davos -China has means to support economy, especially on fiscal side-(Fang Xinghai, Vice Chair CRSC)

* Davos - Mexico's Carstens says peso slump overdone, prefers rules based intervention (BBG)

Draghi opens door for March ease, draws a line under markets, says 'no limit' on policy tools; stocks, oil rally as another rate cut priced in; EUR continues to torture, finishes little changed on day/week Risk markets still in weak hands, bounce unimpressive given strength of Draghi promise; bank sector and EM currency fail to rally USDJPY holds neckline support but lift timid; Cable up as cross settles back; CAD up big on position squeeze after BOC rate hold, higher oil BRL hammered as BcB keeps rates steady, economy sheds jobs; MXN at record lows after Carstens questions intervention program; RUB selling accelerates on break of 80 RUBUSD, CBR sees hard to raise rates

* 02:00 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Flash Jan 52.6-prev

* No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Pair opens NY near 1.0910, sits near 1.0915 into Draghi presser

* Initial Draghi comments bullish, pair lifts to 1.0922, lift erodes quickly

* Draghi notes downside risk up & inflation dynamics weaker than expected

* EUR gets hit across the board as DE-US yield spreads widen in USD's favor

* Pair dives near Jan 7 low, can only hit 1.0776 low, shorts cover on frustration

* Lift ensues, holds 1.0820/40 for a while but dips shallow as risk softens

* Early US stock gains erode & UST yields slip, EUR/USD lift accelerates

* Bounce sees 1.0900 hit before late day risk bounce drives pair near 1.0875

* EZ & US Markit mfg & non-mfg PMIs for Dec & Jan are risks tomorrow USD/JPY

* Failure to break '15's low Wed & Abe aide's BOJ ease tout lifted USD/JPY

* Soft US Claims shrugged off as Draghi kept more ECB easing hopes alive

* USD/JPY cleared 200-HMA rsst on 3rd attempt, clipping Wed's high

* Pair needs a break & close above the 2-wk dn TL at 117.92 to gain traction

* Other than ECB & BOJ easing hopes & O/S techs, not much for riskers

* EUR/JPY spiked dn toward '15 low of 126.08 on Draghi comments

* Quickly reversed to an eventual session high of 128.10- posi squaring

* Other non-EM crosses saw short P/T rallies & no new trend lows

* BOJ's Jan 28-29 meeting now more in focus; Kuroda says no neg rates GBP/USD

* Cable moved to session lows at 1.4080 in early NY after weak US data

* US Jobless claims moved to 6-mos high adding to weak global growth outlook

* Cable rallied to end NorAm near 1.4210 after Draghi hinted at further accommodation

* EUR/GBP moved lower ending NorAm at 0.7657 off earlier high at 0.7742

* Cable rising on profit taking as well as continued rate divergence with the EZ

* BOE's Weale: Weak sterling could offset oil & wages on infl USD/CHF

* CHF & EUR initially fell against the USD after Draghi lift easing hopes

* USD/CHF spiked up to 1.0145, running stops above Jan 5-6 1.0125 highs

* Couldn't hold the gains, but held well above O/N 1.0013 low at the Tenkan

* Bullish bias while above the Kijun & Cloud top by 0.9979 last

* US Jobless Claims rise after soft CPI keeps Fed hike doubts high

* EUR/CHF's stuck a noisy range atop 1.0908 Tenkan & below 1.0980 highs USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.4450/540, Noram range 1.4225/4490, Close 1.4310, NY -175 pips

* Brent crude +5.05%, WTI +4.2%, Feb alum, +0.3%, copper +1.9%, gold -0.45%

* AUD/CAD -0.34%, 0.9980, CAD/JPY +1.82%, 82.13, EUR/CAD -1.45%, 1.5543

* DXY "unch" (+0.04% in NY) US stocks +0.7/0.9% (S&P +0.5% in NY trade)

* Dovish ECB with green light for March QE sparked macro sales EUR/CAD

* Philly Fed beat f/c, jobs idx weak [page:2417] Fri- Cda CPI, retail sales AUD/USD

* Europe erodes most of Asia's gains, bounce off 0.6876 sees NY open near 0.6910

* US claims above f/c & dovish Draghi sink EUR/AUD, pair lifts to 200-HMA

* Rally pace upped as early equity mkt losses reverse & sharp rally takes hold

* AUD/USD clears Asia's high, stops run & Jan 15 high breaks, 0.7013 high set

* Equity sell-off in afternoon sours risk a bit, AUD/USD nears 0.6980 late

* Daily techs favor bulls, Jan 20 doji sees upside today & RSI biased up

* No Oz data due, external data & general risk sentiment to drive AUD NZD/USD Europe tests hourly supt near 0.6410 but can't clear it, lift ensues, NYT opens near 0.6425 Steady lift early on as risk sentiment upped a bit, reversal of stock losses accelerates lift 200-HMA pierced & hourly res near 0.6485 cleared, stops run, lift extends to 0.6538 Late sell-off in stocks & slip in risk sees pair back below 0.6500 No major data to drive so mkt to take cues from general risk sentiment in Asia LATAM

* USD/MXN bid into NorAm close, rises to high at 18.7840

* Carstens says will evaluate whether to extend auction pgm next week

* Says pgm has achieved goals, recent moves not guided by fundamentals

* USD/BRL ending NorAm near session high at 4.1610

* BCB rate hold underscores Pres Rousseff's control of policy, emp data weak

* USD/CLP off 0.6% on rise in US jobless claims, ECB accommodation and rising copper Brazil c.bank: Goodbye to all that Yesterday's Brazil central bank decision made clear that President Rousseff is running monetary policy, and the real's response suggests some are uncomfortable with that. It is, after all, a good day for risk and a firmer day for Latam fx, except the real. Aside from the dovish turn, some discomfort may stem from uncertainty over who's guiding rate expectations now. While some noted that BCB chief Tombini's unexpected comments on IMF forecast revisions the day before the rate decision meant the central bank would hold steady, ditching earlier hints of a possible 50 bps hike, others were surprised, and for good reason. BCB guidance had become reliable, and the change seems to have come too quickly. It may take time to understand the BCB's signaling, but it's unlikely to be as hawkish as it was, unless a market revolt forces Brazil to resume tightening.