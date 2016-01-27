SYDNEY, Jan 27 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. CaseShiller home prices up 5.8% in November rise at fastest rate since July 2014 * Bond prices rise despite oil recovery ahead of FOMC, USD drags as oil rise lifts loonie, sterling * German two-year yields hit new low as March ECB cut priced in * Gold at 12-wk high on safe haven buying, gradual Fed hike path stirs short-covering * BoE's Carney says Brexit fears could pose current account deficit risk, Time still not right for hike, could go below 0.5% if necessary * BoE's Forbes predicts "abysmal" Q4 productivity data, warns not to read too much into 1 quarter * Investment inflows into Brazil soar, external gap meets f/c; weak CCY & asset prices trigger M&A jump * Reuters Poll: First BoE hike pushed back to Q4, Initial hike of 25 bps from 0.5% most likely in Nov, futures price hike in 2017 * Goldman, Credit Suisse lower 2016 oil price forecasts Macro Themes in Play Stocks up, follow oil bounce after talk of possible Saudi/Russian plan on output cut; crude up > 7% but gives back half toward close; Street rushes to call for bottom; Copper up, brushes off dump in Shanghai Lower US rates ahead of Fed help fuel turn in commodities; STIR markets see softening in rate stance; Gold at 3 month highs, dollar heavy, 1 hike priced for 2016 vs Fed call for 4 DXY slips despite improved risk tone; EUR firm, ignores new record low in Euro rates, 2yr trades -0.46 bps; USDJPY unimpressive with higher stocks; Cable snaps higher, recent spec shorts build leaves vulnerable to squeeze CAD big winner with commodities, AUD lags but firms late ahead of Aus CPI; MXN cautious, not sold on oil bottom Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:30 AU NAB Business Conditions Dec 10-prev * 00:30 AU NAB Business Confidence Dec 5-prev * 00:30 AU CPI QQ* Q4 f/c 0.3, 0.5-prev * 00:30 AU CPI YY* Q4 f/c 1.6, 1.5-prev * 00:30 AU RBA Weightd Medn CPI QQ* Q4 f/c 0.5, 0.3-prev * 00:30 AU RBA Weightd Medn CPI YY* Q4 f/c 2.1, 2.2-prev * 00:30 AU RBA Trimmed Mean CPI QQ* Q4 f/c 0.5, 0.3-prev * 00:30 AU RBA Trimmed Mean CPI YY* Q4 f/c 2.1, 2.1-prev * 00:30 AU CPI Index Number* Q4 108-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pair capped by 10 & 21-DMAs in Europe's morning risk rally sees slide ensue * NY opens just under 1.0830, choppy at first but slow lift sees 1.0860 neared * Lift aided by EUR/JPY lift near 128.65, EUR offered vs cmmdty ccys, tempers lift * Overall action remains lackluster as mkt awaits clues from Fed * Fed unlikely to make any big waves, might have to note dovish signs of late USD/JPY * Modest NY improvement on early Ldn's oil & stock-led gains in USD/JPY * SSEC's O/N plunge shaken off on talk of big oil producers getting antsy * Yen generally soft with the risk bounce, save for v the sliding Swissy * US data mixed; USD/JPY btwn Tenkan & Kijun at 117.42/118.74 * 38.2% of Nov-Jan slide at 118.95 is the main rsst, big Fri expiry there * FOMC Wed seen steady with a less hawkish statement * BOJ Fri seen steady with a more dovish statement & comments * EUR/JPY broke Mon & last Tues's 128.55 highs; Bullish long tail * CAD/JPY ricocheted fm 10-DMA o/n pullback low; 38.2% Fibo 84.40 * AUD/JPY rallied away from its Tenkan GBP/USD * Cable fell to 1.4175 in early Europe piggybacking Chinese weakness SSEC - 6.4% * Ensuing climb to NY session high at 1.4367 aided by oil rally (+3.5%) * GBP/USD ends NorAm near session high at 1.4360, despite late oil pullback * Reuters poll f/c 1st UK rate hike in Nov '16, Futures price early 2017 * EUR/GBP ends NY at 0.7556, near session low,; on higher UK rate outlook * Carney: time still not right to hike, will decide on longer term by year-end USD/CHF * Last Sep's post-floor break high at 1.1050 breached by EUR/CHF today * 61.8% of the '13-'15 plunge is nearby at 1.1065; RSI 82, but ADX only 31 * SNB's seen helping the franc's slide, but was 1.10 was a mooted target * Still plenty of net spec EUR shorts at IMM for a squeeze * EUR's firm despite recent pricing in of a 10bp March ECB rate cut * USD/CHF up by 76.4% of the Nov-Dec drop at 1.02; 1.0328 is '15 high * 61.8% of the post-GFC slide at 1.03 is key on a monthly closing basis * FOMC Wed: no hike seen, but may not be as dovish as some hope * CHF Trade surplus narrowed to 2.5bln in Dec USD/CAD * O/N range 1.4220/4326, Noram range 1.4045/4225, Close 1.4086, NY -139 pts * Brent crude +4.1%, WTI +3.5%, Feb alum, +1.24%, copper +2.23%, gold +1.5% * AUD/CAD -0.61%, 0.9876, CAD/JPY +1.67%, 84.15, EUR/CAD +1.5%, 1.5271 * DXY -0.27% (-0.25% in NY) US stocks +1.08/1.68% (S&P +1.0% in NY trade) * USD/CAD tracked oil, Brent surged 3% in NY trade, algo's crushed USD/CAD * US data mixed [page:2417] Wed- FOMC decision, "unch" and dovish anticipated AUD/USD * Europe lifts pair off lows & back above 200-HMA on improved risk sentiment * NY opens near 0.6975, bull pressure persists as stocks & commodities gain * Lift aided by EUR/AUD slip below 1.5450 & AUD/NZD rise near 1.0810 * Steady lift sees pair threaten res in the 0.7020/45 area late in the day * Above 0.7050 likely leads to decent short squeeze * Oz Q4 CPI due, if above f/c that break likely comes as mkt net-short AUD NZD/USD Europe buys the dip below 0.6440 in the morning, lift has NY open above the 200-HMA Bull pressure persists on stock & commodity rallies, quick lift to 0.6490 before pause Slight dip bought and pair lifts above 0.6505, eyes res near 0.6520/30 late Oz Q4 CPI might impact via AUD/NZD but likely limited as RBNZ & Fed are key Fed unlikely to make big waves but RBNZ likely strikes a dovish tone No cut f/c but dovish rhetoric likely upped, NZD likely trades heavy thereafter LATAM * SD/MXN on backfoot as oil reverses Mon losses rises 4%, off best of day * Pair bounced off session low by 18.44, RM bids tipped in low 18.40's * Mexico retail sales beat forecast ( RS y/y +5.7% vs 5% Rtrs f/c) added to MXN lift * USD/BRL fell 0.8% to 4.06 as C/A & FDI data beat f/c * Weak peso & asset prices boost investment, Brazil remains plagued by persistent inflUSD/CLP fell 0.5% despite weak Chinese equities, copper rose >2% FOMC's dilemma: Discord in jobs vs economic growth Aside from any insights the Fed might offer about market volatility, policymakers could add clarity to the rates outlook if they addressed the apparent discord between weakness in the broader economy and strength in the jobs data. This might be the time to do so since the Fed's declared gradualist approach meant that a Jan hike was unlikely. Meanwhile, some pundits have pushed odds of the next hike to June. Poor Dec retail sales added to data skepticism, but analysis of individual states' figures by Wells Fargo showed California, Texas, Florida and New Jersey alone together added 120.5k jobs in December. Despite 75k oil-related job losses, Texas added 167k jobs in 2015. Education, healthcare, high tech and construction are strong sectors in most of them. Jobs growth remains a key metric and somehow, despite soft spots, it continues apace and will impact Fed policy making