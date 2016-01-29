SYDNEY, Jan 29 (IFR) - Data, Fed doubts hurt USD; help CCYs Market Briefs * US Mfg weakening as job market firms, Durable goods orders tumble 5.1% in Dec, core capital goods orders fall 4.3% * US jobless claims fell in latest week, 278k vs 282k Rtrs f/c, 4-wk avg 283k * US December pending home sales rise 0.1% vs -1.1% in Nov, misses Rtrs f/c 0.8% * UST yields rise as oil gains seen increasing inflation * Weidmann warns ECB not to go too far with gov't bond purchases, mon policy should look through ST oil-induced CPI fluctuations * Dollar down as weak U.S. data suggests Fed won't tighten aggressively, GBP, EUR and EM rally * Oil jumped as Russia says Saudis proposing global oil cut, Moscow says Saudis propose 5% cut * No Saudi proposal whatsoever to cut output by 5 percent - CNBC, citing DJ * Mexico's FX commission extends dollar auctions to support peso * North Korea activity points to possible space launch -U.S. officials * South Africa c.bank says outlook for inflation has deteriorated sharply Macro Themes in Play Dollar down after US December Durable Goods misses badly; rates fall, 10yr drops below 2%; March rate hike odds down to 1-in-4 Stocks wobbly ahead of BOJ; Europe especially weak, ECB-inspired bounce runs out of gas; macros nervous over poor response to recent bullish central bank news; price action in stocks poor EURUSD new closing high on year, bears lean against 1.1000 as last stand; USDJPY steady, awaits central bank call; Cable best in 2 weeks on broad USD weakness CAD rips higher with oil on OPEC spoof; talk of coordinated production cuts unfounded, Saudis dismiss; both settle higher but well off best levels AUD, EM firm on lower dollar/higher commodities trade; EURCHF still going on suspicions of SNB buying Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Building Consents Dec 1.8%-prev * 23:30 JP All H'hold Spding YY* Dec f/c -2.4%, -2.9%-prev * 23:30 JP All H'hold Spending MM* Dec f/c 2%, -2.2%-prev * 23:30 JP BCPI, Core Nationwide YY Dec f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Nationwide* Dec 0.3%-prev * 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio Dec f/c 1.26, 1.25-prev * 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate Dec f/c 3.3%, 3.3%-prev * 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim mm Dec f/c -0.3%, -0.9%-prev * 00:30 AU PPI QQ* Q4 0.9%-prev * 00:30 AU PPI YY* Q4 1.7%-prev * 05:00 JP Construction Orders YY* Dec 5.7%-prev * 05:00 JP Housing Starts YY* Dec f/c 0.5%, 1.7%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 02:00 JP BOJ announces rate decision and release of quarterly GDP/CPI inflation forecasts Currency Summaries EUR/USD * NY opens near 1.0920, pair dips near 1.0890 as risk is firm early on * US durables misses big, USD sinks as 2 year DE-US spreads tighten * Quick spike up to 1.0934 and then choppy a bit, lift resumes though * Stocks give up early gains & EUR goes bid vs commodity ccys * Lift extends near 1.0970 even as US equity mkts turn higher on the day * EUR/JPY rally above 130.22 helps keep EUR/USD aloft late in the day * German Dec retail sales, EZ Jan CPI & US Q4 GDP the data risks tomorrow * Daily & monthly techs lean bullish, RSIs biased up, 10 & 21-DMAs support USD/JPY * Yen weak on the crosses again, but USD/JPY still struggle near 119 * Soft US data & doubts as to Fed tightening leeway weighed on USD/JPY * A 119+ close would bring more buyers for a run at 120, but BOJ looms o/n * Majority view is no BOJ easing yet, but possibly some QE tinkering * Some have sold yen since the ECB meeting in part on BOJ easing hopes * EUR/JPY's sprinted past the kijun & 38.2% of Dec-Jan drop at 129.38/39 * 61.8% of same at 131.37 & by late Dec lows is the next target * STOXX weakness v N225 is forcing unwinding of FX hedges * Oil gains