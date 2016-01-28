SYDNEY, Jan 28 (IFR) - Market Briefs
US Fed keeps rates unchanged, sees inflation low in near-term, closely
monitoring global economic & financial developments
Wall Street reverses early gains moves to negative after Fed statement
U.S. Dec single-family home sales rise 10.8 pct vs 2% Rtrs f/c, 1.9% in Nov, to
new 10-mos high
ECB's Coeure urges better fiscal controls in EZ, better management may lead to
more leeway in future
RBNZ keeps OCR steady at 2.5%, says may take longer for inflation to reach
target range
Fonterra reduces 2015/16 forecast milk price to NZ$4.15 per kgms, says there is
still imbalance in mkt
Oil rallies after U.S. data shows spike in product demand
Russia's Transneft says Moscow, OPEC to discuss output cuts -agencies
Reuters Poll: 59/68 economists predict ECB depo rate cut in March, 50% see APP
increase
Macro Themes in Play
Fed statement dovish; opens possibility that, contrary to previous position,
risks to growth are not balanced; rates fall, DXY lower
Stock reaction to Fed unexpected; market down hard on dovish news a change in
trading pattern
Oil up on revived talk of Russian cooperation in production cut; CAD looks at
1.40 but turned away
Dollar vs EUR. JPY, GBP a mixed bag; pairs in weak hands; EURCHF new highs on
talk of SNB buying
AUD, EM fade late as stocks drop; NZD crushed as need for rate cut seen
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
21:45 NZ Trade - Imports* Dec f/c 4.55b, 4.86b-prev
21:45 NZ Trade Balance* Dec f/c -131.0m, -779.0m-prev
21:45 NZ Trade Balance YY* Dec f/c -3.59b, -3.68b-prev
21:45 NZ Trade - Exports* Dec f/c 4.35b, 4.08b-prev
23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e -375.2b-prev
23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -358.3b-prev
23:50 JP Retail Sales YY Dec f/c -0.1%, -1.00%-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
TOKYO - Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 29)
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
Choppy action in NY's session, pair opens near the 200-HMA & lifts right away
Sour risk sentiment & EUR/JPY rally help pair trade above 1.0910
Stock recovery improves risk and pairs goes back to hugging the 200-HMA
Pair near 1.0875 into Fed, choppy initially but rises as stocks & UST yields
sink
Jan 21 high neared but pair pulls back near 1.0900 late in the day
Daily techs lean bullish, pair above 10 & 21-DMAs & RSI biased up
USD/JPY
Kijun, 38.2% of Nov-Jan drop & 119 cleared before post-Fed dip fm 119.08
FOMC cautious enough to pull USD/JPY dn to 118.59 with Tsy ylds
Fed still eyeing hikes, but keeping closer tabs on econ/financial risks
Options mkt trades gamma & long topside into Fri's post BOJ decision
Huge 119-120 expiries Fri likely both magnetic and sticky
Need a close above 118.95-119 to signal potential to 120 hurdles
EUR/JPY is probing past 38.2% Fibo & the Kijun at 129.38.48
Late pullback in oil and stocks pull AUD/JPY below 83.71 Kijun
Strong US Home Sales offset by 8.4mln build in US Crude stocks
GBP/USD
GBP/USD ends NorAm 1.4260 -0.56% on day, 'unched' post-Fed rate hold
Fed sees econ on track to grow & inflation moving toward target
Will closely monitor global econ & financial developments
GBP/USD expected to track US rate path, albeit delayed, moves lower
Converging US/UK rate path with EZ lifts EUR post-Fed, despite exp'd Mar ECB cut
EUR/GBP rises of 0.7620 pre-Fed low ends NorAm session 0.7644
USD/CHF
EUR/CHF post-floor break high extended to 1.1076 on Wed
61.8% of the '13-'15 plunge at 1.1065 at risk of being closed above
Bit blue sky, but the 76.4% is at 1.1671
ADX has begun to turn up from the teens; room for trend to run
SNB's hand seen in franc's slide ahead of expected Mar ECB rate cut
USD/CHF slipped back from Tues's probe of 76.4% of Nov-Dec drop at 1.02
Holds above last two days' lows & 61.8%, so '15's 1.0328 high still eyed
FOMC statement cautious enough to pull USD/CHF dn with Tsy yields
Fed still leaning toward hikes, but keeping tabs on econ/financial risks
Tenkan at 1.0078 is pivotal on the downside
USD/CAD
O/N range 1.4088/4156, Noram range 1.4028/4141, Close 1.4110, NY -13 pips
Brent crude +3.3%, WTI +2.0%, Feb alum, +2.24%, copper +0.91%, gold +0.4%
AUD/CAD +0.31%, 0.9914, CAD/JPY +0.35%, 84.19, EUR/CAD +0.10%, 1.5359
DXY -0.41% (-0.03% in NY) US stocks -1.55/-0.5% (S&P -0.25% in NY trade)
USD/CAD tracked yield spreads closer than oil, UST2yr -5.5 bp post Fed
FOMC monitoring global marts, conditions no longer balanced
AUD/USD
Slight lift in Europe's morning sees pair near 0.7035 at NY open
Limited action early but lift resumes as risk rallies, overnight high breaks
Gains extend to 0.7081, lift aided by EUR/AUD test near 1.5350
Post-Fed sees gains erased as risk sours & EUR/AUD lifts near 1.5500
Quick dive sees pair below the 21-DMA & threatening 0.7005/10 supt late
NZD/USD
NY opens near 0.6500, bull pressure takes hold after small dip early
Rallies in equities & commodities up risk sentiment to help lift
0.6531 high hit, slight dip near 0.6520 into Fed, sharp dive post-Fed
Risk soured after Fed as stocks dive, more bear pressure on Fonterra news
Fonterra cuts 2015/16 milk payout f/c to $4.15 from $4.60m 0.6480 hit
RBNZ keeps OCR unch but dovish talk, note inflation target to take longer to
meet
10-DMA gets cleared & Jan 26 low pierced, slight bounce near 0.6445 late
LATAM
Much anticipated FOMC meet passes w/expected Fed hold
USD/MXN trades 18.40-18.53 after release, settles near 18.40 into NY close
Oil holds early gains despite uncertainty over Russia/OPEC supply talks
USD/BRL ends NY +0.7%, off session high (4.1030) at 4.08
Brazil's Rousseff aims to pump up to USD15 bln into economy
USD/CLP ends NorAm -0.5% at 715, copper adds to recent gains +1.04%
Fed to markets: We feel your pain
The Fed might want investors to know they feel the pain that has swept through
financial markets in recent weeks, but that doesn't mean they still don't want
to hike again. That's the message from today's statement, which kept intact its
preference for further rate increases but also acknowledged that "global
economic and financial developments" can still blow them off the course they
have set to normalizing monetary policy. Thus, the Fed no longer sees the risks
as "balanced," as it did in previous statements. This indicates that Fed policy
will no longer be data-dependent only; it will also be tied to markets. To a
large extent, this has already been the case in markets. But the Fed's statement
today should bolster this tendency, which will make officials'
rhetorical efforts to prepare for tightening a bit more arduous.