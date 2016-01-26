SYDNEY, Jan 26 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Dallas Fed Texas January manufacturing activity index -34.6 vs -21.6 in Dec * ECB's Draghi: meeting objective about credibility, entails concerted action on fiscal policies, structural reforms and reducing the debt overhang * Gold and UST prices rise on sliding oil (-5+%)/stocks, amid global growth concerns * Qatar sees oil market rebalancing after one more downturn cycle, today's price not sustainable * Fresh BOJ stimulus close call (BBG) * BoE's Forbes says oil price fall allows "a bit more time" before rate rise, US & UK labor mkts stronger than headline wage growth suggests * Bank of England survey shows daily average FX turnover down 21 pct yr/yr Macro Themes in Play Stocks drop after oil gives back big chunk of Friday gains; Aramco to maintain investment pace, Iraq to up production; calls for emergency OPEC meet ignored by market; pressure back on energy/credit/EM; bank shares crushes as US yield curve at new lows Draghi reiterates last week comments but EUR extends sideways churn; USDJPY can't get traction despite reports that Friday BOJ move is 'close call', Nikkei futures lower all day; Cable bounce fades as bookies seeing Brexit vote likely sooner rather than later; BOE Forbes: no momentum in wages Oil -6%; CAD. MXN weaker but inside Friday's range; AUD drops modestly with copper US rates lower, Dallas Fed survey misses big; market bulls hoping Fed will soften stance on rates over macro concerns; unlikely Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe's risk lift sees pair slip from 1.0835 toward 1.0810 into NY's open * Dip gets bought as risk sours in early NY, stocks & commodities trade heavy * Pair takes out Europe's high and trades near 1.0850 with only a small pullback late * Today's lift aided by the crosses, EUR especially bid vs. commodity ccys * EUR/CAD +1.22%, EUR/NZD 0.60%, EUR/AUD +0.65% * No EZ data to drive tomorrow, light US data due, choppy action likely until FOMC USD/JPY * Sideways USD/JPY trading in NY ahead of FOMC & BOJ meetings * BBG headline about a BOJ easing being close call for some barely lifted * A very poor Dallas Fed Mfg result also taken in stride given oil's dive * Oil's drop today not helped the yen much, mostly stalling its pullback * USD/JPY's stalled below 38.2% of Nov-Jan slide at 118.95 * Offers into 119 and stops above, with heavier supply at 119.80-120 * EUR/JPY ended a string of lower rebound highs above 128.55 * Draghi again says ECB to fulfill its mandate; fiscal policy help needed GBP/USD * Brexit referendum event risk continues to weigh on the pound * 1.4224 European low for cable vs 1.4310 early Europe high, pair ends NY 1.4260 * BUZZ-Bookie says June favorite for Brexit referendum * 0.7612 high for EUR/GBP vs 0.7554 early Europe low, cross ends NY 0.7600 * EUR firm in NorAm, equity weakness lifts, despite lower EZ rate outlook * BoE's Forbes says oil price fall allows "a bit more time" before rate rise USD/CHF * EUR/CHF today cleared 1.10 for the first time since Sep 14 of last year * Hasn't been a daily close above there since last Jan's 1.20 floor removal * The 1.1050 Sep 11 spike high is the next hurdle * 1.1065 is 61.8% of '13-'15 collapse; Tenkan prop will be by 1.0965 Tues * Slowly but surely the SNB's negative rate spread to ECB's is lifting * USD/CHF's range above the Jan 5-6 highs at 1.0125 * Fri's 1.0166 yet to be cleared; 1.0200 is 76.4% of the Nov-Dec drop * Trade data for Dec on Tues is the next local event risk USD/CAD * O/N range 1.4127/4220 , Noram range 1.4163/4270, Close 1.4236, NY +43 pips * Brent crude -5.2%, WTI -5.7%, Feb alum, -0.3%, copper -0.5%, gold +0.8% * AUD/CAD +0.55%, 0.9922, CAD/JPY -1.11%, 83.20, EUR/CAD +1.01%, 1.5427 * DXY -0.22% (-0.11% in NY) US stocks -0.80/-0.60% (S&P -0.6% in NY trade) * USD/CAD tracked oil, WTI dropped an additional 3.7% after opening soft * Light data day today [page:2417] Tue- big US data day but mostly 2nd tier AUD/USD * Heavy in Europe's morning, trades from 0.7025 & opens NY near 0.6990 * Bear pressure persists in NY as soft equity & commodity mkts sour risk * Pair nears 0.6960, slide aided by EUR/AUD rise toward 1.5555 * Little bounce for the pair as it sat near 0.6975 late * Techs suggest lower levels on long upper wick on 1/22 & bearish RSIs * S-T longs might unwind ahead of Oz Q4 CPI & FOMC risks NZD/USD Bear pressure applied in Europe's morning, trades from 0.6525 to 0.6490 at NY open NY weighs further as risk sours on heavy commodity & stock markets Pair sinks to 200-HMA and Asia's low, can't break & light bounce ensues Lift gathers pace as early equity losses erode, pair near 0.6490 late No major data catalysts in Asia, general risk sentiment to drive until RBNZ LATAM * Markets held in risk-off mode, oil falls on supply issues, glbl equities/UST yields fall * USD/MXN bounces off early lows in mid-18.40's, RM bids tipped, end NorAm 18.56 * Mexico econ act beats y/y, jobless rate misses (3.96 vs 3.75 Rtrs f/c) weak oil blamed * USD/BRL flows light as Sao Paolo out on holiday, BCB's rate hold hitting f/c's * Brazil '16 inflation 7.23% v 7% pvs week, '16 YE Selic rate f/c 14.64% vs 15.25% pvs * USD/CLP rises to 722 w/weak commodity prices, copper falls 0.5% Fed, BOJ can't fight real-yield effect on USD/JPY The USD/JPY is struggling despite Fed tightening efforts and the BOJ's relentless push to lift inflation, as real USD-JPY 2-yr yield spreads have retreated since peaking last March and are now down at mid '13 levels. The Fed meeting mid-week won't reprise Dec's inaugural rate hike, as it's become clear that a 7-yr bull market in stocks will not endure much competition from higher risk-free rates and that global deleveraging is an increasing threat. Even though risk has recovered since Draghi hinted at more easing, the markets priced out all but one more Fed hike this year and stories about the BOJ considering more easing surfaced. Even if the Fed raises rates again by March and the BOJ on Fri hinted at another easing soon, the upside in real yields and USD/JPY would likely to be quite limited. tmsnrt.rs/1ZNDjez