and USD weakness is helping commodity/EM ccys v the yen * AUD/JPY got near two Fibos at 94.94/97 & is above the 21-DMA * Massive USD/JPY 118-120 expiries Fri likely to limit gains * There is a flurry of Japanese data out tonight for BOJ to weigh GBP/USD * GBP elicited relief rally boost from UK Q4 GDP beat and rising oil ends NY 1.4375 * 0.5% q/q was 0.1% higher than Q3 growth, met Reuters f/c * 1.4346 was post-GDP data high, oil rally lifts hopes for inflation rise, UK hikes * EUR/GBP fell to 0.7595 after UK GDP ends NorAm 0.7625, UK-EZ outlooks diverge * UK CBI Jan retail sales balance +16 vs +18 f/c * Osborne postpones Lloyds share sales until markets calmer USD/CHF * EUR/CHF uptrend beyond 61.8% of '13-15 slide at 1.1065 gathers pace * 1.1170 high so far today with virtually no historical resistance nearby * CHF intervention may be having a wider impact * 76.4% of '13-'15 slide is at 1.1671; 161.8% of 1.0738-1.0940 is at 1.1268 * 1.20 floor removed by the SNB last Jan is the event horizon, L-T rsst * USD/CHF in mild retreat with Tsy yields after soft US data, FOMC doubts * Pair still above 1.01, but falling away from the upper 30-day Bolli * 76.4% Fibo at 1.02 is the upside pivot * SNB's Zurbruegg: CH econ holding up, no deflation risk (?) * Swiss CPI for Jan due Feb 11, last -1.3% yy in Nov USD/CAD * CAD flies on OPEC rumor; talk of coordinated production cuts sends WTI up 8%; USDCAD blows through stops at 1.4000, trades 1.3948 * Story later dismissed, Saudis not aware of any proposal to cut; both CAD and oil settle higher but well off best levels * USD broadly weaker on bad Durable Goods miss; US 10yr yields fall below 2%, Fed rate hike prospects fade; March hike odds now at 1-in-4, started year at 2-in-3 AUD/USD * NY opens near 0.7065 and immediately adds to gains from Europe's morning * Upbeat risk sentiment & commodity ccy bid help pair to 0.7129 high * Stocks slide from highs & EUR/AUD rallies from 1.5310 area, AUD/USD slips * Pair tests 0.7065/75 hourly support zone before bouncing above 0.7080 late * Techs grow bullish, daily RSI rising & pair holds above 10 & 21-DMAs * 55 & 100-DMAs and daily cloud now targeted by bulls * Mkt looks to BoJ now. AUD/JPY reaction likely to impact AUD/USD NZD/USD NY opens near 0.6445 and continues post-RBNZ short covers as risk is upbeat US durable goods miss sinks USD and pair spikes above Europe's high Lift extends to 0.6513 but gains fade as stocks slip & commodity bid fades Pair slips back near 200-HMA, slide aided by AUD/NZD lift above 1.0965 Near 0.6475 late as the mkt awaits the BoJ to determine general risk theme LATAM * Dovish Fed adds to USD/LatAm weakness, oil adds to broad EM rise * Talk of Russia meeting w/OPEC (rumors denied) move USD/MXN to low 18.1950 * Pair reverses on denial, oil settling +3% by session close USD/MXN ends NY 18.35 * USD/BRL remains weak despite falling unemp, BCB minutes dovish * Tombini sees o/p gap reducing inflation, to remain vigilant * USD/CLP lower to 712 on steady US rate outlook, despite weak copper (-0.6%) BOJ likely to delay QQE3, but stall call getting harder The BOJ will again delay reflation expectations due to persistent weakness in energy prices and mediocre local and foreign demand prospects, but they'll point to the 1.2% rise in core-core CPI as a reason to delay another major easing. Panning back from this year's market paroxysms, USD/JPY & N225 are +1.1% & -3.6% y/y and USD/JPY is back toward the middle of last year's 115.85-125.86 range after failing to break that range base last week. Even WTI, at -31% y/y isn't as dire as mid -50% extreme readings last year. Doubts about the Fed being able to hike rates this year weigh on yield spreads and the USD/JPY, but they also diminish risk-off JPY buying that dominates trading these days. It won't be an easy decision tonight, but Apr's post-wage talks & Q1 data meeting is a better bet.