SYDNEY, Jan 28 (IFR) - Market Briefs US Fed keeps rates unchanged, sees inflation low in near-term, closely monitoring global economic & financial developments Wall Street reverses early gains moves to negative after Fed statement U.S. Dec single-family home sales rise 10.8 pct vs 2% Rtrs f/c, 1.9% in Nov, to new 10-mos high ECB's Coeure urges better fiscal controls in EZ, better management may lead to more leeway in future RBNZ keeps OCR steady at 2.5%, says may take longer for inflation to reach target range Fonterra reduces 2015/16 forecast milk price to NZ$4.15 per kgms, says there is still imbalance in mkt Oil rallies after U.S. data shows spike in product demand Russia's Transneft says Moscow, OPEC to discuss output cuts -agencies Reuters Poll: 59/68 economists predict ECB depo rate cut in March, 50% see APP increase Macro Themes in Play Fed statement dovish; opens possibility that, contrary to previous position, risks to growth are not balanced; rates fall, DXY lower Stock reaction to Fed unexpected; market down hard on dovish news a change in trading pattern Oil up on revived talk of Russian cooperation in production cut; CAD looks at 1.40 but turned away Dollar vs EUR. JPY, GBP a mixed bag; pairs in weak hands; EURCHF new highs on talk of SNB buying AUD, EM fade late as stocks drop; NZD crushed as need for rate cut seen Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 21:45 NZ Trade - Imports* Dec f/c 4.55b, 4.86b-prev 21:45 NZ Trade Balance* Dec f/c -131.0m, -779.0m-prev 21:45 NZ Trade Balance YY* Dec f/c -3.59b, -3.68b-prev 21:45 NZ Trade - Exports* Dec f/c 4.35b, 4.08b-prev 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e -375.2b-prev 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -358.3b-prev 23:50 JP Retail Sales YY Dec f/c -0.1%, -1.00%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) TOKYO - Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 29) Currency Summaries EUR/USD Choppy action in NY's session, pair opens near the 200-HMA & lifts right away Sour risk sentiment & EUR/JPY rally help pair trade above 1.0910 Stock recovery improves risk and pairs goes back to hugging the 200-HMA Pair near 1.0875 into Fed, choppy initially but rises as stocks & UST yields sink Jan 21 high neared but pair pulls back near 1.0900 late in the day Daily techs lean bullish, pair above 10 & 21-DMAs & RSI biased up USD/JPY Kijun, 38.2% of Nov-Jan drop & 119 cleared before post-Fed dip fm 119.08 FOMC cautious enough to pull USD/JPY dn to 118.59 with Tsy ylds Fed still eyeing hikes, but keeping closer tabs on econ/financial risks Options mkt trades gamma & long topside into Fri's post BOJ decision Huge 119-120 expiries Fri likely both magnetic and sticky Need a close above 118.95-119 to signal potential to 120 hurdles EUR/JPY is probing past 38.2% Fibo & the Kijun at 129.38.48 Late pullback in oil and stocks pull AUD/JPY below 83.71 Kijun Strong US Home Sales offset by 8.4mln build in US Crude stocks GBP/USD GBP/USD ends NorAm 1.4260 -0.56% on day, 'unched' post-Fed rate hold Fed sees econ on track to grow & inflation moving toward target Will closely monitor global econ & financial developments GBP/USD expected to track US rate path, albeit delayed, moves lower Converging US/UK rate path with EZ lifts EUR post-Fed, despite exp'd Mar ECB cut EUR/GBP rises of 0.7620 pre-Fed low ends NorAm session 0.7644 USD/CHF EUR/CHF post-floor break high extended to 1.1076 on Wed 61.8% of the '13-'15 plunge at 1.1065 at risk of being closed above Bit blue sky, but the 76.4% is at 1.1671 ADX has begun to turn up from the teens; room for trend to run SNB's hand seen in franc's slide ahead of expected Mar ECB rate cut USD/CHF slipped back from Tues's probe of 76.4% of Nov-Dec drop at 1.02 Holds above last two days' lows & 61.8%, so '15's 1.0328 high still eyed FOMC statement cautious enough to pull USD/CHF dn with Tsy yields Fed still leaning toward hikes, but keeping tabs on econ/financial risks Tenkan at 1.0078 is pivotal on the downside USD/CAD O/N range 1.4088/4156, Noram range 1.4028/4141, Close 1.4110, NY -13 pips Brent crude +3.3%, WTI +2.0%, Feb alum, +2.24%, copper +0.91%, gold +0.4% AUD/CAD +0.31%, 0.9914, CAD/JPY +0.35%, 84.19, EUR/CAD +0.10%, 1.5359 DXY -0.41% (-0.03% in NY) US stocks -1.55/-0.5% (S&P -0.25% in NY trade) USD/CAD tracked yield spreads closer than oil, UST2yr -5.5 bp post Fed FOMC monitoring global marts, conditions no longer balanced AUD/USD Slight lift in Europe's morning sees pair near 0.7035 at NY open Limited action early but lift resumes as risk rallies, overnight high breaks Gains extend to 0.7081, lift aided by EUR/AUD test near 1.5350 Post-Fed sees gains erased as risk sours & EUR/AUD lifts near 1.5500 Quick dive sees pair below the 21-DMA & threatening 0.7005/10 supt late NZD/USD NY opens near 0.6500, bull pressure takes hold after small dip early Rallies in equities & commodities up risk sentiment to help lift 0.6531 high hit, slight dip near 0.6520 into Fed, sharp dive post-Fed Risk soured after Fed as stocks dive, more bear pressure on Fonterra news Fonterra cuts 2015/16 milk payout f/c to $4.15 from $4.60m 0.6480 hit RBNZ keeps OCR unch but dovish talk, note inflation target to take longer to meet 10-DMA gets cleared & Jan 26 low pierced, slight bounce near 0.6445 late LATAM Much anticipated FOMC meet passes w/expected Fed hold USD/MXN trades 18.40-18.53 after release, settles near 18.40 into NY close Oil holds early gains despite uncertainty over Russia/OPEC supply talks USD/BRL ends NY +0.7%, off session high (4.1030) at 4.08 Brazil's Rousseff aims to pump up to USD15 bln into economy USD/CLP ends NorAm -0.5% at 715, copper adds to recent gains +1.04% Fed to markets: We feel your pain The Fed might want investors to know they feel the pain that has swept through financial markets in recent weeks, but that doesn't mean they still don't want to hike again. That's the message from today's statement, which kept intact its preference for further rate increases but also acknowledged that "global economic and financial developments" can still blow them off the course they have set to normalizing monetary policy. Thus, the Fed no longer sees the risks as "balanced," as it did in previous statements. This indicates that Fed policy will no longer be data-dependent only; it will also be tied to markets. To a large extent, this has already been the case in markets. But the Fed's statement today should bolster this tendency, which will make officials' rhetorical efforts to prepare for tightening a bit more arduous.