SYDNEY, Jan 25 (IFR) - North America News and data * US existing home sales surge a record 14.7%, beats 8.9% Rtrs f/c, well above Dec 19-month low * Canada inflation rises in Dec as food costs surge, inflation rises 1.6% just below 1.7% consensus * Germany trims 2016 growth forecast to 1.7 percent - Der Spiegel * China shares end up on global stimulus hopes, PBOC keeps yuan steady, officials try to reassure * China c.bank says won't rush to cut bank reserve ratio despite liquidity squeeze, could use other tools (CB Asst Gov) * Brazil inflation reaches 12-year high in mid-January, IPCA-15 Idx +10.74% in 12-mos * Wall St set for first weekly gain of 2016 as oil soars 8+% * Copper hits two-week high on oil rally, Chinese demand News from the weekend IMF's Lagarde does not see hard landing in China - Davos * IMF head Lagarde said the IMF is not seeing a hard landing in China * She added that the market needs clarity on how exchange rate in managed * Says massive use of reserves by China not a particularly good idea IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaking in Davos on Saturday said the IMF does not see China having a "hard landing". Speaking on a panel it was noted that many in the market do not trust the official China data, but Lagarde said the markets should believe the growth figures produced. She did say that the market needs more clarity on China exchange rate policy - in particular the relationship between the Yuan and the USD. Asked at a panel discussion in Davos whether she would back capital controls by China for a period, she avoided a direct reply but said: "Certainly a massive use of reserves would not be a particularly good idea ... Some of it was already used." John.Noonan@tr.com The week ahead - FOMC and oil price in focus The moves in the oil price have directly influenced investor confidence levels and have led to extreme volatility at the start of 2016. Oil fell to fresh 12 year lows at the start of the week and dragged risk assets and risk currencies with it. The strong recovery at the end of the week resulted in a dramatic mood shift that sent risk assets soaring to close the week with solid gains on a weekly open/close basis. The correlation between the oil price and investor risk appetite will likely continue next week. Central bank focus The FOMC meets on Jan 26/27 - but it will be far less of a major market event than the December FOMC. There will be no economic forecasts, dot plots or post meeting press conference and there won't be a rate hike either. The market will focus on the Fed statement to see if there are any clues as to what the Fed may or may not do at the March meeting. The Fed is unlikely going to make too big a deal about market volatility if for no other reason than to avoid rattling already nervous investors. The Fed statement may not give too much away regarding the March meeting - but judging by recent comments from Fed officials - the statement may show some concerns over the likelihood of the Fed hitting their 2% inflation target due to falling commodity prices. If there is a concern expressed about soft inflation -the market may view the statement as dovish and sell the USD. On the other hand if the Fed emphasizes March will be a "live" meeting - the market will take it as hawkish and buy the USD. The RBNZ also meets this week and will announce their decision early Thursday. The market isn't expecting any change to the OCR at this meeting, but low inflation in New Zealand has many economists predicting the RBNZ will have to rethink their forward guidance indicating rates will stay on hold indefinitely. With RBNZ Governor Wheeler speaking n Feb 3- the RBNZ statement in Thursday may not be overly informative regarding any change in thinking at the RBNZ. Key global data in the week ahead It is a quiet start to the week for US data, but it starts to heat up on Thursday when US Durable Goods, Building Permits and Pending Home Sales are released. The key data event in the US this week will be Friday's advance Q4 GDP - with the market expecting a modest 0.8% rise. On Friday Univ of Mich consumer sentiment is released along with Chicago PMI. The key data events in the Euro zone this week include German IFO on Monday, German inflation along with EZ sentiment data on Thursday - followed by EZ inflation on Friday. UK GDP is out Thursday and is the only tier one data out of the UK this week. Japan Retail Sales is out Wednesday followed on Thursday by key CPI and IP data. The key event for Australia this week is Aus Q4 CPI out on Wednesday followed by PPI on Friday. John.Noonan@tr.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY Jan15 Jan22 %Change CAD 1.4540 1.4117 2.91% AUD 0.6860 0.7005 2.11% NZD 0.6463 0.6492 0.45% GBP 1.4253 1.4176 -0.54% EUR 1.0918 1.0789 -1.18% JPY 117.10 118.80 -1.45% CHF 1.0002 1.0163 -1.61% Comment The correction of oversold risk assets was reflected in the relative currency performances last week. The order of best to worst performing currencies was almost the exact opposite of the previous week's results when risk aversion was hitting extreme levels. The CAD was the best performing currency, as the sharp rise in oil along with the Bank of Canada "no change" decision forced out excess short CAD positions. John.Noonan@tr.com Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme across all asset markets on Friday was a huge short covering bounce in the oil price, which led to strong rallies in beaten down sectors in global equity markets and unwinding of safe haven strategies in the FX market. * NYMEX Crude closed a whopping 9.01% higher at 32.19 - nearly 23% higher from the low hit Wednesday. The move higher was in part due to expectations of massive storms to hit the US east coast, in part due to expectations of more easing from the ECB and BOJ, but mostly due to massive short covering in a market that was oversold in the extreme. * Despite the midweek slump - NYMEX Crude closed the week 9.42% higher while Brent Crude gained 11.20% for the week. * The rise in oil encouraged investors to pounce on beaten down equities and the hardest hit sectors were the best performing. The S&P energy sector gained 4.31% on Friday while other cyclical stocks such as Amazon and Facebook had strong gains after getting hammered since the start of 2016. * Better than expected US existing home sales also helped keep the mood buoyant. * The Dow closed up 210.83 points or 1.33% higher at 16,093.51 and the S&P closed up 37.91 points or 2.03% higher at 1,906.90. * The Dow and S&P had their first weekly gain in 2016 with the Dow gaining 0.66% and the S&P rising 1.41% for the week. * Emerging market ETFs staged strong rallies on Friday with the iShares MS Emerging Market equity ETF rising 3.43% and the iShares MS Emerging Market bond ETF gaining 3.38%. For the week the EM equity ETF gained 3.06% and the EM bond ETF rose 3.09%. