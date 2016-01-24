SYDNEY, Jan 25 (IFR) - North America News and data
* US existing home sales surge a record 14.7%, beats 8.9% Rtrs f/c, well above
Dec 19-month low
* Canada inflation rises in Dec as food costs surge, inflation rises 1.6% just
below 1.7% consensus
* Germany trims 2016 growth forecast to 1.7 percent - Der Spiegel
* China shares end up on global stimulus hopes, PBOC keeps yuan steady,
officials try to reassure
* China c.bank says won't rush to cut bank reserve ratio despite liquidity
squeeze, could use other tools (CB Asst Gov)
* Brazil inflation reaches 12-year high in mid-January, IPCA-15 Idx +10.74% in
12-mos
* Wall St set for first weekly gain of 2016 as oil soars 8+%
* Copper hits two-week high on oil rally, Chinese demand
News from the weekend
IMF's Lagarde does not see hard landing in China - Davos
* IMF head Lagarde said the IMF is not seeing a hard landing in China
* She added that the market needs clarity on how exchange rate in managed
* Says massive use of reserves by China not a particularly good idea
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaking in Davos on Saturday said the
IMF does not see China having a "hard landing". Speaking on a panel it was noted
that many in the market do not trust the official China data, but Lagarde said
the markets should believe the growth figures produced. She did say that the
market needs more clarity on China exchange rate policy - in particular the
relationship between the Yuan and the USD. Asked at a panel discussion in Davos
whether she would back capital controls by China for a period, she avoided a
direct reply but said: "Certainly a massive use of reserves would not be a
particularly good idea ... Some of it was already used." John.Noonan@tr.com
The week ahead - FOMC and oil price in focus
The moves in the oil price have directly influenced investor confidence levels
and have led to extreme volatility at the start of 2016. Oil fell to fresh 12
year lows at the start of the week and dragged risk assets and risk currencies
with it. The strong recovery at the end of the week resulted in a dramatic mood
shift that sent risk assets soaring to close the week with solid gains on a
weekly open/close basis. The correlation between the oil price and investor risk
appetite will likely continue next week.
Central bank focus
The FOMC meets on Jan 26/27 - but it will be far less of a major market event
than the December FOMC. There will be no economic forecasts, dot plots or post
meeting press conference and there won't be a rate hike either. The market will
focus on the Fed statement to see if there are any clues as to what the Fed may
or may not do at the March meeting. The Fed is unlikely going to make too big a
deal about market volatility if for no other reason than to avoid rattling
already nervous investors. The Fed statement may not give too much away
regarding the March meeting - but judging by recent comments from Fed officials
- the statement may show some concerns over the likelihood of the Fed hitting
their 2% inflation target due to falling commodity prices. If there is a concern
expressed about soft inflation -the market may view the statement as dovish and
sell the USD. On the other hand if the Fed emphasizes March will be a "live"
meeting - the market will take it as hawkish and buy the USD.
The RBNZ also meets this week and will announce their decision early Thursday.
The market isn't expecting any change to the OCR at this meeting, but low
inflation in New Zealand has many economists predicting the RBNZ will have to
rethink their forward guidance indicating rates will stay on hold indefinitely.
With RBNZ Governor Wheeler speaking n Feb 3- the RBNZ statement in Thursday may
not be overly informative regarding any change in thinking at the RBNZ.
Key global data in the week ahead
It is a quiet start to the week for US data, but it starts to heat up on
Thursday when US Durable Goods, Building Permits and Pending Home Sales are
released. The key data event in the US this week will be Friday's advance Q4 GDP
- with the market expecting a modest 0.8% rise. On Friday Univ of Mich consumer
sentiment is released along with Chicago PMI. The key data events in the Euro
zone this week include German IFO on Monday, German inflation along with EZ
sentiment data on Thursday - followed by EZ inflation on Friday. UK GDP is out
Thursday and is the only tier one data out of the UK this week. Japan Retail
Sales is out Wednesday followed on Thursday by key CPI and IP data. The key
event for Australia this week is Aus Q4 CPI out on Wednesday followed by PPI on
Friday. John.Noonan@tr.com
Best to worst performing currencies last week
CCY Jan15 Jan22 %Change
CAD 1.4540 1.4117 2.91%
AUD 0.6860 0.7005 2.11%
NZD 0.6463 0.6492 0.45%
GBP 1.4253 1.4176 -0.54%
EUR 1.0918 1.0789 -1.18%
JPY 117.10 118.80 -1.45%
CHF 1.0002 1.0163 -1.61%
Comment
The correction of oversold risk assets was reflected in the relative currency
performances last week. The order of best to worst performing currencies was
almost the exact opposite of the previous week's results when risk aversion was
hitting extreme levels. The CAD was the best performing currency, as the sharp
rise in oil along with the Bank of Canada "no change" decision forced out excess
short CAD positions. John.Noonan@tr.com
Themes for Friday's trading
* The main theme across all asset markets on Friday was a huge short covering
bounce in the oil price, which led to strong rallies in beaten down sectors in
global equity markets and unwinding of safe haven strategies in the FX market.
* NYMEX Crude closed a whopping 9.01% higher at 32.19 - nearly 23% higher from
the low hit Wednesday. The move higher was in part due to expectations of
massive storms to hit the US east coast, in part due to expectations of more
easing from the ECB and BOJ, but mostly due to massive short covering in a
market that was oversold in the extreme.
* Despite the midweek slump - NYMEX Crude closed the week 9.42% higher while
Brent Crude gained 11.20% for the week.