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index rose 2.37% on Friday and lost 0.31% for the week. * When oil was crashing off earlier in the week - other key commodities were sidelined and that was the case when oil rebounded. Lon Copper edged 0.29% higher on Friday and for the week gained 2.66%. Iron ore rose 1.98% on Friday and for the week it gained 2.74%. * The rise in oil led to heavy short-covering in the CAD/JPY and AUD/JPY since the lows hit on Wednesday. * The CAD was the best performing currency on Friday as much better than expected Canadian Retail Sales coming on top of the oil rally and Wednesday's Bank of Canada decision to stay on hold. * The USD/CAD fell 1.06% while the CAD/JPY soared around 2.0% and closed 4.35% higher than the plunge low on Wednesday. It is worth noting from a technical perspective that CAD/JPY managed to complete a bullish outside week reversal from a three year trend low. * The AUD/USD traded as high as 0.7046 on Friday before sellers at 0.7050 discouraged further attempts higher. * The AUD/USD closed at 0.7005 for a slight gain from Thursday's close, but the AUD/JPY rose 1.0% on Friday to 83.14 - 5% higher from Wednesday's plunge low to 79.15. * The GBP also made modest gains on Friday - with the GBP/USD rising 0.11% to 1.4176. The GBP has been taking a pasting lately so it isn't surprising to see it benefit along with other beaten down assets. * The USD made decent gains against the most of the G10 currencies due to a rise in US yields and unwinding of long JPY, CHF and EUR positions that were taken earlier in the week when there was a flight to safe-haven. * The calming of the markets put central bank expectations back into the spotlight and while Fed tightening expectations have been scaled back - expectations of more easing from the ECB and BOJ supported the USD against the EUR and JPY. * The USD/JPY rose 0.93% on Friday to close at 118.80, as heavy unwinding of AUD/JPY and CAD/JPY shorts underpinned the price action along with higher US Treasury yields. * The EUR/USD closed below 1.0800 for the first time in two week - with the EUR/USD falling 0.79% to 1.0789. * US treasury yields moved higher on Friday, as the rise in oil temporarily calmed deflation fears and unwinding of safe-haven trades also underpinned yields. * The 2-year Treasury yield rose 3 BPs to 0.86% and the 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 BPs to 2.04%. The 2-year Treasury yield ended the week 1 BP higher as did the 10-year Treasury yield - but well up from Wednesday's lows at 0.79% and 1.93% respectively. * Despite the equity and commodity gains on Friday and calming markets - the market is still only pricing in a 32% chance of a March rate hike and a 12% chance of a rate hike when the Fed meets this week. Wrap up In this space last week I said: "Risk assets are oversold in the extreme - so it wouldn't be surprising to see a correction. If oil prices at least settle down and key China data (including GDP) doesn't disappoint the might be enough there to spark a relief rally. A decent correction should provide a decent selling opportunity, as volatility looks set to continue through the first half or 2016 or until there is more clarity out of China and oil and other major commodities manage to form a bottom. There is likely to be a number of credit events before this global price adjustment/reset is finished and this should see prices of risk assets weaken once the corrective rebounds run their course. If there is a risk rally next week - AUD/JPY might rebound and fading that move higher is the favoured strategy." I stick by that strategy, but the ferocity of the pullback late last week suggests there may be more upside for risk assets and risk currency pairs such as the AUD/JPY. Bear market corrections can be vicious and based on some of the key technical reversals seen by the end of last week - equities commodities and risk currencies may have a few more days in the sun. But the outlook remains bleak, as the supply/demand fundamentals pushing commodities (oil in particular) lower haven't altered. Emerging market debt stress looks like continuing in the medium-term and the outlook for China hasn't cleared to the extent investors will be rushing back into emerging market assets anytime soon. The AUD/USD continues to be a proxy for China/emerging market investors and the pair should still be a good sale on extended rallies. The AUD/USD has been below the descending 200-day MA since Nov 2014 when it was trading around 0.9200. The 200-day MA comes in around 0.7365 and is falling. A break back above that reading would suggest bottoms are in for some key commodities and equity markets - so if short put a stop above the 200-day MA and reassess. It should be a quiet start to the week - with all of the key events later in the week. The huge US east coast snow storm may result in a quieter start than usual. John.Noonan@tr.com Technical view Equities S&P Despite the strong gains late in the week - the S&P is still trending lower - with the 5.10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The break and close above the 10-day MA warns the trend lower is losing momentum and a close above the 20-day MA