* The rise in oil encouraged investors to pounce on beaten down equities and the
hardest hit sectors were the best performing. The S&P energy sector gained 4.31%
on Friday while other cyclical stocks such as Amazon and Facebook had strong
gains after getting hammered since the start of 2016.
* Better than expected US existing home sales also helped keep the mood buoyant.
* The Dow closed up 210.83 points or 1.33% higher at 16,093.51 and the S&P
closed up 37.91 points or 2.03% higher at 1,906.90.
* The Dow and S&P had their first weekly gain in 2016 with the Dow gaining 0.66%
and the S&P rising 1.41% for the week.
* Emerging market ETFs staged strong rallies on Friday with the iShares MS
Emerging Market equity ETF rising 3.43% and the iShares MS Emerging Market bond
ETF gaining 3.38%. For the week the EM equity ETF gained 3.06% and the EM bond
ETF rose 3.09%.
* The MSCI LATAM Equity Index rose 2.37% on Friday and lost 0.31% for the week.
* When oil was crashing off earlier in the week - other key commodities were
sidelined and that was the case when oil rebounded. Lon Copper edged 0.29%
higher on Friday and for the week gained 2.66%. Iron ore rose 1.98% on Friday
and for the week it gained 2.74%.
* The rise in oil led to heavy short-covering in the CAD/JPY and AUD/JPY since
the lows hit on Wednesday.
* The CAD was the best performing currency on Friday as much better than
expected Canadian Retail Sales coming on top of the oil rally and Wednesday's
Bank of Canada decision to stay on hold.
* The USD/CAD fell 1.06% while the CAD/JPY soared around 2.0% and closed 4.35%
higher than the plunge low on Wednesday. It is worth noting from a technical
perspective that CAD/JPY managed to complete a bullish outside week reversal
from a three year trend low.
* The AUD/USD traded as high as 0.7046 on Friday before sellers at 0.7050
discouraged further attempts higher.
* The AUD/USD closed at 0.7005 for a slight gain from Thursday's close, but the
AUD/JPY rose 1.0% on Friday to 83.14 - 5% higher from Wednesday's plunge low to
79.15.
* The GBP also made modest gains on Friday - with the GBP/USD rising 0.11% to
1.4176. The GBP has been taking a pasting lately so it isn't surprising to see
it benefit along with other beaten down assets.
* The USD made decent gains against the most of the G10 currencies due to a rise
in US yields and unwinding of long JPY, CHF and EUR positions that were taken
earlier in the week when there was a flight to safe-haven.
* The calming of the markets put central bank expectations back into the
spotlight and while Fed tightening expectations have been scaled back -
expectations of more easing from the ECB and BOJ supported the USD against the
EUR and JPY.
* The USD/JPY rose 0.93% on Friday to close at 118.80, as heavy unwinding of
AUD/JPY and CAD/JPY shorts underpinned the price action along with higher US
Treasury yields.
* The EUR/USD closed below 1.0800 for the first time in two week - with the
EUR/USD falling 0.79% to 1.0789.
* US treasury yields moved higher on Friday, as the rise in oil temporarily
calmed deflation fears and unwinding of safe-haven trades also underpinned
yields.
* The 2-year Treasury yield rose 3 BPs to 0.86% and the 10-year Treasury yield
rose 3 BPs to 2.04%. The 2-year Treasury yield ended the week 1 BP higher as did
the 10-year Treasury yield - but well up from Wednesday's lows at 0.79% and
1.93% respectively.
* Despite the equity and commodity gains on Friday and calming markets - the
market is still only pricing in a 32% chance of a March rate hike and a 12%
chance of a rate hike when the Fed meets this week.
Wrap up In this space last week I said: "Risk assets are oversold in the
extreme - so it wouldn't be surprising to see a correction. If oil prices at
least settle down and key China data (including GDP) doesn't disappoint the
might be enough there to spark a relief rally. A decent correction should
provide a decent selling opportunity, as volatility looks set to continue
through the first half or 2016 or until there is more clarity out of China and
oil and other major commodities manage to form a bottom. There is likely to be a
number of credit events before this global price adjustment/reset is finished
and this should see prices of risk assets weaken once the corrective rebounds
run their course. If there is a risk rally next week - AUD/JPY might rebound
and fading that move higher is the favoured strategy." I stick by that
strategy, but the ferocity of the pullback late last week suggests there may be
more upside for risk assets and risk currency pairs such as the AUD/JPY.
Bear market corrections can be vicious and based on some of the key technical
reversals seen by the end of last week - equities commodities and risk
currencies may have a few more days in the sun. But the outlook remains bleak,
as the supply/demand fundamentals pushing commodities (oil in particular) lower
haven't altered. Emerging market debt stress looks like continuing in the
medium-term and the outlook for China hasn't cleared to the extent investors
will be rushing back into emerging market assets anytime soon.
The AUD/USD continues to be a proxy for China/emerging market investors and the
pair should still be a good sale on extended rallies. The AUD/USD has been below
the descending 200-day MA since Nov 2014 when it was trading around 0.9200. The
200-day MA comes in around 0.7365 and is falling. A break back above that
reading would suggest bottoms are in for some key commodities and equity markets
- so if short put a stop above the 200-day MA and reassess.
It should be a quiet start to the week - with all of the key events later in the
week. The huge US east coast snow storm may result in a quieter start than
usual. John.Noonan@tr.com
Technical view
Equities
S&P
Despite the strong gains late in the week - the S&P is still trending lower -
with the 5.10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all
pointing lower. The break and close above the 10-day MA warns the trend lower is
losing momentum and a close above the 20-day MA